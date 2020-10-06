Upcoming events

Comedy shows
Headliner Oct. 10: R.C. Smith. Headliner Oct. 24: Chris Gorges. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Showtime is 7:30 pm. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 or $15 at the door. For reservations, call 305-343-2930.
Food drive
A food drive will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Non-perishable food and cleaning supplies are needed. Just drive in and look for the tent. For more information, call 941-575-9002.
