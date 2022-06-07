CONCERTS
June
Tears for Fears
7:30 p.m. June 10. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
Jose Ramirez Band
7:30 p.m. June 11. The Donelly Theatre at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
Kid Rock with special guest Grand Funk Railroad
7 p.m. June 11. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
‘Unbreakable: An Evening with Jnana Wilson Cooper’
7:30 p.m. June 13. The Donelly Theatre at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
Keith Urban
7 p.m. June 17. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
Yesterdayze - Friday Fest
5-9 p.m. June 17. On the lawn of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. VanWezel.org.
REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy
6:45 p.m. June 18. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
The Stadium Tour: Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard/Poison/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
June 18. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami. www.ticketmaster.com.
Backstreet Boys
7:30 p.m. June 21. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
Dwight Icenhower and The Blue Suede Review
7:30 p.m. June 21. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind plus Dockta D & The Powers That B
7 p.m. June 24. Port Charlotte Golf Club, 22400 Gleneagles Terrace, Port Charlotte. www.thephoenixradio.com.
The Petty Hearts-A Tribute to Tom Petty
7 p.m. June 25. Kings Gate Community, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. www.thephoenixradio.com.
Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin
7 p.m. June 28. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
Dwight Icenhower and The Blue Suede Review
7:30 p.m. June 28. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Steve Miller Band
8 p.m. June 30. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
July
Chorale Artists of Sarasota present 'American Fanfare'
4 p.m. July 4. Celebrate America with rousing marches and patriotic fervor. Featuring the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble and Choral Artists of Sarasota. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
Kettle of Fish - Friday Fest
5-9 p.m. July 15. On the lawn of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. VanWezel.org.
Simply Clapton: A Tribute to Slowhand with Mike Imbasciani
7:30 p.m. July 19. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
August
Big Night Out - Friday Fest
5-9 p.m. Aug. 12. On the lawn of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. VanWezel.org.
Michael Buble
8 p.m. Aug. 13. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Dierks Bentley
7 p.m. Aug. 18. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.
Santana/Earth, Wind & Fire
7 p.m. Aug. 27. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
September
OneRepublic
7 p.m. Sept. 2. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick
7:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Scorpions with special guests Whitesnake
6:45 p.m. Sept. 14. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Jah Movement - Friday Fest
5-9 p.m. Sept. 16. On the lawn of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. VanWezel.org.
Lady Gaga
Sept. 17. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami. www.livenation.com.
Alice In Chains/Breaking Benjamin/Bush
5:30 p.m. Sept. 20. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
Lizzo
8 p.m. Sept. 24. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Popa Chubby & Albert Castiglia
7 p.m. Sept. 30. Kings Gate Community, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. www.thephoenixradio.com.
October
Luke Bryan
7 p.m. Oct. 1. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
The Smashing Pumpkins
6:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Zac Brown Band
7 p.m. Oct. 8. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
Shawn Mendes
7 p.m. Oct. 11. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Greta Van Fleet
7 p.m. Oct. 26. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Travis Tritt and Chris Janson
7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.
Smash Mouth
9 p.m. Oct. 29. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee. 800-514-ETIX or www.moreinparadise.com.
November
Here Come the Mummies
8 p.m. Nov. 4. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee. 800-514-ETIX or www.moreinparadise.com.
Foreigner
8 p.m. Nov. 15. Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.co
Bonnie Raitt
8 p.m. Nov. 18. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.VanWezel.org.
February
Carrie Underwood
7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, www.amaliearena.com or ticketmaster.com.
THEATER
June
'The Savannah Sipping Society'
June 8-26. In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate — and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
'Laughing Matters'
Through June 12. From never-ending Sarasota construction and the perpetual hunt for downtown parking to Mother Nature’s increasingly wild mood swings and our endless quest to stay young, "Laughing Matters" delivers fast-paced comedy inspired by the culture and politics of today. Florida Studio Theatre’s Court Cabaret, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Athena'
June 10-July 10. Mary Wallace and Athena are brave young fencers training for Nationals. They practice together, they compete against each other, they spend their lives together. They just wish they were friends. Urbanite Theatre, 1487 2nd St., Sarasota. 941-321-1397 or www.urbanitetheatre.com.
'Rock & Roll Reignited With Not Fade Away'
June 14-Aug. 7. Inspired by the legendary music of artists like Buddy Holly, Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, and more, this new revue reignites rock and roll classics with sizzle, showmanship and style. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Ring of Fire'
Through June 26. Johnny Cash was one of the most revered storytellers in American music. Now, his remarkable life story is told through his iconic songbook. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
aactWORLDFEST
June 20-26. Performances from theater troupes from around the globe, dinners, workshops, after glow party and more. https://venicetheatre.org.
'The Mountaintop'
June 20-21. A fictional depiction of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s last night on earth. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org. Part of aactWORLDFEST.
'Circo Poeira'
June 20-21. Puppeteer and musician Caio Stolai returns with a repeat performance of Circo Poeira (Dust Circus). This innovative production conveys joy, sadness, nervousness and most other human emotions through the eyes of an old circus master recalling memories of days gone by. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org. Part of aactWORLDFEST.
'Tapaswi-O-Trangini'
June 21. From Bangladesh, Loco Natyadal presents "Tapaswi-O-Trangini" (A Bengali classic drama from Hindu mythology). Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org. Part of aactWORLDFEST.
'The Fabulous Journey'
June 21-23. Maner Manush is the only group to perform at every festival since 2010. This time, the commedia masters will go back to their roots, telling the story of the first traveling performers to present commedia dell’arte. This true life story is sure to be charming and hilarious. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org. Part of aactWORLDFEST.
'Blackbird'
June 21-23. Una and Ray had a relationship 15 years ago and haven’t set eyes on each other since. She’s found him again and is seeking answers about the past. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org. Part of aactWORLDFEST.
'Der Kinoerzahler' (The Movie Teller)
June 21-22. The Wild Bunch returns from Berlin. Three actors, one saxophonist, and one drummer use music and video projections to enhance the story of a grandfather who saves himself from being considered dispensable. The play’s nine characters help illuminate topics of love, helplessness, seduction, passion, and guilt. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org. Part of aactWORLDFEST.
'La Vie Revee De Nous' (Life Dreams of Us)
June 21-22. This charming, funny production will have you smiling from beginning to end. With characters who only communicate in gibberish, it’s French clowning at its very best. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org. Part of aactWORLDFEST.
'The Wolf'
June 21-22. An Armenian fairy tale brought to life through puppets, shadows, humans, music and beautiful lighting. You will delight in the childish wonder you feel while watching this playful piece of theater. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org. Part of aactWORLDFEST.
'Symbiosis'
June 23-24. Zapadnia Theatre, from Opole, Poland, returns. This new production is inspired by the novels, The Piano Teacher, by Elfride Jelinek, and Heartsnatcher, by Boris Vian. The play explores the relationship between a mother and daughter, and as with previous shows from Zapadnia Theatre, the visuals will be a feast for the eyes. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org. Part of aactWORLDFEST.
'A Man of No Importance'
June 23-24. After wowing 2018 audiences with the romantic comedy Bump, Scrambled Egg Theatre Company returns with another hilarious comedy. Through gibberish, impeccable comedic timing, brilliant music and sound effects, you’ll enter into the world of the spy. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org. Part of aactWORLDFEST.
'Passion'
June 23-24. This is a hymn to human beings — their strength, spontaneity, vulnerability and sensuality — and will give you energizing emotions. Six performers from five different countries joined together to create a unique performance in five languages to highlight that passion speaks all languages. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org. Part of aactWORLDFEST.
'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime'
June 24-25. Presented by permission from the author of the book, Mark Haddon. The Armenian adaptation of this popular British novel was translated from English to Armenian by one of the troupe members. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org. Part of aactWORLDFEST.
'Clan MacBeth'
June 24-25. Teatro delle Ombre brings us Clan MacBeth, based on a Shakespeare play. Guess which one! This is a dreamlike, surreal production, not a classical reduction of Shakespeare’s tragedy. It still focuses on the ambitious, passionate, cynical couple (a Scottish general and his lady) but adds a new character to the mix—a spooky, sinister Joker. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org. Part of aactWORLDFEST.
'Stolen Happiness' — video presentation
June 24-25. Our friends from Splash Theatre Company will not be able to join us in person, because of the war on Ukraine. However, we really wanted them to be part of the festival, and they really wanted to join us. We will be showing a video of the production they were going to bring. Based on a popular Ukrainian play by Ivan Franko, this production tells its story with songs, dances and costumes, inspired by Ukrainian folklore. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org. Part of aactWORLDFEST.
'The Emperor’s New Clothes'
Through June 24. This hilarious musical adaptation of the classic tale is about an Emperor who cares more about his clothes than anything else. That all changes when Mr. Stitch and Mr. Sew wreak havoc at the palace when they present the Emperor with a special gift; an exquisite “magic” suit that is invisible to all but the wisest of men. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'Rock Of Ages'
Through June 25. The five-time Tony Award-nominated smash musical tells the rags-to-riches story of a small-town girl, a city boy and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. When the ultimate rock bar is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their friends to save the day. The electric score features all of your favorite '80s rock anthems. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'Hood'
Through June 26. The world’s sexiest thief. A pair of history’s greatest lovers. The Merry Band that made redistributing wealth cool. Here, finally, is the real story of the disgraced nobleman, forced into the wilderness, who seeks revenge not only for himself but against an unjust system. He rescues the damsel, or perhaps along the way, discovers she doesn’t need any rescuing. Five-time Tony-nominated playwright Douglas Carter Beane – who re-invented Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella so deliciously–reunites with Lewis Flinn, his Give it Up/Lysistrata Jones collaborator, to bring to life this hilarious and stirring new musical adventure. Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or www.asolorep.org.
'Maytag Virgin'
June 29-July 31. A classic Southern love story. When the unflappable Jack Key moves in next door to the endearingly neurotic Lizzy Nash, sparks fly. Over time, neighborly nagging softens and a deeper connection emerges between the two forty-something high school teachers. As the leaves turn yellow and the months march on, kept secrets shake loose and the pair find themselves facing the same question: how do you know when you’re ready to live, and love again? Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
July
'The Wizard Of Oz'
July 1-Aug. 13. This family musical follows Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto, too! Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into The Merry Old Land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there’s no place like home. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'The Jersey Tenors - Part II'
July 19-Sept.11. This opera/rock mash-up sensation blends iconic opera classics with Rock & Roll hits from artists like Queen, Journey, Elton John, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and Bon Jovi. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
August
'Smoke and Mirrors'
Aug. 3-21. Hamilton Orr will stop at nothing to get what he wants. A top Hollywood director, Hamilton comes up with deadly scheme to gain control over a multi-million-dollar film. He just needs to persuade the movie’s screenwriter, Clark, to get onboard. And make sure that Barbara, his wife, plays her part. When his plot doesn’t go as planned, Hamilton comes face-to-face with the wily local sheriff, Leroy. "Smoke and Mirrors" keeps the audience guessing (and laughing) until the end. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'New York State of Mind- The Hits of Billy Joel with The Uptown Boys
Aug. 9-Oct. 2. With more than 40 years of cumulative work on some of Broadway’s biggest hits, The Uptown Boys use Billy Joel’s rich songbook as a way to share their stories of life, love and trying to make it in New York City. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
November
'Disney Princess Party'
7 p.m. Nov. 2. Broadway’s Belle, Jasmine, Anna and Anastasia celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation and stories. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Chicago'
Nov. 29-30. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
December
'Hamilton'
Dec. 13-24.'Hamilton' is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, 'Hamilton' has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'My Fair Lady'
Dec. 13-15. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
February
'Six The Musical'
Feb. 1-5. From Tudor Queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'Fiddler On The Roof'
Feb. 14-19. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'Pretty Woman'
Feb. 21-26. Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
April
'Tootsie'
April 4-9. This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATIONS
Freedom Fest
July 3 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. This year’s event features 12 giant waterslides, a Kid’s Fun Zone, vendors, displays, festival food and live music throughout the day. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Gates open at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 per person with proceeds helping to offset the expense of the fireworks. Wristbands for unlimited use of the waterslides are $10. www.puntagordafireworks.com.
Bion Cantorum Fourth of July concert
3 p.m. July 3. Members of Bion Cantorum, the Chancel Choir of First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda and other community singers will be participating in an uplifting and totally patriotic concerts. Following the concert will be an ice cream social. This is a free-will offering concert with a suggested donation of $15. The concert will be at the First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 941-639-1959 or www.bioncantorum.com.
Fishermen's Village Independence Holiday Celebration
July 3-4. Featuring live music and family friendly activities. The Shane Duncan Band will be featured on the Dry Beach beginning at 5 pm on July 3. Event continues at noon July 4. From the Edge Band performs at 5 p.m. on the Dry Beach. Fireworks at 9 p.m. Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-8721 or https://www.fishermensvillage.com.
Freedom Festival
5 p.m. July 4. The City of North Port’s annual Freedom Festival, presented by American Irrigation at CoolToday Park, 18800 W. Villages Parkway, Wellen Park. This family-friendly signature event will include fun activities, great vendors, plenty of food options, and of course, fireworks. Available on the front event lawn of the stadium will be a children’s activity section which will include a variety of free activities, vendors, lawn games and much more. Local food and merchandise vendors are welcome to join in the fun. There will also be a variety of vendors and community organizations providing informational booths stationed along the concourse. Live music will be performed throughout the night featuring the Maiden Cane band. Seating will be available both inside the stadium or outside on the event lawn. If watching the fireworks show from the event lawn, the public is welcome to bring blankets or chairs to enjoy the show. No personal fireworks, sparklers, animals or stickers will be permitted. Those who prefer to enjoy the show from home will be able to stream it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NorthPortParksAndRec. Free seating and parking are available on a first come, first serve basis (the public is strongly encouraged to carpool). The high-flying fireworks show by Garden State Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. weather permitting. The display is expected to end around 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks in Venice
July 4. To celebrate Independence Day, there will be fireworks shot shortly after 9 p.m. July 4 from the South Jetty. The show will last around 30 minutes and can be viewed on area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis, as well as other locations around Venice. The South Jetty and Jetty Jacks Refreshment Deck will be closed for safety. Boats should be at anchor by 8:15 p.m. and the Venice inlet will be closed to boat traffic at 8:30 p.m. until around 45 minutes after the firework grand finale. In the case of inclement weather, the fireworks show may be delayed. Visit the city of Venice Facebook page at "Venice, Florida Municipal Government" or the news section on the city website at venicegov.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS/EXPOS
Sarasota Music Festival
Through June 25. The Sarasota Music Festival features a lively schedule full of concerts, master classes, coaching sessions and open rehearsals. In its sixth year under Music Director Jeffrey Kahane, the 2022 festival welcomes more than 40 guest artists. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org/festival.
Ten-Minute Play Festival
June 9-20. Jane B. Cook Theatre, FSU/Asolo Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. www.theatreodyssey.org/tickets.
Desoto County Food & Music Fest
2-10 p.m. July 9. Dozens of food trucks plus shopping, live entertainment and more. DeSoto County Fair Association, 100 Heard St., Arcadia. https://bit.ly/3ai6vfe.
Downtown Venice Craft Festival
10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 18-19. Crafters will converge along West Venice Avenue, one of Venice’s popular downtown streets. Peruse booths filled with stained glass, photography, personalized products and much more. Stroll the Green Market for plants, handmade soaps, tangy barbecue sauces and more. www.visitvenicefl.org.
Bolts Brew Fest
8 p.m. Aug. 5. The Tampa Bay Lightning will be hosting the 5th annual Bolts Brew Fest. The event will offer craft beers from a variety of different local craft breweries, oversized games, ThunderBug and more. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. ticketmaster.com.
Pioneer Days
Sept. 3-5. The celebration includes contests, cardboard boat races, car shows, parade and more. Email info@EnglewoodPioneerDays.com.
Sarasota Rocktoberfest
Oct. 14-16. An authentic 3-day Oktoberfest experience coupled with fantastic live musical performances to downtown Sarasota in JD Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota. https://bit.ly/3uHIC98.
Chalk Festival 'A Spirited Museum in Motion' & Pavement Music Festival
Oct. 28-31. Join us in costume for 'A Spirited Museum in Motion' as sculptors, 3-D illusion artists and pavement artists created an event unlike any other Chalk Festival in the past The Pavement Music Festival returns with a lineup from opening to close with a large tented seating area, food trucks, vendors and beverage spirits. Many interactive areas for guests such as the zombie field installation, pumpkin carving and arts and crafts tables, chalk areas and face painting for the young and young at heart. Venice Airport Festival Grounds, 610 Airport Ave. E., Venice. https://tinyurl.com/mtwcck4y.
Sarasota Medieval Fair
Nov. 5-27. Woods of Mallaranny, 29847 FL-70 E., Myakka City. www.SarasotaMedievalFair.com
COMEDY
John Carfi
June 8-11. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Bill Engvall
June 9. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Dale Jones
June 15-18. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Jeff Gerbino
7:30 p.m. June 17-18. The Library Comedy Club, inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel / 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 305 343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Anthony Rodia
June 23-25. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Rondell Sheridan
June 29-July 2. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Chris Tucker
July 17. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Damon Wayans
July 21-24. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Tammy Pescatelli
July 27-30. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Amy Schumer
Sept. 8. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
David Spade
Sept. 24-25. Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. 813-274-8286 or https://tampatheatre.org.
Preacher Lawson
Aug. 18-20. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Andrew Dice Clay
Oct. 25-26. McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. 941-925-3869 or www.mccurdyscomedy.com.
Paul Reiser
7 p.m. Nov. 20 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Bill Burr
Nov. 20. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.
Daniel Tosh
7:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Lewis Black
7 p.m. Dec. 11. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
FARMERS MARKETS
Punta Gorda’s Downtown Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon May-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays October-April. Located at the corner of Taylor and Olympia in downtown Punta Gorda. https://puntagordachamber.com/punta-gorda-farmers-market.
Punta Gorda History Park Sunday Market
Fresh produce, baked goods, plants, soaps, candles, jewelry, live music and more at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. www.facebook.com/historyparkmarket.
Happy Hour Marketplace
3- 8 p.m. Fridays beginning June 17. Bailey Brothers Park on the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and East Virginia Avenue. The Happy Hour Marketplace will consist of a variety vendors and food trucks, along with other forms of cultural activities such as poetry readings, art shows, live music, movies and theater.
Venice Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays April-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. October-March. City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-445-9209 or https://thevenicefarmersmarket.org/site.
MISCELLANEOUS
Sugar Bert Boxing Tournament
June 9-12. The Sugar Bert Boxing WBC Greenbelt Tournament Series is designed to provide all amateur boxers with a platform where they can showcase their talents. This event will bring amateur boxers from around the country to battle it out. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.sugarbertboxing.com.
Summer Circus Spectacular
June 10-Aug. 13. Historic Asolo Theatre at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. 941-360-7399 or ringling.org.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour
July 10. Join Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly and all finalists from the upcoming 14th season on a journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of finding a way back to 2022. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
SWFL SpaceCon
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. June 11. Features special guests from the film and comic book industries, vendors, gaming, costume contests and more. Caloosa Sound Convention Center, 1375 Monroe St., Fort Myers. swfl-spacecon.ticketleap.com/swflspacecon2022.
Guns-n-Hoses
June 11. The Axe Haus in North Port will present Guns-n-Hoses, an axe-throwing tournament pitting North Port Police officers against North Port firefighters. The North Port Police Officers Association and the North Port Firefighter Benevolent Association are both participating, and all proceeds benefit the two organizations. Everyone's invited. There will be raffles, food by Uncle Frank's Hot Dogs and fun for the whole family. It's set for noon to 3 p.m. at 7040 Sumter Crossing Blvd. For more information, visit www.theaxehaus.com.
WWE Monday Night Raw
7:30 p.m. July 18. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, ticketmaster.com or www.amaliearena.com.
'Trolls Live!'
Aug. 6-7. Get ready for a hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and all their Trolls friends come to life on stage. Jam-packed with epic music, glitter, humor and happiness. Hertz Arena, Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. www.trollslive.com.
Spirit Fest
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug 20-21. A peaceful place for mind, body, spirit resources, events, news and ways to connect with others of like mind. There will be readers, merchandise, crystals, authors, artists and special guests. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. sanctuaryfl.com.
NPC Mel Chancey Harbor Classic
Aug. 27. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.chanceyfitness.com/npc-harbor-classic.
Kidz Fest 2022
Sept. 2-4. Over 40 waterslides and bounce houses, food trucks, obstacle courses, dance/foam party and more. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. www.facebook.com/BigBoyToyzExpo.
Englewood Beach Waterfest
Nov. 18-20. The 2022 Englewood Beach Waterfest at various locations throughout Englewood. https://englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
Music in the Park
Enjoy the live music and food trucks from 4-6 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month, January-May at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. In lieu of admission fees, the Punta Gorda Historical Society requests donations for the ongoing maintenance of the four History Park buildings. Bring your own chair and beverage. 262-442-0709 or www.puntagordahistory.com.
'Downtown Punta Gorda Experience'
Third Thursday of each month. 5:30 p.m. Experience all that downtown Punta Gorda has to offer. The information area will be set up from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Hector Park, across from the Historic Courthouse on Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. 941-639-3720 or https://puntagordachamber.com.
Writers on the Air
WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, "Writers on the Air" each Tuesday evening. The group wants funny or family-friendly content. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. 941-223-1262.
EXHIBITS/ART SHOWS
'Artistry of Dance'
Through June 8. Walk through a hall of fine art dance images captured by five skilled Florida-based photographers. It’s a visual treat of shapes and colors showing the grace and beauty of dance, captured in brief moments of time. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810.
'Hot & Cold' exhibit
Through June 16. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
'Visual Art: New Ways of Seeing'
6:30 p.m. June 17. Featuring Hermitage Fellows Aram Han Sifuentes and Amanda Williams, live on the Hermitage Beach, Hermitage Artist Retreat, 6630 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org ($5/person registration fee).
'Dark & Light' exhibit
June 24-July 21. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
'Garden Party'
Through June 25. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Cheeseburger in Paradise'
June 27-July 29. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Sea Grape Gallery scholarship winner exhibit/reception
5:30-7:30 p.m. June 9 reception. Works on display through June 30. Kaitlyn Carey, a 2022 graduate of Port Charlotte High School, has experimented in many different art mediums but has found photography and filmmaking to be her favorites. Sea Grape Gallery, 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-1718 or www.seagrapegallery.com.
'The Art of War'
Through June 30. The traveling exhibition, "The Art of War," is 18 pastel paintings by Sgt. Phillip Scott Moore on display in the Military Heritage Museum’s Hall of Heroes gallery. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-9002 or www.militaryheritagemuseum.org.
Wellen Park artists exhibit
Through June 30. The North Port Art Center and Wellen Park presents the works of Kathy Wilke, Sharon Eng and Cara Guagilardo. Wilke is accomplished artist in watercolor and teaches at the art center. Eng works in a variety of multi-medias and has won several awards and Guagilardo designs beautiful jewelry. All items on display may be purchased or you can visit the art center's website at www.northportartcenter.org to view available art. Wellen Park Welcome Center, 12275 Mercado Drive, Wellen Park. 941-423-6460.
Sea Grape Artists of the Month exhibits
Through July 7. James Beech, watercolorist and acrylic artist, and Nancy VanTassell, jeweler. Sea Grape Gallery, 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-1718.
'Now & Then' exhibit
July 29-Aug. 18. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
'Creative Abled'
Aug. 6-27. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'SHARKS: On Assignment with Brian Skerry’ Exhibition'
Through Aug. 7. You have the opportunity to come face-to-face or, rather, face-to-nose with one of the world’s most awe-inspiring predators in the new photography exhibition. Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota. 941-388-4441 or sarasotamote.org.
'True Colors'
Sept. 5-Oct. 7. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Black & White'
Oct. 10-Nov. 4. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Me and My Shadow'
Nov. 7-Dec. 9. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Holiday Show
Dec. 12-Jan. 6. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
*events subject to change.
