Back to School Bash
The North Port Young Professionals are hosting a free Back to School Bash from 1-7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Cool Today Park, home of the Atlanta Braves Spring Training Stadium. All are invited to enjoy bounce house fun, a rock climbing wall, bungee jump, dunk tank, live bands and a Tug-O-War between the North Port Police Department and the North Port Fire Department. For more information, call 941-257-3170 or email npyoungprofessionals@gmail.com.
Back to School Bash
The Englewood Family YMCA and Kids Needs of Englewood have planned a Back to School Bash, set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 7. This year’s Bash is different than in the past. Parents can drive by the SKY Academy, 871 S. River Road, Englewood, and pick up backpacks with school supplies. Then they can go to the Kids’ Needs Closet at 272 S. Indiana Ave. (Englewood Shopping Center) and pick up bags with hygiene and toiletry supplies, plus socks, sneakers and underwear if needed. This is for children in all grades through high school, regardless as to whether they are homeschooled or attend public or private school. For information, call the Englewood Family YMCA at 941-475-1234.
Tikifest
Activities, music and dance. Noon-4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, For more information, call 941-639-8721 or www.fishermensvillage.com.
Comedy at The Library
7:30 p.m. Aug. 7: Gid Pool. Aug. 14: Jay Hewlett. Aug. 28: Steve Miller. The Library Comedy Club, inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
North Port Art Center
The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will exhibit art of Loveland Center and Adult Developmental Students from Aug. 7-27 with a reception at 6 p.m. Aug. 15. Visit the art center for this special showing 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. For additional information call 941-423-6460.
PizzaFest Street Festival
Pizza lovers unite. Millennial Brewing is bringing all the best pizza and pizza themed food trucks and local restaurants to Royal Palm Ave in Downtown Fort Myers for a block party celebrating the best food ever. live music, bounce houses, axe throwing, and tons and tons of delicious food. Noon-10 p.m. Aug. 7. 1811 Royal Palm Ave., Fort Myers 239-271-2255.
Summer Movie Nights
Summer Movie Nights continues at the ballpark.The next movie night is at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 with Warner Brother's "Tom & Jerry." Get your tickets at https://am.ticketmaster.com/bravesspringtraining/CoolTodayParkSummerMovies21 or call 941-413-5004. Cool Today Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port.
Charlotte Idol
The Charlotte Idol singing competition will be virtual and live streamed on Facebook and YouTube at 6 p.m. Aug. 13. Singers that qualify will have the opportunity to compete on Finals Night for a chance to win cash prizes.Will you be the next Charlotte Idol? Singers can register for $20 by emailing CharlotteIdolHC@gmail.com. There are only 40 audition spots available.Proceeds will benefit the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition’s programs and services. Finals Night will be Aug. 28 at Kings Gate Golf and Country Club in Deep Creek. Tickets for the finals are $75 each. Doors open at 5 p.m. For information, contact Darcy Woods at Darcy.Woods@CChomelesscoalition.org or by calling 941-627-4313, ext. 134.
Family Movie Night
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church invites your family to a free showing of the movie “Cheaper by the Dozen 2” starring Steve Martin. The movie will start at 7 p.m. Aug. 13. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Free popcorn will be available. Gulf Cove UMC is at 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Circus brings three-ring show
Loomis Bros. Circus presents “Family Fun For 2021!” Aug. 13-15 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds Expo Center, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte and Aug. 16-17 at the Turner Agri-Civic Center, 2250 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia. In their biggest production to date, “America’s Greatest Three-Ring Circus” continues to honor traditional circus with staples such as elephants, tigers, clowns, aerialists and a live orchestra, along with spotlighting some of today’s top performers, like their featured act for 2021, “The Original Flyerz” Acrobat Troupe, whom you may recognize from"America’s Got Talent." Tickets are available at loomiscircus.com or at the box office beginning one hour prior to each show.
Drive-Thru Back-to-School Event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Back-to-School festivities from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 14 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. The drive-thru event will include a food pantry, school supplies and goody bags. There will be vendors on site for the community to visit with. DOH-Charlotte will be giving out bicycle helmets and fitting them for each child. Pre-registration for the September Child Passenger Event will also be taken at this event. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Reserve your spot by emailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200 ext.7273.
Family Movie
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, is offering the Christian family movie, “Like Arrows" to the community at 3 p.m. Aug. 14. For more information, call 941-426-5580.
Warm Mineral Springs for free
The City of North Port is offering free admission to Warm Mineral Springs Park for all Sarasota County residents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 on a first-come, first-served basis. The Springs and the building complex are listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Proof of Sarasota County residency will be required for free admission, including a driver’s license or an FPL bill, water bill, tax bill or deed. Spa services are not included in the free admission. For more information about Warm Mineral Springs Park, including general rules and prohibited items, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/WarmMineralSpringsPark or call 941-426-1692.
Fall basketball league
North Port Parks & Recreation Adult Basketball League is registering players 16 years and older for an 8-week fall basketball league. Games are 6-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Morgan Family Community Center starting Aug. 16. Teams will be divided into division of 40-years-and-older and 39-and-under. Download a team registration packet and find league rules at www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Leagues. Team fee is $315. Call North Port Parks & Recreation at 941-429-PARK(7275) to register.
Visani's Got Talent: A Comedy Competition Round 3
Ten stand up comedians will compete for a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission. This competition is for five minutes of clean stand up comedy. Comic sign ups are available now over the phone. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top 3 at their initial event. Comedians who place in the top 3 may be eligible to host future events or capture additional stage time to develop their 7 minute finals set. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
Monthly Car Cruise and BINGO
Amvets 312 monthly car cruise will resume from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 18, continuing the third Wednesday of each month. There will be music, raffles and a 50/50 drawing at 7 p.m.
Dive-In Movie at Aquatic Center
Find your float and watch a movie Aug. 21 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Attendees can enjoy a family friendly film and make some memories while taking a dip in our heated competition pool. Popcorn, nachos, and more will be available from concessions. Gates will open at 7 p.m. with the movie starting after sunset. The fee is $10 per participant and advanced registration is required at http://bit.ly/NPACDiveInMovie or in-person at the North Port Aquatic Center, George Mullen Activity Center or at the Morgan Family Community Center. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For more information regarding the Dive-In Movie or other City events, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 941-429-PARK (7275).
Majesty of Rock — The music of Journey and Styx
Watch these exceptional artists recreate the sound and feel of two super groups. Seating is general admission. Bring a blanket or chair. No outside food or drinks allowed. Gates open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. Aug. 21. 18800 W. Villages Parkway, North Port. For tickets, visit https://am.ticketmaster.com/bravesspringtra.../majestyofrock.
Arts in August
Fine arts on display, demonstrations and vendors. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Fishermen's Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-8721.
Gatorama’s Alligator Hatching Festival
Tickets are now available for Florida’s snappiest event, Gatorama’s 18th Annual Alligator Hatching Festival taking place Aug. 21-29. Baby alligators are chirping, grunting and snapping out of their shells this time of year and festival attendees can hold and hatch alligator eggs in their hands. The family-friendly festival takes place at the animal park located at 10665 U.S. Highway 27 in Palmdale. General admission into Gatorama includes the educational hatching programs and seeing live hatches. A “Hatch and Hold” package is available for those wanting the hands-on hatching experience. Advanced reservations through the website are strongly encouraged. Hatching times, prices and reservation details are listed on the Hatching Festival website HatchingFestival.com or by calling 863-675-0623.
Summer Movie Nights
Summer Movie Nights continues at the ballpark.The next movie night is at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 with "Jumanji." Get your tickets at https://am.ticketmaster.com/bravesspringtraining/CoolTodayParkSummerMovies21 or call 941-413-5004. Cool Today Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port.
'History Comes Alive'
Charlotte County Libraries and History is celebrating Charlotte County’s centennial with a “History Comes Alive” program, showcasing the county’s past through vignettes performed by local community members. The three- to five-minute vignettes will be based on historical Charlotte County events and oral written histories. Performances will be filmed in advance for viewing on the Charlotte County Community Services YouTube Channel, www.youtube.com/CharlotteCountyCommunityServices on Aug. 28. For information, contact Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192 or Bill.MacDonald@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Sandbar Music Festival
Get ready to float your cares away at the end of the Summer blowout Music Festival on the Boca Grande Sandbar, off Dog Island. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 4. Music by American Made, Pure Country and Tobacco Rd Band. For more information, call 305-761-8860 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Big-Boy-Toyz-Expo-239558723194226.
Knights of Columbus Labor Day Pig Roast
Knights of Columbus, Knights Hall 7052, 512 Substation Road, Venice, is hosting a Labor Day Pig Roast on Sept. 6. Doors open at 3 p.m. Dinner buffet starts at 4 p.m. The cost is $20 to attend. Register online at epiphanyknights.org. For more information, call 281-814-9954.
Jon Lovitz
Jon Lovitz is an American actor, comedian, and singer. He is best known as a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" from 1985 to 1990. Sept. 9-11 at Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Rated R show. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
Grandparent’s Day Social
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will celebrate Grandparent’s Day with an ice cream social from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Grandparents or grandparent figures are invited to bring children age 4 and up to participate in memorable crafts and goofy games, followed by an ice cream party sponsored by North Port Culvers. Fee is $3 per person. Preregister at http://bit.ly/NPGrandparentsDay, at the Morgan or Mullen Community Centers, or call 941-429-PARK(7275) for assistance.
'Let’s Eat! - Englewood'
The Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that the 7th Annual Restaurant Week Promotion, “Let’s Eat! - Englewood” is planned for Sept. 16-30. This year’s “Foodie Celebration” will include a three-course prix fixe dinner menu for $29 and 2-course prix fixe lunch menu for $15. The specialty menus will be available for online viewing in early September at www.LetsEatEnglewood.com.
Mother & Son Night
Grab your ‘80s outfits and get ready to make memories at the annual North Port Parks & Recreation Department’s Mother & Son night, set for 6-8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother-figures will have a gnarly time with their kids from kindergarten through sixth grade playing kickball, dodgeball and old-school relay races. The fee is $20 per couple, $10 per each additional person. Pre-packaged picnic dinner is included. Pre-register at 941-429-PARK(7275) or http://bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/ParksAndRecreation.
Community yard sale
North Port’s next Community Yard Sale is set for 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at the City Center Front Green, at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Find household items and support local business at the Crafter’s Corner, featuring handmade items from creative local vendors, giving attendees an opportunity to find one-of-a-kind items. Have something to sell? Reserve your space by stopping by the Morgan Center, or contact Parks & Recreation at 941-429-7275. The fee is $10 per space. Some tables are available for rent on a first-come, first-served basis for $5.
Visani's Got Talent: A Comedy Competition Finals
7:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
PAW Patrol Live! 'The Great Pirate Adventure'
In this production, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Sept. 21-22 at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. Tickets are available at the venue box office, online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 and pawpatrollive.com.
Classic Albums Live
Classic Albums Live returns to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall at 8 p.m. Sept. 24. The group will bring "Led Zeppelin II" to life on stage — note for note, cut for cut. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
Concert in the Park
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Tropical Avenue will perform Top 40 dance, Latin, and island music, Motown, classic rock and standards. Admission and parking are free. Bring your chairs or blankets. Other seating which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating will open at 6 p.m. The Rotary Club of North Port will sell beer and wine, and there will be other food vendors. No outside alcohol is permitted. For more information or to download a vendor packet, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Concert.
Eric Clapton
Sept. 25 at AMALIE Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets are on sale at www.Ticketmaster.com.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be Oct. 2 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. before the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk is about two miles. All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. There is no registration fee, but participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer’s T-shirt via USPS. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the T-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event. For more information, contact Kathy Heldman at 312-203-6418 or kaheldman@alz.org.
98ROCKFEST
Joining the headliner Shinedown on the mainstage will be rock legends Seether, Candlebox, Fozzy and Dirty Honey. The free show on the plaza will feature electrifying performances by rock’s fastest rising stars Ayron Jones and Zero 9:36 and hosted by 98ROCK’s Skratch N’Sniff. 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at AMALIE Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, with the pre-show free show plaza stage starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.Ticketmaster.com.
KISS - End Of The Road World Tour
Oct. 9 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.
'Legends of Rock: The Beatles and Roy Orbison Tribute'
Oct. 10. Experience Roy Orbison as performed by Jesse Aron, the two-time world champion tribute artist, as he expertly recreates the best of Orbison’s library. Then sit back and remember the best of the Beatles as performed by the Nowhere Band, an acclaimed Beatles tribute who has traveled the country transporting thousands back to a real Beatles concert. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. For more information, visit www.sunevents.com or call the Sun Events box office at 941-207-1038.
Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute
Oct. 13. Sail On plays the music of The Beach Boys. Performing all of the classic hits, plus some treasures from the brilliant extended catalog. Venice Comunity Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. For more information, visit www.sunevents.com or call the Sun Events box office at 941-207-1038.
Vince Neil, Great White
Vince Neil, the legendary voice of Motley Crue, and special guests Great White take the stage Oct. 14 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Halloween Tea Party
Join North Port Parks & Recreation for a “Not-So-Scary” Halloween Tea Party from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W Price Blvd. Kids 7 and under accompanied by an adult can wear a costume an enjoy Spooktacular treats, fun photo stations, a mini-monster bash, and more. It’s $10 a pair (child and adult) and $3 for each additional attendee. Register at http://bit.ly/2k6PQ4T.
Florida International Air Show
The Florida International Air Show is set for Oct. 16-17 at the Punta Gorda Airport, Challenger Blvd., Punta Gorda. Performers include: The F-16 Viper Demo Team, C-17 Globemaster, FG-1D Corsair, SBD Dauntless, Patty Wagstaff, The PittS1S, im Peitz and the Beechcraft Bonanza, SOCOM Para-Commandos and more. For details, visit www.floridaairshow.com.
Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute
Oct. 17. Sail On plays the music of The Beach Boys. Performing all of the classic hits, plus some treasures from the brilliant extended catalog. Charlotte Harbor Event Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. For more information, visit www.sunevents.com or call the Sun Events box office at 941-207-1038.
Sweetheart Ball
The North Port Parks & Recreation has planned a father-daughter Sweetheart Ball, set for 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Set sail for an evening of adventure, filled with dancing, dinner and dessert, craft-making, entertainment and a photo booth. Grandfathers, uncles, guardians, and father-figures are welcome to attend with their little sweethearts. Semi-formal attire is recommended. Register at http://bit.ly/SweetheartBall. There will also be a special sensory hour from 6-7 p.m. featuring less intense music and lighting sponsored by Clara’s Clubhouse, will be available throughout the evening. The fee is $20 per couple and $10 per each additional attendee. Attendees can also register in person by stopping at the Morgan Family Community Center. For more information, please visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/SweetheartBall.{/div}
11th Annual Tour de North Port
Registration is now open for this fun, organized, on-road scenic bicycle ride with routes of 15, 35 or 65 miles that travel through some of North Port’s most beautiful, natural settings. The Tour de North Port is not a race. Pre-registration online by Oct. 22 is $50, day-of, $55. Doors open at 7 a.m. Oct. 24 for check-in and breakfast, with group starts beginning at 8 a.m. from Imagine School, 2757 Sycamore St. North Port. For more information, contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com.
Chalk Festival
The Chalk Festival is back Oct. 29-31 with a final viewing day Nov. 1 at Venice Airport, 150 Airport Ave. E., Venice. Artists will use chalk as their medium to create oversized masterpieces as spectators are invited to watch. A new layout will provide lounge settings, beverages and plenty to eat. A curated festival with select artists bringing you the best the art form has to offer. A separate area for children of all ages will afford all the opportunity to give chalk art a try, both on the ground and on chalk walls. Live music, vendors, fun and spirits. Artists, volunteers and spectators are encouraged to dress up to help set the weekends playful goblin mood.Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/chalk-festival-tickets-154889076397.
Scholarship Clambake
New College of Florida will celebrate the 42nd anniversary of its annual Scholarship Clambake, hosted by the New College Foundation at 6 p.m. Nov. 4. The event will take place on the New College bayfront beside College Hall, 5800 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Featuring cocktails at sunset, New England fare and a live auction, Clambake has been one of Sarasota’s most popular philanthropic events for more than four decades. All ticket proceeds benefit student scholarships. Tickets start at $250, and sponsorships are available. For more information, call 941-487-4800.
Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival - Mindi Abair/Shawn Brown concert
Mindi Abair and full band to perform with opening act Shawn Brown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 941-833-5444 or www.CharlotteHarborECC.com.
Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival - Eric Darius/Selina Albright concert
Eric Darius is internationally known as an elite saxophonist, songwriter, producer and performer. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 941-833-5444 or www.CharlotteHarborECC.com.
The Ditchfield Family Singers
The Ditchfield Family Singers, recognized as Southwest Florida’s outstanding singing family will present a Christmas Memories concert at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 29 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Tickets are $25. Seating is limited so purchase tickets early. Credit card processing fee of 3% will be applied. Tickets are available at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church on Sundays between worship services and from 9 a.m.-noon. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or by email office@bspconline.org.
David Foster
David Foster returns to the Van Wezel, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, at 8 p.m. Dec. 6. A prolific songwriter, Foster played a key role in the career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé and more. A performer in his own right, he hosted “Foster & Friends” – two star-studded events that were filmed for Great Performances on PBS. This performance will feature many of Foster;s top hits, with musicians and vocalists performing along with him. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org or by calling 941-263-6799.
'A Christmas Wish' with Emanne Beasha
Emanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage. Beasha was a top 10 finalist in "America’s Got Talent" season 14. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Ron White
White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, he has established himself as a star in his own right. Dec. 19. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or online at seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Blue Oyster Cult
Blue Oyster Cult performing their unforgettable hard rock hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. Feb. 12. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
The Guess Who
The Guess Who performing their classic hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. March 19. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
The Oak Ridge Boys
March 28 at the Charlotte Harbor and Conference Center. 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Tickets go on sale Aug. 2. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Kenny G
Kenny G performs his contemporary jazz hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. April 3. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
