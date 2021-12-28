Snow Days at The Florida Aquarium
Find your way through the snow maze. Engage in an epic battle to defeat ocean pollution by throwing snowballs at pollution monsters. Plus a winter wonderland dance party and many more gloved hands-on interactives experiences. Through Jan. 2. 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa. For more information, visit www.flaquarium.org or call 813-273-4000.
'The Rocket Man Show'
Rus Anderson performs as a young Elton John driving a night of John's greatest hits, with spot on vocals and fierce piano playing. Dec. 29-30. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the stage in the awe-inspiring, eye-popping family holiday spectacular Dec. 30-31.This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. For more information, visit www.bbmannpah.com.
New Year's Eve Show
Ring in the New Year with some of Charlotte County's talented singers as they present a 90-minute concert-style program. Accompanied by music director/pianist Ken Crisp and a drummer, this concert has something for everyone — something old, something new, something country, something pop, something Broadway and more. 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
New Year's Eve Celebration and fireworks display at Fishermen's Village
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 31. Live music, food, family fun including tarot reading by Pamela, magic show by Jeff the Juggler, photo booth and midnight fireworks. Fishermen's Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-8721 or www.fishermensvillage.com.
New Year’s Eve Annual Conch Blow
Ring in 2022 at Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Grab a conch shell and head to the park at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 31. “According to tradition, by saying farewell to the old year and welcoming in the new year by blowing the sun down, good luck and prosperity will come to our area during the next year, ” said Lisa Heid, The noise begins and lasts until the last rays have disappeared into the harbor.For more information, call 920-205-1633.
2nd Annual 5K Freedom Run
The Beirut Peacekeepers Memorial Tower will hold its 2nd Annual 5K Freedom Run at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park at 9 a.m. on Dec. 31 in Port Charlotte. Runners will receive Freedom Run t-shirts and medals for the top age categories. To sign up, visit wrgainesjr.org. For more information, contact Michael Gaines at 813-785-6709 or michael.gaines@wrgainesjr.org.
Celebrate New Year's Eve with AMVETS
Dance the night away with The Smoked Mullet Band. 8 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31. Lasagna dinner plus party favors and champagne toast at midnight. 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. 941-429-5403.
'Singin' In The Rain'
Set in Hollywood in the late 1920’s, the story focuses on Don Lockwood, his sidekick Cosmo Brown, aspiring actress Kathy Selden and Lockwood’s leading lady Lina Lamont, who’s less-than-pleasant vocal tones make her an improbable contender for stardom in the new talking pictures. Dec. 31-Feb. 12. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
Comedian Greg Morton
Jan 5-8. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
'Exit Laughing'
When the biggest highlight of your life for the past 30 years has been your weekly bridge night out with the “girls,” what do you do when one of your foursome inconveniently dies? If you’re Connie, Leona and Millie, three southern ladies from Birmingham, Ala., you do the most daring thing you’ve ever done. You “borrow” the ashes from the funeral home for one last card game. The wildest, most exciting night of your lives involves a police raid, a stripper and a whole new way of looking at all the fun you can have when you’re truly living. Jan. 6-16. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Composers Luncheon hosted by Punta Gorda Symphony Friends
Symphony Friends presents an enlightening introduction to the composers featured on Punta Gorda Symphony's mainstage concert programs. 11:30 a.m. Jan. 6. Punta Gorda Womens Club, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Pre-register by calling 941-205-5996 or email info@PGSymphony.org.
'Scarborough Fair: A Simon & Garfunkel Experience'
Jeb and Jock Guthrie knew the first time they played a Simon and Garfunkel song that their voices blended effortlessly into that S & G signature sound; and the overwhelming audience reaction to their performances confirmed their feelings 7 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Observatory at the Florida SouthWestern State College
Observation sessions are held on the first Friday of each month and begin 30-45 minutes after dark, outdoors and weather permitting. (Jan. 7, Feb. 4, March 4, April 1, May 6). The James & Barbara Moore Observatory at Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. For more information or for a full schedule of observatory events, call 941-637-3518 or 941-637-5652 or www.fsw.edu/charlotte/observatory.
Majesty of Rock – 'Journey through the Perry Years'
Majesty of Rock takes you on a trip called “Journey Through the Years” when Steve Perry fronted Journey. John D’Agostino aces Perry’s golden voice. He is backed by four exceptional musicians who nail all the sounds and nuances of Journey. This performance includes an extensive video backdrop and lighting. 7 p.m. Jan. 8. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Pianist Schaghajegh Nosrati
7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at Gulf Theater at The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Tickets may be purchased at grandpianoseries.org. For information, call 646-734-8179.
'Applause For The Venice Symphony'
Venice Area Historical Society is hosting a luncheon with live music and symphony history at Plantation Golf & Country Club,500 Rockley Blvd., Venice, at 11 a.m. Jan. 12, featuring Venice Symphony Music Director Troy Quinn. Proceeds will help preserve historic assets at the Venice Depot Campus. Mail $60 check (per person) to VAHS. P.O. Box 995, Venice 34284-0995. Your ticket will be available at the “will call” table on the day of the event. Veniceareahistoricalsociety.org or 941-412-0151.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe presents world-premiere musical, ‘Ruby’
“Ruby” is a musical retelling by WBTT founder/artistic director Nate Jacobs and his brother, Michael Jacobs, of the shocking killing of a doctor in Live Oak, Florida, by Ruby McCollum, who was tried in the case and eventually committed to Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee, Florida. Jan. 12-Feb. 27. For more information, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or call 941-366-1505.
Venice Symphony - 'Under the Big Top: A Tribute to the Circus'
Celebrate the community’s ties to the circus with this captivating concert of magical music inspired by life under the big top, accompanied by video and images from the Ringling Circus Museum. Step right up for a stupendous show beginning with the booming brass-infused "Overture" from "Gypsy" and ending with Elton John and Tim Rice’s powerful finale from "The Lion King." Along the way Maestro Troy Quinn and the orchestra will "Send in the Clowns," visit "Swan Lake" and defy you to stay seated for Offenbach’s "Galop," better known as "The Can-Can." Guest soloist Coya Bailey Jones will thrill you with her vocals on "Never Enough" from "The Greatest Showman." Jan. 14-15. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. For more information, call 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
'Ain’t Misbehavin’'
The inimitable Thomas “Fats” Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club with a jumpin’ new beat. Ain’t Misbehavin’ evokes the infectious energy of this American original as a versatile cast struts, strums and sings the songs that Waller made famous. Jan. 14-Feb. 6. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. VeniceTheatre.org or 941-488-1115.
Kaleidoscope of the Arts
Join the North Port Art Guild for an intoxicating evening of performing artists for the Kaleidoscope of the Arts fundraiser, set for 4:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at Plantation Golf and Country Club, Venice. There will be music, singing, a silent auction, gift basket auction and live art auction, dinner and entertainment for $85. Dress as your favorite character or yourself. Visit www.northportartcenter.org or call 941-423-6460 for info or to purchase tickets.
'Memphis Motown Soul Experience'
The Memphis Motown Soul Experience is sure to lift you right out of your seats and transport you back to a time filled with big bands, big personalities and big music. 2 p.m., 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 2 p.m., 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony
Violin superstar Sirena Huang performs Dvorak’s "Violin Concerto." 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Lemon Bay Playhouse present 'Old Ringers'
Four senior women try to fight the shrinking economy and their shrinking pocketbooks by opening a home phone sex service after receiving an unsolicited obscene phone call. The show runs from Jan. 19-Feb.13. Tickets can be purchased at www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or call 941-475-6756.
An Evening with Bruce Dickinson
Split into two parts, the first section of the show sees Dickinson taking a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective, treating the audience to private insights into his drive and ambition, peppered with plenty of Iron Maiden anecdotes and a myriad of other experiences encompassing not just the giddy heights but also the extreme lows, told first-hand in his inimitable anarchic style, punctuated with photographs and sometimes even erupting into song a cappella, to illustrate a point. The final section of the evening is devoted entirely to a Q&A session, with the opportunity to pose questions on any subject whatsoever. As Dickinson’s answers will all be completely improvised – the more left-field and quirky the question, the more interesting and compelling the response is likely to be. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. tampatheatre.org or 813-274-8286.
Tomkats Jazz Orchestra
For over 30 years the TomKats Jazz Orchestra, an 18 piece jazz orchestra, has been entertaining jazz and swing fans throughout the west coast of Florida. The band plays jazz, blues, and jazz-rock fusion. With a full jazz orchestra horn section of 5 saxes, 4 trombones, and 4 trumpets, the band’s repertoire includes traditional swing arrangements from the great big bands such as Count Basie and Duke Ellington through the more progressive sounds of Maynard Ferguson, Buddy Rich, and Woody Herman and up to Steely Dan jazz- rock and the modern big band fusion styles of Gordon Goodwin’s Phat Band. They will feature male and female vocalists who perform with the band as well as guitar, keyboard, bass and drums. 7 p.m. Jan. 21. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
The Peace River Trio
7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
Coin Club Show
Fort Myers/Cape Coral Coin Club Show will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan 22 at the Masonic Lodge, 10868 Metro Parkway, Fort Myers. www.fmcc.anaclubs.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'New Year, New Adventure'
3 p.m. Jan. 23. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Tickets are available at the box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or online at nppaa.net.
Venice Concert Band - 'See The USA'
Just as you might expect from the title, this program explores a great variety of music from all over our beautiful country. 7 p.m. Jan. 24. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Tickets are available at www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
Tribute Company
The Tribute Company is a celebration of the music, life and times of four of the most dominant soft rock bands of their day – Seals & Crofts, America, Three Dog Night and The Doobie Brothers. The multi-talented cast flawlessly performs the tight instrumentals and beautiful harmonies required to faithfully reproduce the music of these great bands. 7:15 p.m. Jan. 24. Tickets are available at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or email office@bspconline.org.
'Midsummer Night's Dream'
Get lost in the forest with the National Players in the most epic romantic entanglement of all time. A magical comedy that’s fun for children and adults alike. 7 p.m. Jan. 26. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'Raisin in the Sun'
National Players is honored to portray this award-winning drama with a universal story about an African American family dealing with prejudice, history, and a world where everything changes. 7 p.m. Jan. 27. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'US Stones: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones'
The U.S. Stones are the only Rolling Stones Tribute Band to have a young in his prime Mick Jagger clone with all the moves and signature voice and are configured like the real Stones Touring show. This is like seeing the Stones in the mid-70s - 80s at the height of their career. This is a eight piece band with keys, horns and more, just like the real thing, no tracks and as authentic as it gets. 7 p.m. Jan. 28. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Charlotte County Fair
Jan. 28-Feb. 6. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. https://thecharlottecountyfair.com.
Movie on the Green
North Port’s free, family-friendly outdoor Movie on the Green series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., with “Boss Baby: Family Business” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be playing on Feb. 25. Vote for the movie of their choice (options to be determined) for the viewing on March 25. Clara’s Clubhouse will be on-site for those with sensory needs. www.cityofnorthport.com.
Free Fallin’ – Tom Petty Tribute
7 p.m. Jan. 29. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
The 34th Annual C.A.R.E. Ball — “Under the Big Top”
The 34th Annual C.A.R.E. Ball, benefiting the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, will take place Jan. 29 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. C.A.R.E. has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for over 38 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person, which includes a served sit down dinner and an open bar. To purchase tickets, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/mDF.
Ann Alton and Friends
A concert of romantic chamber music. 3 p.m. Jan. 30. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Free will offerings with a suggested donation of $15. For more information call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
Dailey & Vincent
The Dailey & Vincent duo has been hailed throughout the music industry as one of the most exciting, reputable and elite Bluegrass bands in America. 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Charlotte County Jazz Society Jazz Jam
1-4 p.m. Jan. 30 at The Grill at 1951, 1951 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Musicians are welcome to sit in with Mickey Basil, Jay Heavilin, Dave Morgan, Fred Capitelli and Buz Bisbano.. For more information, visit https://ccjazz.org.
11th Annual ‘Hottest Business Day in Paradise’ Business Expo
There will be more than 100 local businesses showcasing and marketing their products and services from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The expo is free and open to the public. For more information, visit charlottecountychamber.org.
'Hotter Than July: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder and Lionel Ritchie'
This band believes in spreading positivity and love at their shows. They'll fill the room with high energy music that will have you sweating on the dance floor and leave you in a good mood. 7 p.m. Feb. 4. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
North Port Kids Night Out
Parents and Guardians are invited to give themselves a night off and register their children for Kids Night Out, hosted by North Port Parks & Recreation. The event will be 5-8:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. It’s open to kids from kindergarten through eighth grade. $15 per child for games, arts and crafts and a light dinner in a safe and supervised environment while parents get a well-deserved break. Pre-registration is required at //bit.ly/KidsNightOutNP. For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option 2.
Venice Symphony - 'A Night at the Oscars'
"My Heart Will Go On" from "Titanic" is one of the most unforgettable songs in the history of music in the cinema. You will see and hear acclaimed piper Eric Rigler reprise his original soul-stirring performance in person. The Venice Symphony orchestra will play the Oscar-nominated and Oscar-winning music you love. Feb. 4-5. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. For more information, call 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
'Bell, Book and Candle'
Gillian Holroyd is one of the few modern people who can actually cast spells and perform feats of supernaturalism. She casts a spell over a unattached publisher, Shepherd Henderson, Partly to keep him away from a rival and partly because she is attracted to him. He falls head over heels in love with her at once and wants to marry her. But witches, unfortunately, cannot fall in love, and this minute imperfection leads to a number of difficulties. Ultimately, the lady breaks with her companions in witchery, preferring the normal and human love offered by the attractive publisher. But before the happy conclusion of the romance, Gillian comes very near to losing him. Feb. 4-20. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. Feb. 6. Copland - "Appalachian Spring." Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
The Edwards Twins
Remember all the wonderful variety shows from the '70s & '80s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas' number one impersonators of all time. All your favorite legendary Superstars come alive in an evening with "The Stars." 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
7 Bridges: 'The Ultimate Eagles Experience'
7 Bridges transports you right into the big arena of a live Eagles concert, taking you back to real rock and roll. 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
'Blues Brothers Tribute with Tina Turner'
Blues Brothers Soul Band Tribute is a high energy powerhouse performance of a show. None of the success of this show would be possible without the sheer class of the bands musicians. Jake and Elwood themselves are fictional characters (created originally by John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd), but there is no substitute for the genuine top-quality accomplishment of the players. 7 p.m. Feb. 11. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Country JAM FEST Harborside
Featuring Mark Chesnutt, Jared Hovis and Andy Pursell Band. Gates open at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2ZK7sIJ.
Los Lobos
Living legends Los Lobos, still rocking after five decades together, visit SWFL in support of their 17th studio album, "Native Sons." 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-235-FORK or twistedfork.net.
Blue Oyster Cult
Blue Oyster Cult performing their unforgettable hard rock hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. Feb. 12. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
Victory Dolls Valentine Show Benefiting SWFL Honor Flight
The Victory Dolls is a company of enormously talented and award-winning singer/actresses whose nostalgic style is reminiscent of the sophisticated vocals and precise harmonies of the Andrews Sisters. Their vintage look, tight choreography and lively original musical arrangements combine to create a dazzling All-American show that appeals to audiences of all ages. This performance is a benefit for SWFL Honor Flight. 7 p.m. Feb. 12. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
The Boys of D63
Songs of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, and hits from the 1970s. 7:15 p.m. Feb. 14. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or go to www.bspconline.org.
'The Simon & Garfunkel Story'
The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" will return to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the box office.
'Late Night Catechism'
A solo comedy play about a fictional Catholic nun, written by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan. The show itself is a form of participatory theatre where the actress playing the nun is the only person on stage, and members of the audience become members of the nun's school class. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'One Night with You: A Tribute to Elvis Presley'
With a fresh perspective on an age old tradition, Walt Sanders sets out to revolutionalize the tribute artist industry. Sanders does not pretend to be Elvis, although he performs from his heart as Elvis did, there is a unique quality to Sanders that puts his tribute above all others. Being a true fan of Elvis, he has developed his impersonation into a genuine tribute respected by those Elvis himself worked with. 7 p.m. Feb. 16. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'Diva's of Soul: A Tribute to Whitney Houston and Donna Summer'
A two-tribute show in the same night by the same awesome band and the same ultra-talented woman: Latraia Savage is that woman. She portrays both Whitney Houston, the most awarded female artist of all time, and Donna Summer, the world-renowned Queen of Disco. 7 p.m. Feb. 18. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022
America’s favorite dance show is back on tour. This year’s all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers thrilling audiences with all of the breathtaking dance styles. 8 p.m. Feb. 18. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. www.bbmannpah.com or call 239-481-4849.
Thunder By The Bay
Suncoast Charities for Children, organizer for the 24th Annual Thunder By The Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival, announced the traditional three day Festival is scheduled for Feb. 18-20 at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. The festival will feature continuous live music being billed as, “Where Rock Meets Country.” Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for outdoor seating in front of a large outdoor stage. Featured headliner for the weekend is FireHouse, performing at 8 p.m. Feb.19. Other bands performing include Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi Tribute), Tobacco Rd Band, Free Fallin (Tom Petty Tribute), Bobby Friss, Diary of an Ozzman (Ozzy Osbourne Tribute), 30ot6 and The Verge. “Thunder Alley” will be located inside Robarts Arena featuring one of a kind custom motorcycle, car and truck displays. Outside on the festival grounds guests can enjoy over 100 vendors, a 17 class bike show, motorcycle stereo sound off competition, freestyle acts, a motorcycle burnout contest, a tented full bar area with seating, food court and more. For tickets, and complete listing of all festival events, visit thunderbythebay.org or call 941-487-7904.
Punta Gorda Symphony — Strings On The Lawn
4 p.m. Feb. 20. Florida Southwestern State College Charlotte Campus, Building O, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'Heart and Soul'
3 p.m. Feb. 20. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Tickets are available at the box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or online at nppaa.net.
'Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver'
Join acclaimed performer Jim Curry for this tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singer/songwriters ever to grace the stage. 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Venice Concert Band - 'Bach To Broadway'
The Venice Concert Band will be opening with a Bach prelude and fugue, then on to Mozart with a surprising twist, and ending with Beethoven for classical music lovers. Then the concert will move to the Broadway stage with a tribute to Broadway. 7 p.m. Feb. 21. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Tickets are available at www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
'A Billy Joel Tribute: Streetlife Serenader'
7 p.m. Feb. 25. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Venice Symphony - 'Superheroes and Schumann'
What do you get when you team Batman, Thor and Captain America with Finland’s greatest composer, Jean Sibelius, and symphony master Robert Schumann? An unbeatable concert that will appeal to all ages in all galaxies. Feb. 25-26. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. For more information, call 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Beatlemaniax-USA
7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
CSNsongs - Celebrating the music of Crosby Stills Nash & Young
CSNsongs is performed by seven extremely talented musicians who have all shared the excitement and musical wealth of growing up in the '60s and '70s with the heavy influence of the finest folk/rock group of all time, Crosby Stills Nash and Young. 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Southwind Bluegrass Band
Music ranging from the '40s and '50s to today's bluegrass styles. 3 p.m. Feb. 27. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Free will offerings with a suggested donation of $15. For more information call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
Cahal Dunne
"Ireland's Piano Man — The Man of Many Jackets." 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'John Denver Musical Tribute' by Ted Vigil Trio
Ted Vigil is a singer, songwriter and John Denver tribute artist. Vigil has performed with John Denver’s lead guitarist and has even played for Denver’s own “Windstar Foundation” in Colorado. With the uncanny resemblance and sound of the late Denver, Vigil performs many of Denver’s hits. 7:30 Feb. 28. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Absolute Queen
Experience the hyper-realistic sights and sounds of what a Queen concert was like in the early 1980s, filled with all of the many hits, incredible vocals, stories about Queen and the songs, costume changes and high-energy sing along songs that will lift you off your seat. 7 p.m. March 4 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
'A Tribute to Abba: Almost Abba'
This costumed, choreographed sound-a-like show recreates the nostalgia of Abba like no other. 4 p.m., 7 p.m. March 4. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'ABBA Revisited'
7 p.m. March 11 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 7 p.m. March 12 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
James Carothers
Nashville honky-tonk crooner, James Carothers, is known best for his stone-country originals and spot-on impressions of several of country music’s greatest icons. 7 p.m. March 12 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Cahal Dunne and Choir Play
7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. March 5. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. March 6. Stravinsky - "The Firebird." Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
'The Martin & Lewis Tribute Show'
"The Martin and Lewis Tribute" is a show in a class all its own. Never have two artists captured the very essence and chemistry of the celebrities they perform as have Tom Stevens and Tony Lewis. These two incredible performers have each had success on their own. Having spent the last 27 years performing throughout Australia. Tony Lewis has created a name for himself as the quintessential Jerry Lewis. His one show has sold out countless venues and has earned him the respect as one of Australia's best entertainers. 7:30 p.m. March 8. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'A Beach Boys Tribute: The Beach Buoys'
The Beach Buoys are seasoned, working musicians who have taken great effort to recreate the look, sound, and feel of a live Beach Boys performance circa 1965! The approach is not to simply “cover” Beach Boys music. The approach is to offer a “True Tribute” to the Beach Boys. 7 p.m. March 11. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'Curtain Up'
Based on the author’s earlier Respecting You Piers, Curtain Up! is the hilarious story of five women who inherit equal shares in a dilapidated theatre and plan bring it back to life again. They try various fundraising schemes but their most ambitious is to hold a concert featuring local talent and a world-famous star who agrees to appear for no fee! However, their plans go awry and it’s a race to keep their audience from guessing the truth of the matter. A fast paced and very funny comedy with five great roles for women. March 11-27. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Everly Set
A tribute to The Everly Brothers. 7:15 p.m. March 14. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or go to www.bspconline.org.
'A Tribute to Elton John: Greggie and the Jets'
7 p.m. March 18. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Venice Symphony - 'Game of Romes'
March 18-19. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. For more information, call 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
The Guess Who
The Guess Who performing their classic hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. March 19. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
Two Pianos
Rozier and Kaff present classical to current musical styles. 3 p.m. March 20. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Free will offerings with a suggested donation of $15. For more information call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'The Promise of Spring'
3 p.m. March 20. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Tickets are available at the box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or online at nppaa.net.
Venice Concert Band - "Twelve Little Notes'
Bach, Rock, Mozart, Beatles, Irish Rhapsodies, Broadway melodies – our world has been enriched with the sounds of so many musical compositions. Every song, opera, symphony, ballet, march or musical is based on twelve little notes. Let’s see what those twelve little notes can do. 7 p.m. March 21. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Tickets are available at www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
'The Peace River Trio: A Tribute to the Great Folk Artists of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s'
7 p.m. March 23. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'Your Songs - A Tribute to Sir Elton John'
Performed by the Columbia, SC based rock quartet, Tokyo Joe, this show is sure to leave every Elton John fan feeling as though they have experienced a tribute performance worthy of the original. 7 p.m. March 25 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
'A Journey Tribute: Never Stop Believin''
The show starts out like seeing Journey playing the "Evolution" and "Departure" albums in 1978 then jump to the mid-80s look with a costume change mid show and you are seeing the "Escape" and "Frontiers" albums tour. 7 p.m. March 26. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
William Florian - 'The Neil Diamond Story'
7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. March. 26. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony — Harborside Brass
4 p.m. March 27. Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
The Oak Ridge Boys
March 28 at the Charlotte Harbor and Conference Center. 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'Memories: A Tribute to Barbra Streisand'
Sharon Owens' uncanny resemblance both voice and looks propelled her career to the status of headlining in her own show “Barbra and Frank, The Concert That Never Was.” The 10 year running show still remains on the Las Vegas strip. 7 p.m. March 30. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Chi-Town Transit Authority - A tribute to the music of Chicago
Chi-Town Transit Authority is a 8-piece group based out of Atlanta, Ga. dedicated in reproducing the Chicago concert experience.As a tribute band, Chi-Town features a tight horn section along with the dynamic vocal harmonies that Chicago is famous for. 7 p.m. March 31 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 7 p.m. April 3 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
'A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett: The Caribbean Chillers'
7 p.m. April 1. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Paisley Craze
Features hits from the 'peace and love' era with music of Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Animals, CCR, CSNY, The Who, The Grateful Dead as well as groovy tunes from the mind-blowing psychedelic bands of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane,’ 60s Motown faves and more. 7 p.m. April 2 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Kenny G
Kenny G performs his contemporary jazz hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. April 3. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
'Wildflowers: A Tribute to Tom Petty'
7 p.m. April 8. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
The Goldtones
7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. April 9. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
'There's A Burglar In My Bed'
After 13 years of marriage, William W. Worthingon III (Billy) and his wife Ashley, wealthy New England socialites, are contemplating divorce. Their Massachusetts’ estate consists of a 200-acre compound with a sixteen-bedroom mansion and a smaller beach cottage. Thanks to a pre-nuptial agreement, both know precisely what to expect from a divorce settlement. There is one item, however, that both parties want….and that is the famous Worthington necklace. Since both want to keep the necklace for themselves, both Billy and Ashley devise separate plans to steal the necklace. April 13-24. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Southern Grand Slam Music Festival
Headliner April 22: Justin Moore. Headliner April 23: TBA. April 22-23. Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. https://bit.ly/3q8g6ez.
Venice Symphony - 'Fantasy, Firebird, and Fabiola'
The season concludes with finesse and fire. Violinist Fabiola Kim’s solo on Ralph Vaughan Williams transcendent "The Lark Ascending," will take your breath away. Wagner’s "Ride of the Valkyries" and music from the films "Chariots of Fire" and "How to Train Your Dragon" will keep the fires burning as we end this sizzling season with Igor Stravinsky’s "The Firebird Suite." April 22-23. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. For more information, call 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'Somewhere in Time'
3 p.m. April 24. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Tickets are available at the box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or online at nppaa.net.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. April 24. Joan Ellison Sings Judy Garland. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Venice Concert Band - 'Spring Bouquet'
With music from "The Mission," "Aladdin" and the composer Marvin Hamlish, you will leave this program with a refreshed spirit. 7 p.m. Aprll 25. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Tickets are available at www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
'Wedding Belles'
Four garden-club ladies meet a young girl who has come to their little Texas town to marry an infantry man before he ships off for World War II. The women impulsively decide to throw the girl an elaborate wedding. Their lives and friendships are thrown into turmoil as they race to accomplish the nuptials in one frenzied afternoon. May 13-22. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
