'Underwater Fantasea' exhibit making waves
"Underwater Fantasea’ is the newest exhibit on display in the Visual Arts Center’s Goff Gallery, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. Janie Duke, a local glass artist from the Glass Duchess Studio, along with Jan Pronko, a clay artist, better known as the fish lady and water media artist Joanne Stramara have come together to create a true "Underwater Fantasea." View this aqueous exhibit on display in Goff Gallery through April 13. Alongside "Underwater Fantasea," multimedia exhibit "New Beginnings" is on display in the Main Gallery until April 13. Both exhibits will also be available as a virtual tour online at www.VisualArtCenter.org.
Comedy at The Library
April 3: Alan Schubowsky. April 17: John Charles. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel / 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 in advance or $15 at the door. For reservations, call 305 343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Music in the Garden
The FSW student ensembles present Music in the Garden with a variety of musical arrangements in the Garden of Inspiration on the Florida SouthWestern State College Lee Campus, 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers, from 6 p.m. April 8. At 7 p.m., immediately following Music in the Garden, singer/songwriter Kelly Neff performs in the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. Then at 8 p.m., the FSW Salty Dogs rock band, featuring Mike Molloy, Dr. Jeff Allbritten, Dr. Russell Swanson, Dr. Leo Mera, Nathan Ross, and Ted Ross will take the Barbara B. Mann stage. For more information about FSW’s spring concerts, email Kelly O’Neil at koneil1@fsw.edu.
Celebrate Black culture at SWFL Black Expo
The inaugural SWFL Black Expo will highlight minority businesses of all types in the SWFL area April 9-11. A portion of the proceeds will go to fund and expand local Black owned 501(c)(3) nonprofits in the area. The expo includes a designated kid zone with crafts and activities, seminars, workshops and speakers for the new entrepreneur to the seasoned business professional. There will be vendors, food trucks and more. Edison Mall, 4125 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers. For additional information, visit shopedisonmall.com.
'Letters From Home' Patriotic Show
"Letters From Home" brings back the style of the USO with incredible high energy performances featuring Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann. This one-of-a-kind live show features the music of WWII, Vietnam and beyond. 7 p.m. April 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Punta Gorda Symphony completes season with Harborside Brass
The Punta Gorda Symphony will close its 20/21 season on April 11 with Harborside Brass, an outdoor concert featuring an eclectic array of music genres performed by Punta Gorda Symphony’s Brass Quintet. Noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m. April 11. Tickets are $30 and on sale online at www.PGSymphony.org or by calling 941-205-5996. Advanced ticketing is required. Four Points by Sheraton Punta Gorda Harborside, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
FSW Jazz Fest
The Florida SouthWestern State College Jazz Ensemble with Dr. Tom Smith, the Stardust Memories Big Band, and featured guest artists Vince DiMartino, Al Hood, Todd Hastings, and Dave Cooper will perform in the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers, at 7:30 p.m. April 13. Tickets are required for this performance and are available at www.bbmannpah.com.
Venice Musicale Scholarship Concert
Venice Musicale will resume public performances with a concert featuring its 2021 Scholarship Program awardees at 3 p.m. April 15 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice. The concert is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required but attendance may be limited to accommodate CDC recommendations for the safety of both performers and audience members. The wearing of masks is required. Donations are welcome to support the Scholarship Program. Each year, Venice Musicale invites student musicians from South Sarasota and Charlotte County to apply for scholarships to support attendance at summer music camp, college-level music performance studies, or private music lessons. Selected applicants perform before a panel of judges in competitive audition. This year 12 young musicians will audition — three in the Junior Division (ages 8-10) and nine in the Senior Division (ages 15-18). Depending on their division and placement, winners may earn awards ranging up to $2,500 for first place, Senior Division. The scholarships are funded through donations from audience members and friends of Venice Musicale. All applicants accepted to audition will perform in the concert. These talented students include seven string players, two pianists, one vocalist, and two brass players, representing Venice High School, Venice Middle School, Pine View School, Epiphany Cathedral, North Port High, and one homeschooler. For more information about Venice Musicale and its Scholarship Program, visit www.venicemusicale.org or email info@venicemusicale.org.
The Diva's of Soul: A Tribute to Whitney Houston and Donna Summer
A two-tribute show in the same night by the same awesome band and the same ultra-talented woman: Latraia Savage is that woman! In this unbelievable show, she portrays both Whitney Houston, the most awarded female artist of all time, and Donna Summer, the world-renowned Queen of Disco. 7 p.m. April 17. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Earth Day at the Refuge
J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge is throwing a free Earth Day at the Refuge celebration on Sanibel Island on April 22. It will feature no-fee admission to Wildlife Drive for cyclists and hikers, free guided tours, paint-alongs and on-your-own activities. Guides will be leading five free tours that day, limited to 10 participants each. Two painting sessions with this year’s refuge Artist in Residence Rachel Pierce are also limited to 10. See the schedule and pre-register at dingdarling.eventbrite.com.
Charlotte County Centennial Gala
Charlotte County will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the county’s creation with a Centennial Gala, 6-11 p.m. April 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. This gala will include a cocktail hour, dinner, cash bar, dancing and live entertainment. Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased at www.charlottecounty100.com/centennial-gala. The Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center is located at 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Cindy DiGiacomo at 941-235-5009 or Cynthia.Digiacomo@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest
The evening will include a virtual event, online auction and exclusive dining experiences in private homes throughout Southwest Florida, featuring exquisite wines from renowned vintners and cuisine from celebrated chefs. April 24. To learn more, visit www.swflwinefest.org.
Charlotte Chorale presents 'The Rhythm of Life'
Take a walk down memory lane with The Charlotte Chorale's concert "The Rhythm of Life" at 4 p.m. April 24 at First Baptist Church Punta Gorda, 459 Gill St., Punta Gorda. The Chorale will present songs from various composers highlighting memorable events ranging from our childhood to our sunset years. Tickets can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. The audience will be limited to meet the CDC COVID guidelines of social distancing. Tickets and advanced registration are required. For additional information, visit charlottechorale.com.
Tree Fair
The annual Tree Fair, sponsored by People for Trees, will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 24 at the City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. Hundreds of 3-gallon native trees will be for sale for $15 each. Informational “Tree Talks” will be held throughout the morning about all of these wonderful native trees starting at 10 a.m. There will be tree planting and tree climbing demonstrations. Florida Master Gardeners will be in the tree nursery area to answer all questions about the native trees for sale and have information about Florida-friendly gardening. There will also be music and food trucks. For more information, visist peoplefortrees.com or call 941-468-2486.
Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival
The Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival is back in Gilchrist Park April 30-May 2. For a schedule of events or more information, visit thehibiscusfestival.com.
2021 Sarasota Film Festival
This year’s festival will be presented in a hybrid format featuring virtual screenings plus events including the popular live Q&A’s and conversations. April 30-May 9. sarasotafilmfestival.com.
'Hope for Homeless' Golf Scramble
The “Hope for the Homeless” Golf Scramble will be at the Deep Creek Golf Club, 1260 San Cristobal Ave., Punta Gorda, on May 1. This event is a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed teams. The cost is $85 per person. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the event, and shotgun is at 8:30 a.m. Ccontact Darcy Woods at 941-627-4313, ext. 134 or email Darcy.Woods@cchomelesscoalition.org to reserve a spot.
Nautical Expo
The 2021 Nautical Expo will be at the Lee Civic Center, 11831 Bayshore Road, N. Fort Myers, May 15-16. Attendees can expect to see popular boats and fishing skiffs, kayaks, nautical exhibits, coastal gadgets, jewelry, outdoor sportswear, as well as fly-tying demonstrations, outdoor furniture, exotic nautical wood and metal art as they browse the indoor and outdoor coastal market. For more information, visit nauticalmilemagazine.com.
‘Centennial Memories … This is OUR Charlotte!’
Charlotte County Community Services invites community members, organizations and businesses to participate in “Centennial Memories … This is OUR Charlotte!,” 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 15 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. This free program is a hometown gathering celebrating Charlotte County’s Centennial through reminiscing and sharing experiences, photos, artifacts, stories and memorabilia. Performers for the event include Dance with Janis, Studio 8 Dance of Port Charlotte and the Punta Gorda Symphony, with a special visit from The Royal Order of Ponce De Leon Conquistadors of Charlotte County and their ship. Masks are required by all attendees and the center will follow specific protocols to keep participants safe. For information, contact Tracy Herman at 941-613-3176. Registration ends April 23. Space is limited.
Florida International Air Show
The Florida International Air Show is set for Oct. 16-17 at the Punta Gorda Airport, Challenger Blvd., Punta Gorda. For details, visit www.floridaairshow.com.
'A Christmas Wish' with Emanne Beasha
Emanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage. Beasha was a top 10 finalist in "America’s Got Talent" season 14. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.