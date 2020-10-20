Upcoming events

Delta Kappa Gamma fundraiser supports aspiring educators
The local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma invites you to join us in supporting aspiring educators in our community by participating in our pecans and poinsettias fundraising projects. Proceeds from these projects help support local high school seniors and adults with the cost of undergraduate courses in the field of education.
Available for $15 are the following:
Pecans 1lb. bags of delicious pecans—(whole halves or pieces). Perfect for holiday baking and gift-giving.
Poinsettias: 15” red or snow white poinsettias in a 6” pot.
Orders are needed by Oct. 22. Email dkgfundraiser@gmail.com for details about payment and pick up of items.
Delta Kappa Gamma’s local chapter, Gamma Nu, is a group of “key women educators” (active and retired) who support education in a variety of ways. For more information about DKG, go to www.dkg.org.
USA BMX Sunshine State Nationals return to Punta Gorda
Hundreds of racers will gather at the Charlotte BMX track in Punta Gorda’s Carmalita Park Oct. 23-25, for the USA BMX Sunshine State Nationals. An estimated 600 riders in all age groups from across the United States are anticipated to participate in this year’s competition. All events for the 2020 competition will be held at Charlotte BMX at 2505 Carmalita Street, Punta Gorda, Fla. Event information is available on the track’s website www.charlottebmx.net.
Comedy at The Library
Chris Gorges: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Nov. 7; Doug Canney, Nov. 21: John Charles. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For reservation, call 305-343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Back Pack Angels auction
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, aka the Back Pack Angels, are having their first "Bid for Kids Auction" to be held from Nov. 14-Nov. 21. Access it on the front page of BPA'S website or from the drop down News and Events at www.backpackangels.org. Auction items include gift baskets, gift cards, park passes and more. Auction winners will be notified shortly after closing, BPA volunteers will be delivering gifts right to your door, or mailing if necessary. Proceeds will be used to help purchase hygiene products for our Needy Children in our North Port schools.
Crafty Ladies of GCUMC crafts
The Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church offer hand-crafted items are available every Thursday morning (except holidays) from 9-11:30 a.m. at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. You can also call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Masks and social distancing are mandatory. Gulf Cove UMC is located at 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte, just ¾ mile south of the Myakka River on Route 776. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website http://GulfCoveChurch.com.
Charlotte County Democrats Food Drive
The Charlotte County Democrats will be collecting non-perishable food for distribution to families in Charlotte County. The office is located at 3596 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mon-Fri., 10 a.m.-noon, Saturdays and 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays. For more information, call 941-764-8440.
Car Show at the Military Heritage Museum
The Military Heritage Museum will be host to the PGI Car Club's Car Show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 West Marion Ave. Punta Gorda. There will be a variety of antique, classic and collectible cars on display, as well as the museum's latest artifact, a Military Utility Tactical Truck. The car show is free however donations to the Museum are greatly appreciated. At 2:30 p.m., the Gulf Theater will feature the documentary is “The Best Military Vehicles."
Great Garage Sale
Clean out your closets, gather your unwanted items, and bring them on down to sell at the 3rd Annual Great Garage Sale at the Charlotte Sports Park. Interested vendors can rent a 10-foot by 40-foot space for $30. Vendors must bring their own tables, chairs and tents. Registration deadline is Nov. 30. There will be free admission for shoppers from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 5. Booth spacing will adhere to CDC guidelines. No food or beverage providers will be on site. The Charlotte Sports Park is at 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. For information, contact Debbie Thibideau at 941-235-5010 or Debbie.Thibideau@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Rotonda Elks Holiday Bazaar
Rotonda Elks and Elkettes are preparing for our Annual Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 7. This well-attended event presents a great opportunity for vendors to sell your work and your wares. Reserve an indoor table for $25 Sell outside: Bring your car or truck and sell from the trunk of your vehicle at $25 a spot. Call Nancy Craig to reserve your table or spot at 941-457-7106.
‘Ding’ Darling hosts eighth annual photo contest for high schoolers
The eighth annual “Ding” Darling-Theodore Cross High School Photography Contest has kicked off with a deadline of Jan. 15. It invites high school students in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Glades and Hendry counties to compete for prizes that include a Canon digital SLR camera package, chartered class trips to the refuge and copies of "Waterbirds: Portraits and Anecdotes from Birding Adventures" by contest namesake, the late Theodore Cross. Cross decided to indulge his love for birds and photography and traveled the world to collect stunning portraits and stories to chronicle his adventures. He shot often at J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island, and a number of the images in his book reflect his love for the refuge.
Digital image entries can be shot from any outdoor venue in the state of Florida. A writing component to the contest requires entrants grades 9 through 12 to submit a 100-word description of the “moment” captured and how it reflects what nature and wildlife mean to the photographer. Guidelines are posted at www.dingdarlingsociety.org/articles/photo-contests. Call 239-472-1100 ext. 4 for more information.
Festival of Lights Holiday Showcase
The staff of Fishermen’s Village is on a mission to bring joy to residents and visitors this holiday season. Preparation is underway for the annual Festival of Lights Holiday Showcase. It truly “takes a village” of dedicated employees who are responsible for organizing and implementing the installation of more than one million lights and themed holiday decorations which adorn the village each year.
Although an official Lighting of the Village Ceremony will not take place this year due to Covid-19, daily viewing of the Festival of Lights Holiday Showcase will be featured Nov. 15-Dec. 31 at 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, visit www.fishville com or call 941-639-8721.
