Memorial Day Ceremony
The Military Heritage Museum will be open for Memorial Day, from noon-4 p.m. May 31. At 1 p.m., the museum will hold a Commemoration Ceremony in the Gulf Theater. The ceremony will be free and open to the public. This solemn ceremony will include video tributes including a special tribute from U.S. Congressman Greg Steube, recitations, music and a moving candle lighting ceremony with representatives from each American conflict, beginning with WWII lighting a candle for the fallen service members. Veterans will be admitted to the museum free of charge. For more information or reservations, go www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002. 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
Healing Field of Honor
Punta Gorda's first Healing Field of Honor is being hosted by the Punta Gorda Rotary Club & Foundation at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court. May 28-31. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals currently serving in our military, veterans, first responders, child abuse prevention, heroes in our lives, victims of human trafficking and hometown heroes. Donate and dedicate a flag (or more) or become a sponsor at www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21. For more information contact Alyson Burch, by calling or texting 941-875-3829.
Vintage Motor Car Club Memorial Day Car Show
11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 31. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-8721 or www.fishville.com.
The Apocalypse Blues Revival with Shaw Davis & The Black Ties
8 p.m. May 28 at The Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Tickets can be purchased a www.makenko.com/events.
Punta Gorda Seafood & Music Festival
The Punta Gorda Seafood & Music Festival returns to City Marketplace, 115 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, May 28-30. Enjoy foods cooked fresh onsite (seafood, meat and vegetarian options) with a variety of side dishes and desserts. The seafood is sourced from Florida’s coastal waters, a sustainable and renewable resource. Peruse and shop at a marketplace of arts and crafts, gourmet food items and specialty products. For more information, a full schedule, visit www.paragonevents.com.
'Art by the disABLEd'
Artwork by participants in Lee Health’s Arts in Healthcare program — “Art by the disABLEd” — will be on display through May 30 in the Big Arts Dunham Family Gallery, 900 Dunlop Road, Sanibel. Art by the disABLEd is a program for individuals with disabilities who are looking for showcase and exhibition opportunities for their creative works. You can also experience the show from the comfort of your own home by visiting bigarts.org, where you can take a virtual stroll through a high-definition 3D rendering of the gallery. For more information, call 239-395-0900. Arts in Healthcare is a nationwide movement that links the expressive arts with the healing arts and brings these into the mainstream of the traditional health care to promote the well-being of those who are ill and their caregivers. It integrates the expressive arts in all forms into the health care setting to provide creative outlets for patients, families and staff.
Myakka River Blues Festival
Don’t miss the 9th Annual Myakka River Blues Festival at Snook Haven, 5000 E. Venice Ave., Venice, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 31. The lineup: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Steve Arvey, Rooster & Broccoli; 1-2:30 p.m. Tommy Z; 3-4:30 p.m. Dottie Kelly and 4:45-5:30 p.m. Finale Jam Session featuring all musicians. Proceeds from the event will benefit Venice Challenger Baseball, a nonprofit adaptive baseball league designed for children and adults with special needs. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.snookhaven.com and will cost $10 in advance. Ticket sales will be limited to a maximum of 600 to keep audience size minimal and allow adequate spacing for social distancing. If tickets are still available the day of the event, they can be purchased at the door for $20.
Foreign Language Film Series
Movie critic Naomi Pringle returns with another of her popular series of fine foreign cinema, insightful commentary, and discussion at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. for the month of June (June 1, 8, 15, 22). Feature film for June 1 is Shall We Dance (Japanese with English subtitles). Register online at PGICA.org or call 941-637-1655. Cost is $30 for all four films at time of registration.
Steve Byrne
Steve Byrne has risen through the ranks of the comedy world to become one of the industry’s most innovative and sought-after performers. June 3-5. Rated R show. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
Englewood Spring Carnival
Come out to our family friendly community carnival. Huge water slides, a rock wall to challenge all skill levels, inflatable basketball, an inflatable ax throwing game and a wrecking demolition ball that tests your balance and strength. Food, music and a large silent auction area with items from all over the area. Free admission. $10 wrist bands for unlimited water rides. Tickets available to purchase for food and carnival games. 4-7 p.m. June 5. SKY Academy Englewood, 871 S. River Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-475-1234.
Comedy at The Library Comedy Club
June 5: Ron Feingold. June 26: R.C. Smith. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel / 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $10 in advance/ $15 at the door. For reservations, call 305-343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Soul Sensations & Friends
The Soul Sensations & Friends return to Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe to perform on the popular outdoor concert stage, in support of WBTT. “Put Your Hands Together” is a revue of rhythm and blues songs and timeless pop hits. The proceeds from "Put Your Hands Together" will support WBTT’s mission. Shows take place at 8 p.m. June 11-13. For tickets or additional information, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or call 941-366-1505.
Bluegrass Music Fest
Noon-4 p.m. June 12. Featuring Southwind Bluegrass Band, Harvest Moon and Kindred Spirit. Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-8721 or www.fishville.com.
Senior Source Conference
Learn everything you need to know about senior care. If you are caring for your aging mom, dad or spouse then you need to attend this free conference. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 12. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St, Punta Gorda, Register at www.CharlotteHarborECC.com or call 941-833-5444.
Visani's Got Talent: A Comedy Competition Round 1
Ten stand up comedians will compete for a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission. This competition is for five minutes of clean stand up comedy. Comic sign ups are available now over the phone. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top 3 at their initial event. Comedians who place in the top 3 may be eligible to host future events or capture additional stage time to develop their 7 minute finals set. 7:30 p.m. June 15. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
'Grandma's Murder Club'
Lemon Bay Playhouse presents staged readings of a new play by a local author at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 19. In this action comedy, life-long friends Mimi and Coralee save buddy Bobbi from homelessness. In the process, they accidentally kill a conman, then his partners show up. The "Grandmas" dodge bad guys and a detective, rescue each other and solve a murder while one falls head-over-heels in love. "Grandma's Murder Club" is the first live event for the Englewood theater since it closed in March of 2020. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Tickets are available at lemonbayplayhouse.com or call the box office at 941-475-6756, from June 14-18.
Plant sale
Edison and Ford Winter Estates will hold a plant sale, starting at 9 a.m. June 19. The sale will take place outdoors, in the Garden Shoppe and surrounding areas. Additional plant vendors will also be on site, including Betty Ann's Bromeliads, Calusa Palms and Tropicals, Deep South Natives, Miami Mike's Bromeliads, Palm Tree Gardens and SunLand Orchids. Admission to the plant sale is free (does not include tours or admission to the museum, lab or riverside of the property). A large selection of flowering and fruit trees, butterfly plants, herbs, succulents, orchids, rare exotics and Florida natives are available. Many of the flowering trees and shrubs in the botanical gardens are available for purchase, along with wind chimes, fountains, ceramic flower pots and garden art. The Garden Shoppe is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 2350 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. For additional information, visit EdisonFord.org.
'An American Holiday - Stars, Stripes & Fireworks'
Fishermen’s Village presents their inaugural two-day Independence Weekend Celebration – “An American Holiday - Stars, Stripes & Fireworks” July 3-4. Village organizers are cognizant to the fact that Punta Gorda was unable to truly celebrate July 4 last year due to the pandemic. With the approval/support of Village owner Jon Larmore (Arciterra), Fishermen’s Village has decided to make up for it by hosting a fireworks display at 9 p.m. July 3. As a result, Punta Gorda gets two shows this year. Laishley Park will host their annual fireworks display on July 4. Visitors will enjoy a dynamic weekend of fun, engaging, family friendly activities, live music, specialty foods, shopping, water recreation and fireworks. July 3: Festivities kick off at noon with food trucks, food trucks, mermaid meet and greet, bounce house/playland, Jungle Run, military vehicles on display, glitter/tattoo artist, balloon headband artists, juggling acts/magic shows and live music. Fireworks at 9 p.m. Noon July 4: Freedom Swim. Festivities continue at Fishermen's Village at noon July 4 with food trucks, mermaid meet and greet, bounce house/playland, Jungle Run, military vehicles on display, glitter/tattoo artist, balloon headband artists, juggling acts/magic shows and live music. Fireworks display at 9 p.m. from Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Call 941-639-8721 for more information or visit www.fishville.com. 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
4th of July celebration
William A. Garvey VFW Post 8203 will host a 4th of July celebration at 3 p.m. July 4. Free hotdogs and hamburgers fresh from the grill, drink specials and raffles. Featuring live patriotic and country music by Nashville recording artist, Johnny Lee Howard. William A. Garvey VFW Post 8203, 4860 Trott Circle, North Port. For more information, call 941-426-6865.
'Freedom Sings'
Choral music returns to Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda on July 4 when members of the church choir, joined by members of Bion Cantorum and other community volunteers, will present an Independence Day concert beginning at 3 p.m. No tickets are required. A free will offering (suggested $15 donation) will be taken at the one-hour event. Choral conductor for this special celebration will be Dennis Ausman, accompanied by Jane Schroeder. On the program will be tributes to the armed forces who defend our freedom. All veterans in attendance, whether singing or not, will be recognized for their service. Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda, For more information, call 941-626-1070.
CDBIA Dart Tournament
The Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association's Dart Tournament will be July 10 at the Icehouse Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. and darts will be in the air at 2:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place dart teams. The 1st place winner gets to choose which of the following CDBIA nonprofit members will receive $500: Boy and Girls Club of Charlotte County, Charlotte County Young Life, Crossroads Hope Academy, Gulf Coast Partnership or The Homeless Coalition. Registration is $80 per team (four players). Register before June 26 and save $20 per team. For any additional information or to register email Alaina@CDBIA.com.
Visani's Got Talent: A Comedy Competition Round 2
Ten stand up comedians will compete for a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission. This competition is for five minutes of clean stand up comedy. Comic sign ups are available now over the phone. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top 3 at their initial event. Comedians who place in the top 3 may be eligible to host future events or capture additional stage time to develop their 7 minute finals set. 7:30 p.m. July 13. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
Visani's Got Talent: A Comedy Competition Round 3
Ten stand up comedians will compete for a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission. This competition is for five minutes of clean stand up comedy. Comic sign ups are available now over the phone. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top 3 at their initial event. Comedians who place in the top 3 may be eligible to host future events or capture additional stage time to develop their 7 minute finals set. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
Visani's Got Talent: A Comedy Competition Finals
7:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
98ROCKFEST
Joining the headliner Shinedown on the mainstage will be rock legends Seether, Candlebox, Fozzy and Dirty Honey. The free show on the plaza will feature electrifying performances by rock’s fastest rising stars Ayron Jones and Zero 9:36 and hosted by 98ROCK’s Skratch N’Sniff. 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at AMALIE Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, with the pre-show free show plaza stage starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
Florida International Air Show
The Florida International Air Show is set for Oct. 16-17 at the Punta Gorda Airport, Challenger Blvd., Punta Gorda. For details, visit www.floridaairshow.com.
Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival - Mindi Abair/Shawn Brown concert
Mindi Abair and full band to perform with opening act Shawn Brown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 941-833-5444 or www.CharlotteHarborECC.com.
Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival - Eric Darius/Selina Albright concert
Eric Darius is internationally known as an elite saxophonist, songwriter, producer and performer. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 941-833-5444 or www.CharlotteHarborECC.com.
David Foster
David Foster returns to the Van Wezel, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, at 8 p.m. Dec. 6. A prolific songwriter, Foster played a key role in the career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé and more. A performer in his own right, he hosted “Foster & Friends” – two star-studded events that were filmed for Great Performances on PBS. This performance will feature many of Foster;s top hits, with musicians and vocalists performing along with him. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org or by calling 941-263-6799.
'A Christmas Wish' with Emanne Beasha
Emanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage. Beasha was a top 10 finalist in "America’s Got Talent" season 14. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Blue Oyster Cult
Blue Oyster Cult performing their unforgettable hard rock hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. Feb. 12. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
The Guess Who
The Guess Who performing their classic hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. March 19. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
Kenny G
Kenny G performs his contemporary jazz hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. April 3. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
