Jon Lovitz
Jon Lovitz is an American actor, comedian, and singer. He is best known as a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" from 1985 to 1990. Sept. 9-11 at Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Rated R show. For tickets or additional information, call 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Grandparent’s Day Social
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will celebrate Grandparent’s Day with an ice cream social from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Grandparents or grandparent figures are invited to bring children age 4 and up to participate in memorable crafts and goofy games, followed by an ice cream party sponsored by North Port Culvers. Fee is $3 per person. Preregister at http://bit.ly/NPGrandparentsDay, at the Morgan or Mullen Community Centers, or call 941-429-PARK(7275) for assistance.
'Get Inspired By Sound'
An open House and reception for “Get Inspired By Sound”will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 10. Talk with instructors and view demos of difference mediums. Several drawings for four week classes to be given away. Prizes and awards will also be presented for exhibit art. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. For more information, call 941-423-6460.
September 11th 20 year Remembrance
Ceremony begins at 12:16 p.m. Sept. 11. Special appearance by NBC news anchor Peter Busch. Entertainment, Helicopter flyover plus much more to honor first responders and those who suffered that day. The Shell Factory and Nature Park, 16554 N. Cleveland Ave., U.S. 41, North Fort Myers. For more information, visit www.shellfactory.com.
Comedy at The Library
Sept. 11: Jeff Gerbino. Sept. 25: Bear Webb. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel. 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15. Reservations can be made by calling 305-343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host an all-day commemorative event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 11, to pay special tribute to all first responders for their service. The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Virtual Remember the Fallen Memorial 5K Run
The North Port Fire Rescue Honor Guard will present a virtual version of the 11th annual Remember the Fallen Memorial 5K Run commemorating Sept. 11. Inspired by the events that took place on that day in 2001, this will be a time to remember, honor and support the first responders and members of the armed services who protect and serve our community and country every day. Register and complete your Remember the Fallen Virtual 5K virtually between Sept. 11 and Sept. 27. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/FL/NorthPort/RemembertheFallen5KMemorialRun.
'Let’s Eat! - Englewood'
The Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that the 7th Annual Restaurant Week Promotion, “Let’s Eat! - Englewood” is planned for Sept. 16-30. This year’s “Foodie Celebration” will include a three-course prix fixe dinner menu for $29 and 2-course prix fixe lunch menu for $15. The specialty menus will be available for online viewing in early September at www.LetsEatEnglewood.com.
Mother & Son Night
Grab your ‘80s outfits and get ready to make memories at the annual North Port Parks & Recreation Department’s Mother & Son night, set for 6-8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother-figures will have a gnarly time with their kids from kindergarten through sixth grade playing kickball, dodgeball and old-school relay races. The fee is $20 per couple, $10 per each additional person. Pre-packaged picnic dinner is included. Pre-register at 941-429-PARK(7275) or http://bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/ParksAndRecreation.
Community yard sale
North Port’s next Community Yard Sale is set for 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at the City Center Front Green, at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Find household items and support local business at the Crafter’s Corner, featuring handmade items from creative local vendors, giving attendees an opportunity to find one-of-a-kind items. Have something to sell? Reserve your space by stopping by the Morgan Center, or contact Parks & Recreation at 941-429-7275. The fee is $10 per space. Some tables are available for rent on a first-come, first-served basis for $5.
Experience Extraordinary Day at The Ringling
The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art 's Experience Extraordinary Day will be on Sept. 18. Visitors will be able to experience the Museum of Art, Circus Museum and Bayfront Gardens free of charge. Visitors must pre-register to enjoy free admission. Register online at www.ringling.org/events/experience-extraordinary-day. Present either a printed or an electronic ticket at the admissions desk. The Ringling is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and parking is free. More information is available at ringling.org or by calling 941-358-3180.
Vintage car gathering
At least 50 vintage cars will be at the Masonic Lodge on the corner of Airport and Taylor Road, Punta Gorda from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 19. All proceeds will support the local Masonic Lodge # 115 Scholarship Fund.
Visani's Got Talent: A Comedy Competition Finals
7:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
PAW Patrol Live! 'The Great Pirate Adventure'
In this production, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Sept. 21-22 at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. Tickets are available at the venue box office, online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 and pawpatrollive.com.
Jazz At The Grill At 1951
Join Charlotte County Jazz Society and Community Partner The Grill at 1951 for the opening event in our CCJS jazz season from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 22. 1951 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Featured performers are Daniela Soledade with Guitarist Nate Najar. Tickets are $10 each. Checks made out to CCJS can be mailed to David Nims, 23142 Clare Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Ticket deadline is Sept. 18. Your ticket will be available at the door at 12:30 p.m. the day of the concert. For more information, call Dave at 941-743-9511.
Classic Albums Live
Classic Albums Live returns to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall at 8 p.m. Sept. 24. The group will bring "Led Zeppelin II" to life on stage — note for note, cut for cut. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
Concert in the Park
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Tropical Avenue will perform Top 40 dance, Latin, and island music, Motown, classic rock and standards. Admission and parking are free. Bring your chairs or blankets. Other seating which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating will open at 6 p.m. The Rotary Club of North Port will sell beer and wine, and there will be other food vendors. No outside alcohol is permitted. For more information or to download a vendor packet, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Concert.
Art exhibit at Wellen Park
North Port Art Center and Wellen Park will continue an art exhibition for artists Kathleen Hartman and Pauline Stickler at the Wellen Park Welcome Center, 12275 Mercado Drive, North Port. Hartman’s art features her exceptional watercolors and pastel paintings and Sticker’s medium is beautiful fused glasses. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 25. The reception and exhibit is open to the public. For additional information, call the North Port Art Center at 941-423-6460.
Key Lime and Tropical Festival
Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 25 at Fishermen's Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Shops showcasing key lime, tropical and other delights. Live music by Rich McGuire and Bill Crowley. Caribbean Vibes by Nostaljah. Meet and greet with Endless Trails Pony “Misty.” Jeff the Juggler Magic Show at 1 p.m. For additional information, call 941-639-8721.
Live Maine Lobster Bake
The Charlotte County Historical Center Society’s 20th Annual Authentic Live Maine Lobster Bake will be Sept. 25 at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Purchase a $15 wristband and enjoy the open bar from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Dinners are: twin lobsters (each 1¼ pounds) for $85; steak and lobster for $75; One Maine lobster for $60; Steamer pot, sirloin steak, chicken breast or stuffed zucchini for $50. Meals include New England Clam Chowder, steamed clams and mussels, baked potato, corn on the cob, hard-boiled egg, coleslaw, warm rolls, hot drawn butter, and strawberry shortcake. Tickets must be purchased before Sept. 17 and are available by calling 941-769-1270 or at charlottecountylobsterbake.com. Proceeds will benefit Charlotte County Historical programs.
Eric Clapton
Sept. 25 at AMALIE Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets are on sale at www.Ticketmaster.com.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be Oct. 2 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. before the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk is about two miles. All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. There is no registration fee, but participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer’s T-shirt via USPS. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the T-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event. For more information, contact Kathy Heldman at 312-203-6418 or kaheldman@alz.org.
98ROCKFEST
Joining the headliner Shinedown on the mainstage will be rock legends Seether, Candlebox, Fozzy and Dirty Honey. The free show on the plaza will feature electrifying performances by rock’s fastest rising stars Ayron Jones and Zero 9:36 and hosted by 98ROCK’s Skratch N’Sniff. 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at AMALIE Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, with the pre-show free show plaza stage starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.Ticketmaster.com.
KISS - End Of The Road World Tour
Oct. 9 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.
'Legends of Rock: The Beatles and Roy Orbison Tribute'
Oct. 10. Experience Roy Orbison as performed by Jesse Aron, the two-time world champion tribute artist, as he expertly recreates the best of Orbison’s library. Then sit back and remember the best of the Beatles as performed by the Nowhere Band, an acclaimed Beatles tribute who has traveled the country transporting thousands back to a real Beatles concert. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. For more information, visit www.sunevents.com or call the Sun Events box office at 941-207-1038.
Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute
Oct. 13. Sail On plays the music of The Beach Boys. Performing all of the classic hits, plus some treasures from the brilliant extended catalog. Venice Comunity Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. For more information, visit www.sunevents.com or call the Sun Events box office at 941-207-1038.
Vince Neil, Great White
Vince Neil, the legendary voice of Motley Crue, and special guests Great White take the stage Oct. 14 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Charlotte Players present Comedy for a Cause
Fans are invited to visit https://p2p.onecause.com/comedyforacause and donate on behalf of their favorite performers. The total raised by cast members will determine the People’s Choice Award winner. Tickets purchased in cast members’ names also go toward the People’s Choice Award. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 6 p.m. Oct. 15. Tickets are available online at www.charlotteplayers.org or by calling 941-255-1022.
Port Charlotte Pumpkin Festival Scare Park
Halloween Notte (Italian: Night) is a “Jekyll and Hyde” festival celebrating the joys of childhood imagination with the monsters that go bump in the night. Halloween Notte will be three weekends of fun, fear, and entertainment for all ages. Oct. 15-31. Tickets are available in advance at www.halloweennotte.com. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.
Halloween Tea Party
Join North Port Parks & Recreation for a “Not-So-Scary” Halloween Tea Party from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W Price Blvd. Kids 7 and under accompanied by an adult can wear a costume an enjoy Spooktacular treats, fun photo stations, a mini-monster bash, and more. It’s $10 a pair (child and adult) and $3 for each additional attendee. Register at http://bit.ly/2k6PQ4T.
Florida International Air Show
The Florida International Air Show is set for Oct. 16-17 at the Punta Gorda Airport, Challenger Blvd., Punta Gorda. Performers include: The F-16 Viper Demo Team, C-17 Globemaster, FG-1D Corsair, SBD Dauntless, Patty Wagstaff, The PittS1S, im Peitz and the Beechcraft Bonanza, SOCOM Para-Commandos and more. For details, visit www.floridaairshow.com.
Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute
Oct. 17. Sail On plays the music of The Beach Boys. Performing all of the classic hits, plus some treasures from the brilliant extended catalog. Charlotte Harbor Event Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. For more information, visit www.sunevents.com or call the Sun Events box office at 941-207-1038.
Sweetheart Ball
The North Port Parks & Recreation has planned a father-daughter Sweetheart Ball, set for 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Set sail for an evening of adventure, filled with dancing, dinner and dessert, craft-making, entertainment and a photo booth. Grandfathers, uncles, guardians, and father-figures are welcome to attend with their little sweethearts. Semi-formal attire is recommended. Register at http://bit.ly/SweetheartBall. There will also be a special sensory hour from 6-7 p.m. featuring less intense music and lighting sponsored by Clara’s Clubhouse, will be available throughout the evening. The fee is $20 per couple and $10 per each additional attendee. Attendees can also register in person by stopping at the Morgan Family Community Center. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/SweetheartBall.
Floating pumpkin patch
Families are invited to pick a floating pumpkin at the Pumpkin Plunge, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Select a pumpkin to take home. The fee is $10 per child, which includes the cost for the pumpkin and complimentary admission for up to two supervising adults. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. There will be crafts and games on the pool deck. Pre-registration is required at http://bit.ly/PumpkinPlunge or at the North Port Aquatic Center. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/PumpkinPlunge.
11th Annual Tour de North Port
Registration is now open for this fun, organized, on-road scenic bicycle ride with routes of 15, 35 or 65 miles that travel through some of North Port’s most beautiful, natural settings. The Tour de North Port is not a race. Pre-registration online by Oct. 22 is $50, day-of, $55. Doors open at 7 a.m. Oct. 24 for check-in and breakfast, with group starts beginning at 8 a.m. from Imagine School, 2757 Sycamore St. North Port. For more information, contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com.
Chalk Festival
The Chalk Festival is back Oct. 29-31 with a final viewing day Nov. 1 at Venice Airport, 150 Airport Ave. E., Venice. Artists will use chalk as their medium to create oversized masterpieces as spectators are invited to watch. A new layout will provide lounge settings, beverages and plenty to eat. A curated festival with select artists bringing you the best the art form has to offer. A separate area for children of all ages will afford all the opportunity to give chalk art a try, both on the ground and on chalk walls. Live music, vendors, fun and spirits. Artists, volunteers and spectators are encouraged to dress up to help set the weekends playful goblin mood.Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/chalk-festival-tickets-154889076397.
Scholarship Clambake
New College of Florida will celebrate the 42nd anniversary of its annual Scholarship Clambake, hosted by the New College Foundation at 6 p.m. Nov. 4. The event will take place on the New College bayfront beside College Hall, 5800 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Featuring cocktails at sunset, New England fare and a live auction, Clambake has been one of Sarasota’s most popular philanthropic events for more than four decades. All ticket proceeds benefit student scholarships. Tickets start at $250, and sponsorships are available. For more information, call 941-487-4800.
Back Pack Angels fashion show
North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children (Back Pack Angels) will have an Appleumpkin fashion show-luncheon fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Ave., North Port. Tickets are $25. Ladies, mens and children fashions are presented by Dillards. Tickets for drawings may be purchased from Dianne at 813-758-2805 or Carol at 860-620-7656. Back Pack Angels is a nonprofit that works with North Port schools and preschools to deliver hygiene products tp needy children. The Angels meet at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Am-Vets 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port and are always looking for volunteers. Visit www.backpackangels.org or their Facebook page for list of hygiene products and drop-off sites.
North Port Newcomer Day
Residents are invited to North Port's annual Newcomer Day, set for 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. This expo is hosted by North Port Parks & Recreation, in partnership with the North Port Chamber of Commerce. Find information from 40 local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses and is designed to connect residents with resources, programs, and services within the community. Attendees will be asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged when appropriate distancing isn’t possible. For more information or to register as a vendor, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/NewcomerDay, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or stop by the Mullen or Morgan community centers.
'Roots of Sustainability'
Registration is open for Sarasota County's 16th Annual Sustainable Communities Workshop, an online event Nov. 10 to showcase strategies for healthy, resilient, thriving communities. Under the “Roots of Sustainability” theme, the virtual conference will draw together residents, students, and community members of all ages, sectors, and walks of life to learn about environmental, economic, and social aspects of sustainability. Featured speakers and panelists will discuss the latest sustainability strategies, resources, and best practices, while focusing on the roots of sustainability. Register at https://ufsarasotaext.eventbrite.com to save your spot for the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. workshop, packed with information on climate change and resiliency, water quality, social equity and more.
James Taylor & His All-Star Band
7:30 p.m. Nov.11 at AMALIE Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813.301.2500 for more information.
Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival - Mindi Abair/Shawn Brown concert
Mindi Abair and full band to perform with opening act Shawn Brown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 941-833-5444 or www.CharlotteHarborECC.com.
Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival - Eric Darius/Selina Albright concert
Eric Darius is internationally known as an elite saxophonist, songwriter, producer and performer. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 941-833-5444 or www.CharlotteHarborECC.com.
CannaFest 2021
A wellness and music experience celebrating cannabis and reggae rock. Cannabis Chefs, live music, food trucks, vendors, exhibits, hemp farmers, axe throwing, medical dannabis dispensarie sand more. Noon-7 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, visit www.potlucksrq.com.
The Ditchfield Family Singers
The Ditchfield Family Singers, recognized as Southwest Florida’s outstanding singing family will present a Christmas Memories concert at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 29 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Tickets are $25. Seating is limited so purchase tickets early. Credit card processing fee of 3% will be applied. Tickets are available at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church on Sundays between worship services and from 9 a.m.-noon. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or by email office@bspconline.org.
David Foster
David Foster returns to the Van Wezel, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, at 8 p.m. Dec. 6. A prolific songwriter, Foster played a key role in the career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé and more. A performer in his own right, he hosted “Foster & Friends” – two star-studded events that were filmed for Great Performances on PBS. This performance will feature many of Foster;s top hits, with musicians and vocalists performing along with him. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org or by calling 941-263-6799.
'A Christmas Wish' with Emanne Beasha
Emanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage. Beasha was a top 10 finalist in "America’s Got Talent" season 14. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Ron White
White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, he has established himself as a star in his own right. Dec. 19. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or online at seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Blue Oyster Cult
Blue Oyster Cult performing their unforgettable hard rock hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. Feb. 12. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
'An Evening with Barbara Eden'
Costarring The Edwards Twins. Anthony and Eddie Edwards,The Edwards Twins, are proud to be producing this unforgettable show with Barbara Eden. 7 p.m. Feb. 14. There may be an unexpected appearance of one of their remarkable impressions. The Edwards Twins will introduce the moments, the music and the memories from one of the most beloved legends to ever grace television and movie screens, and stages around the world. Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or www.theculturalcenter.com.
'The Simon & Garfunkel Story'
The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" will return to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers, at 7:30 p.m. Feb.14. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. Tickets can be purchased online at: www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the box office.
The Guess Who
The Guess Who performing their classic hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. March 19. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
The Oak Ridge Boys
March 28 at the Charlotte Harbor and Conference Center. 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Tickets go on sale Aug. 2. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Kenny G
Kenny G performs his contemporary jazz hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. April 3. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.