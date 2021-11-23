'Assisted Living the Musical: The Home for the Holidays'
The action of this vaudeville-esque revue takes place in the lobby of the Pelican Roost Assisted Living “home" - a large, over-55 retirement community where 21st century seniors are partying like it’s 1969. The sequel to "Assisted Living the Musical" focuses on the crazy antics that happen at the ”roost" during the holiday season. Nov. 19 -Dec. 19 at Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or VeniceTheatre.org.
Holiday Nights at Edison and Ford Winter Estates
Edison and Ford Winter Estates will kick off the 46th annual Holiday Nights celebration with a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 26. Guests can participate in the countdown with Dave Elias from NBC-2 when the historic Mysore Fig on the Ford property will be lit with thousands of animated lights choreographed to holiday music.The American Sirens will perform shortly after the tree lighting. This year's theme is "Holidays Under the Stars" and will incorporate elements of nature and the outdoors. Holiday Nights will be open Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, but closed Christmas Day. Through Jan. 2, guided tours will be offered at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. or visitors can meander at their own pace on a self-guided tour. To purchase tickets or view the nightly schedule, visit the website at www.edisonford.org. 2350 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers.
Venice Holiday Parade
The Venice Holiday Parade will return to downtown Venice on Nov. 27. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and will start at the corner of Park Boulevard and West Venice Avenue. It will continue down West Venice Avenue, on the north side, after crossing over Harbor Drive. Then the parade will take a turn onto Nokomis Avenue and will go down to Turin Street. At Turin Street, the parade will turn right, making its way to the Venice Community Center where it will end. There will be no early set-up of chairs or blankets along the parade route or else will be removed by the city. However, chairs may be set up the afternoon of the parade only. http://veniceholidayparade.com.
'Squawk! The Show'
Magnificent macaws, amazing amazons, an incredible conure and one kooky cockatoo. These feathered professional have more going for them than just their unusual talents such as painting, mind reading, performing card tricks, solving math problems and more. 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Nov 27. The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Bluegrass Bash
The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash will be Nov. 27 at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 N.E. Cubitis Ave., Arcadia. Beginning Bluegrass Jam begins at 10 a.m., with James Rogers & Blue Cypress at 1 p.m., then the Heartland Jam Band, followed by the Fiddlin’ Steve & Friends. A $7 per person donation is requested of nonmembers. Bring chairs for seating in the outdoor shaded pavilion. For more information, call 941-467-2051.
Charlotte County Jazz Society Jam
The Charlotte County Jazz Society will hold its next monthly jazz jam from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 28 at the American Legion Post 110, 3152 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte. $5 or more donation at the door. Musicians come sit in with Mike Moran on piano, Dominic Mancini on bass and Chuck Parr on drums. ccjazz.org.
Sarasota Medieval Fair
Live the majesty and madness of knights, jesters, minstrels, belly dancers, wenches and sword swingers. Watch the full contact joust and human combat chess tournaments. Ride rides and play games. Feast on turkey legs and hearty ales from the English pubs. Enjoy Celtic music and the new artisan marketplace with over 100 shops, food and snack booths. Weekends 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Through Nov. 28. New location: Woods of Mallaranny, 29847 FL-70 E., Myakka City. www.SarasotaMedievalFair.com.
The Ditchfield Family Singers
The Ditchfield Family Singers, recognized as Southwest Florida’s outstanding singing family will present a Christmas Memories concert at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 29 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Tickets are $25. Seating is limited so purchase tickets early. Credit card processing fee of 3% will be applied. Tickets are available at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church on Sundays between worship services and from 9 a.m.-noon. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or by email office@bspconline.org.
'A Child’s Christmas in Wales'
Dylan Thomas’s beloved holiday story "A Child’s Christmas in Wales" comes to life at Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, on Dec. 1-19. This fully staged adaptation blends Thomas’ story with many other stories of his boyhood growing up in a small village in Wales in the early 20th century. It brings vividly to life his eccentric aunts, curmudgeon uncles and grandfather whose tall tales delight young and old alike. The joy of making snowmen, caroling in the evening at a haunted house, and so much more are lovingly brought to life. The wonderful smells of Christmas — pies, cookies, the turkey, gravy and plum pudding waft over this sweet tale. Add the beauty of Welsh carols and songs, and, of course, the magnificent language of the great Dylan Thomas, and the result is a theatrical event not to be missed. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or by calling 941-475-6756.
'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever 2'
In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids - probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won't believe the mayhem — and the fun — when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head-on. Dec. 1-5. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Venice Christmas Walk
Annual Christmas Walk downtown Venice along the avenues. Live entertainment and light refreshments served in stores. 5-8 p.m. Dec 2. Historic Downtown Venice, 101 W. Venice Ave. 941-484-6722 or www.visitvenicefl.org.
Bob Hope Christmas Show with the Girls of Motown
Celebrate the holiday season with Bill Johnson as Bob Hope and the Motown Girls singing your favorites of the 40's 50's and 60's. This patriotic USO style tribute show will surely warm your hearts for the holidays and gain an appreciation for our troops abroad. 7 p.m. Dec. 3. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Charlotte County Concert Band presents 'Happy Holidays'
The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the artistic direction of Mr. Bob Miller, has prepared a wonderful holiday concert entitled “Happy Holidays” to put everyone in the mood for this holiday season at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center at Charlotte High School, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are available at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center the night of the concert.
Eirinn Abu and Miami Sound Machine
Miami Sound Machine guitarist Manny Lopez and violinist Pedro Alfonso join saxophone recording artist Eirinn Abu as they kick off their 2021 Christmas concert season at 7 p.m. Dec. 3. at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. https://eirinnabu.com or 941-468-5836. Tickets also available at the door.
Observatory at the Florida SouthWestern State College now open
The James & Barbara Moore Observatory at the Florida SouthWestern State College Charlotte Campus has opened for the 2021-2022 viewing season. Observation sessions are held on the first Friday of each month and begin 30-45 minutes after dark, outdoors and weather permitting. (Dec. 3, Jan. 7, Feb. 4, March 4, April 1, May 6). 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. For more information or for a full schedule of observatory events, call 941-637-3518 or 941-637-5652 or visit www.fsw.edu/charlotte/observatory.
Craft sale
The ladies group LWML at Trinity Lutheran Church is hosting a craft sale from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Dec 3 and 8-11 a.m. Dec. 4 at 1379 McCall Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-662-5704.
Holly Days Garden Tour and Sale
The Punta Gorda Garden Club will host a tour of six special gardens in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte from 10 a.m-5 p.m. Dec. 3-4, featuring original handmade designs made from natural plant materials. Poinsettias and hand-crafted artistic and decorative items will be for sale. Refreshments including homemade cookies offered. puntagordagardenclub@gmail.com, www.pggc.org or the club’s Facebook page.
Venice Christmas Boat Parade of Lights
The lights, the palm trees, the waterways. There is no better way to start the holiday season than watching or participating in the Venice Christmas Boat Parade of Lights. Starting signal is 6 p.m. Dec. 4. www.venicechristmasboatparade.com.
Poinsettia Parade & Festival
The City of North Port will host it's annual Poinsettia Parade followed by the Poinsettia Festival at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. 4-8:30 p.m. Dec. 4. The festival will take place throughout the grounds of the City Center Campus, including on the Front Green and inside City Hall. This fun-filled holiday festival will feature a tree lighting ceremony, food vendors, entertainment, performances by local school choruses, attractions, vendors and much more. The Poinsettia Parade will march down Sumter Boulevard starting from Sylvania Avenue through the City Center Campus, ending at the Festival. The theme this year is "Retro Rockin' Holidays." Escorted by North Port Fire Rescue, St. Nick will make a special appearance in the parade. Admission and parking is free. 941-429-7275 or www.cityofnorthport.com.
Mullet Fest
The event is from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 4 with a mullet smoke-off competition, mullet hair competition, cast net throwing competition, live music, local arts and crafts and more. $5 admission for the event is a donation to the Lemon Bay Conservancy. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, visit https://englewoodmulletfest.com.
Breakfast with Santa
Enjoy visiting with Santa, eating breakfast, playing games, making a Christmas ornament, and shopping for a loved one in Santa's workshop on Dec. 4. Kids will be able to join Santa's Elves in his workshop shopping and wrapping gifts for their parent and siblings. Cost: $5 adult $3 children ages 1-13 and includes Santa visit, pancake breakfast, cookie decorating, craft and Santa's workshop. Families will register for a specific time. Space is limited. https://bit.ly/3EPVdZW. Franz Ross Park YMCA, 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte.
Holiday Arts and Crafts Show and Sale
Dozens of artists and crafters from around the area showcase their wares. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 4 at South Venice Civic Association, 720 Alligator Drive, S. Venice. For more information, call 941-493-0006.
Open Cruise in Christmas Benefit Car Show
Bring new, unwrapped toys for Salvation Army Toy Drive. DJ music by Randy Wright of Tom's Traveling Tunes. 50/50 raffle, door prizes, trophies. Special appearance by Santa. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 4. Penny's Divner, 1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Punta Gorda. 941-626-9359.
J3 Holiday Show
With wardrobe changes, choreography and maybe a little comedy, you’ll have an unforgettable experience. Throughout each show holiday tunes are mingled in with the oldies we all love. 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, and 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Jingle Jam at CoolToday Park
On Dec. 4 the annual Tomahawk 5K returns followed by a pet parade, holiday market, live music, drink specials and more. On Dec. 5 don’t miss the golf cart parade, Santa Claus, carriage rides and activities fit for the whole family. CoolToday Park, 18800 W. Villages Parkway, West Villages. Visit CoolToday Park’s Facebook page for more details.
Punta Gorda Symphony — Woodwind in the Garden
1 p.m., 4 p.m. Dec. 5. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'All Things Bright and Beautiful'
3 p.m. Dec. 5. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Tickets are available at the box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or online at nppaa.net.
Rachel Cox and Judy Kaff - 'A Christmas Concert'
3 p.m. Dec. 5. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Free will offerings with a suggested donation of $15. For more information call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
'A Classic Christmas' with Frisson
Artist Series Concerts welcomes the holidays with Frisson, a dynamic ensemble made up of seven young master musicians performing together under the artistic direction of oboist Thomas Gallant. Their holiday program features such classical and classic holiday favorites, selections from Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker Suite," their own arrangements of selections from Handel’s "Messiah" and Vivaldi’s "Gloria" and more. The concert takes place at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are available online at www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202.
The Broadway Boys
By adding elements of pop/funk/gospel/jazz to traditional showtunes, The Broadway Boys have redefined the musical theater genre. 7 p.m. Dec. 5. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Christmas Concert
The Peace River Baptist Church will present a Christmas concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 5. No tickets are required, seating is limited. Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda. For more information, 941-628-9789.
Venice Concert Band - 'Holiday Joy'
Celebrate the holidays as the Venice Concert Band performs many of the traditional sounds of the season. 7 p.m. Dec. 6. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Tickets are available at www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
David Foster
David Foster returns to the Van Wezel, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, at 8 p.m. Dec. 6. A prolific songwriter, Foster played a key role in the career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé and more. A performer in his own right, he hosted “Foster & Friends” – two star-studded events that were filmed for Great Performances on PBS. This performance will feature many of Foster;s top hits, with musicians and vocalists performing along with him. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org or by calling 941-263-6799.
'The Ultimate Christmas Trivia Challenge'
The cast of this year’s Comedy For A Cause is sponsoring the "Ultimate Christmas Trivia Challenge" from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 9 at Beef O'Brady's, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Must be 21 and over. To register, visit www.charlotteplayers.org or call 941-255-1022.
'A Christmas Wish' with Emanne Beasha
Emanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage. Beasha was a top 10 finalist in "America’s Got Talent" season 14. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. gulftheater.org or 941-205-8545.
Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade
The 43rd Annual Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade kicks off at noon Dec. 11 from the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, along Carmalita Street and goes down Taylor Road and disbands at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. For more information, visit charlottecountychamber.org.
Winter Arts and Crafts Show
Vendors, holiday gifts, food concessions on site. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 11. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
Charlotte Chorale Christmas concert and silent auction
The Charlotte Chorale returns to the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, for their first concert of the 2021-22 season, "A Time of Wonder" at 4 p.m. Dec. 11. A Silent auction fundraiser event will be included prior to the concert at 3 p.m. and will conclude by the end of the concert. Call 941-204-0033 for reserved seat tickets. For more information, visit www.charlottechorale.com.
4th Annual Paradise Christmas Fair
Vendors, crafts, food trucks and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 12. Selfies with Santa from noon-1 p.m.. Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St, Punta Gorda. www.facebook.com/localladiessouthflorida.
Gulf Coast Symphony: 'Deck The Halls'
The festive sounds of the season ring through the Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers, as the Gulf Coast Symphony and Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers present your favorite holiday medleys. 7 p.m. Dec. 12. For tickets or more information, call 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Southwest Florida Symphony presents Heather Ivy’s Big Band Christmas
Vocalist Heather Ivy brings a Big Band Christmas and more to Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, at 4 p.m. Dec. 12. For schedule and tickets, go to https://www.swflso.org/tickets.
A "Calyp-Soul" Christmas
Island style with exciting new takes on some favorite Christmas classics featuing John Patti and Nadirah Shakoor. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Venice Symphony - 'A Holly Jolly Holiday'
Your holiday season won’t be complete without attending this time-honored tradition with a twist Dec. 17-18. Classic carols, beloved standards and music from "The Nutcracker" are just a few of the highlights. Sarasota’s Key Chorale returns to the stage for Handel’s majestic "Hallelujah Chorus" and a sing-a-long with surprises. Chanukah music and holiday film favorites round out this festive program. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. For more information, call 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Punta Gorda Boat Parade
Sails at 6 p.m. Dec. 18. The show is presented by the local boating community. The current route map is found at www.this_years_parade_route.com. For more information, visit puntagordaboatparade.com.
AC/DC tribute band 'Highway To Hell'
"Party on the Plaza" will feature a heavy-metal tribute to rock icons AC/DC at 8 p.m. Dec. 18 at CoolToday Park, 18800 W. Villages Parkway, West Villages. Gates are at 6 p.m. For general admission, no physical seats are available — bring a blanket or chair to sit on. Visit CoolToday Park’s Facebook page for more details.
Festive Holiday Favorites with the Suncoast Brass
Their extensive repertoire includes classical, contemporary, dixieland, jazz, marches and Broadway musicals. 4 p.m. Dec. 19. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony - 'Holiday Pops'
2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Delight in the wonder of the holiday season with a jolly celebration featuring Charlotte High School Symphonic Band and Charisma. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Ron White
White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, he has established himself as a star in his own right. Dec. 19. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or online at seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the stage in the awe-inspiring, eye-popping family holiday spectacular Dec. 30-31.This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. For more information, visit www.bbmannpah.com.
New Year's Eve Show
Ring in the New Year with some of Charlotte County's talented singers as they present a 90-minute concert-style program. Accompanied by music director/pianist Ken Crisp and a drummer, this concert has something for everyone — something old, something new, something country, something pop, something Broadway and more. 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'Exit Laughing'
When the biggest highlight of your life for the past 30 years has been your weekly bridge night out with the “girls”, what do you do when one of your foursome inconveniently dies? If you’re Connie, Leona and Millie, three southern ladies from Birmingham, Ala., you do the most daring thing you’ve ever done. You “borrow” the ashes from the funeral home for one last card game. The wildest, most exciting night your lives involves a police raid, a stripper and a whole new way of looking at all the fun you can have when you’re truly living. Jan. 6-16. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'Scarborough Fair: A Simon & Garfunkel Experience'
Jeb and Jock Guthrie knew the first time they played a Simon and Garfunkel song that their voices blended effortlessly into that S & G signature sound; and the overwhelming audience reaction to their performances confirmed their feelings 7 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Venice Symphony - 'Under the Big Top: A Tribute to the Circus'
Celebrate the community’s ties to the circus with this captivating concert of magical music inspired by life under the big top, accompanied by video and images from the Ringling Circus Museum. Step right up for a stupendous show beginning with the booming brass-infused "Overture" from "Gypsy" and ending with Elton John and Tim Rice’s powerful finale from "The Lion King." Along the way Maestro Troy Quinn and the orchestra will "Send in the Clowns," visit "Swan Lake" and defy you to stay seated for Offenbach’s "Galop," better known as "The Can-Can." Guest soloist Coya Bailey Jones will thrill you with her vocals on "Never Enough" from "The Greatest Showman." Jan. 14-15. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. For more information, call 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
'Memphis Motown Soul Experience'
The Memphis Motown Soul Experience is sure to lift you right out of your seats and transport you back to a time filled with big bands, big personalities and big music. 2 p.m., 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 2 p.m., 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Dvorak - "Violin Concerto." Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
An Evening with Bruce Dickinson
Split into two parts, the first section of the show sees Dickinson taking a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective, treating the audience to private insights into his drive and ambition, peppered with plenty of Iron Maiden anecdotes and a myriad of other experiences encompassing not just the giddy heights but also the extreme lows, told first-hand in his inimitable anarchic style, punctuated with photographs and sometimes even erupting into song a cappella, to illustrate a point. The final section of the evening is devoted entirely to a Q&A session, with the opportunity to pose questions on any subject whatsoever. As Dickinson’s answers will all be completely improvised – the more left-field and quirky the question, the more interesting and compelling the response is likely to be. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. tampatheatre.org or 813-274-8286.
Tomkats Jazz Orchestra
For over 30 years the TomKats Jazz Orchestra, an 18 piece jazz orchestra, has been entertaining jazz and swing fans throughout the west coast of Florida. The band plays jazz, blues, and jazz-rock fusion. With a full jazz orchestra horn section of 5 saxes, 4 trombones, and 4 trumpets, the band’s repertoire includes traditional swing arrangements from the great big bands such as Count Basie and Duke Ellington through the more progressive sounds of Maynard Ferguson, Buddy Rich, and Woody Herman and up to Steely Dan jazz- rock and the modern big band fusion styles of Gordon Goodwin’s Phat Band. They will feature male and female vocalists who perform with the band as well as guitar, keyboard, bass and drums. 7 p.m. Jan. 21. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
The Peace River Trio
7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'New Year, New Adventure'
3 p.m. Jan. 23. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Tickets are available at the box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or online at nppaa.net.
Venice Concert Band - 'See The USA'
Just as you might expect from the title, this program explores a great variety of music from all over our beautiful country. 7 p.m. Jan. 24. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Tickets are available at www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
Tribute Company
The Tribute Company is a celebration of the music, life and times of four of the most dominant soft rock bands of their day – Seals & Crofts, America, Three Dog Night and The Doobie Brothers. The multi-talented cast flawlessly performs the tight instrumentals and beautiful harmonies required to faithfully reproduce the music of these great bands. 7:15 p.m. Jan. 24. Tickets are available at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or email office@bspconline.org.
'Midsummer Night's Dream'
Get lost in the forest with the National Players in the most epic romantic entanglement of all time. A magical comedy that’s fun for children and adults alike. 7 p.m. Jan. 26. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'Raisin in the Sun'
National Players is honored to portray this award-winning drama with a universal story about an African American family dealing with prejudice, history, and a world where everything changes. 7 p.m. Jan. 27. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'US Stones: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones'
The U.S. Stones are the only Rolling Stones Tribute Band to have a young in his prime Mick Jagger clone with all the moves and signature voice and are configured like the real Stones Touring show. This is like seeing the Stones in the mid-70s - 80s at the height of their career. This is a eight piece band with keys, horns and more, just like the real thing, no tracks and as authentic as it gets. 7 p.m. Jan. 28. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Charlotte County Fair
Jan. 28-Feb. 6. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. https://thecharlottecountyfair.com.
Ann Alton and Friends
A concert of romantic chamber music. 3 p.m. Jan. 30. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Free will offerings with a suggested donation of $15. For more information call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
Dailey & Vincent
The Dailey & Vincent duo has been hailed throughout the music industry as one of the most exciting, reputable and elite Bluegrass bands in America. 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Dailey & Vincent
Dubbed by CMT as the “Rockstars of Bluegrass,” the Dailey & Vincent duo has been hailed throughout the music industry as one of the most exciting, reputable and elite Bluegrass bands in America. 7 p.m. Jan. 30. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. https://sunevents.com.
11th Annual ‘Hottest Business Day in Paradise’ Business Expo
There will be more than 100 local businesses showcasing and marketing their products and services from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The expo is free and open to the public. For more information, visit charlottecountychamber.org.
'Hotter Than July: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder and Lionel Ritchie'
This band believes in spreading positivity and love at their shows. They'll fill the room with high energy music that will have you sweating on the dance floor and leave you in a good mood. 7 p.m. Feb. 4. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Venice Symphony - 'A Night at the Oscars'
"My Heart Will Go On" from "Titanic" is one of the most unforgettable songs in the history of music in the cinema. You will see and hear acclaimed piper Eric Rigler reprise his original soul-stirring performance in person. The Venice Symphony orchestra will play the Oscar-nominated and Oscar-winning music you love. Feb. 4-5. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. For more information, call 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
'Bell, Book and Candle'
Gillian Holroyd is one of the few modern people who can actually cast spells and perform feats of supernaturalism. She casts a spell over a unattached publisher, Shepherd Henderson, Partly to keep him away from a rival and partly because she is attracted to him. He falls head over heels in love with her at once and wants to marry her. But witches, unfortunately, cannot fall in love, and this minute imperfection leads to a number of difficulties. Ultimately, the lady breaks with her companions in witchery, preferring the normal and human love offered by the attractive publisher. But before the happy conclusion of the romance, Gillian comes very near to losing him. Feb. 4-20. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. Feb. 6. Copland - "Appalachian Spring." Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
The Edwards Twins
Remember all the wonderful variety shows from the '70s & '80s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas' number one impersonators of all time. All your favorite legendary Superstars come alive in an evening with "The Stars." 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
7 Bridges: 'The Ultimate Eagles Experience'
7 Bridges transports you right into the big arena of a live Eagles concert, taking you back to real rock and roll. 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
'Blues Brothers Tribute with Tina Turner'
Blues Brothers Soul Band Tribute is a high energy powerhouse performance of a show. None of the success of this show would be possible without the sheer class of the bands musicians. Jake and Elwood themselves are fictional characters (created originally by John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd), but there is no substitute for the genuine top-quality accomplishment of the players. 7 p.m. Feb. 11. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Country JAM FEST Harborside
Featuring Mark Chesnutt, Jared Hovis and Andy Pursell Band. Gates open at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2ZK7sIJ.
Los Lobos
Living legends Los Lobos, still rocking after five decades together, visit SWFL in support of their 17th studio album, "Native Sons." 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-235-FORK or twistedfork.net.
Blue Oyster Cult
Blue Oyster Cult performing their unforgettable hard rock hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. Feb. 12. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
Victory Dolls Valentine Show Benefiting SWFL Honor Flight
The Victory Dolls is a company of enormously talented and award-winning singer/actresses whose nostalgic style is reminiscent of the sophisticated vocals and precise harmonies of the Andrews Sisters. Their vintage look, tight choreography and lively original musical arrangements combine to create a dazzling All-American show that appeals to audiences of all ages. This performance is a benefit for SWFL Honor Flight. 7 p.m. Feb. 12. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
The Boys of D63
Songs of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, and hits from the 1970s. 7:15 p.m. Feb. 14. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or go to www.bspconline.org.
'The Simon & Garfunkel Story'
The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" will return to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the box office.
'Late Night Catechism'
A solo comedy play about a fictional Catholic nun, written by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan. The show itself is a form of participatory theatre where the actress playing the nun is the only person on stage, and members of the audience become members of the nun's school class. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'One Night with You: A Tribute to Elvis Presley'
With a fresh perspective on an age old tradition, Walt Sanders sets out to revolutionalize the tribute artist industry. Sanders does not pretend to be Elvis, although he performs from his heart as Elvis did, there is a unique quality to Sanders that puts his tribute above all others. Being a true fan of Elvis, he has developed his impersonation into a genuine tribute respected by those Elvis himself worked with. 7 p.m. Feb. 16. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'Diva's of Soul: A Tribute to Whitney Houston and Donna Summer'
A two-tribute show in the same night by the same awesome band and the same ultra-talented woman: Latraia Savage is that woman. She portrays both Whitney Houston, the most awarded female artist of all time, and Donna Summer, the world-renowned Queen of Disco. 7 p.m. Feb. 18. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022
America’s favorite dance show is back on tour. This year’s all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers thrilling audiences with all of the breathtaking dance styles. 8 p.m. Feb. 18. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. www.bbmannpah.com or call 239-481-4849.
Thunder By The Bay
Suncoast Charities for Children, organizer for the 24th Annual Thunder By The Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival, announced the traditional three day Festival is scheduled for Feb. 18-20 at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota..The festival will feature continuous live music being billed as, “Where Rock Meets Country.” Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for outdoor seating in front of a large outdoor stage. Featured headliner for the weekend is FireHouse, performing at 8 p.m. Feb.19. Other bands performing include Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi Tribute), Tobacco Rd Band, Free Fallin (Tom Petty Tribute), Bobby Friss, Diary of an Ozzman (Ozzy Osbourne Tribute), 30ot6 and The Verge. “Thunder Alley” will be located inside Robarts Arena featuring one of a kind custom motorcycle, car and truck displays. Outside on the festival grounds guests can enjoy over 100 vendors, a 17 class bike show, motorcycle stereo sound off competition, freestyle acts, a motorcycle burnout contest, a tented full bar area with seating, food court and more. For tickets, and complete listing of all festival events, visit thunderbythebay.org or call 941-487-7904.
Punta Gorda Symphony — Strings On The Lawn
4 p.m. Feb. 20. Florida Southwestern State College Charlotte Campus, Building O, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'Heart and Soul'
3 p.m. Feb. 20. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Tickets are available at the box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or online at nppaa.net.
'Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver'
Join acclaimed performer Jim Curry for this tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singer/songwriters ever to grace the stage. 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Venice Concert Band - 'Bach To Broadway'
The Venice Concert Band will be opening with a Bach prelude and fugue, then on to Mozart with a surprising twist, and ending with Beethoven for classical music lovers. Then the concert will move to the Broadway stage with a tribute to Broadway. 7 p.m. Feb. 21. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Tickets are available at www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
'A Billy Joel Tribute: Streetlife Serenader'
7 p.m. Feb. 25. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Venice Symphony - 'Superheroes and Schumann'
What do you get when you team Batman, Thor and Captain America with Finland’s greatest composer, Jean Sibelius, and symphony master Robert Schumann? An unbeatable concert that will appeal to all ages in all galaxies. Feb. 25-26. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. For more information, call 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Beatlemaniax-USA
7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
CSNsongs - Celebrating the music of Crosby Stills Nash & Young
CSNsongs is performed by seven extremely talented musicians who have all shared the excitement and musical wealth of growing up in the '60s and '70s with the heavy influence of the finest folk/rock group of all time, Crosby Stills Nash and Young. 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Southwind Bluegrass Band
Music ranging from the '40s and '50s to today's bluegrass styles. 3 p.m. Feb. 27. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Free will offerings with a suggested donation of $15. For more information call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
Cahal Dunne
"Ireland's Piano Man — The Man of Many Jackets." 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'John Denver Musical Tribute' by Ted Vigil Trio
Ted Vigil is a singer, songwriter and John Denver tribute artist. Vigil has performed with John Denver’s lead guitarist and has even played for Denver’s own “Windstar Foundation” in Colorado. With the uncanny resemblance and sound of the late Denver, Vigil performs many of Denver’s hits. 7:30 Feb. 28. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Absolute Queen
Experience the hyper-realistic sights and sounds of what a Queen concert was like in the early 1980s, filled with all of the many hits, incredible vocals, stories about Queen and the songs, costume changes and high-energy sing along songs that will lift you off your seat. 7 p.m. March 4 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
'A Tribute to Abba: Almost Abba'
This costumed, choreographed sound-a-like show recreates the nostalgia of Abba like no other. 4 p.m., 7 p.m. March 4. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'ABBA Revisited'
7 p.m. March 11 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 7 p.m. March 12 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
James Carothers
Nashville honky-tonk crooner, James Carothers, is known best for his stone-country originals and spot-on impressions of several of country music’s greatest icons. 7 p.m. March 12 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Cahal Dunne and Choir Play
7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. March 5. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. March 6. Stravinsky - "The Firebird." Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
'The Martin & Lewis Tribute Show'
"The Martin and Lewis Tribute" is a show in a class all its own. Never have two artists captured the very essence and chemistry of the celebrities they perform as have Tom Stevens and Tony Lewis. These two incredible performers have each had success on their own. Having spent the last 27 years performing throughout Australia. Tony Lewis has created a name for himself as the quintessential Jerry Lewis. His one show has sold out countless venues and has earned him the respect as one of Australia's best entertainers. 7:30 p.m. March 8. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'A Beach Boys Tribute: The Beach Buoys'
The Beach Buoys are seasoned, working musicians who have taken great effort to recreate the look, sound, and feel of a live Beach Boys performance circa 1965! The approach is not to simply “cover” Beach Boys music. The approach is to offer a “True Tribute” to the Beach Boys. 7 p.m. March 11. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'Curtain Up'
Based on the author’s earlier Respecting You Piers, Curtain Up! is the hilarious story of five women who inherit equal shares in a dilapidated theatre and plan bring it back to life again. They try various fundraising schemes but their most ambitious is to hold a concert featuring local talent and a world-famous star who agrees to appear for no fee! However, their plans go awry and it’s a race to keep their audience from guessing the truth of the matter. A fast paced and very funny comedy with five great roles for women. March 11-27. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Everly Set
A tribute to The Everly Brothers. 7:15 p.m. March 14. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or go to www.bspconline.org.
'A Tribute to Elton John: Greggie and the Jets'
7 p.m. March 18. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Venice Symphony - 'Game of Romes'
March 18-19. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. For more information, call 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
The Guess Who
The Guess Who performing their classic hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. March 19. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
Two Pianos
Rozier and Kaff present classical to current musical styles. 3 p.m. March 20. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Free will offerings with a suggested donation of $15. For more information call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'The Promise of Spring'
3 p.m. March 20. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Tickets are available at the box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or online at nppaa.net.
Venice Concert Band - "Twelve Little Notes'
Bach, Rock, Mozart, Beatles, Irish Rhapsodies, Broadway melodies – our world has been enriched with the sounds of so many musical compositions. Every song, opera, symphony, ballet, march or musical is based on twelve little notes. Let’s see what those twelve little notes can do. 7 p.m. March 21. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Tickets are available at www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
'The Peace River Trio: A Tribute to the Great Folk Artists of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s'
7 p.m. March 23. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'Your Songs - A Tribute to Sir Elton John'
Performed by the Columbia, SC based rock quartet, Tokyo Joe, this show is sure to leave every Elton John fan feeling as though they have experienced a tribute performance worthy of the original. 7 p.m. March 25 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
'A Journey Tribute: Never Stop Believin''
The show starts out like seeing Journey playing the "Evolution" and "Departure" albums in 1978 then jump to the mid-80s look with a costume change mid show and you are seeing the "Escape" and "Frontiers" albums tour. 7 p.m. March 26. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
William Florian - 'The Neil Diamond Story'
7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. March. 26. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony — Harborside Brass
4 p.m. March 27. Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
The Oak Ridge Boys
March 28 at the Charlotte Harbor and Conference Center. 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'Memories: A Tribute to Barbra Streisand'
Sharon Owens' uncanny resemblance both voice and looks propelled her career to the status of headlining in her own show “Barbra and Frank, The Concert That Never Was.” The 10 year running show still remains on the Las Vegas strip. 7 p.m. March 30. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Chi-Town Transit Authority - A tribute to the music of Chicago
Chi-Town Transit Authority is a 8-piece group based out of Atlanta, Ga. dedicated in reproducing the Chicago concert experience.As a tribute band, Chi-Town features a tight horn section along with the dynamic vocal harmonies that Chicago is famous for. 7 p.m. March 31 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 7 p.m. April 3 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
'A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett: The Caribbean Chillers'
7 p.m. April 1. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Paisley Craze
Features hits from the 'peace and love' era with music of Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Animals, CCR, CSNY, The Who, The Grateful Dead as well as groovy tunes from the mind-blowing psychedelic bands of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane,’ 60s Motown faves and more. 7 p.m. April 2 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Kenny G
Kenny G performs his contemporary jazz hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. April 3. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
'Wildflowers: A Tribute to Tom Petty'
7 p.m. April 8. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
The Goldtones
7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. April 9. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
'There's A Burglar In My Bed'
After 13 years of marriage, William W. Worthingon III (Billy) and his wife Ashley, wealthy New England socialites, are contemplating divorce. Their Massachusetts’ estate consists of a 200-acre compound with a sixteen-bedroom mansion and a smaller beach cottage. Thanks to a pre-nuptial agreement, both know precisely what to expect from a divorce settlement. There is one item, however, that both parties want….and that is the famous Worthington necklace. Since both want to keep the necklace for themselves, both Billy and Ashley devise separate plans to steal the necklace. April 13-24. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Southern Grand Slam Music Festival
Headliner April 22: Justin Moore. Headliner April 23: TBA. April 22-23. Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. https://bit.ly/3q8g6ez.
Venice Symphony - 'Fantasy, Firebird, and Fabiola'
The season concludes with finesse and fire. Violinist Fabiola Kim’s solo on Ralph Vaughan Williams transcendent "The Lark Ascending," will take your breath away. Wagner’s "Ride of the Valkyries" and music from the films "Chariots of Fire" and "How to Train Your Dragon" will keep the fires burning as we end this sizzling season with Igor Stravinsky’s "The Firebird Suite." April 22-23. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. For more information, call 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'Somewhere in Time'
3 p.m. April 24. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Tickets are available at the box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or online at nppaa.net.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. April 24. Joan Ellison Sings Judy Garland. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Venice Concert Band - 'Spring Bouquet'
With music from "The Mission," "Aladdin" and the composer Marvin Hamlish, you will leave this program with a refreshed spirit. 7 p.m. Aprll 25. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Tickets are available at www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
'Wedding Belles'
Four garden-club ladies meet a young girl who has come to their little Texas town to marry an infantry man before he ships off for World War II. The women impulsively decide to throw the girl an elaborate wedding. Their lives and friendships are thrown into turmoil as they race to accomplish the nuptials in one frenzied afternoon. May 13-22. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.