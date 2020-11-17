Upcoming events

Historic Downtown Venice Chocolate Walk
Grab a mask and join the fun in historic downtown Venice from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 19 for the Chocolate Walk.Chocolate bliss awaits you at more than 25 locations. Hosted by Venice MainStreet and its business partners, stores and restaurants invite you to participate in a chocolate themed evening. Tour the downtown for mouth-watering chocolate treats, drinks, chocolate themed items, ice cream and more. Come down and show your support for local businesses by shopping for the holidays, buying gift cards, and dining al fresco. Just some of the fun and tasty adventures to be found on Miami Avenue include Mother’s Cupboard Spice Shoppe for chocolate tea. Help us welcome our new MainStreet partner Tri-Healthy on Tampa Ave. for some CBD chocolate, and on Venice Ave. Café Venice will have their famous chocolate Oreo martini for $10 and The Boutique by the Beach will help you indulge with a chocolate fountain. Enjoy a safe and festive evening with friends and family in downtown Venice.
The Chocolate Walk will take place on Tampa, Venice and Miami Avenues downtown. It is free and open to the public. Please respect social distancing and don’t forget to wash your hands. For more information, go to visitvenicefl.org or contact Venice MainStreet at 941-484-6722.
Concert in the Park
The City of North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free concert in the Park on Nov. 20 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Get ready for Double Your Trouble, the ultimate Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute band, as they pay homage to the late legendary blues guitarist. Attendees will enjoy smokin’ blues guitar riffs, memorable songs, and a high energy performance featuring great tunes like “Texas Flood” and “The House is Rockin.”
Admission and parking are free. Attendees are invited to bring their own chairs, blankets or other seating to claim an 8-foot circle painted on the grass that can accommodate up to approximately six people (while helping promote proper physical distancing). Seating is available on a first come, first serve basis and will open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. Food, alcoholic, and non-alcoholic drink vendors will have items available for purchase. No outside alcohol is permitted. The use of face masks, when physical distancing isn’t possible, is strongly encouraged.
People who prefer to watch from home will be able to enjoy the concert via a livestream on the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page starting at 7 p.m.
For more information, please call 941-429-PARK (7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Christmas/Home Goods yard sale
St. Vincent de Paul St. Charles, 21488 Felton Ave., Port Charlotte, will have a Christmas/Home goods yard sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 21.
Arts and crafts fair
Shop Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church’s annual arts and crafts fair from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 21 at 4141 DeLeon St., Fort Myers. Find arts, crafts and handmade holiday gifts. Baked goods and refreshments will be available for purchase. The new outdoor location allows for maintaining a social distance. 239-936-2200 or wesleymemumc.com.
Bluegrass is back
The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash features three top Bluegrass bands. Scheduled to appear on Nov. 28 are Low Ground, Cadence Hollow and Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tym’n. Beginning Bluegrass jam at 10 a.m., Bluegrass concert at 1 p.m. Admission is $7 per person donation is requested of non-members. Bring chairs for seating in the outdoor shaded pavilion. Craig’s RV Resort, 895 N.E. Cubitis Ave, Arcadia. For more information: 941-467-2051 or www.heartlandbluegrass.org.
Tree Lighting Ceremony
Kick off the holiday season at the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Seating opens at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1 with the ceremony starting at 6 p.m. After the tree is lit, festive and family-friendly activities will be provided, along with a live performance of holiday music by the North Port Chorale. Attendees who wear their ugliest sweaters can check in at the welcome tent for a chance to win a prize. Admission and parking are free. Attendees are invited to bring their own chairs or blankets to spread out on the City Center Front Green. Grass seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis with plenty of space for physical distancing.
People who prefer to watch the ceremony from home will be able to enjoy the concert via a livestream on the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page starting at 6 p.m.
Food and non-alcoholic drink vendors will have items available for purchase. No outside alcohol is permitted. The use of face masks, when physical distancing isn’t possible, is strongly encouraged.
For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
13th Annual Mistletoe Ball
The 13th Annual Mistletoe Ball — “Home for the Holidays” — promises to keep you safe and comfortable on Dec. 1. Trade in your tuxedo and heels for sweats and slippers. In order to keep our friends, family and community members safe, the annual event will be hosted virtually. For live updates, RSVP on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/2719692781580241.
Drive-in Movie Nights
Dec. 3: "The Sound of Music" / Dec. 17: "The Polar Express" - Bal Harbor Shopping Plaza, 1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Punta Gorda. Registration required. Cal 941-639-3720. Name, number of person in vehicle, make, model and license plate required.
19th Annual Women’s Film Festival
LUNAFEST, the fundraising film festival dedicated to championing women filmmakers and bringing women together in their communities, will be hosted by Girls on the Run of Southwest Florida in the comfort of your home Dec. 4-5. This unique film festival highlights women as leaders in society, illustrated through seven short films by women filmmakers. The films range from animation to fictional drama, and cover topics such as women’s health, body image, relationships, cultural diversity and breaking barriers.
All proceeds from LUNAFEST will benefit Girls on the Run of Southwest Florida and Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers whose artful and innovative storytelling catalyzes social change. Tickets are $25 at www.gotrswfl.org/lunafest.
Poinsettia Parade
There's snow place like North Port. The City of North Port will host it's annual Poinsettia Parade at 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Gather your friends or family and join us via a virtual livestream on the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page as we kick off the holiday season with a whole lot of holly jolly fun. The Poinsettia Parade has been temporarily relocated this year to travel north on North Port Blvd. from the intersection of Greenwood Ave., ending at Appomattox and will last approximately 60-90 minutes depending on the number of entries received. In support of current health and safety guidelines, limited in-person spectator viewing will be available and no parade participants will be able to walk the route, distribute candy and/or other giveaways.
Judging will take place online with each unit featured on the social livestream while in the "judging" zone. Our judges will select the recipients of the coveted Snowflake, Poinsettia, Elfin and Kris Kringle awards. Spectators joining virtually will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite frosty float, with the winner receiving the People’s Choice award.
In the past, the parade has featured more than 50 units, including local businesses and organizations. Those interested in participating can download an Parade Unit Application on the City’s website at www.CityofNorthPort.com/Poinsettia and return it via email to Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com or in person at either the Morgan Family Community Center or the George Mullen Activity Center.
For more information, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or visit www.CityofNorthPort.com/Poinsettia.
Barn & Crafts Sales
Find your Treasures at the Holiday Sales at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. There’s no telling what can be found at the Men’s Club Barn Sale. The Crafty Ladies will show off their handmade wares at the Crafts Sale in Oaks Cove. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 5. Masks and social distancing are required. Gulf Cove UMC, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveChurch.com.
Festival of Lights Holiday Showcase
Daily viewing of more than one million lights and holiday themed Christmas decorations throughout Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade Punta Gorda. Entertainment, lighted canal cruises, shopping and dining. Through Dec. 31. www.fishville.com.
