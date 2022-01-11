CONCERTS
Venice Symphony - 'Under the Big Top: A Tribute to the Circus'
Jan. 14-15. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
The LeFevre Quartet
7 p.m. Jan. 14. Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-6768 or 941-628-9789.
The Righteous Brothers
7 p.m. Jan. 14. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Gulf Coast Symphony: 'An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry'
7 p.m. Jan. 15. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Dvorak - "Violin Concerto." Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
The Righteous Brothers
7 p.m. Jan. 16. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Memphis Motown Soul Experience'
2 p.m., 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
An Evening with Bruce Dickinson
7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. tampatheatre.org or 813-274-8286.
Tomkats Jazz Orchestra
7 p.m. Jan. 21. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Final Harvest
7 p.m. Jan. 21. Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-6768 or 941-628-9789.
Santana and Grand Funk Railroad Tribute
8 p.m. Jan. 21. The Event Center of Port Charlotte, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. https://alexlopez.ticketspice.com/santana-and-grand-funk-tribute-port-charlotte.
The Peace River Trio
7 p.m. Jan. 22. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
Southwest Florida Symphony: 'Masterworks 2'
7:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
North Port Concert Band - 'New Year, New Adventure'
3 p.m. Jan. 23. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or nppaa.net.
'Memphis Motown Soul Experience'
2 p.m., 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Gulf Coast Symphony: The Music of Led Zeppelin
7 p.m. Jan. 23. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Venice Concert Band - 'See The USA'
7 p.m. Jan. 24. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
Tribute Company
7:15 p.m. Jan. 24. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. 941-639-0001.
Jersey Boys
7:30 p.m. Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Harry Connick, Jr.
8:30 p.m. Jan. 27. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Kansas
8 p.m. Jan. 28. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
The Guardians
7 p.m. Jan. 28. Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-6768 or 941-628-9789.
Johnny Mathis: The Voice of Romance Tour 2022
8 p.m. Jan. 28. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
US Stones: 'A Tribute to the Rolling Stones'
7 p.m. Jan. 28. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Dwight Yoakam
8 p.m. Jan. 29. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Free Fallin’ – Tom Petty Tribute
7 p.m. Jan. 29. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute
7 p.m. Jan. 29. Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. 877-712-OPRY or www.sccopry.com
Ann Alton and Friends
3 p.m. Jan. 30. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
Dailey & Vincent
7 p.m. Jan. 30. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. https://sunevents.com.
Charlotte County Jazz Society Jazz Jam
1-4 p.m. Jan. 30 at The Grill at 1951, 1951 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Musicians are welcome to sit in with Mickey Basil, Jay Heavilin, Dave Morgan, Fred Capitelli and Buz Bisbano. https://ccjazz.org.
'Hotter Than July: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder and Lionel Ritchie'
7 p.m. Feb. 4. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Venice Symphony - 'A Night at the Oscars'
Feb. 4-5. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. Feb. 6. Copland - "Appalachian Spring." Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
The Edwards Twins
7:30 p.m. Feb. 7. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
TOOL with Blonde Redhead
7:30 p.m. Feb. 9. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
7 Bridges: 'The Ultimate Eagles Experience'
7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
7 Bridges: 'The Ultimate Eagles Experience'
7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
'Blues Brothers Tribute with Tina Turner'
7 p.m. Feb. 11. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Country JAM FEST Harborside - Featuring Mark Chesnutt, Jared Hovis and Andy Pursell Band
6 p.m. Feb. 11 at Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. https://bit.ly/2ZK7sIJ.
Los Lobos
6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-235-FORK or twistedfork.net.
Blue Oyster Cult
8 p.m. Feb. 12. Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 S. 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. Feb. 12. 800-514-ETIX or www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
The Boys of D63
7:15 p.m. Feb. 14. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. 941-639-0001 or www.bspconline.org.
Gladys Knight
8 p.m. Feb. 15. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'One Night with You: A Tribute to Elvis Presley'
7 p.m. Feb. 16. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'Diva's of Soul: A Tribute to Whitney Houston and Donna Summer'
7 p.m. Feb. 18. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Paul Anka – 'Greatest Hits: His Way'
7 p.m. Feb. 20. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony — 'Strings On The Lawn'
4 p.m. Feb. 20. Florida Southwestern State College Charlotte Campus, building O, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'Heart and Soul'
3 p.m. Feb. 20. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or nppaa.net.
'Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver'
7 p.m. Feb. 20. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Venice Concert Band - 'Bach To Broadway'
7 p.m. Feb. 21. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
'Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver'
7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
The Jacksons
8 p.m. Feb. 23. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 S. 1st St, Immokalee. 800-514-ETIX or www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
Venice Symphony - 'Superheroes and Schumann'
Feb. 25-26. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
'A Billy Joel Tribute: Streetlife Serenader'
7 p.m. Feb. 25. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Ben Platt - The Reverie Tour with Special Guest Jake Wesley Rogers
8 p.m. Feb. 26. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Beatlemaniax-USA
7 p.m. Feb. 26. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
CSNsongs - Celebrating the music of Crosby Stills Nash & Young
7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Southwind Bluegrass Band
3 p.m. Feb. 27. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 941-639-1959 or fpcpunta.org.
Cahal Dunne
2 p.m. Feb. 27. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Engelbert Humperdinck
8 p.m. Feb. 28. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'John Denver Musical Tribute' by Ted Vigil Trio
7:30 Feb. 28. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'A Tribute to Abba: Almost Abba'
4 p.m., 7 p.m. p.m. March 4. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Absolute Queen
7 p.m. March 4. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Little River Band
8 p.m. March 4. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Cahal Dunne and Choir Play
7 p.m. March 5. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
Eric Church
8 p.m. March 5. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. March 6. Stravinsky — "The Firebird." Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
JoJo Siwa - Nickelodeon's D.R.E.A.M. The Tour
7 p.m. March 6. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
'The Martin & Lewis Tribute Show'
7:30 p.m. March 8. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Itzhak Perlman
8 p.m. March 8. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'A Beach Boys Tribute: The Beach Buoys'
7 p.m. March 11. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'ABBA Revisited'
7 p.m. March 11 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
'ABBA Revisited'
7 p.m. March 12 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
James Carothers
7 p.m. March 12. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Here Come The Mummies
6:30 p.m. March 12 at Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-235-FORK or twistedfork.net.
Andre Rieu with Johann Strauss Orchestra
8 p.m. March 14. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Everly Set — A tribute to The Everly Brothers
7:15 p.m. March 14. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. 941-639-0001 or www.bspconline.org.
'A Tribute to Elton John: Greggie and the Jets'
7 p.m. March 18. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Venice Symphony - 'Game of Romes'
March 18-19. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. For more information, call 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
The Guess Who
8 p.m. March 19. Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 S. 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. March 19. 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
Two Pianos
3 p.m. March 20. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 941-639-1959 or fpcpunta.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'The Promise of Spring'
3 p.m. March 20. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or nppaa.net.
Venice Concert Band - "Twelve Little Notes'
7 p.m. March 21. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
'The Peace River Trio: A Tribute to the Great Folk Artists of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s'
7 p.m. March 23. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'Your Songs - A Tribute to Sir Elton John'
7 p.m. March 25. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
'A Journey Tribute: Never Stop Believin''
7 p.m. March 26. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
The Foresters
4 p.m. March 26. Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood. 941-475-5363.
William Florian - 'The Neil Diamond Story'
7 p.m. March. 26. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony — Harborside Brass
4 p.m. March 27. Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
The Oak Ridge Boys
7:30 p.m. March 28 at the Charlotte Harbor and Conference Center. 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'Memories: A Tribute to Barbra Streisand'
7 p.m. March 30. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Chi-Town Transit Authority — A tribute to the music of Chicago
7 p.m. March 31 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
'A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett: The Caribbean Chillers'
7 p.m. April 1. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Paisley Craze
7 p.m. April 2 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Chi-Town Transit Authority - A tribute to the music of Chicago
7 p.m. April 3 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Kenny G
8 p.m. April 3. Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 S. 1st St., Immokalee. 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
John Mayer - Sob Rock Tour 2022
7 p.m. April 5. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
'Wildflowers: A Tribute to Tom Petty'
7 p.m. April 8. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
The Goldtones
7 p.m. April 9. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
Justin Bieber - Justice Tour
7:30 p.m. April 9. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Chris Tomlin + UNITED - Featuring Pat Barrett
7 p..m. April 12. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Elton John
8 p.m. April 12. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Southern Grand Slam Music Festival
April 22-23. Headliner April 22: Justin Moore. Headliner April 23: TBA. Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. https://bit.ly/3q8g6ez.
Venice Symphony - 'Fantasy, Firebird, and Fabiola'
April 22-23. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Southwest Florida Symphony: Masterworks 4
7:30 p.m. April 23. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
North Port Concert Band - 'Somewhere in Time'
3 p.m. April 24. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or nppaa.net.
Gulf Coast Symphony: 'My Favorite Things - A Salute to Richard Rogers'
7 p.m. April 24. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony – Joan Ellison Sings Judy Garland
7:30 p.m. April 24. Joan Ellison Sings Judy Garland. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Venice Concert Band - 'Spring Bouquet'
7 p.m. Aprll 25. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
Gulfshore Opera performs Puccini's 'Tosca'
7 p.m. April 26. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Southwest Florida Symphony - 'Remember When Rock Was Young, The Elton John Tribute'
7:30 p.m. April 30. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Gulf Coast Symphony: Verdi's'Rigoletto'
7:30 p.m. May 7. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick
7:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Shawn Mendes
7 p.m. Oct. 11. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
THEATER
'Exit Laughing'
Jan. 6-16. When the biggest highlight of your life for the past 30 years has been your weekly bridge night out with the “girls”, what do you do when one of your foursome inconveniently dies? If you’re Connie, Leona and Millie, three southern ladies from Birmingham, Ala., you do the most daring thing you’ve ever done. You “borrow” the ashes from the funeral home for one last card game. The wildest, most exciting night your lives involves a police raid, a stripper and a whole new way of looking at all the fun you can have when you’re truly living. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'Ain’t Misbehavin’'
Jan. 14-Feb. 6. "Ain’t Misbehavin’" evokes the infectious energy of this American original as a versatile cast struts, strums and sings the songs that W Thomas “Fats” Waller made famous. Winner of the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe presents world-premiere musical, ‘Ruby’
Jan. 12-Feb. 27. “Ruby” is a musical retelling by WBTT founder/artistic director Nate Jacobs and his brother, Michael Jacobs, of the shocking killing of a doctor in Live Oak, Florida, by Ruby McCollum, who was tried in the case and eventually committed to Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee, Florida. 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. westcoastblacktheatre.org or 941-366-1505.
'Old Ringers'
Jan. 19-Feb.13. Four senior women try to fight the shrinking economy and their shrinking pocketbooks by opening a home phone sex service after receiving an unsolicited obscene phone call. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or 941-475-6756.
'Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill'
Jan. 21-Feb. 20. The time is 1959. The place is a seedy bar in Philadelphia. The audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday’s final performances. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'Bell, Book and Candle'
Feb. 4-20. Gillian Holroyd is one of the few modern people who can actually cast spells and perform feats of supernaturalism. She casts a spell over a unattached publisher, Shepherd Henderson, Partly to keep him away from a rival and partly because she is attracted to him. He falls head over heels in love with her at once and wants to marry her. But witches, unfortunately, cannot fall in love, and this minute imperfection leads to a number of difficulties. Ultimately, the lady breaks with her companions in witchery, preferring the normal and human love offered by the attractive publisher. But before the happy conclusion of the romance, Gillian comes very near to losing him. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Victory Dolls Valentine Show Benefiting SWFL Honor Flight
Feb. 12. The Victory Dolls is a company of enormously talented and award-winning singer/actresses whose nostalgic style is reminiscent of the sophisticated vocals and precise harmonies of the Andrews Sisters. Their vintage look, tight choreography and lively original musical arrangements combine to create a dazzling All-American show that appeals to audiences of all ages. This performance is a benefit for SWFL Honor Flight. 7 p.m.at Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'Singin' In The Rain'
Through Feb. 12. Set in Hollywood in the late 1920’s, the story focuses on Don Lockwood, his sidekick Cosmo Brown, aspiring actress Kathy Selden and Lockwood’s leading lady Lina Lamont, who’s less-than-pleasant vocal tones make her an improbable contender for stardom in the new talking pictures. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'The Simon & Garfunkel Story'
7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" will return to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.
'Late Night Catechism'
7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. A solo comedy play about a fictional Catholic nun, written by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan. The show itself is a form of participatory theatre where the actress playing the nun is the only person on stage, and members of the audience become members of the nun's school class. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Disney’s 'Beauty and the Beast'
Feb. 25-March 27. Travel to a French provincial town where you’ll meet smart and beautiful Belle, arrogant Gaston, a castle full of talking inanimate objects, and a Prince under a beastly spell. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'The Last Five Years'
March 4-April 3. With just two cast members this beloved modern musical ingeniously chronicles the five-year life of a New York marriage. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'Curtain Up'
March 11-27. Based on the author’s earlier Respecting You Piers, Curtain Up! is the hilarious story of five women who inherit equal shares in a dilapidated theatre and plan bring it back to life again. They try various fundraising schemes but their most ambitious is to hold a concert featuring local talent and a world-famous star who agrees to appear for no fee! However, their plans go awry and it’s a race to keep their audience from guessing the truth of the matter. A fast paced and very funny comedy with five great roles for women. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'There's A Burglar In My Bed'
April 13-24. After 13 years of marriage, William W. Worthingon III (Billy) and his wife Ashley, wealthy New England socialites, are contemplating divorce. Their Massachusetts’ estate consists of a 200-acre compound with a sixteen-bedroom mansion and a smaller beach cottage. Thanks to a pre-nuptial agreement, both know precisely what to expect from a divorce settlement. There is one item, however, that both parties want….and that is the famous Worthington necklace. Since both want to keep the necklace for themselves, both Billy and Ashley devise separate plans to steal the necklace. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'Blackbird'
April 15-May. 1. Una and Ray had a relationship 15 years ago and haven’t set eyes on each other since. She’s found him again and is seeking answers about the past. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'To Kill a Mockingbird'
April 15-May 1. The facade of a seemingly peaceful Alabama town begins to crack when a young black man is accused of a terrible crime. Lawyer Atticus Finch defends him in a trial that rocks the community. As told through the eyes of Atticus’ daughter, this hard-hitting work explores prejudice, compassion and courage. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'Hamlet'
May 13-29. Danish prince Hamlet discovers that his uncle Claudius murdered his father and took the throne; Hamlet’s mother has married the usurper. This action-packed interpretation of Shakespeare’s tragedy will keep you on the edge of your seat. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'Wedding Belles'
May 13-22. Four garden-club ladies meet a young girl who has come to their little Texas town to marry an infantry man before he ships off for World War II. The women impulsively decide to throw the girl an elaborate wedding. Their lives and friendships are thrown into turmoil as they race to accomplish the nuptials in one frenzied afternoon. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS/EXPOS
Charlotte County Fair
Jan. 28-Feb. 6. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. https://thecharlottecountyfair.com.
Charlotte Harbor ChiliFest, Blues, & Beer Festival
Jan. 29. The aroma of award winning chili will return to Punta Gorda. Gates open at 11 a.m. Chili teams will set up their chili cooking booths in City Marketplace in downtown Punta Gorda in an effort to persuade the judges and the general public that their chili is the best. Live music all afternoon. http://puntagordachilifest.com.
11th Annual ‘Hottest Business Day in Paradise’ Business Expo
Feb. 3. There will be more than 100 local businesses showcasing and marketing their products and services from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The expo is free and open to the public. charlottecountychamber.org.
Thunder By The Bay
Feb. 18-20. The three day festival is scheduled for Feb. 18-20 at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. The festival will feature continuous live music being billed as, “Where Rock Meets Country.” Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for outdoor seating in front of a large outdoor stage. Featured headliner for the weekend is FireHouse, performing at 8 p.m. Feb. 19. Other bands performing include Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi Tribute), Tobacco Rd Band, Free Fallin (Tom Petty Tribute), Bobby Friss, Diary of an Ozzman (Ozzy Osbourne Tribute), 30ot6 and The Verge. “Thunder Alley” will be located inside Robarts Arena featuring one of a kind custom motorcycle, car and truck displays. Outside on the festival grounds guests can enjoy over 100 vendors, a 17 class bike show, motorcycle stereo sound off competition, freestyle acts, a motorcycle burnout contest, a tented full bar area with seating, food court and more. For tickets, and complete listing of all festival events, visit thunderbythebay.org or call 941-487-7904.
DANCE
'Tango Fire'
8 p.m. Jan. 24. German Cornejo’s "Tango Fire" encompasses and defines all that is Argentine Tango; dancing which sizzles with sensuality, accompanied by the unforgettable music of the great Tango masters including Piazzolla, Pugliese and Gardel. As one of the world’s most popular dance forms, this exhilarating show combines the rawness and sophistication, seductive and sultry side of Tango, evoking the intoxicating passion of late-night Buenos Aires. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022
8 p.m. Feb. 17. Starring Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart and more. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022
8 p.m. Feb. 18. America’s favorite dance show is back on tour. This year’s all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers thrilling audiences with all of the breathtaking dance styles. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. www.bbmannpah.com or call 239-481-4849.
COMEDY
Dale Jones
Jan. 12-15. With over 25 years in the making – Jones accentuates his machine gun style delivery with a healthy dose of animated faces and then combines that with quick improvisations and well placed physical comedy. Basically he leaves the audience wishing they had his energy. His shows are always a night you won’t soon forget. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Bobby Collins
Feb. 10-12. Comedian Bobby Collins has an ability to truthfully translate the human condition. Audiences across the country relate to his comedic characterizations as he exposes the humor of day-to-day situations as well as serving up resplendent rants on world events. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
MISCELLANENOUS
Kaleidoscope of the Arts
Jan. 15. Join the North Port Art Guild for an intoxicating evening of performing artists for the Kaleidoscope of the Arts fundraiser, set for 4:30-9:30 p.m. at Plantation Golf and Country Club, Venice. There will be music, singing, a silent auction, gift basket auction and live art auction, dinner and entertainment for $85. Dress as your favorite character or yourself. www.northportartcenter.org or 941-423-6460.
Coin Club Show
Jan. 22. Fort Myers/Cape Coral Coin Club Show will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Masonic Lodge, 10868 Metro Parkway, Fort Myers. www.fmcc.anaclubs.org.
Movie on the Green
Jan. 28. North Port’s free, family-friendly outdoor Movie on the Green series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., with “Boss Baby: Family Business. Clara’s Clubhouse will be on-site for those with sensory needs. www.cityofnorthport.com.
The 34th Annual C.A.R.E. Ball — 'Under the Big Top'
Jan. 29. The 34th Annual C.A.R.E. Ball, benefiting the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, will take place at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. C.A.R.E. has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for over 38 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person, which includes a served sit down dinner and an open bar. To purchase tickets, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/mDF.
Fire Fest
Jan. 29. Sarasota County's Fire Fest returns for its eighth year at T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve, 1800 Mabry Carlton Parkway, Venice, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., to educate and inform the public about the importance of fire to the ecosystem. Staff from Sarasota County Emergency Services along with Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, will demonstrate and discuss the process of why the county schedules prescribed burns, the benefits to native habitats and wildlife, and how the county manages wildfire. Fire Fest will also feature local exhibitors, games for children, nature hayrides and light refreshments. There will be a free raffle where attendees will have a chance to win original photography prints by Clyde Butcher and Paul Tilton. 941-861-5000 or www.scgov.net.
Luncheon and Fashion Show
Jan. 30. Delta Kappa Gamma’s local chapter of women educators will hold its annual “Reach to Teach” luncheon and fashion show at noon at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. Fashions will be provided by Dillards and there will also be a silent auction with a wide variety of items. Funds raised will go toward college scholarships for women aspiring to be educators. Email gdcdenise@gmail.com.
North Port Kids Night Out
Feb. 4. Parents and Guardians are invited to give themselves a night off and register their children for Kids Night Out, hosted by North Port Parks & Recreation. The event will be 5-8:30 p.m. at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. It’s open to kids from kindergarten through eighth grade. $15 per child for games, arts and crafts and a light dinner in a safe and supervised environment while parents get a well-deserved break. Pre-registration is required at //bit.ly/KidsNightOutNP. 941-429-PARK(7275) option 2.
Movie on the Green
Feb. 25. North Port’s free, family-friendly outdoor Movie on the Green series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., with “Space Jam: A New Legacy." Clara’s Clubhouse will be on-site for those with sensory needs. www.cityofnorthport.com.
'Disney On Ice'
March 27. Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana. The wintry wonderland of Disney’s "Frozen" also comes to life with Anna, Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Ticketmaster.com.
2022 Stars on Ice
April 14. The 2022 Stars on Ice tour will put fans front and center to experience the best of the U.S. Figure Skating team. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. www.starsonice.com.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour
July 10. Join Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly and all finalists from the upcoming 14th season on a journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of finding a way back to 2022. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
MUSEUM/ART EXHIBITS
'New Beginnings'
Jan. 12-Feb. 8.This prestigious Juried exhibition will feature best works in all media by the areas most talented artists. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.
'National Art Exhibit'
Feb. 18-April 16. One of the nation's most prestigious juried exhibits of 2D artwork. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.
'Metadata: Rethinking Photography from the 21st Century'
March 6-Aug. 28. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. 941-359-5700 or www.ringling.org.
'Rhodnie Désir: Conversations'
Through April 3. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. 941-359-5700 or www.ringling.org.
Charlotte County Schools Display
April 23-May 24. Art students from all Charlotte County Public Schools will be on display at the Visual Arts Center for a limited time. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.
'Florida's Best'
May 4-June 6. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.
'Water, Water, Everywhere'
May 18-June 6. What do you do when there's "Water, Water, Everywhere"? Create plenty of multimedia art inspired by the sea. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.
The Member's Showcase
June 11-Aug. 25. As a Membership-based organization we set aside time every year to showcase our talented Members. Explore collections in a diverse variety of mediums. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.
18th-19th Century Gallery
Explore some of the earliest milestones in U.S. military history in the events and conflicts of the 18th and 19th centuries that would shape our nation — from the Age of Liberty to the Spanish-American War — and lay the bedrock of U.S. military heritage. Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-9002 or https://militaryheritagemuseum.org.
20th Century Gallery
Explore the events and conflicts of the 20th century — a period that saw the U.S. engaged in wars across the globe in the Philippines, Central America, two World Wars, Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East. Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-9002 or https://militaryheritagemuseum.org.
21st Century War Room
Here, you will continue your immersive experience by “living” some of the most important battles of U.S. military history. From Yorktown to Fallujah, you will experience these battles from a “boots on the ground” perspective. The goal of this room is to provide you with a balanced and objective historical representation of key military operations – all of which resulted in a major change in a variety of war efforts. Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-9002 or https://militaryheritagemuseum.org.
*events subject to change.
