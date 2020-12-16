Upcoming events

Drive-in Movie Nights
Dec. 17: "The Polar Express" — Bal Harbor Shopping Plaza, 1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Punta Gorda. Registration required. Cal 941-639-3720. Name, number of person in vehicle, make, model and license plate required.
Charlotte County 60+ Softball League
The Charlotte County 60+ softball league will have signups and batting practice on the following dates.12/17, 12/22, 12/29, 1/5. The league will start on 1/7 at 6 p.m. The cost to play is $60. A player must turn 60 during that year to be eligible to play. For more information, call Jim Reuter at 941-628-9789 or Bruce Ziegelbauer at 941-380-5954.
Englewood Bank & Trust
Kerry Hunter of Englewood Bank & Trust is holding a complimentary seminar, “Estate-Planning Basics,” at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce from 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 17. Hunter and local attorney Lori Wellbaum Emery will review estate plans, focusing on benefits and pitfalls. Register at any bank office, www.englewoodbank.com, 941-473-3629, or khunter@ebtfl.com.
Port Charlotte High School Drama Club presents 'MASH'
7 p.m. Dec. 18-19 and 2 p.m. Dec. 20. Masks and social distancing required. Prices are $10 for adults/$5 for students and staff. Auditorium seating will be held to 25% of the normal capacity. 18200 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. 941-255-7485.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda book signing
Renowned daredevil Nik Wallenda will stage a book signing from 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at The Mall at University Center, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, (in front of Macy’s). The “King of the High Wire” will be signing his recently released book, “Facing Fear,” which is a practical guide to overcoming fears while stepping out in faith to a whole new level.
Comedy at The Library Comedy Club
Headliner: R.C. Smith. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. $15 at the door, $10 reserved. For reservations, call 305-343-2930.
Festival of Lights Holiday Showcase
Daily viewing of more than one million lights and holiday themed Christmas decorations throughout Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade Punta Gorda. Entertainment, lighted canal cruises, shopping and dining. Through Dec. 31. www.fishville.com.
New Year's Eve Conch Blow at Gilchrist Park
"Blow the last sun down" at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda on New Year's Eve. According to tradition, by saying farewell to the old year and welcoming in the new year by blowing the sun down, good luck and prosperity will come to our area during the next year. Everyone is invited to bring along noise makers, from drums to horns to clappers to clongers — and don’t forget your mask. As the sun sets at 5:46 p.m. Dec. 31 the noise begins and lasts until the last rays have disappeared into the harbor. Let's all say goodbye and good riddance to 2020 and make our joyful noise that will bring peace in 2021 to Punta Gorda. For information, call 920-205-1633.
Bluegrass Bash
The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash features three top Bluegrass bands during the weekend. Scheduled to appear in concert on Jan. 2 are Swinging Bridge, Keith Bass with the Florida Bluegrass Express and Jon Garon. Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 N.E. Cubitis Ave., Arcadia. Beginning Bluegrass jam at is at 10 a.m., Jam band at noon with Bluegrass concert starting at 1 p.m. 941-467-2051 or www.heartlandbluegrass.org.
Tribute to local World War II veteran George Koch
The Military Heritage Museum will host a tribute to local World War II veteran George Koch on Feb 6. Koch served in the U.S. Merchant Marine making the Arctic convoy runs to bring supplies and support to the U.S. ally, the Soviet Union. These convoys fought off ferocious air attacks, submarine attacks and even surface raiders such as the famed Nazi Battleship the Tirpitz to bring much needed supplies to our allies. The American Merchant Marine Veterans organization and the US Navy League Sun Coast Council will be presenting Koch with the Medal of Ushakov from the Russian Federation recently received from the Russian Embassy. The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
‘The Best of Broadway' with soprano Jodi Keogan
From Broadway to classical to the Great American Songbook, Jodi Keogan's versatility exemplifies both her skills and flexibility to effortlessly cross-over from one genre of music to another. 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For schedule and tickets, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-205-8545.
