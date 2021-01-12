Upcoming events

Jim Curry brings timeless music of John Denver
Jim Curry has performed Denver’s music in sold out shows throughout the country and has emerged as today’s top performer of Denver’s vast legacy of multi-platinum hits. Jan. 14 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. For ticket information on the Venice show, visit www.sunevents.com or call 863-494-9362. For ticket information on the Punta Gorda show, visit www.sunevents.com or call 941-833-5444.
The Perrys in concert
Peace River Baptist church presents The Perrys in concert at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at 478 Berry St. Punta Gorda. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. No tickets are required but facemasks are. There is enough room for social distance. There will be a 45-minute hymn sing before each concert. A love offering will be received for the group at each concert. For more information, call 941-637-6768.
Punta Gorda Sullivan Street Craft Festival
Downtown Punta Gorda is the location of the upcoming 24th Annual Punta Gorda Sullivan Street Craft Festival. The free outdoor festival along Sullivan Street and includes new protocols to ensure a safe, enjoyable time strolling amid the outdoor craft showcase. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 16-17 at 331 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Unique and handcrafted arts and crafts will be showcased from more than 100-Florida based and national craft artists during the event. The popular, outdoor craft festival offers a chance for residents and visitors to peruse and shop for practical and whimsical works of quality, handmade art while enjoying the beautiful, Florida winter weather. The free event is pet friendly for leashed animals, and includes a full greenmarket of live plants, handmade soaps, delicious edibles and more. Each artisan is on-site during the entire festival, allowing patrons to meet and discover the techniques and inspirations behind each piece. www.artfestival.com.
‘The Best of Broadway' with soprano Jodi Keogan
From Broadway to classical to the Great American Songbook, Jodi Keogan's versatility exemplifies both her skills and flexibility to effortlessly cross-over from one genre of music to another. 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For schedule and tickets, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-205-8545.
Centennial Exposition showcase
Charlotte County Libraries and History presents its first Centennial-themed program, a virtual Centennial Exposition. This will showcase a variety of historical topics from the 1920s including dance, photography and music. All six videos will air Jan. 16 on the Libraries and History centennial events page at www.tinyurl.com/CharlotteCentennialExposition.
Casino Knight
Knights of Columbus presents Casino Knight at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at Knights of Columbus Hall at 512 Substation Road, Venice. Reserve tickets at www.CasinoNightVenice.com. $50 per person. For more information call, 941-445-3939.
Maiden Cane with special guest Dave Chastain
Jan. 22 at The Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Dave Chastain at 5:30 p.m. Maiden Cane at 7:30 p.m. 941-235-3675.
Comedy at The Library Comedy Club
Headliner: Jan. 23: Lou Angelwolf The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 reserved/$15 at the door. For reservations, call 305-343-2930.
Heartland Bluegrass Bash
The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash features are Gulf Breeze, Heartland Jam Band and Trail Dogs on Jan. 23 at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 N.E. Cubitis Ave., Arcadia. Beginning Bluegrass jam begins at 10 a.m., with the Bluegrass concert starting at 1 p.m. A $7 per person donation is requested of nonmembers. (cash or check only). Bring chairs for seating in the outdoor shaded pavilion, social distancing is easily. For more information: call 941-467-2051 or www.heartlandbluegrass.org.
Food drive
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will sponsor a food drive to help those who are in need. This will be a drive-through event at the museum from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 23. To keep things safe for the volunteers and those who are donating, you will not need to leave your car: you can drive up, open up your trunk or hatch and the donations will be collected by our volunteers. Accepted donations include non-perishable food items, personal care/household items (such as soap, shampoo, cleaning supplies). Donations will be given to St. Vincent DePaul Distribution Center to distribute to the needy. 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, go to the website and sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Comedian Pauly Shore
Jan. 27-30. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Charlotte Harbor ChiliFest, Blues, & Beer Festival
A fun day full of live music, great chili and over 50 craft beers. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 30. City Marketplace, 115 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Featuring Deb & the Dynamics and Mike Imbasaciani & his BluezRockerz. www.puntagordachilifest.com.
The Edwards Twins
Back by popular demand, The Edwards Twins, direct from Las Vegas. Remember all the wonderful variety shows we all grew up on in the '70s and '80s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas’ number one impersonators of all time. All your favorite legendary superstars come alive in an evening with “The Stars.” Sonny & Cher, Billy Joel. Neil Diamond, Bette Midler, Barbara Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, Tom Jones, and many more. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1-2 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. 941.255.1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
Tribute to local World War II veteran George Koch
The Military Heritage Museum will host a tribute to local World War II veteran George Koch on Feb 6. Koch served in the U.S. Merchant Marine making the Arctic convoy runs to bring supplies and support to the U.S. ally, the Soviet Union. These convoys fought off ferocious air attacks, submarine attacks and even surface raiders such as the famed Nazi Battleship the Tirpitz to bring much needed supplies to our allies. The American Merchant Marine Veterans organization and the US Navy League Sun Coast Council will be presenting Koch with the Medal of Ushakov from the Russian Federation recently received from the Russian Embassy. The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Vendor & Craft Fair
Vendors, crafts, art, food trucks and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 7 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. www.llsnevents.com.
Annual Nauti-Swap Market
8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 13 at Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. 863-738-9160.
Charlotte County 'Fit for Life' Senior Games 2021
Charlotte County Community Services will host the “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2021 from March 1-28. This Olympic-style athletic competition is sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serves as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration opens Jan. 2. Additional information can be obtained at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park recreation center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood and www.tinyurl.com/CharCoSeniorGames. Registration deadline for a Senior Games T-shirt is Feb. 5. For information, call 941-681-3760.
Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
This special event, hosted by The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce will take place at 7:30 p.m. March 2, as a Retro Drive-in at City Market Place in Punta Gorda. The entrance located on U.S. 41 North will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and are available for purchase at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Information on your vehicles (make/model) will be needed for parking purposes. For information, call 908-618-1776 or 941-639-3720. Deadline to purchase tickets is noon March 1.
Charlotte County Centennial student art contest
Charlotte County, in partnership with Charlotte County Public Schools, is now accepting entries to the Centennial Student Art Contest. The contest is open to students in three categories, 2-5th grades, 6-8th grades, 9-12th grades. Prizes will be awarded to the top three entries in each category. First-place winners will receive an Apple iPad. Second- and third-place winners will receive $100 and $50 gift cards, respectively. An award presentation ceremony featuring submitted artwork will be held at a time and location to be determined.
Artwork should reflect Charlotte County, including but not be limited to its history, development, resources, wildlife, environment and/or landscape. Designs may not incorporate any copyrighted characters, photographs, magazine or newspaper illustrations and must be the exclusive work of the student. Artwork size must be 18 inches by 24 inches or smaller. Any medium, including 3D work, is acceptable.
Entries must be received at the school district office, 1445 Education Way, Port Charlotte, FL 33948, by 3 p.m. on March 3. A completed contest entry form must be attached to back of the artwork. The entry form must include the student’s name, grade, school and art teacher (or parent for home-schooled students). No late entries will be accepted. Entry forms will be available at county schools or may be downloaded at www.CharlotteCounty100.com. For information, contact Ellen Harvey at 941-456-0481 or ellen.harvey@yourcharlotteschools.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.