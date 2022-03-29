EASTER EVENTS
Easter Egg hunt
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida to bring the community some Easter cheer. The event will include an Easter egg hunt, goody bags, carnival games, food pantry and vendors from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 2 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be bicycle helmets and fitting for each child. The Easter Bunny will be on the scene for photos. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Reserve your spot by emailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or call 941-624-7200, ext. 7273.
Flashlight & Eggnormous Egg Hunt
April 8-9. The City of North Port will be offering two free egg hunt events hosted by the North Port Parks & Recreation Department. On April 8, the city will host a Flashlight Egg Hunt for families with children ages 6 to 11. The event will take place at 7:30 p.m., once the sun has set, on the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. with the egg hunt starting at 8:15 p.m. Children are encouraged to bring a flashlight and a basket to fill. Thousands of glow-in-the-dark eggs will be hidden in hay throughout City Center Front Green. Egg hunters will be divided into three age groups: 6-7 years old, 8-9 years old and 10-11 years old. On April 9, the city will host an Eggnormous Egg Hunt for families with children ages 3 to 9. This event will start at 9 a.m. on City Center Front Green. The Easter Bunny will then count down the hunt for each age group starting at 10 a.m. Don’t forget to bring a basket to gather as many of the eggs that you can and a camera to take family photos with the Easter Bunny before or after the egg hunt. www.cityofnorthport.com.
Easter Festival
11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 9. Children up to age 12 are invited to Gulf Cove United Methodist Church for an Easter Egg Hunt. After the egg hunt, there will be family games and a bounce house for the kids. Free food and crafts will also be available. Gulf Cove UMC, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Dog-Gone Egg Hunt
5:30 p.m. April 13. Dog caretakers are invited to bring their furry friends and a basket to hunt for treat-filled eggs together at the Canine Club Dog Park, 6442 Appomattox Drive, North Port. All dogs in attendance must be with their owner and on a leash and have up-to-date vaccinations to hunt for dog approved treat-filled eggs. Admission and parking are free. Bring your camera to take a photo of your dog with the Bunny starting at 5:30 p.m. The egg hunt will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. When your pup touches an egg with its nose, into your basket it goes. Caretakers, please open the plastic eggs for treats and other prizes for your dog and ensure they don’t ingest the plastic eggs themselves, then drop the empty plastic eggs into the recycling bins that will be available on site. 941-429-7275.
Easter musical
6 p.m. April 14-15. The Peace River Baptist Church Sanctuary choir under the direction of Minister of Music Jim Reuter, will present their annual Easter musical at 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda. There will be performances by soloist, group ensembles and trios. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No tickets are required. Seating is limited. 941-637-6768 or www.PeaceRiverBaptistFL.org.
Easter Eggstravaganza
10 a.m.-3 p.m April 16. Bounce houses, games, entertainment, food trucks and special appearance by the Easter Bunny. All donations benefit of the Loveland Center. Kiwanis Park, 501 Donora St., Port Charlotte. For egg hunt times or additional information, visit https://tinyurl.com/5dkcv2ms.
CONCERTS
March
'Memories: A Tribute to Barbra Streisand'
7 p.m. March 30. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Chi-Town Transit Authority — A tribute to the music of Chicago
7 p.m. March 31. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
April
'A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett: The Caribbean Chillers'
7 p.m. April 1. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Charlotte County Concert Band - 'The Magic Of Music'
7:30 p.m. April 1. Charlotte Performing Arts Center on the campus of Charlotte High School, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.charlottecountyconcertband.com.
Venice Musicale’s Suncoast duo-pianists — 'Expect the Unexpected'
2 p.m. April 1-2. This program of four-hand piano music will feature popular and classical selection. To mark April Fools’ Day, some fun surprises are also in store. The performances will be in the Community Room of the William H. Jersey, Jr., Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave., S., Venice. venicemusicale.org.
Sarasota Orchestra 'Breaking Boundaries'
April 1-3. Sarasota Orchestra Music Director Designate Bramwell Tovey returns to the Van Wezel with a program of works by composers who fearlessly charted their own paths. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
Paisley Craze
7 p.m. April 2. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
'Simply Tina: The Ultimate Tina Turner Tribute Band'
7 p.m. April 2. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Chi-Town Transit Authority - A tribute to the music of Chicago
7 p.m. April 3. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Kenny G
8 p.m. April 3. Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 S. 1st St., Immokalee. 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
La Musica - Derek Han Memorial Concert
3 p.m. April 3. Celebrate the legacy of La Musica’s co-founder and associate artistic director Derek Han with music he loved, featuring special guest Wu Han. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.lamusicafestival.org.
The Alter Eagles - Tribute to The Eagles
7:30 p.m. April 4. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Warsaw Philharmonic with pianist Bruce Liu
7:30 p.m. April 4. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-966-6161 or www.SCAsarasota.org.
Kenny G
8 p.m. April 5. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
John Mayer - Sob Rock Tour 2022
7 p.m. April 5. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
La Musica - 'Innocence and Illicit Passion'
7:30 p.m. April 6. The 15-year-old Mozart celebrated completion of his second set of string quartets by composing his sunny first viola quintet. One hundred years later, Franck created his piano quintet, secretly dedicated to his young lover. Is passion audible? Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.lamusicafestival.org.
Carillon Concert
4 p.m. April 7. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
'Wildflowers: A Tribute to Tom Petty'
7 p.m. April 8. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'Crimson-Bama Revival: A Tribute to Alabama'
7 p.m. April 8. Rattlers Old West Saloon, 111 West Oak St., Arcadia. 877-712-OPRY or https://sccopry.com.
Sarasota Orchestra 'Unforgettable: Great American Songbook'
April 8-9. Hear the tunes Nat King Cole was talking about when he crooned, "Unforgettable." Celebrated Pops conductor Sean O'Loughlin leads a program of romantic anthems featuring exciting vocalists. Music will include Frank Sinatra's "Come Fly with Me," Etta James' "At Las," and Cole's "Nature Boy." Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
Key Chorale presents 'American Roots: Bluegrass'
April 8-10. A genre-bending fusion of Bluegrass and folk meets choral music featuring the tight vocal harmonies and virtuosic playing of The Lubben Brothers. First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak St., Sarasota. 941-552-8768 or https://keychorale.org.
Outlaw Country Music Review
5 p.m. April 9. Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. 877-712-OPRY or https://sccopry.com.
The Goldtones
7 p.m. April 9. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
'Queen Nation: A Tribute to the Music of Queen'
8 p.m. April 9. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Justin Bieber - Justice Tour
7:30 p.m. April 9. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Around Town featuring the Ariel Quartet
7 p.m. April 9. Temple Sinai, 4631 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. PerlmanSuncoast.org.
'Jazz Divine, Sacred Rhythm '
7 p.m. April 10. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
La Musica - 'Strut and Fret'
3 p.m. April 10. Grammy Award-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux returns to perform in contemporary and Classical quintets, contrasted with the lush Dvorak quintet for piano and strings. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.lamusicafestival.org.
Sarasota Orchestra 'Quintessential Clarinet'
4 p.m. April 10. Sarasota Orchestra Principal Clarinetist Bharat Chandra in a program of music highlighting this most versatile of instruments. Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
'Rod Stewart Revisted'
7 p.m. April 10. Buffet dinner and show featuring Kim Jenkins, who pays tribute to a unique collection of hit songs recorded by one of rock music's most recognizable voices. Opening the show is comedian John Carfi. Venice Venezia Hotel. 941-308-7700.
Chris Tomlin + UNITED - Featuring Pat Barrett
7 p..m. April 12. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Simply Clapton: A Tribute to Slowhand with Mike Imbasciani
7:30 p.m. April 12. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Elton John
8 p.m. April 12. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Johnny Mathis
8 p.m. April 12. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
La Musica - 'From Darkness Into Light'
7:30 p.m. April 13. Mozart’s dark and stormy piano quartet may have deterred its publisher, but it showed the way from the Classical to the Romantic – so Tchaikovsky owes Mozart (and Florence) for his inspiration. This souvenir is beyond festive – think 1812 without the cannons. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.lamusicafestival.org.
Bon Jovi
8 p.m. April 15. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
'Ticket To The Moon: ELO Tribute'
7 p.m. April 15. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Crystal Shawanda
6 p.m. April 15. Kings Gate, 24000 Rampart Blvd, Port Charlotte. www.thephoenixradio.com/tickets-events.
James Hawkins
7:30 p.m. April 16. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Charlotte County Jazz Society celebrates 32 years
April 16. Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St, Port Charlotte. Dinner at 6:15 p.m. Cocktails at 5:15 p.m. Call 941-629-5338 by April 12 to make your reservations. https://ccjazz.org.
'New York Bee Gees Tribute'
7 p.m. April 16. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
CCR & Rolling Stones Tribute
7:30 p.m. April 19. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Sarasota Orchestra 'Saddles of the Silver Screen'
April 20-23. Grab your cowboy boots and hat for a ride through the soundtracks of beloved TV and movie Westerns. Enrico Lopez-Yañez leads the musical caravan of selections. Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
Il Divo
8 p.m. April 22. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Southern Grand Slam Music Festival
April 22-23. Headliner April 22: Justin Moore. Headliner April 23: TBA. Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. https://bit.ly/3q8g6ez.
Venice Symphony - 'Fantasy, Firebird, and Fabiola'
April 22-23. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Southwest Florida Symphony: Masterworks 4
7:30 p.m. April 23. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-418-1500 or www.swflso.org.
The Charlotte Chorale - 'Viva Italia!'
4 p.m. April 23. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. 941-204-0033 or www.charlottechorale.com.
North Port Concert Band - 'Somewhere in Time'
3 p.m. April 24. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or nppaa.net.
The Terry Myers Orchestra
3 p.m. April 24. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Gulf Coast Symphony: 'My Favorite Things - A Salute to Richard Rogers'
7 p.m. April 24. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony – Joan Ellison Sings Judy Garland
7:30 p.m. April 24. Joan Ellison Sings Judy Garland. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Choral Artists of Sarasota present 'Carried Away'
5 p.m. April 24. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave, Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
Alter Eagles
April 24-25. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or www.venicetheatre.org.
Venice Concert Band - 'Spring Bouquet'
7 p.m. April 25. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
The Who
7:30 p.m. April 27. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
'Breathe: Pink Floyd Tribute'
7 p.m. April 30. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Southwest Florida Symphony - the music of Earth, Wind & Fire
7:30 p.m. April 30. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-418-1500 or www.swflso.org.
May
'Simply Streisand '
May 1-2. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or www.venicetheatre.org.
Adam Lambert
8 p.m. May 3. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Boz Scaggs
8 p.m. May 4. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Key Chorale presents 'Choral Splendor in 40 Parts'
May 6-7. Featuring 40 voices of the Chamber Singers and special guest Les Canards Chantants, a solo-voice ensemble specializing in music of the Renaissance. First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak St., Sarasota. 941-552-8768 or https://keychorale.org.
Gulf Coast Symphony: Verdi's'Rigoletto'
7:30 p.m. May 7. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
'One Night of Queen' starring Gary Mullen and the Works
8 p.m. May 7. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Blood Brothers with special guest Frank Bang
6 p.m. May 12. Kings Gate Ballroom, 24400 Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. www.thephoenixradio.com/tickets-events
'The Rocket Man Show' starring Rus Anderson as Elton John
7 p.m. May 14. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Southwest Florida Symphony 'Rock & Roll and the String Quartet' with Andrew Lipke
7 p.m. May 14. Gulf Theater. 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 239-418-0996 or www.swflso.org.
Sarasota Orchestra 'Genius of Youth'
7:30 p.m. May 14. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
8 p.m. May 15. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Sting
8 p.m. May 21. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Venice Symphony - 'Patriotic Pops Concert and Fireworks'
7:30 p.m. May 28. CoolToday Park, 18800 West Villages Parkway, West Villages. 941-207–8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
July
Chorale Artists of Sarasota present 'American Fanfare'
4 p.m. July 4. Celebrate America with rousing marches and patriotic fervor. Featuring the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble and Choral Artists of Sarasota. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
September
Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick
7:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
October
Shawn Mendes
7 p.m. Oct. 11. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Greta Van Fleet
7 p.m. Oct. 26. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
THEATER
March
'Into The Woods'
March 31-April 3. Lemon Bay Performing Arts Center, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. https://lemonbay.csstix.com.
'Curtain Up'
Through March 27. Based on the author’s earlier Respecting You Piers, "Curtain Up!" is the hilarious story of five women who inherit equal shares in a dilapidated theatre and plan bring it back to life again. They try various fundraising schemes but their most ambitious is to hold a concert featuring local talent and a world-famous star who agrees to appear for no fee! However, their plans go awry and it’s a race to keep their audience from guessing the truth of the matter. A fast paced and very funny comedy with five great roles for women. Charlotte Players, Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Disney’s 'Beauty and the Beast'
Through March 27. Travel to a French provincial town where you’ll meet smart and beautiful Belle, arrogant Gaston, a castle full of talking inanimate objects, and a Prince under a beastly spell. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
Jimmy Buffett’s 'Escape To Margaritaville'
Through April 2. Rachel takes best friend Tammy on a bachelorette getaway to Marley’s less than stellar Margaritaville resort, their arrival unexpectedly upending the world of bar headliner Tully and best friend Brick who are used to wining and dining the revolving door of single women arriving on the island each week. It’s a classic case of boy meets girl, girl is unimpressed, and boy does everything he can to win her over, while their two best friends fall for each other. And it’s all told through the music of Jimmy Buffett. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'The Last Five Years'
Through April 3. With just two cast members this beloved modern musical ingeniously chronicles the five-year life of a New York marriage. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'The Prisoner of Second Avenue'
Through April 3. Mel Edison is a well-paid executive of a high-end Manhattan firm, which has suddenly hit the skids, and he gets the ax. His wife Edna takes a job to tide them over, then she too is sacked. Compounded by the air-pollution killing his plants, and with the walls of the apartment being paper-thin, allowing him a constant earful of his neighbors’ private lives, things can’t seem to get any worse. Then he’s robbed, and his psychiatrist dies with $23,000 of his money. Mel does the only thing left for him to do ‒ he has a nervous breakdown and it’s the best thing that ever happened to him. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
‘Broadway in Black’
Through April 24. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will salute Broadway musicals with songs that span decades and a wide variety of musical styles that will appeal to audiences of all ages. WBTT Donelly Theatre, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
'Greater Tuna'
Through April 30. This hilarious comic satire launches into side-splitting amusement when the residents of the fictional south Texas town of Tuna come hysterically to life. Just two actors portray 20 men and women (and a dog) in a tour de farce of quick-change artistry and the audience is taken through all the quirks, foibles and downright insanities of the citizens of Tuna. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
April
'An Officer And A Gentleman'
April 6-7. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'The Legend of Georgia McBride'
April 6-May 22. The story of Casey, a young Elvis impersonator is struggling to make ends meet — he can’t pay his rent, and he just found out that his wife, Jo, is pregnant. Casey’s situation becomes more desperate when he is fired from his job performing at a small-town Florida dive bar. Eddie, the bar owner, brings in Miss Tracy Mills and her B-level drag show to replace Casey’s Elvis act in hopes that it will revive his struggling business. When Miss Mills’ co-star, Rexy, is unable to perform at the last minute, Casey steps in, and realizes he has a lot to learn about show business — and himself. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.
'In The Heights'
April 8-May 14. The Tony-award winning story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights community where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. When a winning lottery ticket, a power outage and romantic tension all hit the neighborhood, the long-time friends and neighbors make discoveries about. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'There's A Burglar In My Bed'
April 13-24. After 13 years of marriage, William W. Worthingon III (Billy) and his wife Ashley, wealthy New England socialites, are contemplating divorce. Their Massachusetts’ estate consists of a 200-acre compound with a sixteen-bedroom mansion and a smaller beach cottage. Thanks to a pre-nuptial agreement, both know precisely what to expect from a divorce settlement. There is one item, however, that both parties want….and that is the famous Worthington necklace. Since both want to keep the necklace for themselves, both Billy and Ashley devise separate plans to steal the necklace. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'South Pacific'
April 14-15. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'No Dogs Allowed'
April 15-May 13. The story of Iris, a bright 8-year-old and her dog El Exigente. The family decides to take a trip to the park and Iris is determined to bring her beloved El Exigente, even though at the park there are "no dogs allowed’." Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'Blackbird'
April 15-May. 1. Una and Ray had a relationship 15 years ago and haven’t set eyes on each other since. She’s found him again and is seeking answers about the past. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'To Kill a Mockingbird'
April 15-May 1. The facade of a seemingly peaceful Alabama town begins to crack when a young black man is accused of a terrible crime. Lawyer Atticus Finch defends him in a trial that rocks the community. As told through the eyes of Atticus’ daughter, this hard-hitting work explores prejudice, compassion and courage. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'Fiddler on the Roof'
April 19-21. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Gulfshore Opera performs Puccini's 'Tosca'
7 p.m. April 23. Gulfshore Opera. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
'Motown with a Twist'
8 p.m. April 26. It's a sparkling, electrifying night of the Motor City's most famous hit songs, featuring celebrity pros from "Dancing with the Stars" performing with finalists from "So You Think You Can Dance," as well as vocals by finalists from "American Idol," "The Voice" and "America's Got Talent." Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Tosca'
7 p.m. April 26. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
'The Psychic'
April 27-May 15. A down and out mystery writer, unable to pay his rent, hangs up a sign offering Psychic readings in his window. To his surprise, he blurts out to his first customer, an attractive young woman, that her husband is planning to kill her. Much to his alarm and confusion he soon finds himself embroiled in a string of bizarre and hilarious murders. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
May
'Hamlet'
May 13-29. Danish prince Hamlet discovers that his uncle Claudius murdered his father and took the throne; Hamlet’s mother has married the usurper. This action-packed interpretation of Shakespeare’s tragedy will keep you on the edge of your seat. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'Wedding Belles'
May 13-22. Four garden-club ladies meet a young girl who has come to their little Texas town to marry an infantry man before he ships off for World War II. The women impulsively decide to throw the girl an elaborate wedding. Their lives and friendships are thrown into turmoil as they race to accomplish the nuptials in one frenzied afternoon. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'Rock Of Ages'
May 20-June 25. The five-time Tony Award-nominated smash musical tells the rags-to-riches story of a small-town girl, a city boy and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. When the ultimate rock bar is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their friends to save the day. The electric score features all of your favorite '80s rock anthems. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'The Emperor’s New Clothes'
May 27- June 24. This hilarious musical adaptation of the classic tale is about an Emperor who cares more about his clothes than anything else. That all changes when Mr. Stitch and Mr. Sew wreak havoc at the palace when they present the Emperor with a special gift; an exquisite “magic” suit that is invisible to all but the wisest of men. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
June
'The Savannah Sipping Society'
June 8-26. In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate—and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
July
'The Wizard Of Oz'
July 1-Aug. 13. This family musical follows Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto, too! Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into The Merry Old Land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there’s no place like home. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
November
Disney Princess Party
7 p.m. Nov. 2. Broadway’s Belle, Jasmine, Anna and Anastasia celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation and stories. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
December
'Hamilton'
Dec. 13-24.'Hamilton' is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, 'Hamilton' has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
January
'Waitress'
Jan. 10-15. Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life. When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
February
'Six The Musical'
Feb. 1-5. From Tudor Queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'Fiddler On The Roof'
Feb. 14-19. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'Pretty Woman'
Feb. 21-26. Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
April 2023
'Tootsie'
April 4-9. This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS/EXPOS
Sarasota Film Festival
April 1-10. The best in cinema alongside exciting programs and events, with more than 200 films screened each year including features, documentaries, shorts and kid-friendly picks. www.sarasotafilmfestival.com.
Southwest Wedding & Event Expo
Noon.-4 p.m. April 3. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.charlotteharborecc.com or 941-255-1205.
Craft Beer & Wine Fest
Noon-4 p.m. April 9. Enjoy a day of sampling a variety of beers from over 30 breweries and wines from over 10 vineyards at Fishermen’s Village, Punta Gorda. Participating vendors will be set up in various areas along the village promenade. Proceeds will help support local ProStart/culinary high schools with scholarships, classroom supplies and equipment. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, Purchase tickets at https://tinyurl.com/m7xxdep7.
Play Yuh Own Sound Fest 2022
Noon April 9. Dance hall sound system culture comes together with sounds. Plus food vendors serving up tasty Caribbean food. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Admission is $20.
Tree Fair 2022
10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 30. North Port City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. North Port. Hosted by People for Trees. Hundreds of native trees for sale, tree walk/talks, “Ask an Arborist," vendors, food trucks and music. 941-468-2486 www.peoplefortrees.com.
Beer, Brats and The BoogieMen
6-10 p.m. May 7. The Kiwanis Club of Port Charlotte Sunrise Foundation will host Beer, Brats and The BoogieMen event to support its charitable endeavors including Shoes for Kids, Just1Book, literacy programs, scholarships, food drives, school supply collections, diaper drives and leadership/service organizations in our schools. Charlotte County Fairgrounds Expo Hall, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. www.pcsunrisekiwanis.org.
Punta Gorda Crab & Music Festival
May 13-15. Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. https://bit.ly/361C0bn.
Sarasota Rocktoberfest
Oct. 14-16. An authentic 3-day Oktoberfest experience coupled with fantastic live musical performances to downtown Sarasota in JD Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota. https://bit.ly/3uHIC98.
DANCE
'Giselle'
2 p.m. April 3. A romantic ballet in two acts and is considered a masterwork in classical ballet. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
'National Water Dance: Dancing Out of Time'
3:30 p.m. April 23. The Hermitage Artist Retreat and Sarasota Contemporary Dance will partner to participate in the biennial National Water Dance event, with new work inspired by gratitude for water and the urgent need to preserve local water resources as part of this year’s NWD theme, “Dancing Out of Time.” ($5/person registration fee). The Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
COMEDY
Shaun Jones
March 30-April 2. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Jim Breuer
April 5. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Frank Del Pizzo
April 6-9. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Johnny Mac
7:30 p.m. April 8-9. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 305 343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Gid Pool Comedy Show
April 9. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Greg Hahn
April 13-16. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Bryan Callen
April 21-23. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Michele Traina - 'Divorce Diaries'
7 p.m. April 21. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 305 343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Mark Evans
7:30 p.m. April 22-23. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 305 343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Nate Bargatze
April 22. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Maryellen Hooper
April 27-30. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Steve White
May 4-7. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Troy Thirdgill
May 11-14. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Bret Ernst
May 18-21. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Amy Schumer
Sept. 8. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
FARMER'S MARKETS
Punta Gorda’s Downtown Farmer’s Market
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays October-April and 8 a.m.-noon May-September. Located at the corner of Taylor and Olympia in downtown Punta Gorda. https://puntagordachamber.com/punta-gorda-farmers-market.
Harbour Heights Park Outdoor Market
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays. Harbour Heights Park, 27420 Voyageur Drive, Harbour Heights.
Olde Englewood Village Farmer's Market
Located on Historic Downtown Dearborn Street, Englewood. Come down every Thursday (except Thanksiving) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. October-May to get some of Florida's finest local produce, prepared foods and much more. www.oldeenglewoodvillagefarmersmarket.org.
North Port Farmer's Market
Through April 30. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port. https://bit.ly/3fy2DX7.
Venice Farmer's Market
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays October-March and 8 a.m.-noon April-September. City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-445-9209 or https://thevenicefarmersmarket.org/site.
MISCELLANEOUS
Barn and Crafts Sale
9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 1-2. Find your treasures at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. There’s no telling what can be found at the Men’s Club Barn Sale. The Crafty Ladies will show off their handmade wares at the Crafts Sale in Oaks Cove. 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
'Harboritaville, Toes In the Sand'
April 2 on the Great Lawn at the T.T. Tiki Bar at Four Points By Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 12:30-6 p.m. Musical guests include Michael Hayman’s Hibiscus Band, Tropical Avenue and John Patti Group. The party on the lawn will benefit 10 local nonprofits that will be promoting their causes, serving their own unique margaritas and competing in a hula skirt dance-off competition. The winning drink of the day will be based on voting by attendees purchasing the Margarita Row tickets/wristbands. The hotel/tiki will serve the winning margarita for one year and give the nonprofit $1 for every time the drink is purchased. www.puntagordachamber.com.
Community garage sale
April 2. Huge community garage sale at The Rock Calvary Chapel, 4827 Fairway Drive N., Punta Gorda, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Email pblashill@hotmail.com.
North Port Art Center Fashion Luncheon
April 3. The North Port Art Center will hold a fashion luncheon at the Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. Fashions and accessories will be furnished by FIFI's Apparel and North Port Artisan Gift Shop. A silent auction, 50/50 and floral demo will be held along with a best hat contest. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. www.northportartcenter.org or 941-423-6460.
Gulfshore Opera lecture
4 p.m. April 7. Join Dr. Thomas M. Cimarusti, professor of music history at Florida Gulf Coast, as he discusses the historical context of "Tosca," the life of Puccini, and the musical style that brought the composer international acclaim. Reserve your ZOOM seat at www.gulfshoreopera.org.
'A Theater Maker’s Year' with Aleshea Harris
6 p.m. April 8. New College of Florida, 300 College Drive, Sarasota. Register at hermitageartistretreat.org.
Southern humorist Andy Offutt Irwin
6 p.m. April 9. Andy Offutt Irwin is an award-winning balladeer, storyteller and champion whistler. Tickets are $20, available at the door. Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice.
'Artistic License: Whose Story Is It?'
6 p.m. April 9. With 2022 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Jurors Terrance McKnight and Gary Padmore, plus Nate Jacobs, Founder and Artistic Director of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. hermitageartistretreat.org.
Spring Home and Garden Show
10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 9-10. See the newest in home improvement products and services; furnishings, accessories, decorating and remodeling ideas; and the latest from floor to roof, patio to pool. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.charlotteharborecc.com or 941-833-5444.
Terry Fator 'Who's The Dummy Now?'
7 p.m. April 10. Fator is the most gifted and accomplished ventriloquist/singer on the planet, whose repertoire includes more than 200 celebrity voices, many of whom we see on stage. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Illusionist Rick Thomas
7 p.m. April 11. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
2022 Stars on Ice
April 14. The 2022 Stars on Ice tour will put fans front and center to experience the best of the U.S. Figure Skating team. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. www.starsonice.com.
Music in the Park
Enjoy the live music and food trucks from 4-6 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month, January-May at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. In lieu of admission fees, the Punta Gorda Historical Society requests donations for the ongoing maintenance of the four History Park buildings. Bring your own chair and beverage. 262-442-0709 or www.puntagordahistory.com.
'Downtown Punta Gorda Experience'
Third Thursday of each month. 5:30 p.m. Experience all that downtown Punta Gorda has to offer. The information area will be set up from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Hector Park, across from the Historic Courthouse on Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. 941-639-3720 or https://puntagordachamber.com.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour
July 10. Join Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly and all finalists from the upcoming 14th season on a journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of finding a way back to 2022. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
EXHIBITS/ART SHOWS
Ukrainian Embroidery Exhibit
Through March 31. "Ukrainian Embroidery: An Ancient and Traditional Art Form" will be featured at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Sponsored by the Ukrainian-American Club of Southwest Florida, the display includes vyshyvka (embroidery), ceramics, wooden eggs and more. An informational pamphlet and display cards highlight the historical and regional significance of the patterns and pieces. 941-613-3188.
Spring Members Show
Through March 31. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
'Creative Creatures: A Collection Of Found Objects'
Through March 31. Sculpture. Englewood Art Center, Ringling College of Art + Design, 350 S. McCall Road, Englewood. 941-474-5548 or www.ringling.edu/eac.
Joyce Ely Walker: 'Tangled'
Through March 31. Paintings. Englewood Art Center, Ringling College of Art + Design, 350 S. McCall Road, Englewood. 941-474-5548 or www.ringling.edu/eac.
Vicki Glynn and Robert Rioux exhibits
Through April 7. Vicki Glynn, watercolor painter, and Robert Rioux, stained glass kaleidoscope artist. Sea Grape Gallery, 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-1718.
National Art Exhibition
Through April 16. The National Art Exhibition is one of the nation's most prestigious displays of traditional 2D media. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.
'ZimSculpt'
Through April 18. A world-renowned exhibition of modern Zimbabwean stone sculptures that travels from Africa to North America once a year. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. www.peacerivergardens.org/zimsculpt.
Art Center Sarasota exhibits
Through April 30. Osa Atoe: “The Sea is Alive in Me” features a collection of wheel-thrown functional and decorative ceramic vessels inspired by the Gulf of Mexico and historical water storage pots. Philomena Marano: “Signs & Wonders” features works created from a cut paper process that straddles painting and graphic design. These vibrant compositions evoke the visual poetry and exhilaration of Coney Island rides and the thrill of the circus. In “A Place In The Sun,” portrait photographer Susan Sidebottom tells people’s stories through the spaces they inhabit. Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-365-2032 or www.artsarasota.org.
'The Art of War'
Through June 30. The traveling exhibition, "The Art of War," is 18 pastel paintings by Sgt. Phillip Scott Moore on display in the Military Heritage Museum’s Hall of Heroes gallery. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-9002 or www.militaryheritagemuseum.org.
North Port High School Exhibit
April 1-13. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'A Theater Maker’s Year' with Aleshea Harris
April 8. Hermitage Palm House Studio, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. 6 p.m. Register at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Amateur Artist Exhibit
April 19-May 13. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Charlotte County Schools Display
April 23-May 24. Art students from all Charlotte County Public Schools. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.
'Beyond Van Gogh'
Through April 24. "Beyond Van Gogh" is an immersive experience incorporating both still and moving art. Starry Night Pavilion at University Town Center, 195 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota. vangoghsarasota.com.
'Florida's Best'
May 4-June 6. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.
'Garden Party'
May 16-June 24. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Cheeseburger in Paradise'
June 27-July 29. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Creative Abled'
Aug. 6-27. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'SHARKS: On Assignment with Brian Skerry’ Exhibition'
Through Aug. 7. You have the opportunity to come face-to-face or, rather, face-to-nose with one of the world’s most awe-inspiring predators in the new photography exhibition. Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota. 941-388-4441 or sarasotamote.org.
'True Colors'
Sept. 5-Oct. 7. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Black & White'
Oct. 10-Nov. 4. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Me and My Shadow'
Nov. 7-Dec. 9. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Holiday Show
Dec. 12-Jan. 6. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
*events subject to change.
