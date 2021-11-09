'Roots of Sustainability'
Registration is open for Sarasota County's 16th Annual Sustainable Communities Workshop, an online event Nov. 10 to showcase strategies for healthy, resilient, thriving communities. Under the “Roots of Sustainability” theme, the virtual conference will draw together residents, students, and community members of all ages, sectors, and walks of life to learn about environmental, economic, and social aspects of sustainability. Featured speakers and panelists will discuss the latest sustainability strategies, resources, and best practices, while focusing on the roots of sustainability. Register at https://ufsarasotaext.eventbrite.com to save your spot for the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. workshop, packed with information on climate change and resiliency, water quality, social equity and more.
Veterans Day Tribute Show
Celebrate Veterans Day with a fantastic multi-headliner tribute to our country, veterans and our United States military. With special guest tributes to Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley, Kate Smith and more. 7 p.m. Nov. 11. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Veterans Day concert
Brian Gurl & Michele Pruyn celebrate Veterans Day in style with an exciting, uplifting concert featuring a five-piece band performing songs by Woody Guthrie, Irving Berlin, Elvis Presley, Lee Greenwood and more - highlighted by a rousing tribute to our veterans at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Road, Venice. Love offering requested. for more information, call 941-786-1100.
James Taylor & His All-Star Band
7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at AMALIE Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.
Veterans Day at the Military Heritage Museum
The Military Heritage Museum will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony in the Gulf Theater, with U.S. Army 2nd Lieutenant George Eichman as the keynote speaker at 11 a.m. Nov. 11. There will be patriotic music, color guard and a veteran tribute video, Honoring All Who Served. At 1 p.m., the PBS Frontline documentary "Debt of Honor/Disabled Veterans in American History" will be shown in the auditorium. During the ceremony, the museum and the local chapter of Wreaths Across America, will present Quilts of Valor to three local veterans who are being recognized for their outstanding "service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation." Quilts are made and donated by the Peace River Quilters Guild. The ceremony will also be live-streamed and can be viewed on the museum's Facebook page. Following the ceremony, from 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m. cockpit tours of the Huey helicopter will be available along with an exhibit of veteran banners located outside the museum around the entrance circle. 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-575-9002 or www.militaryheritagemuseum.org.
Sgt. Phillip S. Moore Scholarship Reception
The North Port Art Center will host the Sgt. Phillip S. Moore Scholarship Reception at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Moore is a veteran and served three combat deployments. He suffers from PSTD and color blindness Through his art he has found salvation and rehabilitation. His paintings, “Art of War,” have been put in a calendar for purchase. Monies and donations will be used for veterans in the surrounding area that would like to take art classes and start their healing process. The art center is at 5950 Sam Shapos Way. For additional information, go to www.northportartcenter.org/art-art-of-war.html.
Veterans Day Ceremony
The Charlotte County Veterans Council has scheduled a Veterans Day Ceremony for 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. The ceremony will include a joint color guard and a groundbreaking for memorials dedicated to veterans and first responders. The First Responders Memorial will honor Charlotte County first responders including sheriff, police, firefighters and EMTs. The Military Service Memorial will honor all veterans of U.S. military services. Both memorials will be topped by eternal flames. For information about the William R. Gaines Jr. Veteran Memorial Fund, visit www.wrgainesjr.org.
Composers Luncheon
Punta Gorda Symphony's Composers Luncheons are held the Thursday one week prior to a concert weekend, with the first at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 11. Rachel Cox, Punta Gorda Symphony principal viola and librarian, will lead a discussion of composer history and points of interest focusing on the music of the upcoming concert program. And with the help of local pianist Judy Kaff, she will demonstrate and play excerpts to entice and prepare an audience for the full concert experience. Lunch is included, as well as the characteristic camaraderie of the Symphony Friends. Punta Gorda Woman’s Club, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. $20 ticket includes lunch. Call 941-205-5996 to RSVP. Please pay at the door.
Fort Myers Boat Show
The Fort Myers Boat Show, Southwest Florida’s largest, longest running, and most complete showcase of everything boating is back in downtown Fort Myers for the 49th year from Nov. 11-14. Featuring boats of every size and style, from skiffs to yachts, The Caloosa Sound Convention Center, 1375 Monroe St., Fort Myers, will be filled with accessory exhibits with everything from engines and electronics to boat lifts, boating services, fishing gear, clothing and just about anything else you might need on the water. For more information, visit www.fortmyersboatshow.com.
The 40th anniversary of Asbury Shorts USA
Asbury Shorts USA has been the producing partner of The Punta Gorda Short Film Festival since its inception in 2015. Doug LeClaire, founder/director will host this special evening in addition to telling a few stories. He has hand-picked a retrospective line-up from audience favorite films over the past 40 years at 7 p.m. Nov. 12. The show combines award-winning films creating a rare opportunity for audiences to see world-class shorts on a real cinema screen rather than You Tube, computers or smartphones. Gulf Theater is at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Barn sale, Christmas bazaar and bake sale
Find treasures at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. There’s no telling what can be found at the Men’s Club Barn Sale. The Crafty Ladies will show off their handmade wares at the Christmas Bazaar in Oaks Cove. The Ladies are also offering goodies for the tummy at their bake sale. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12-13. Gulf Cove UMC, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-697-1747.
Woman's Club bazaar
The Lemon Bay Woman's Club has planned its annual bazaar for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12-13 at the club, 51 N. Maple St., Englewood. Find crafts, gifts and homemade goodies, all at great prices. For more information, call 941-474-9762 or visit www.lemonbaywomansclub.com.
Arts On Tap
The Alliance for the Arts is excited to announce the return of its annual fundraiser Arts On Tap Nov. 12-13. This year’s event spans two days and features an exciting mash up of southwest Florida’s burgeoning craft beer and vibrant arts scenes and a performance by two-time Grammy-nominated hip hop group the Nappy Roots. On Nov. 12, guests will mingle, play, sip and savor as local craft brewers pour award-winning, rare and brand new artisan brews, play twisted pub games, rub elbows with craft brewers and Grammy-nominated hip hop group the Nappy Roots, bid on silent auction items and enjoy live music. Nov. 13 features craft beers for purchase, food trucks, live art experiences and lawn games and accumulates with a once-in-a-lifetime performance by Nappy Roots. To purchase tickets or to find out more, call 239-939-2787 or visit ArtInLee.org/OnTap. Arts On Tap is a fundraising event for the Alliance for the Arts, a nonprofit visual and performing arts center in Fort Myers. For more information, call 239-939-2787 or visit ArtInLee.org/OnTap.
Grilled Cheese Festival
A variety of food trucks will be onsite and there will be opportunities to cast your vote on your favorite grilled cheese categories including traditional, freestyle and meat lovers, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 13 at CoolToday Park, 18800 W. Villages Parkway, West Villages. Live music, kids activities and community booths are planned at the family-friendly event. Kids will have a chance to meet the Atlanta Braves Street team and Blooper the mascot. There will also be a beer garden and those 21 and older will get three free beer samples. Craft brew stations and a domestic station will be in the garden and beer will be available for purchase. The outdoor event is free with $5 parking. Attendees can purchase a commemorative plastic stein for $20 and get two free beers of their choice. A portion of the parking proceeds will go to My Warriors Place, a retreat center for veterans, military service members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, gold star, blue star and silver star families in Ruskin, Florida. For more information, follow CoolToday Park on Facebook.
'Lighting of The Village'
Fishermen’s Village will herald in the holiday season with their spectacular “Lighting of the Village” on Nov. 13. This celebration is the official kick off of the annual 'Festival of Lights,' a display of more than one million lights and themed decorations. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. as Santa arrives at the Village front entrance. Santa will be welcomed by the Suncoast Brass Heralding Trumpeters. Beginning at 5:15 pm, an official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place with Santa and local dignitaries. This year’s ribbon cutting will include a special vocal performance by Singer Isabella Stefania. As the ribbon is cut, visitors will witness the reveal of the annual "Lighting of the Village." The Lee County Pipes and Drums Band will then parade through the Village, followed by a performance in Center Court. Other festivities include live music/dancing with the Shane Duncan Band, pictures with Santa and The Grinch, festival glitter/tattoos by Star Valle and balloon creations by Jeff the Juggler. Festivities continue through 9 p.m. Patrons are being asked to bring toiletries and hygiene items to be donated to Share The Blessings Ministry. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-8721 or www.fishermensvillage.com.
Oddities & Curiosities Expo
The Oddities & Curiosities Expo showcases hand selected vendors, dealers, artists and small businesses from all over the country with all things weird. You'll find items such as: taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/halloween inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, clothing, jewelry, skulls/bones, funeral collectibles and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 13 at Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St., Tampa. For more information, visit odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com.
Rotonda West craft bazaar
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club is holding a Craft Bazaar 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. The bazaar will feature homemade cookies by the pound, Chinese auction, decorations, Christmas gifts, coastal art and more. www.gfwcrotondawest.org.
Fall Into Autumn
Vendors, cake walk, crafts, 4-H booths, animals. Fundraiser benefiting Charlotte County 4-H clubs. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 13. South County Regional Park, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda. 941-833-3837.
The Artful Lobster: An Outdoor Celebration
The 13th Annual Artful Lobster raises valuable funds for the Hermitage’s nationally and internationally renowned artist residency program. The event, which takes place outdoors beneath a large, open-air tent on the Hermitage’s environmentally pristine beachfront campus, is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 13 at 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Peace River Trio
Charlotte Players is welcoming back the popular Peace River Trio at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. These talented entertainers present a musical tribute to the great folk music artists of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Trio members John Welsh, Marsha Carpenter and Dave Heveron incorporate beautiful vocal harmonies along with a proficiency in multiple instruments such as the six- and 12-string guitar, mandolin, banjo, conga drum, kazoo, tambourine and harmonica. They pepper their performance with funny banter among themselves and the audience. Tickets may be ordered online at www.charlotteplayers.org or by calling 941-255-1022.
Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival - Mindi Abair/Shawn Brown concert
Mindi Abair and full band to perform with opening act Shawn Brown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 941-833-5444 or www.CharlotteHarborECC.com.
'The History of Rock 'n' Roll Starring Johnny Rogers'
The show will start with Rogers' uncanny portrayal of the late Buddy Holly and go on with a tribute to the legendary Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ricky Nelson and Chuck Berry and more. The show will climax with Rogers' portrayal the late Elvis Presley. 7 p.m. Nov. 19. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Concert in the Park
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free Concert in the Park at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd.. North Port. American Made will play rock hits from the '60s to the '80s. Admission and parking are free. Bring their chairs, blankets. Seating is first-come, first-serve beginning at 5 p.m. The Rotary Club of North Port will sell beer and wine, and other food and drink vendors will be on hand. No outside alcohol permitted. Call 941-429-PARK (7275) or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Concert.
Fall Family Fun Night
5-7 p.m. Nov. 19. Food trucks, axe throwing, laser tag, bounce houses, climbing wall, lawn games and more. At 7 p.m. the movie "Hoovey." Bring a blanket or lawn chair. New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. https://ndcchurch.com.
Behind the Notes
Behind the Notes features a lively and informative lecture by Punta Gorda Symphony's Maestro Ponti and an appearance by a guest musician who will be on stage during an upcoming concert. Behind the Notes takes place on Fridays, just days prior to a concert, with the first at 4 p.m. Nov. 19. Principal Percussionist Dean Anderson will be featured during a pre-concert talk at Florida SouthWestern State College Charlotte Campus, Rush Auditorium, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Reserve tickets at PGSymphony.org/Calendar or call 941-205-5996.
Venice Symphony Concert Series: 'Brahms and The Boys'
The Venice Symphony opens thier 47th season with the epic Johannes Brahms’ "Symphony No. 4 in E Minor," showcasing the mastery of Thomas Hooten, principal trumpet of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, on Haydn’s tour-de-force "Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat Major." This concert also features the rhapsodic "God Only Knows" by Brian Wilson and Tony Asher as well as Smetana’s buoyant "Overture from The Bartered Bride." Nov. 19-20 at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave building 5, Venice. For more information, visit www.thevenicesymphony.org or call 941-207-8822.
Fall Garden Tour and Sale
The Lemon Bay Garden Club will present its annual Fall Garden Tour and Sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19-20 at the club, 480 Yale St., Englewood. The event will include tours of six gardens around the community. The sale will feature many kinds of unique plants, handmade crafts, cards and raffle baskets. Tickets for the tour are $15 and are available at the clubhouse. For tickets and information, call 941-474-9068 or visit lemonbaygardenclub.org.
Comedy at The Library
Richard Shultis Nov. 19-20. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 305 343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival - Eric Darius/Selina Albright concert
Eric Darius is internationally known as an elite saxophonist, songwriter, producer and performer. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 941-833-5444 or www.CharlotteHarborECC.com.
CannaFest 2021
A wellness and music experience celebrating cannabis and reggae rock. Cannabis Chefs, live music, food trucks, vendors, exhibits, hemp farmers, axe throwing, medical dannabis dispensarie sand more. Noon-7 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, visit www.potlucksrq.com.
Waterfest — OPA World Championships
Time to rev up the excitement for the Offshore Powerboat Associations’ World Championship races at Englewood Beach Waterfest. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 20-21 at Englewood Beach. englewoodbeachwaterfest.com or call 941-473-9795.
Knights of Columbus Council 7052 Hispanic Heritage dinner/dance
Join the Knights of Columbus to celebrate Hispanic Heritage at 512 Substation Road, Venice. Menu is typical Hispanic cuisine. Procession of typical Hispanic dress and flags. Doors open at 4 p.m. Nov. 20, procession of flags at 4:30 p.m., buffet at 5 p.m., and dancing at 6 p.m. Reservations required. Online: epiphanyknights.org, in English: Nancy 281-814-9954, in Spanish: Maria 941-623-7519.
Venice Isle Craft Show
Venice Isle Craft Show will have 58 vendors, breakfast, lunch. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Club House 2, 600 Cortina Blvd., Venice.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. Nov. 21. Creston - "Marimba Concerto" and "Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2." Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Holiday Nights at Edison and Ford Winter Estates
Edison and Ford Winter Estates will kick off the 46th annual Holiday Nights celebration with a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 26. Guests can participate in the countdown with Dave Elias from NBC-2 when the historic Mysore Fig on the Ford property will be lit with thousands of animated lights choreographed to holiday music.The American Sirens will perform shortly after the tree lighting. This year's theme is "Holidays Under the Stars" and will incorporate elements of nature and the outdoors. Holiday Nights will be open Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, but closed Christmas Day. Through Jan. 2, guided tours will be offered at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. or visitors can meander at their own pace on a self-guided tour. To purchase tickets or view the nightly schedule, visit the website at www.edisonford.org. 2350 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers.
Venice Holiday Parade
The Venice Holiday Parade will return to downtown Venice on Nov. 27. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and will start at the corner of Park Boulevard and West Venice Avenue. It will continue down West Venice Avenue, on the north side, after crossing over Harbor Drive. Then the parade will take a turn onto Nokomis Avenue and will go down to Turin Street. At Turin Street, the parade will turn right, making its way to the Venice Community Center where it will end. There will be no early set-up of chairs or blankets along the parade route or else will be removed by the city. However, chairs may be set up the afternoon of the parade only. www.visitvenicefl.org.
Squawk the 'Bird' Show
Magnificent macaws, amazing amazons, an incredible conure and one kooky cockatoo. These feathered professional have more going for them than just their unusual talents such as painting, mind reading, performing card tricks, solving math problems and more. 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Nov 27. The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Sarasota Medieval Fair
Live the majesty and madness of knights, jesters, minstrels, belly dancers, wenches and sword swingers. Watch the full contact joust and human combat chess tournaments. Ride rides and play games. Feast on turkey legs and hearty ales from the English pubs. Enjoy Celtic music and the new artisan marketplace with over 100 shops, food and snack booths. Weekends 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Through Nov. 28. New location: Woods of Mallaranny, 29847 FL-70 E., Myakka City. www.SarasotaMedievalFair.com.
The Ditchfield Family Singers
The Ditchfield Family Singers, recognized as Southwest Florida’s outstanding singing family will present a Christmas Memories concert at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 29 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Tickets are $25. Seating is limited so purchase tickets early. Credit card processing fee of 3% will be applied. Tickets are available at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church on Sundays between worship services and from 9 a.m.-noon. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or by email office@bspconline.org.
'A Child’s Christmas in Wales'
Dylan Thomas’s beloved holiday story "A Child’s Christmas in Wales" comes to life at Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, on Dec. 1-19. This fully staged adaptation blends Thomas’ story with many other stories of his boyhood growing up in a small village in Wales in the early 20th century. It brings vividly to life his eccentric aunts, curmudgeon uncles and grandfather whose tall tales delight young and old alike. The joy of making snowmen, caroling in the evening at a haunted house, and so much more are lovingly brought to life. The wonderful smells of Christmas — pies, cookies, the turkey, gravy and plum pudding waft over this sweet tale. Add the beauty of Welsh carols and songs, and, of course, the magnificent language of the great Dylan Thomas, and the result is a theatrical event not to be missed. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or by calling 941-475-6756.
'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever 2'
In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids - probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won't believe the mayhem — and the fun — when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head-on. Dec. 1-5. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Venice Christmas Walk
Annual Christmas Walk downtown Venice along the avenues. Live entertainment and light refreshments served in stores. 5-8 p.m. Dec 2. Historic Downtown Venice, 101 W. Venice Ave. 941-484-6722 or www.visitvenicefl.org.
Bob Hope Christmas Show with the Girls of Motown
Celebrate the holiday season with Bill Johnson as Bob Hope and the Motown Girls singing your favorites of the 40's 50's and 60's. This patriotic USO style tribute show will surely warm your hearts for the holidays and gain an appreciation for our troops abroad. 7 p.m. Dec. 3. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Eirinn Abu and Miami Sound Machine
Miami Sound Machine guitarist Manny Lopez and violinist Pedro Alfonso join saxophone recording artist Eirinn Abu as they kick off their 2021 Christmas concert season at 7 p.m. Dec. 3. at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. https://eirinnabu.com or 941-468-5836. Tickets also available at the door.
Craft sale
The ladies group LWML at Trinity Lutheran Church is hosting a craft sale from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Dec 3 and 8-11 a.m. Dec. 4 at 1379 McCall Road, Port Charlotte.For more information, call 941-662-5704.
Venice Christmas Boat Parade of Lights
The lights, the palm trees, the waterways. There is no better way to start the holiday season than watching or participating in the Venice Christmas Boat Parade of Lights. Starting signal is 6 p.m. Dec. 4. www.venicechristmasboatparade.com.
Poinsettia Parade & Festival
The City of North Port will host it's annual Poinsettia Parade followed by the Poinsettia Festival at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. 4-8:30 p.m. Dec. 4. The festival will take place throughout the grounds of the City Center Campus, including on the Front Green and inside City Hall. This fun-filled holiday festival will feature a tree lighting ceremony, food vendors, entertainment, performances by local school choruses, attractions, vendors and much more. The Poinsettia Parade will march down Sumter Boulevard starting from Sylvania Avenue through the City Center Campus, ending at the Festival. The theme this year is "Retro Rockin' Holidays." Escorted by North Port Fire Rescue, St. Nick will make a special appearance in the parade. Admission and parking is free. 941-429-7275 or www.cityofnorthport.com.
Mullet Fest
The event is from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 4, with a mullet smoke-off competition, mullet hair competition, cast net throwing competition, live music, local arts and crafts and more. $5 admission for the event is a donation to the Lemon Bay Conservancy. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, visit https://englewoodmulletfest.com.
Breakfast with Santa
Enjoy visiting with Santa, eating breakfast, playing games, making a Christmas ornament, and shopping for a loved one in Santa's workshop on Dec. 4. Kids will be able to join Santa's Elves in his workshop shopping and wrapping gifts for their parent and siblings. Cost: $5 adult $3 children ages 1-13 and includes Santa visit, pancake breakfast, cookie decorating, craft and Santa's workshop. Families will register for a specific time. Space is limited. https://bit.ly/3EPVdZW. Franz Ross Park YMCA, 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte.
J3 Holiday Show
With wardrobe changes, choreography and maybe a little comedy, you’ll have an unforgettable experience. Throughout each show holiday tunes are mingled in with the oldies we all love. 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S.., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Jingle Jam at CoolToday Park
On Dec. 4 the annual Tomahawk 5K returns followed by a pet parade, holiday market, live music, drink specials and more. On Dec. 5 don’t miss the golf cart parade, Santa Claus, carriage rides, and activities fit for the whole family. CoolToday Park, 18800 W. Villages Parkway, West Villages. Visit CoolToday Park’s Facebook page for more details.
Punta Gorda Symphony — Woodwind in the Garden
1 p.m., 4 p.m. Dec. 5. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'All Things Bright and Beautiful'
3 p.m. Dec. 5. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Tickets are available at the box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or online at nppaa.net.
Rachel Cox and Judy Kaff - 'A Christmas Concert'
3 p.m. Dec. 5. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Free will offerings with a suggested donation of $15. For more information call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
'A Classic Christmas' with Frisson
Artist Series Concerts welcomes the holidays with Frisson, a dynamic ensemble made up of seven young master musicians performing together under the artistic direction of oboist Thomas Gallant. Their holiday program features such classical and classic holiday favorites, selections from Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker Suite," their own arrangements of selections from Handel’s "Messiah" and Vivaldi’s "Gloria" and more. The concert takes place at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are available online at www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202.
The Broadway Boys
By adding elements of pop/funk/gospel/jazz to traditional showtunes, The Broadway Boys have redefined the musical theater genre. 7 p.m. Dec. 5. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Venice Concert Band - 'Holiday Joy'
Celebrate the holidays as the Venice Concert Band performs many of the traditional sounds of the season. 7 p.m. Dec. 6. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Tickets are available at www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
David Foster
David Foster returns to the Van Wezel, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, at 8 p.m. Dec. 6. A prolific songwriter, Foster played a key role in the career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé and more. A performer in his own right, he hosted “Foster & Friends” – two star-studded events that were filmed for Great Performances on PBS. This performance will feature many of Foster;s top hits, with musicians and vocalists performing along with him. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org or by calling 941-263-6799.
'A Christmas Wish' with Emanne Beasha
Emanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage. Beasha was a top 10 finalist in "America’s Got Talent" season 14. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade
The 43rd Annual Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade kicks off at noon Dec. 11 from the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, along Carmalita Street and goes down Taylor Road and disbands at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. For more information, visit charlottecountychamber.org.
Winter Arts and Crafts Show
Vendors, holiday gifts, food concessions on site. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 11. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
Charlotte Chorale Christmas concert and silent auction
The Charlotte Chorale returns to the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, for their first concert of the 2021-22 season, "A Time of Wonder" at 4 p.m. Dec. 11. A Silent auction fundraiser event will be included prior to the concert at 3pm and will conclude by the end of The Chorale concert. Call 941-204-0033 for reserved seat tickets. For more information, visit www.charlottechorale.com.
4th Annual Paradise Christmas Fair
Vendors, crafts, food trucks and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 12. Selfies with Santa from noon-1 p.m.. Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St, Punta Gorda. www.facebook.com/localladiessouthflorida.
Punta Gorda Boat Parade
Sails at 6 p.m. Dec. 18. The show is presented by the local boating community. The current route map is found at www.this_years_parade_route.com. For more information, visit puntagordaboatparade.com.
AC/DC tribute band 'Highway To Hell'
"Party on the Plaza" will feature a heavy-metal tribute to rock icons AC/DC at 8 p.m. Dec. 18 at CoolToday Park, 18800 W. Villages Parkway, West Villages. Gates are at 6 p.m. For general admission, no physical seats are available — bring a blanket or chair to sit on. Visit CoolToday Park’s Facebook page for more details.
Festive Holiday Favorites with the Suncoast Brass
Their extensive repertoire includes classical, contemporary, dixieland, jazz, marches and Broadway musicals. 4 p.m. Dec. 19. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony - 'Holiday Pops'
7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Delight in the wonder of the holiday season with a jolly celebration featuring Charlotte High School Symphonic Band and Charisma. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Ron White
White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, he has established himself as a star in his own right. Dec. 19. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or online at seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the stage in the awe-inspiring, eye-popping family holiday spectacular Dec. 30-31.This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. For more information, visit www.bbmannpah.com.
New Year's Eve Show
Ring in the New Year with some of Charlotte County's talented singers as they present a 90-minute concert-style program. Accompanied by music director/pianist Ken Crisp and a drummer, this concert has something for everyone — something old, something new, something country, something pop, something Broadway and more. 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'Exit Laughing'
When the biggest highlight of your life for the past 30 years has been your weekly bridge night out with the “girls”, what do you do when one of your foursome inconveniently dies? If you’re Connie, Leona and Millie, three southern ladies from Birmingham, Ala., you do the most daring thing you’ve ever done. You “borrow” the ashes from the funeral home for one last card game. The wildest, most exciting night your lives involves a police raid, a stripper and a whole new way of looking at all the fun you can have when you’re truly living. Jan. 6-16. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
No Quarter
No Quarter captures the characters of John Bonham, John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant and brings each individual member to the stage in their absolute Prime. Die Hard Zeppelin Fans and Rockstars they’ve shared the stage with have sworn they were watching the real group live. 7 p.m. Jan. 15. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. https://sunevents.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Dvorak - "Violin Concerto." Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
An Evening with Bruce Dickinson
Split into two parts, the first section of the show sees Dickinson taking a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective, treating the audience to private insights into his drive and ambition, peppered with plenty of Iron Maiden anecdotes and a myriad of other experiences encompassing not just the giddy heights but also the extreme lows, told first-hand in his inimitable anarchic style, punctuated with photographs and sometimes even erupting into song a cappella, to illustrate a point. The final section of the evening is devoted entirely to a Q&A session, with the opportunity to pose questions on any subject whatsoever. As Dickinson’s answers will all be completely improvised – the more left-field and quirky the question, the more interesting and compelling the response is likely to be. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. tampatheatre.org or 813-274-8286.
Tomkats Jazz Orchestra
For over 30 years the TomKats Jazz Orchestra, an 18 piece jazz orchestra, has been entertaining jazz and swing fans throughout the west coast of Florida. The band plays jazz, blues, and jazz-rock fusion. With a full jazz orchestra horn section of 5 saxes, 4 trombones, and 4 trumpets, the band’s repertoire includes traditional swing arrangements from the great big bands such as Count Basie and Duke Ellington through the more progressive sounds of Maynard Ferguson, Buddy Rich, and Woody Herman and up to Steely Dan jazz- rock and the modern big band fusion styles of Gordon Goodwin’s Phat Band. They will feature male and female vocalists who perform with the band as well as guitar, keyboard, bass and drums. 7 p.m. Jan. 21. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
The Peace River Trio
7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'New Year, New Adventure'
3 p.m. Jan. 23. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Tickets are available at the box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or online at nppaa.net.
Venice Concert Band - 'See The USA'
Just as you might expect from the title, this program explores a great variety of music from all over our beautiful country. 7 p.m. Jan. 24. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Tickets are available at www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
Tribute Company
The Tribute Company is a celebration of the music, life and times of four of the most dominant soft rock bands of their day – Seals & Crofts, America, Three Dog Night and The Doobie Brothers. The multi-talented cast flawlessly performs the tight instrumentals and beautiful harmonies required to faithfully reproduce the music of these great bands. 7:15 p.m. Jan. 24. Tickets are available at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or email office@bspconline.org.
'Midsummer Night's Dream'
Get lost in the forest with the National Players in the most epic romantic entanglement of all time. A magical comedy that’s fun for children and adults alike. 7 p.m. Jan. 26. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'Raisin in the Sun'
National Players is honored to portray this award-winning drama with a universal story about an African American family dealing with prejudice, history, and a world where everything changes. 7 p.m. Jan. 27. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'US Stones: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones'
The U.S. Stones are the only Rolling Stones Tribute Band to have a young in his prime Mick Jagger clone with all the moves and signature voice and are configured like the real Stones Touring show. This is like seeing the Stones in the mid-70s - 80s at the height of their career. This is a eight piece band with keys, horns and more, just like the real thing, no tracks and as authentic as it gets. 7 p.m. Jan. 28. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Charlotte County Fair
Jan. 28-Feb. 6. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. https://thecharlottecountyfair.com.
Ann Alton and Friends
A concert of romantic chamber music. 3 p.m. Jan. 30. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Free will offerings with a suggested donation of $15. For more information call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
Dailey & Vincent
Dubbed by CMT as the “Rockstars of Bluegrass,” the Dailey & Vincent duo has been hailed throughout the music industry as one of the most exciting, reputable and elite Bluegrass bands in America. 7 p.m. Jan. 30. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. https://sunevents.com.
11th Annual ‘Hottest Business Day in Paradise’ Business Expo
There will be more than 100 local businesses showcasing and marketing their products and services from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The expo is free and open to the public. For more information, visit charlottecountychamber.org.
'Hotter Than July: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder and Lionel Ritchie'
This band believes in spreading positivity and love at their shows. They'll fill the room with high energy music that will have you sweating on the dance floor and leave you in a good mood. 7 p.m. Feb. 4. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'Bell, Book and Candle'
Gillian Holroyd is one of the few modern people who can actually cast spells and perform feats of supernaturalism. She casts a spell over a unattached publisher, Shepherd Henderson, Partly to keep him away from a rival and partly because she is attracted to him. He falls head over heels in love with her at once and wants to marry her. But witches, unfortunately, cannot fall in love, and this minute imperfection leads to a number of difficulties. Ultimately, the lady breaks with her companions in witchery, preferring the normal and human love offered by the attractive publisher. But before the happy conclusion of the romance, Gillian comes very near to losing him. Feb. 4-20. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. Feb. 6. Copland - "Appalachian Spring." Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
The Edwards Twins
Remember all the wonderful variety shows from the '70s & '80s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas' number one impersonators of all time. All your favorite legendary Superstars come alive in an evening with "The Stars." 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'Blues Brothers Tribute with Tina Turner'
Blues Brothers Soul Band Tribute is a high energy powerhouse performance of a show. None of the success of this show would be possible without the sheer class of the bands musicians. Jake and Elwood themselves are fictional characters (created originally by John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd), but there is no substitute for the genuine top-quality accomplishment of the players. 7 p.m. Feb. 11. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Country JAM FEST Harborside
Featuring Mark Chesnutt, Jared Hovis and Andy Pursell Band. Gates open at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2ZK7sIJ.
Los Lobos
Living legends Los Lobos, still rocking after five decades together, visit SWFL in support of their 17th studio album, "Native Sons." 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-235-FORK or twistedfork.net.
Blue Oyster Cult
Blue Oyster Cult performing their unforgettable hard rock hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. Feb. 12. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
The Boys of D63
Songs of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, and hits from the 1970s. 7:15 p.m. Feb. 14. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or go to www.bspconline.org.
'The Simon & Garfunkel Story'
The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" will return to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the box office.
'Late Night Catechism'
A solo comedy play about a fictional Catholic nun, written by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan. The show itself is a form of participatory theatre where the actress playing the nun is the only person on stage, and members of the audience become members of the nun's school class. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'Diva's of Soul: A Tribute to Whitney Houston and Donna Summer'
A two-tribute show in the same night by the same awesome band and the same ultra-talented woman: Latraia Savage is that woman. She portrays both Whitney Houston, the most awarded female artist of all time, and Donna Summer, the world-renowned Queen of Disco. 7 p.m. Feb. 18. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022
America’s favorite dance show is back on tour. This year’s all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers thrilling audiences with all of the breathtaking dance styles. 8 p.m. Feb. 18. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. www.bbmannpah.com or call 239-481-4849.
Thunder By The Bay
Suncoast Charities for Children, organizer for the 24th Annual Thunder By The Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival, announced the traditional three day Festival is scheduled for Feb. 18-20 at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota..The festival will feature continuous live music being billed as, “Where Rock Meets Country.” Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for outdoor seating in front of a large outdoor stage. Featured headliner for the weekend is FireHouse, performing at 8 p.m. Feb.19. Other bands performing include Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi Tribute), Tobacco Rd Band, Free Fallin (Tom Petty Tribute), Bobby Friss, Diary of an Ozzman (Ozzy Osbourne Tribute), 30ot6 and The Verge. “Thunder Alley” will be located inside Robarts Arena featuring one of a kind custom motorcycle, car and truck displays. Outside on the festival grounds guests can enjoy over 100 vendors, a 17 class bike show, motorcycle stereo sound off competition, freestyle acts, a motorcycle burnout contest, a tented full bar area with seating, food court and more. For tickets, and complete listing of all festival events, visit thunderbythebay.org or call 941-487-7904.
Punta Gorda Symphony — Strings On The Lawn
4 p.m. Feb. 20. Florida Southwestern State College Charlotte Campus, Building O, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'Heart and Soul'
3 p.m. Feb. 20. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Tickets are available at the box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or online at nppaa.net.
Venice Concert Band - 'Bach To Broadway'
The Venice Concert Band will be opening with a Bach prelude and fugue, then on to Mozart with a surprising twist, and ending with Beethoven for classical music lovers. Then the concert will move to the Broadway stage with a tribute to Broadway. 7 p.m. Feb. 21. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Tickets are available at www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
'A Billy Joel Tribute: Streetlife Serenader'
7 p.m. Feb. 25. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Beatlemaniax-USA
7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
Southwind Bluegrass Band
Music ranging from the '40s and '50s to today's bluegrass styles. 3 p.m. Feb. 27. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Free will offerings with a suggested donation of $15. For more information call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
Cahal Dunne
"Ireland's Piano Man — The Man of Many Jackets." 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'John Denver Musical Tribute' by Ted Vigil Trio
Ted Vigil is a singer, songwriter and John Denver tribute artist. Vigil has performed with John Denver’s lead guitarist and has even played for Denver’s own “Windstar Foundation” in Colorado. With the uncanny resemblance and sound of the late Denver, Vigil performs many of Denver’s hits. 7:30 Feb. 28. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'A Tribute to Abba: Almost Abba'
This costumed, choreographed sound-a-like show recreates the nostalgia of Abba like no other. 7 p.m. March 4. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Cahal Dunne and Choir Play
7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. March 5. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. March 6. Stravinsky - "The Firebird." Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
'The Martin & Lewis Tribute Show'
"The Martin and Lewis Tribute" is a show in a class all its own. Never have two artists captured the very essence and chemistry of the celebrities they perform as have Tom Stevens and Tony Lewis. These two incredible performers have each had success on their own. Having spent the last 27 years performing throughout Australia. Tony Lewis has created a name for himself as the quintessential Jerry Lewis. His one show has sold out countless venues and has earned him the respect as one of Australia's best entertainers. 7:30 p.m. March 8. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'A Beach Boys Tribute: The Beach Buoys'
The Beach Buoys are seasoned, working musicians who have taken great effort to recreate the look, sound, and feel of a live Beach Boys performance circa 1965! The approach is not to simply “cover” Beach Boys music. The approach is to offer a “True Tribute” to the Beach Boys. 7 p.m. March 11. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'Curtain Up'
Based on the author’s earlier Respecting You Piers, Curtain Up! is the hilarious story of five women who inherit equal shares in a dilapidated theatre and plan bring it back to life again. They try various fundraising schemes but their most ambitious is to hold a concert featuring local talent and a world-famous star who agrees to appear for no fee! However, their plans go awry and it’s a race to keep their audience from guessing the truth of the matter. A fast paced and very funny comedy with five great roles for women. March 11-27. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Everly Set
A tribute to The Everly Brothers. 7:15 p.m. March 14. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or go to www.bspconline.org.
'A Tribute to Elton John: Greggie and the Jets'
7 p.m. March 18. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
The Guess Who
The Guess Who performing their classic hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. March 19. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
Two Pianos
Rozier and Kaff present classical to current musical styles. 3 p.m. March 20. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Free will offerings with a suggested donation of $15. For more information call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'The Promise of Spring'
3 p.m. March 20. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Tickets are available at the box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or online at nppaa.net.
Venice Concert Band - "Twelve Little Notes'
Bach, Rock, Mozart, Beatles, Irish Rhapsodies, Broadway melodies – our world has been enriched with the sounds of so many musical compositions. Every song, opera, symphony, ballet, march or musical is based on twelve little notes. Let’s see what those twelve little notes can do. 7 p.m. March 21. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Tickets are available at www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
'The Peace River Trio: A Tribute to the Great Folk Artists of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s'
7 p.m. March 23. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'A Journey Tribute: Never Stop Believin''
The show starts out like seeing Journey playing the "Evolution" and "Departure" albums in 1978 then jump to the mid-80s look with a costume change mid show and you are seeing the "Escape" and "Frontiers" albums tour. 7 p.m. March 26. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
William Florian - 'The Neil Diamond Story'
7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. March. 26. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony — Harborside Brass
4 p.m. March 27. Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
The Oak Ridge Boys
March 28 at the Charlotte Harbor and Conference Center. 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett: The Caribbean Chillers'
7 p.m. April 1. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Kenny G
Kenny G performs his contemporary jazz hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. April 3. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
'Wildflowers: A Tribute to Tom Petty'
7 p.m. April 8. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
The Goldtones
7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. April 9. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
'There's A Burglar In My Bed'
After 13 years of marriage, William W. Worthingon III (Billy) and his wife Ashley, wealthy New England socialites, are contemplating divorce. Their Massachusetts’ estate consists of a 200-acre compound with a sixteen-bedroom mansion and a smaller beach cottage. Thanks to a pre-nuptial agreement, both know precisely what to expect from a divorce settlement. There is one item, however, that both parties want….and that is the famous Worthington necklace. Since both want to keep the necklace for themselves, both Billy and Ashley devise separate plans to steal the necklace. April 13-24. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Southern Grand Slam Music Festival
Headliner April 22: Justin Moore. Headliner April 23: TBA. April 22-23. Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. https://bit.ly/3q8g6ez.
North Port Concert Band - 'Somewhere in Time'
3 p.m. April 24. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Tickets are available at the box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or online at nppaa.net.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. April 24. Joan Ellison Sings Judy Garland. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Venice Concert Band - 'Spring Bouquet'
With music from "The Mission," "Aladdin" and the composer Marvin Hamlish, you will leave this program with a refreshed spirit. 7 p.m. Aprll 25. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Tickets are available at www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
'Wedding Belles'
Four garden-club ladies meet a young girl who has come to their little Texas town to marry an infantry man before he ships off for World War II. The women impulsively decide to throw the girl an elaborate wedding. Their lives and friendships are thrown into turmoil as they race to accomplish the nuptials in one frenzied afternoon. May 13-22. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
