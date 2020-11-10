Upcoming events

The Military Heritage Museum to host events honoring Veterans Day
11 a.m. Nov. 11: The museum will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony in the Gulf Theater, and will include local veteran Mike Bernicchi, veteran and member of the Florida Army National Guard since 2000 as the keynote speaker. There will be testimonials, patriotic music, color guard and a veteran tribute video. This will also be livecast and can be viewed on the museum's Facebook page.
2 p.m. Nov. 11: The museum and the local chapter of Wreaths Across America will present Quilts of Valor to six local veterans who are being recognized for their outstanding "service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation." Quilts are made and donated by the Peace River Quilters Guild.
7 p.m. Nov. 11: The museum will hold a musical tribute show by the Suncoast Country Opry in the Gulf Theater. The Suncoast Country Opry Show is known for their outstanding country music performances. Now using the Gulf Theater for many of their shows, they have selected several patriotic songs by famous country artists to create a moving and inspirational evening. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased on the museum's website.
The Military Heritage Museum is at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Lemon Bay Woman's Club Annual Fall Bazaar
Unique crafted Christmas and everyday items, vintage watches, used books, unfinished craft projects, knitted items and more. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12-14. Masks required. 51 N. Maple St., Englewood. www.lemonbaywomansclub.com.
Punta Gorda Opry presents Joe Difie tribute show
The Grand Ole Punta Gorda Opry kick off its country music variety show lineup at 7 p.m. Nov. 13. This first performance will feature a live tribute to one of country music’s most loved artists, the late Joe Diffie. All opry shows are hosted and headlined by Nashville recording artist, Johnny Lee Howard, along with a supporting team of professional musicians and entertainers. Grand Ole Punta Gorda Opry shows are performed live inside the Military Heritage Museum at The Gulf Coast Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Tickets can be purchased online at www.sccopry.com/events, on the Opry’s Facebook page (@GOPGOSHOW) or in person at the Military Heritage Museum box office.
'Falling for Art' exhibit
“Falling for Art” is an exclusively 2D exhibit, featuring mostly traditional art mediums. “Falling for Art” is on display in the Main Gallery until Nov. 18. Exhibits are available to view from home, in our Virtual Tours at www.VisualArtCenter.org. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda,, 941-639-8810.
Historic Downtown Venice Chocolate Walk
Grab a mask and join the fun in historic downtown Venice from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 19 for the Chocolate Walk.Chocolate bliss awaits you at more than 25 locations. Hosted by Venice MainStreet and its business partners, stores and restaurants invite you to participate in a chocolate themed evening. Tour the downtown for mouth-watering chocolate treats, drinks, chocolate themed items, ice cream and more. Come down and show your support for local businesses by shopping for the holidays, buying gift cards, and dining al fresco. Just some of the fun and tasty adventures to be found on Miami Avenue include Mother’s Cupboard Spice Shoppe for chocolate tea. Help us welcome our new MainStreet partner Tri-Healthy on Tampa Ave. for some CBD chocolate, and on Venice Ave. Café Venice will have their famous chocolate Oreo martini for $10 and The Boutique by the Beach will help you indulge with a chocolate fountain. Enjoy a safe and festive evening with friends and family in downtown Venice.
The Chocolate Walk will take place on Tampa, Venice and Miami Avenues downtown. It is free and open to the public. Please respect social distancing and don’t forget to wash your hands. For more information, go to visitvenicefl.org or contact Venice MainStreet at 941-484-6722.
Concert in the Park
The City of North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free concert in the Park on Nov. 20 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Get ready for Double Your Trouble, the ultimate Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute band, as they pay homage to the late legendary blues guitarist. Attendees will enjoy smokin’ blues guitar riffs, memorable songs, and a high energy performance featuring great tunes like “Texas Flood” and “The House is Rockin.”
Admission and parking are free. Attendees are invited to bring their own chairs, blankets or other seating to claim an 8-foot circle painted on the grass that can accommodate up to approximately six people (while helping promote proper physical distancing). Seating is available on a first come, first serve basis and will open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. Food, alcoholic, and non-alcoholic drink vendors will have items available for purchase. No outside alcohol is permitted. The use of face masks, when physical distancing isn’t possible, is strongly encouraged.
People who prefer to watch from home will be able to enjoy the concert via a livestream on the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page starting at 7 p.m.
For more information, please call 941-429-PARK (7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Christmas/Home Goods yard sale
St. Vincent de Paul St. Charles, 21488 Felton Ave., Port Charlotte, will have a Christmas/Home goods yard sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 21.
Bluegrass is back
The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash features three top Bluegrass bands. Scheduled to appear on Nov. 28 are Low Ground, Cadence Hollow and Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tym’n. Beginning Bluegrass jam at 10 a.m., Bluegrass concert at 1 p.m. Admission is $7 per person donation is requested of non-members. Bring chairs for seating in the outdoor shaded pavilion. Craig’s RV Resort, 895 N.E. Cubitis Ave, Arcadia. For more information: 941-467-2051 or www.heartlandbluegrass.org.
13th Annual Mistletoe Ball
The 13th Annual Mistletoe Ball — “Home for the Holidays” — promises to keep you safe and comfortable on Dec. 1. Trade in your tuxedo and heels for sweats and slippers. In order to keep our friends, family and community members safe, the annual event will be hosted virtually. For live updates, RSVP on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/2719692781580241.
Basketball open gym
Charlotte County recreation centers began offering basketball open gym in two-hour time slots for shooting and skills work. No pick up games will be allowed. Reservations are required. Registration can be completed online at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/recreation or by calling one of our recreation centers. Reservations will open at 8 a.m. the day prior and are non-transferable. Regular program fees will be due upon entry. One person per basket, baskets will be assigned on arrival and players must remain at the assigned basket. Patrons must follow posted conduct and safety rules relating to COVID-19 while in recreation centers. Current guidelines and restrictions will be clearly posted. Water fountains are closed. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own water. For information, call 941-627-1074.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.