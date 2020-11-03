Upcoming events

Hits of the Brits
Sun Events is returning to Punta Gorda with the Hits of the Brits tribute show at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, For tickets and more information go to www.SunEvents.com or call 941-833-5444.
Rotonda Elks Holiday Bazaar
Rotonda Elks and Elkettes are preparing for our Annual Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 7. This well-attended event presents a great opportunity for vendors to sell your work and your wares. Reserve an indoor table for $25 Sell outside: Bring your car or truck and sell from the trunk of your vehicle at $25 a spot. Call Nancy Craig to reserve your table or spot at 941-457-7106.
Bluegrass show
There will be a Bluegrass show from 1-4 p.m. Nov 14 at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charltote, featuring Swinging Bridge, Duck Wallow Lane and Hwy 41 South.
Admission to the show is $10 or $5 with membership. Seating at 50% capacity will be observed. CDC guidelines will be followed to keep this event safe for all.
There will be a Bluegrass jam session at 10 a.m. in the gazebo to the right of the theater entrance. The jam is limited to musicians playing Bluegrass instruments. (guitar, fiddle, dobro, mandolin, five string banjo and acoustic bass). There is no charge to participate in the jam session.
Comedy at The Library
Nov. 21: John Charles. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For reservations, call 305-343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Festival of Lights Holiday Showcase
The staff of Fishermen’s Village is on a mission to bring joy to residents and visitors this holiday season. Preparation is underway for the annual Festival of Lights Holiday Showcase. It truly “takes a village” of dedicated employees who are responsible for organizing and implementing the installation of more than one million lights and themed holiday decorations which adorn the village each year.
Although an official Lighting of the Village Ceremony will not take place this year due to Covid-19, daily viewing of the Festival of Lights Holiday Showcase will be featured Nov. 15-Dec. 31 at 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, visit www.fishville com or call 941-639-8721.
Back Pack Angels auction
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, aka the Back Pack Angels, are having their first "Bid for Kids Auction" to be held from Nov. 14-Nov. 21. Access it on the front page of BPA'S website or from the drop down News and Events at www.backpackangels.org. Auction items include gift baskets, gift cards, park passes and more. Auction winners will be notified shortly after closing, BPA volunteers will be delivering gifts right to your door, or mailing if necessary. Proceeds will be used to help purchase hygiene products for our Needy Children in our North Port schools.
Crafty Ladies of GCUMC crafts
The Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church offer hand-crafted items are available every Thursday morning (except holidays) from 9-11:30 a.m. at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. You can also call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Masks and social distancing are mandatory. Gulf Cove UMC is located at 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte, just ¾ mile south of the Myakka River on Route 776. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website http://GulfCoveChurch.com.
Great Garage Sale
Clean out your closets, gather your unwanted items, and bring them on down to sell at the 3rd Annual Great Garage Sale at the Charlotte Sports Park. Interested vendors can rent a 10-foot by 40-foot space for $30. Vendors must bring their own tables, chairs and tents. Registration deadline is Nov. 30. There will be free admission for shoppers from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 5. Booth spacing will adhere to CDC guidelines. No food or beverage providers will be on site. The Charlotte Sports Park is at 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. For information, contact Debbie Thibideau at 941-235-5010 or Debbie.Thibideau@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
