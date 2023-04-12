CONCERTS
April
Chicago Rewired — A Tribute to Chicago
7 p.m. April 12. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Sarasota Orchestra: 'Sounds of Spring'
April 12-15. Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.
Chi-Town Transit Authority — Chicago Tribute Band
7 p.m. April 13. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or https://sunevents.com.
Michael D'Amore
April 13. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.
Joe Smothers
8 p.m. April 14. Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-8765 or www.trollmusic.com.
'Evening Under The Stars'
5:30 p.m. April 15. Enjoy the sounds of the SCF Presidential String Quartet, SCF Jazz Band and the Pops Orchestra. A firework show set to the Pops Orchestra will conclude the night. Cocktail casual attire suggested. State College of Florida Venice campus, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. https://scf-foundation.org/eveningunderthestars.
Jimmy Mazz — 'Songs Across America'
7:30 p.m. April 15. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Passerine
8 p.m. April 15. Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-8765 or www.trollmusic.com.
Charlotte Chorale — 'Reflections'
4 p.m. April 15. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-204-0033 or www.charlottechorale.com.
Chi-Town Transit Authority — Chicago Tribute Band
7 p.m. April 16. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or https://sunevents.com.
Choral Artists of Sarasota
7 p.m. April 16. Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
The Brothers Doobie
7:30 p.m. April 18. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
Majesty of Rock — Journey Tribute
7:30 p.m. April 18. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
JIJI
5:30 p.m. April 20. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Charlotte County Concert Band - 'Passport To The World'
7:30 p.m. April 21. Charlotte Performing Arts Center. 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-218-0022 or www.charlottecountyconcertband.com.
Bryan Spainhower and Third World Ave
8 p.m. April 21. Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-8765 or www.trollmusic.com.
Gulfshore Opera — 'Don Giovanni'
7 p.m. April 21. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Broadway Bound'
April 21-22. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
The Venice Symphony — 'Fairytales and Flutes'
April 21-22. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Venice Musicale's Suncoast Duo Pianists — 'Music For Spring'
3 p.m. April 22. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave., S., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
James Hawkins
8 p.m. April 22. Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-8765 or www.trollmusic.com.
Charlotte County Jazz Society Jazz Jam
1-4 p.m. April 23. The Grill at 1951, 1951 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. https://ccjazz.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'Pop Goes The Band'
3 p.m. April 23. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or https://northportconcertband.com.
Sarasota Orchestra: 'Schumann and Brahms'
4 p.m. April 23. Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.
Venice Concert Band — 'If Not For The Music'
7 p.m. April 24. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.veniceconcertband.com.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
7:30 p.m. April 24. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Venice Musicale — Scholarship Concert
7 p.m. April 25. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
'The Pop-Folk World of Zoe Sarnak'
7 p.m. April 26. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Cameron Crozman, cello, and Meagan Milatz, piano
11 a.m. April 27. Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Queen Nation — A Tribute to the Music of Queen
7 p.m. April 28. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Noche Unidos
7:30 p.m. April 28. Featuring the fusion the Mariachi Cobre band and The Venice Symphony. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
John Waite
7 p.m. April 28. Caloosa Sound Amphitheater, 2101 Edwards Drive, Fort Myers. 239-314-3757 or https://caloosasoundamp.com.
'50 Years After: A Tribute to the Woodstock Generation'
7:30 p.m. April 30. Featuring South Dakota Rock and Uncle Zeek. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
New Edition
7 p.m. April 30. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, www.amaliearena.com or www.ticketmaster.com.
May
Collaboration with The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company: Spotlight on Young Artists
7 p.m. May 2. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
RAIN: 'A Tribute to The Beatles'
8 p.m. May 5. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Gulfshore Opera — 'Latin Infusion' concert and dinner
6 p.m. May 7. Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante, 321 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents Jeff Rupert Quartet
2 p.m. May 8. Military Heritage Museum Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. https://ccjazz.org.
Vivaldi and Mendelssohn — Rimma Bergeron-Langlois, Nikki Chooi, Jun Iwasaki, Emerson Millar, violins
7:30 p.m. May 9. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Melissa Etheridge
7:30 p.m. May 10. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA'
7:30 p.m. May 11. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Tom Jones
8 p.m. May 13. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Viola Royale
4 p.m. May 14. First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak St., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens: 'Cello on Point' with Hermitage Alumna Karen Patterson
6:30 p.m. May 19. Selby Gardens, Historic Spanish Point, 401 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
'Moved to Music: Violin on the Bay' with Hermitage Fellows Rebecca Crenshaw and Mazz Swift
6:30 p.m. May 26. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall's terrace, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Venice Symphony — 'Patriotic Pops' concert and fireworks
7:30 p.m. May 27. A fireworks show will follow the concert. CoolToday Park, 18800 W. Villages Parkway, West Villages. 941-207-8822 or ticketmaster.com.
June
Saint Tone
8 p.m. June 9. Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-8765 or www.trollmusic.com.
John Ford
8 p.m. June 16. Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-8765 or www.trollmusic.com.
Gordon Lightfoot
8 p.m. June 20. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Duran Duran
7 p.m. June 17. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Bryan Adams/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
7 p.m. June 21. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
'Songs from the Sand: A Hermitage Cabaret'
7 p.m. June 23. From Adam Gwon to Jeanine Tesori, Michael R. Jackson to Kit Yan, Rona Siddiqui to Zoe Sarnak, the Hermitage has provided space and time to some of the most exciting musical theater writers working in the industry today. Hear selections from creators such as these performed by some of Sarasota’s finest performers at one of the area's most beautiful environments, Waterside at Lakewood Ranch, 1561 Lakefront Drive, Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
The Cure
7 p.m. June 29. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Lady A: 'Request Line Tour' with Special Guest Dave Barnes
7:30 p.m. June 30. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.
July
Choral Artists of Sarasota: 'American Fanfare'
4:30 p.m. July 4. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
August
Lionel Richie/Earth, Wind & Fire
7:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, www.amaliearena.com or www.ticketmaster.com.
September
Madonna: 'The Celebration Tour'
8:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, ticketmaster.com or www.amaliearena.com.
November
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons
8 p.m. Nov 18. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
THEATER
April
Lemon Bay High School presents 'Sweeney Todd'
April 13-15. Lemon Bay Performing Arts Center, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. 941-474-7702 or www.lbhstheatre.net.
'Chicken and Biscuits'
Through April 13. This side-splitting new Broadway comedy explores the tenderness of family, the joy of reconciliation and the nourishing power of love. Contains mature content and language. FSU Center for the Performing Arts, Mertz Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-361-8388 or asolorep.org.
'Sister Act'
April 14-May 20. Follow Deloris, a disco diva, as she witnesses a crime and the cops hide her in the last place anyone would think to look…a convent. Masquerading as a nun, and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own. She makes new friends and breathes new life into the church, but in the process, blows her cover. This high-spirited musical comedy is a shining tribute to the universal power of friendship. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
FST Improv — 'Comedy Roulette'
April 15, 22, 29, May 6, 13, 20, 27. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.
'Mean Girls'
Through April 16. Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Xanadu'
Through April 16. Venice Theatre, Pinkerton Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
'A Place in the Sun: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder'
Through April 16. From the streets of inner-city Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, experience the songbook of musical pioneer, Stevie Wonder. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
Florida Studio Theatre's Children’s Theatre — 'The Last Acorn & Other Winning Plays'
April 16, 23, 29 A collection of award-winning plays written by elementary school students from around the world during the 2022-23 school year. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Cats'
April 18-20. The story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Always A Bridesmaid'
April 18-May 20. Four high school friends promised to be in each other’s weddings no matter what, not realizing that over 30 years later, these Southern friends-for-life would still be making the walk down the aisle to honor that vow. Hop on this marriage-go-round for a laugh-out-loud journey with these struggling bridesmaids as they navigate the choppy waters of love and matrimony. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Big Sexy: The Fats Waller Revue'
April 19-May 28. Thomas Wright “Fats” Waller was an American jazz pianist, composer, singer and comedic entertainer. Nate Jacobs’ original tribute to this irrepressible artist features Waller’s signature songs, including “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Your Feet’s Too Big,” “The Joint is Jumpin’” and many more. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
'Love, Lies and the Doctor's Dilemma'
April 20-30. Joan Scheller lives with the great love of her life, Sandy. In an effort to hide their relationship from her overbearing sister-in-law, the former movie start Olivia St. Clarie, she introduces him as her psychiatrist. One little white lie leads to another. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Don Giovanni'
7 p.m. April 21. Mozart’s dark comedy is known as one of the greatest operas of all time. Based on the story of Don Juan, our philandering hero blazes a path to his own destruction in a single day. This is a full-scale grand opera production includes original sets and costumes in the classic style, an international cast and the Naples Philharmonic Orchestra. English surtitle translations are provided. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
'Graceland' and 'Asleep On the Wind'
April 21-May 7. Venice Theatre, Raymond Center, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
'Three Little Birds'
April 21-May 19. Featuring the music of Bob Marley and based on his daughter’s children’s book of the same name, this jammin’ musical tells of a little birdy Ziggy who is afraid to leave his house. He’s worried about everything, but with the help of Dr. Bird and his feathered friends, Ziggy’s reminded that “every little thing gonna be all right.” Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, Children's Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help'
Through April 22. Secrets are unintentionally revealed, and a quick-witted group of women realize what really matters as they work to protect their family reputation and each other. Contains mature content and language. FSU Center for the Performing Arts, Mertz Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-361-8388 or asolorep.org.
'Paralyzed'
Through April 23. A striking story of guilt, personal responsibility and the power of forgiveness. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Postmodern Jukebox'
7 p.m. April 23. A celebration of the greatest 20th century musical genres, fused with the recognizable hits of our own modern era, for the perfect patina of "vintage" and "modern." Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Love’s Labour’s Lost'
Through April 23. This Shakespearian cascade of adventure features a forest chase, lovers lost and found, and an ending full of hope for true love. FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or asolorep.org/conservatory.
'Backwards Forwards Back'
Through April 23. When a soldier returns from war carrying the ghosts of his tour, he’s faced with a sobering decision: address his alarming PTSD with virtual reality therapy or risk losing access to his family forever. Can this new technology recalibrate the brains and bodies of wounded soldiers? Urbanite Theatre, 1487 2nd St., Sarasota. 941-321-1397 or www.urbanitetheatre.com.
'The Amateur Killer'
April 26-May 14. In this murder mystery thriller, Daniel is letting his personal history with Lucas affect their relationship. Daniel is directing the production of Adieu for the local Amateur Dramatic Society, but it’s his knowledge of Lucas’s affair with Natalie that will lead to murder. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
The Sarasota Ballet — 'Tribute to Balanchine'
April 28-29. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-359-0099 or SarasotaBallet.org.
'Visit Joe Whitefeather'
Through May 21. It’s the 1970s, and the small town of Beaver Gap, Pennsylvania has a problem. Tourism has declined, and it doesn’t look like there is any hope on the horizon. However, when a passionate resident joins forces with the bewildered city council, they devise a plan to rename the town to honor a dead, Native American war hero who never even visited the town during his lifetime. It’s a plan so wild — so insane — it just might work. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Reel Music'
Through June 25. This lively music revue reminds us that movies and music have always gone hand in hand. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
May
'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)'
May 5-21. Venice Theatre, Pinkerton Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
'Man of La Mancha'
May 10–June 11. Considered by many to be one of the best musicals of all time, "Man of La Mancha" is brilliantly reimagined with a contemporary urgency by celebrated director Peter Rothstein, who immerses us in Miguel de Cervantes’s retelling of Don Quixote and his quest. This epic and poignant journey celebrates the perseverance of one man who refuses to relinquish his ideals and who is determined to see life not as it is, but as it ought to be. FSU Center for the Performing Arts, Mertz Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-361-8388 or asolorep.org.
'Mornings At Seven'
May 12-21. Aaronetta and Ida Gibbs have lived next door to each other most of their lives. Along with Esther, all of the Gibb sisters are an open book to each other, husbands not included. Into the fray comes Myrtle Brown, perpetually engaged to Ida's son Homer. But Homer can't seem to pop the question. Taking matters into her own hands, Myrtle finally gets a proposal by compelling Homer to fly the nest. Sort of. This perennially charming portrait of small town America fifty plus years ago was revived on Broadway in 1980 and in 2002 to critical acclaim. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Assisted Living: The Musical'
May 13-14. These boomers are partying at Pelican Roost, the very active retirement community that is home to the 18-different characters played by the show’s two actors. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 800-514-ETIX or https://goldentertainment.us/theatricals-events.
Teen Improv Troupe — The Teeny Boppers
7:30 p.m. May 14. Venice Theatre, Raymond Center, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
Pinky’s Players — 'Keep a Song in Your Heart'
May 19-21. Venice Theatre, Raymond Center. 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
'Footloose'
May 26-July 1. A lively city boy moves from Chicago to a small farming town where rock ‘n’ roll and dancing have been banned. After the culture shock sets in, he tries to shake things up and overturn the extreme ban. In the process he catches the attention of the lovely preacher’s daughter. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
June
'How I Became A Pirate'
June 2-30. When Jeremy Jacobs gets invited to join Braid Beard’s pirate crew, he thinks the pirate life is for him. Until he realizes that the simple things in life, like a kiss and a warm tucking in at night, are those that are most important. Set sail for a fun-filled journey as Jeremy learns that the most important things in life are worth more than buried treasure. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, Children's Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Annie'
June 6-11. Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production – just as you remember it. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827 or www.strazcenter.org.
'Now and Then'
June 7-25. Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby $2,000 to sit and have a drink with him. As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend, the young couple begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices and the reason he gives them is completely unbelievable. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
July
'The Little Mermaid'
July 7-Aug. 12. This Disney classic comes to life on the Broadway Palm stage! Take a dive into a magical kingdom where the beautiful mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. When Ariel falls in love with the human Prince Eric, she makes a bargain with the evil sea witch, but the bargain isn’t what it seems. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
September
'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'
8 p.m. Sept. 30. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
November
Sarasota Youth Opera presents 'The Little Sweep'
Nov. 4-5. A group of children, with the help of a kind nursery maid, work to free a young chimney sweep apprentice from his cruel master. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or sarasotaopera.org.
Sarasota Opera presents 'The Music of Giacomo Puccini'
Nov. 10, 12. The operas of Giacomo Puccini are some of the most popular in the repertoire. Soloists from Sarasota Opera, partnering with the Sarasota Orchestra, conducted by Victor DeRenzi will present favorite selections from these great works. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or sarasotaopera.org.
January
'Kinky Boots'
Jan. 12-Feb. 11. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. https://venicetheatre.org or 941-488-1115.
February
Sarasota Opera presents 'Carmen'
Feb. 17-March 22. Carmen, the seductive and enigmatic heroine of Bizet’s opera, has enticed Corporal Don José who upends his life to be with her. When her interest turns to the charismatic bullfighter Escamillo, José’s enraged jealousy leads to catastrophe. Opera-lovers and newcomers alike will bask in some of opera’s most recognizable music. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or sarasotaopera.org.
Sarasota Opera presents 'Lucia di Lammermoor'
Feb. 24-March 23. Deceit leads to murder and madness, in Donizetti’s masterpiece, based on Sir Walter Scott’s The Bride of Lammermoor. To save his family’s fortunes, Enrico Ashton has promised his sister Lucia’s hand to a Scottish nobleman, instead of the man she loves, Edgardo, a member of a rival family. The ensuing drama is excitingly captured in Donizetti’s beautifully romantic music, with many well-known operatic highlights including Lucia’s famous mad scene. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or sarasotaopera.org.
March
Sarasota Opera presents 'Luisa Miller'
March 9-24. One of Giuseppe Verdi’s lesser performed but passionately romantic dramas, Luisa Miller returns to Sarasota Opera after 25 years. Luisa, the daughter of an old soldier, is in love with Carlo, who is really, Rodolfo, the son of the ruthless Count Walter. The count’s opposition to the couple’s love leads to tragedy, in an opera filled with memorable arias and thrilling ensembles. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or sarasotaopera.org.
Sarasota Opera presents 'Deceit Outwitted'
March 15-23. In the delightful comedy, Deceit Outwitted (L’infedeltà delusa), the peasant Filippo hopes his daughter Sandrina will marry the rich farmer Nencio. She is in love, however, with a poor peasant, whose sister is in love with Nencio. Through a series of comic complications (including a parade of disguises), all is happily resolved, accompanied by Haydn’s inventive score and brilliant singing. This will be a Sarasota Opera premiere and the first fully-staged professional production in the U.S. in over 50 years. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or sarasotaopera.org.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS/EXPOS
Punta Gorda Shrimp & Music Festival
April 14-16. Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. www.paragonfestivals.com.
Englestock Music Festival
2-11 p.m. April 15. Maiden Cane joins a stellar concert lineup at this fantastic event with proceeds going to Lemon Bay Arts and Suncoast Humane Society. The event will consist of food trucks, craft vendors, raffles and 50/50's. Gates open at 2 p.m. Filthy Heathens kicks off the day, followed by Southbound 75 and Twinkle and Rock Soul Radio. Maiden Cane takes the stage at approximately 9 p.m. with an arena rock tribute show. Admission is $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. Pioneer Park, parking lot 101, S. Orange Ave., Englewood. https://tinyurl.com/Englestock.
Richard and Betty Burdick New Play Festival
3 p.m. April 21, 29 and May 5. This year’s festival features the quirky comedy, "Advice" by Brent Askari; the heartfelt one-man musical, "Todd vs. The Titanic" by Scott Rothman, Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair; and the dark comedy, "Bleeding Hearts" by Steve Yockey. Florida Studio Theatre's Keating Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
Craft Beer Fest
Noon-4 p.m. April 22. Enjoy a day of sampling beers from over 30 breweries. Proceeds support local ProStart/culinary schools and students with scholarships, classroom supplies and equipment. Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. www.eventbrite.com/e/craft-beer-fest-at-the-village-tickets.
Venice Sharks Tooth Festival
April 22-23. Food trucks, kids corner, live music, merchandise and fossil vendors, and more. Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave., Venice. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 22 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 23. www.visitvenicefl.org/event/venice-sharks-tooth-festival-2023.
People for Trees 26th Annual Tree Fair
9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 29. Hosted by People for Trees, a non-profit native tree advocacy group since 1997. Hundreds of native trees for sale, 3 and 7-gallon sizes, $15-$25. Tree Talks, Ask an Arborist, vendors, food trucks, music and more. North Port City Center Green, 4960 City Hall Blvd., North Port. 941-468-2486 or www.peoplefortrees.com.
Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival
May 5-7. Friday night music festival, plant sale, vendors, car show, Lil’ Miss Hibiscus Pageant and more. Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. thehibiscusfestival.com.
SWFL SpaceCon
10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 10. Features special guests, vendors, game demos, drop-in gaming, game tournaments, photo ops, autographs, panels, costume contests and more. German American Social Club of Cape Coral, 2101 S.W. Pine Island Road, Cape Coral. www.swflspacecon.com.
Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo
June 23-25. Featuring over 200 local, national and international artists, vendors, live music, entertainment, side shows and nightly after parties. Caloosa Sound Convention Center, 1375 Monroe St., Fort Myers. https://tinyurl.com/Tattooexpofortmyers.
Tampa Bay Comic Convention
July 28-30. Tampa Bay Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa. https://tampabaycomicconvention.com.
COMEDY
Shaun Jones
April 12-15. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Rick Stepinsky
7:30 p.m. April 14-15. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 305-343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
John Heffron
April 19-22. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Jeff Gerbino
7:30 p.m. April 21-22. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 305-343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
'Still Standing' with Kevin Nealon - A benefit for the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum
5 p.m. April 24. An evening of laughs to benefit the hurricane recovery of the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum’s exhibits, aquariums, facility and unique educational experience. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-347-5113 or www.shellmuseum.org/gala.
Orny Adams
April 27-29. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Bryan Callen
May 4-6. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
John Crist: The Emotional Support Tour
7 p.m. May 7. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Jamie Kennedy
May 11-13. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Comedian Hypnotist Rich Guzzi
May 17-20. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Margaret Cho
7:30 p.m. May 19. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa. 800-955-1045 or www.strazcenter.org.
Jeff Dye
May 31-June 3. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Trey Kennedy
7 p.m. June 3. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Nikki Glaser
7 p.m. June 9. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Dale Jones
June 14-17. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Father's Day show with Dale Jones
6 p.m. June 18. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Tammy Pescatelli
Aug. 9-12. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Nurse Blake — 'Shock Advised Comedy Tour'
8 p.m. Dec. 8. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.
FARMERS MARKETS
Punta Gorda’s Downtown Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon May-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays October-April. Located at the corner of Taylor and Olympia in downtown Punta Gorda. https://puntagordachamber.com/punta-gorda-farmers-market.
Punta Gorda History Park Sunday Market
Fresh produce, baked goods, plants, soaps, candles, jewelry, live music and more at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays. www.facebook.com/historyparkmarket.
Happy Hour Marketplace
5-8 p.m. Fridays. Bailey Brothers Park on the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Virginia Avenue in Punta Gorda. The Happy Hour Marketplace will consist of a variety vendors, cultural activities, live music and more. www.facebook.com/HappyHourMarketplace.
Venice Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays April-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. October-March. City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-445-9209 or https://thevenicefarmersmarket.org/site.
Dearborn Street Market
348 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays, October-May. www.facebook.com/DearbornStreetMarket.
Olde Englewood Village Farmers Market
355 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Every Thursday (except Thanksgiving) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. October-May to get some of Florida's finest local produce, prepared foods and much more. www.oldeenglewoodvillagefarmersmarket.org or www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076119767404.
MISCELLANEOUS
'Aleshea Harris Presents'
5:30 p.m. April 14. With playwright and 2021 Hermitage Greenfield Prize winner Aleshea Harris. Hear a presentation of this incredible theater-maker’s Hermitage Greenfield Prize commission. Cook Theater, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Registration is required. $5 per person. https://hermitageartistretreat.org.
Theresa Caputo
7:30 p.m. April 14. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.
'Rennie Harris: Street Dance Pioneer'
6 p.m. April 15. 2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Winner in dance and choreography, Rennie Harris has dedicated his life and his company, Rennie Harris Puremovement, to preserving and celebrating hip-hop culture through workshops, demonstrations and public performances. Joined in conversation by Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Executive Producer Emeritus and a longtime friend of the Hermitage Joseph V. Melillo as well as fellow juror Charmaine Warren, founder of "Black Dance Stories," Harris shares insights into his remarkable career bringing street dance to stages all around the world, and how being the first ever recipient of the Hermitage Greenfield Prize in dance will shape his new work “Losing my Religion.” Registration is required. $5 per person. Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. https://hermitageartistretreat.org.
Tax Day at The American Legion Auxiliary
April 15. Dinner by American Comfort available at 4:30 p.m. Juke Box Dreams will provide the music for the evening beginning at 6 p.m. There will be fundraising activities with all proceeds going to veterans, community and and youth programs. American Legion Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave. Venice. This event is open to the public. No tickets to purchase and no cover charge. Search American Legion Auxiliary Unit 159 Venice on Facebook or call 941-488-1157.
'Sandy Rodriguez: Putting Sarasota on the Map'
2 p.m. April 15. Featuring 2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Winner in Visual Art Sandy Rodriguez. In conversation with HGP Jurors Anne Patterson and Christine Kuan. Hermitage Palm House, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Registration is required. $5 per person. https://hermitageartistretreat.org.
Biergartenfest
April 15-16. German American Social Club of Cape Coral, 2101 S.W. Pine Island Road, Cape Coral. 239-283-1400 or www.gasc-capecoral.com.
Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner
6-8:30 p.m. April 16. On the grounds of The Ringling Museum, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. This elegant dinner heralds the jury-selected recipient of this prestigious prize, which will be awarded in the discipline of visual art in 2023. HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Groovin' in the Gardens
6-8 p.m. April 16. Seventies-themed night including Disco Dance off, limbo contest, raffles, taco bar, music and more. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverGardens.
Punta Gorda YMCA Sunset Drum Circle
April 16. 90 minutes before sunset at the Gilchrist Park gazebo, 400 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Join percussionist Robert Gelman in a rhythmic celebration using percussion instruments (drums, shakers, spoons, etc.). Bring your chair and instrument and join in the fun. 941-505-0999 or www.ymcaswfl.org.
Sailor Circus Academy presents 'Around the World in 80 Days'
April 20-23. Attendees of all ages will be enthralled as young athletes, ages 8-18, flip, fly and soar to new heights in a show that tells the story of a smart, determined woman on a wild globe-trotting ride, seasoned by music and costumes reflecting the flavors of international locales. The show runs April 20-23 in the Sailor Circus Arena, 2075 Bahia Vista, Sarasota. 941-355-9805 or circusarts.org.
FSW Charlotte Campus Observatory viewing
Observation sessions at the James & Barbara Moore Observatory at Florida SouthWestern State College Charlotte campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, are on the third Friday of each month and begin 30-45 minutes after dark, outdoors and weather permitting. April 21 and May 19. 941-637-3518 or www.fsw.edu/charlotte/observatory.
Barn Sale at GCUMC
9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 21-22. Find your treasures at the Men’s Club Barn Sale at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Celebrate Earth Day at Alligator Creek Preserve
10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22. Featuring a native plant and bake sale. Children can enjoy crafts led by Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center educators and live animals presented by Peace River Wildlife Center. Don’t miss taking a stroll through the brand new Butterfly Sanctuary that will be open to the public for the first time. Alligator Creek Preserve, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. 941-575-5435 or checflorida.org.
Cedar Point's Family-Friendly Earth Day Celebration
1-4 p.m. April 22. This event serves to highlight topical and actionable conservation/sustainability practices while showcasing the value of our amazing natural resources through animal encounters, hands-on activities, crafts, games, food and more. Cedar Point Environmental Park 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. 941-475-0769 or www.checflorida.org.
Multi-Sensory Earth Day at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
April 22. Engage with nature using all of your senses: taste, touch, sight, smell and hearing. A variety of fun and engaging activities to expand your appreciation for nature. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. https://selby.org/events/multi-sensory-earth-day.
‘Ding’ Darling Day Conservation Carnival
10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22. The J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge and “Ding” Darling Wildlife Society-Friends of the Refuge have planned a full day of Conservation Carnival activities including tours of the Wildlife on Wheels, interactive nature experiences, carnival games, prizes, archery, dunk tank, rock climbing wall, Earth Day crafts, artist-in-residence programs, guided bilingual birding walks, biking tour, guided mindfulness programs, live music, food and educational interactions with other local conservation organizations. Lakes Park, 7330 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers. https://dingdarlingsociety.org.
'Bess Wohl conversation at Urbanite Theatre’s Modern Works Festival'
8 p.m. May 5. This Tony Award-nominated playwright and returning Hermitage alumna will discuss her works and career as part of the festival’s focus on women in theater. Presented in partnership with Urbanite Theatre. Visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org for tickets. Urbanite Theatre, 1487 2nd St., Sarasota. HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Newcomer Day
10 a.m.-noon May 6. Presented in partnership with the North Port Chamber of Commerce, the Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting this free event at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. Newcomer Day is designed to connect residents with resources, programs and services within the community and is set-up in an expo-like format that includes information tables featuring local nonprofits, government entities and businesses. This event is the perfect chance for anyone interested in learning more about North Port, whether they have been here for a short time or for several years. NorthPortFL.gov/Newcomer or 941-429-7275.
The Circus Arts Conservatory — 'Wonderball'
8 p.m. May 12. Featuring Grammy Award-nominated electronic dance music artist and music producer, Steve Aoki. During Aoki’s set, professional aerial artists will perform high above the floor, while stilt walkers and other circus artists will weave among the guests. During the musical performances, professional as well as student circus artists — from the Sailor Circus Academy and magnet programs at Booker Middle and Sarasota High School — will perform. The Sailor Circus Arena will be transformed into an EDM club. Attendees are encouraged to wear their flashiest clubwear. Sailor Circus Arena, 2075 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota. circusarts.org.
'Black Women in our Collective Culture'
6:30 p.m. May 12. With Hermitage Fellows Delita Martin and Imani Perry, Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. educators on the Hermitage Beach to hear and see insights into their important work. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Reptiday
10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 13. See live animals from around the world, purchase pets and pet products direct from the experts. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. www.facebook.com/RepticonReptileShows.
EngleWOODSTOCK
4-9 p.m. May 14. Leadership Englewood is raising money for Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood, Englewood Animal Rescue & Sanctuary and The Long Walk Home. Ticket includes buffet and music by Paisley Craze and Coast Jams. Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. www.englewoodchamber.com.
'Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens'
May 18. Behind Payne Mansion at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Kid's Night Out
5-8:30 p.m. May 19. Parents and guardians are invited to give themselves a night off and register their children for Kids Night Out, hosted by the North Port Parks & Recreation Department. The fee is $15 per child and includes games, arts and crafts, and a light dinner in a safe and supervised environment. The program is open to those in kindergarten through fifth grade. George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. Space is limited. Preregistration is required at https://bit.ly/KidsNightOutNP or 941-429-7275.
Downtown Bash in Punta Gorda
5-9 p.m. May 27. Bring a chair and listen to live music featuring Tropical Avenue. In front of the Historic Charlotte County Courthouse, 226 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. https://puntagordachamber.com.
'Stewing with Zora Howard'
6:30 p.m. May 31. Via Zoom. Hermitage Programs Director James Monaghan is joined by Howard to explore the cultural and historical elements of the play. How does food and its preparation contain generational memory? How have historical and economic trends shaped the societal role of the Tucker family? Join the conversation from the comfort of your home and learn what makes this drama so delicious. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
'The Radiant Tarot: Pathway to Creativity' with Hermitage Fellow Tony Barnstone
6:30 p.m. June 16. Hear from this multidisciplinary author of more than 20 books and begin to uncover the connections in the cards. Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
'The Many Languages of Jennifer Croft' with Hermitage Fellow Jennifer Croft
6: 30 p.m. June 20. Hear selections of Croft and Dralyuk’s work and discuss the mercurial art of translation with these celebrated practitioners. Presented in Partnership with Sarasota county Libraries and the Johann Fust Library Foundation. Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Taste of North Port Food & Fall Fest
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 21. Vendors, crafts, artisans, local food trucks, children's costume parade and more. City Hall Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd, North Port. www.llsnevents.com.
Florida International Air Show
Nov. 4-5, 2023. US Air Force Thunderbirds. Punta Gorda Airport, 28000, Airport Road, Punta Gorda. www.floridaairshow.com/tickets.
EXHIBITS/ART SHOWS
Retro Exhibit
April 14-26. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
North Port High School exhibit
Through April 14. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Still Life/Plein Air exhibit
April 17-May 19. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Embracing Our Differences Exhibit
Through April 19. The juried exhibit consists of billboard-sized works of art, each accompanied by an inspirational quote. Butler Park, 6205 W, Price Blvd,, North Port. 941-404-5710 or www.embracingourdifferences.org.
Susan Marie Denkhaus exhibit
Through April 30. Watercolor and acrylics works. Sea Grape Gallery, 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-1718 or https://seagrapegallery.com.
Michelle Sanders exhibit
Through April 30. Colored pencil media. Sea Grape Gallery, 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-1718 or https://seagrapegallery.com.
South Sarasota County School Show
May 3-11. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
Sea Grape Gallery’s Artists of Month exhibits
Through May 4. Susan Krasny, oil, acrylic and mixed media. Brenda Berdnik, mixed media. Sea Grape Gallery, 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-1718 or https://seagrapegallery.com.
'Caribbean Colors' exhibit
Through May 14. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. 941-621-8299 or https://peacerivergardens.org.
Memories Exhibit
May 19-June 22. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
'United We Can' exhibit
May 22-Aug. 4. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Out Of This World' exhibit
Aug. 7-Sept. 1. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Wild Wild West' exhibit
Sept. 4-29. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Reclaiming Home' — Contemporary Seminole Art
Through Sept. 24. This exhibition with over 100 artworks by 12 artists will highlight the range and depth of the fantastic artwork by some of the most outstanding Seminole, Miccosukee, and mixed-heritage artists from Florida, along with notable work by the internationally recognized artists of Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole descent from Oklahoma and beyond. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. 941-359-5700 or www.ringling.org.
'Tiny Treasures' exhibit
Oct. 2-Nov. 3. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Pets To The Rescue' exhibit
Nov. 6-Dec. 1. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Tiffany: The Pursuit of Beauty in Nature'
Through June 25. Showcasing the creativity and innovation of American artist and designer Louis Comfort Tiffany. The first exhibition of its type to be presented in a botanical garden, the exhibition will highlight the inspiring connection between Tiffany Studios and the natural world through unique horticultural displays in the Tropical Conservatory and the Gardens, accompanied by seminal examples of Tiffany’s work on view in the Museum of Botany & the Arts. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. 941-366-5731 or https://selby.org.
'Seeing The Invisible'
Through September. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point campus, 401 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. More than a dozen acclaimed artists are taking part, with 13 augmented reality works installed throughout the 30 acres. Visitors engage with the art through an app that can be downloaded to a smartphone or tablet. https://selby.org.
Glass in the Gardens
October-May. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. 941-621-8299 or https://peacerivergardens.org.
ZimSculpt
Feb. 2025-May 2025. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. 941-621-8299 or https://peacerivergardens.org.
Origami in the Gardens
Oct. 2025-May 2026. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. 941-621-8299 or https://peacerivergardens.org.
*events subject to change.
