The Beatlemaniax-USA: A Tribute to the Beatles
The Beatlemaniax-USA perform the Beatles classic songs from their "touring years," 1962-1966 and recreate songs from the "studio years" 1967-1970 which were never performed in concert by The Beatles themselves. The arrangements have been kept as close to the original recordings as possible and all members are featured during the show. 7 p.m. March 6. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
LoCash will be performing an exclusive acoustic show
An exclusive evening with country superstars-LoCash. Chris and Preston of LoCash will put on an incredible acoustic performance backed by their 3 piece acoustic band at 6 p.m. March 6 at City Marketplace, 115 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. The concert is a small event with table only seating limited to a total of 300 guests — all under a large tent. With special guests Jack Michael and Donny Hough of the Jack Michael Band and rising star Melissa Lee. Tickets are available at bit.ly/37CdvQj.
Harbor Nights fundraiser
Harbor Nights is a charity event filled with dinner, open bar, dancing, live and silent auction at Gilchrist Park, Punta Gorda, at 5 p.m. March. 6. Music by The Kollections. It is a beach casual event so dress accordingly. Proceeds go directly to the Children and Families Scholarship Funds and programs in Charlotte County served by The SKY Family YMCA. Individual tickets are $125 and can be purchased at www.swflymca.org/events/2021/03/06/port-charlotte/harbor-nights-2021.
'Hop'N Into Spring' arts and crafts sale
Punta Gorda Garden Club Arts and Crafts Sale, 'Hop'N Into Spring" will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 6, outdoors at First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave, Punta Gorda. Original works of art, hand crafted items, botanical designs, plants. All price ranges, cash or check only. Proceeds fund scholarship program and community projects. For more information, call 941-676-2833 or www.pggc.org. Masks required.
Gala of The Royal Horses
The Gala of The Royal Horses is created, produced and led by world-renowned riding master Rene Gasser, who with the experiences of seven generations has recreated an event only previously seen at the famous riding schools in Vienna and Spain. 3 p.m. March 6. The Charlotte County Fair, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.thecharlottecountyfair.com.
Annual Charity Golf Outing
The Knights of Columbus' 40th Annual Charity Golf Outing will be March 6. Registration/Check-In is at 7 a.m., Shotgun start at 8 a.m., banquet and raffle at 1:30 p.m. Lake Venice Golf Club, 1801 Harbor Drive S. Venice. $85 per person or $340 per foursome. Register at epiphanyknights.org.
Centennial Fishing Derby Awards Festival
Charlotte County Community Services invites the community to the free Centennial Fishing Derby Awards Festival, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 6 at Port Charlotte Beach Park. Fishing skills competitions, door prizes, food trucks, music and event sponsor booths will be on site. Admission is free but registration is recommended at https://tinyurl.com/FishingDerbyAwards. For information visit www.charlottecounty100.com/fishing-derby. Port Charlotte Beach Park is located at 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. For information, contact David Plautz at 941-627-1074 or David.Plautz@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Annual Antique Ford Car Show at Edison and Ford Winter Estates
Edison and Ford Winter Estates will host its annual Antique Ford Car Show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 6. Each year, classic car owners and club members exhibit their cars on the Ford estate lawn as a tribute to Henry Ford, the pioneer of the automobile industry. Exhibitors will showcase their Mustangs, Thunderbirds, Model Ts and many other models.
Along with the car show, there will also be a DJ on site playing music, and refreshments available for purchase. Visitors can also tour the gardens, museum, laboratory and see the historic homes. The site includes more than 18 acres of botanical gardens along the Caloosahatchee River with plants and trees from all around the world. This family event is $25, which includes a self-guided tour of the entire site. Masks are required. Tickets may be purchased at EdisonFord.org or at the ticket counter. 2350 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers.
Sarasota Spring Fine Art Festival
The Sarasota Spring Fine Art Festival transforms JD Hamel Park into an outdoor gallery of original, handmade works by artisans from across America. This tapestry of art is woven from creations in painting, sculpting, jewelry, photography, glass, ceramics, fiber and wearable art, mixed-media, woodworking and much more. Talk with artists and order a piece of art made just for you. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 6-7. The event is at JD Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota. The event layout will be adjusted to allow more spacing between booths. Masks will be required for artists to wear during the event, also for attendees. Masks will be provided if attendees do not have on arrival. Artists will have hand sanitizers in their booth and hand sanitizer stations will be spaced throughout the event site. www.paragonartevents.com.
Bootsey-Licious comedy and bingo
Entertainment, with comedy, music and bingo. 2 p.m. March 7 at the American Legion Post 110, 3152 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Cash prizes. $15. Tickets available by calling 941-629-7442.
Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo
March 11-14. Gates open at 11 a.m. Rodeo action begins at 2 p.m. 2450 Roan St., Arcadia.
The Caribbean Chillers: A Jimmy Buffett Tribute
The Caribbean Chillers are a dynamic Florida based Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band that brings you the sights and sounds, and the FUN of a real Jimmy Buffett concert. Close your eyes and you'll be transported to that "Magical Musical place" Jimmy calls. 7 p.m. March 13. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Charlotte Chorale presents 'Haydn to Hamlisch'
Experience the brilliance of composers Franz Joseph Haydn and Marvin Hamlisch with The Charlotte Chorale at 4 p.m. March 13 at the First Baptist Church, 459 Gill St., Punta Gorda. The award-winning Charlotte Chorale will once again showcase both classical and modern composers ranging from the eighteenth to twentieth centuries. The performance will feature select compositions by Haydn and the composers he influenced, followed by several works of Marvin Hamlisch, one of the most prolific and influential composers for both Broadway and Hollywood. Frank Sanders, the first-place winner of The Charlotte Chorale’s 2020 scholarship auditions and currently a freshman at Florida Gulf Coast University, will perform a saxophone solo.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. The audience will be limited to meet the CDC COVID guidelines of social distancing. Tickets and advanced registration required. For additional information or to subscribe to our mailing list, please visit charlottechorale.com or email thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.
7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
7 Bridges has been touring nationally since 2008 and are bringing their recreation of Eagles hits. The band takes the stage at 7 p.m. March 13 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. For those interested in seeing them in Venice the band takes the stage at 7 p.m. March 19 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. For Punta Gorda ticket information, visit www.sunevents.com or call 941-833-5444. For Venice ticket information, visit www.sunevents.com or call 863-494-9362.
Comedy at The Library Comedy Club
7:30 p.m. March 13: Jeff Gerbino. March 20: Erik Myers. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 in advance/$15 at the door. For reservations, call 305-343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Service Dog presentation
1:30 p.m. March 14. A $5 donation is requested for training costs. This is an outdoor event. Masks are required. American Legion Post 110, 3152 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte 941-629-7442
Concert in the Park
Music by Leslie DeCosta and comedy by Gid Pool. noon-4 p.m. March 14 at Laishely Park, Punta Gorda. www.facebook.com/events/418635496049072.
Strings in the Garden and Harborside Brass
After four successful outdoor concerts in December and February, select Punta Gorda Symphony musicians will perform newly added chamber concerts at two new locations in Punta Gorda: "Strings in the Garden: Baroque + Beatles + Wine" at Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens on March 14 and Harborside Brass at Four Points by Sheraton on April 11. "Strings in the Garden" will feature a trio of violin, cello and piano led by Punta Gorda Symphony’s Concertmaster Ming Gao.Harborside Brass will be a celebration of music performed by Punta Gorda Symphony brass players at Four Points by Sheraton. Music on the program will feature tunes from Broadway to opera. Concerts will be limited to socially distanced audiences of 150 and will follow standard COVID-related health and safety guidelines. All patrons are required to wear a mask upon arrival and throughout the duration of the concert apart from drinking or eating refreshments within a patron’s own seating area. Advanced ticketing is required. For more information and tickets, visit www.PGSymphony.org or call the office at 941-205-5996.
St. Patrick’s Day at Fishermen’s Village
Fishermen’s Village will play host to the following entertainment beginning from noon-9 p.m. March 17. Acoustic musicians Beth Travers and Dave Signs will sing Irish tunes from noon-4 p.m. at Center Court. The Calendar Girls dance troupe will perform at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. near center court. Bag pipers will be performing in various locations throughout Fishermen’s Village between 2-4 p.m. Musicians Tim Wechgelaer and Rick Rourke will be performing a mix of traditional Irish tunes, originals and sing-a-longs accompanied by guitar and fiddle from 5-9 p.m. in Center Court. Fishermen’s Village is at 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-8721 or www.fishville.com. Attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wear masks.
Senior Resources Open House
10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 19 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Masks are required. No registration required, call Amie Conti for additional information at 941-787-0687.
All That Jazz: Celebration of Charlotte County's 100th Birthday
The Military Heritage Museum and the Charlotte County Florida Historical Society are proud to present All That Jazz. This narrated concert performed by the Jazz Phools, will tell the story of the county's founding in 1921 with the original music, photographs and words of that time woven together into an event, that you will remember for years. Meet the people, the places and the music that brought Charlotte County into being. The 1920's will sparkle and roar for the special one-night-only exclusive event on the stage of the Gulf Theater. Joining the band will be guest vocalists, Kirsten Joyer and Isaac James. 7 p.m. March 20. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Peace River National Art Festival
A kaleidoscope of artistic creativity will be presented at the Peace River National Art Festival, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 20-21 in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Nationally recognized juried artists represent various mediums including art glass, fiber arts, jewelry, leather goods, metalwork, oil paintings, photography, pottery, stone sculptures and watercolor. Live music and an array of food and beverages complement the art show and create a full-day cultural experience. Artwork will be offered for sale in a variety of price points. Admission is $5 per person, which benefits community programs at the Visual Arts Center.
The Rocketman: A Tribute to Elton John
Rus Anderson performs as a young Elton John in The Rocket Man Show — driving a night of Elton's greatest hits, with spot on vocals and fierce piano playing. 7 p.m. March 26. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Family Funfest
The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library will be conducting a fundraiser featuring a huge book sale, three food trucks, outdoor fun for children, a gift basket raffle and a book talk and song with entertainer/author Cahal Dunne from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 26. Masks are required. Shannon Staub Library, 4765 Career Lane, North Port. Register at www.friendsofsspl.org.
Easter Drive Thru Event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Easter festivities. The event will include a food pantry, Easter goodie bags. We will be giving out bicycle helmets and fitting them for each child. Car seat safety checks will also be done at the event. Even the Easter Bunny will be on the scene for all the boys and girls to see and wave to on their way by. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Reserve your spot by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200 ext.7273. For the safety of the community, this will be a drive thru event only. CDC guidelines will be followed.
Waterfest Poker Run
The Englewood Beach Waterfest "Pack the Pantry" Poker Run on Charlotte Harbor is set for March 27. Travel by car, boat or motorcycle to visit five stops with a chance to win $500. The main stop will be The Village Brew House in Fishermen’s Village, Punta Gorda. Other stops are Four Points Sheraton Docks and Riviera Bar & Grill on Alligator Creek, both in Punta Gorda, Cass Cay Restaurant in Burnt Store Isles, Ice Cream Social Boat (anchored at Peace River light G1 and accessible by boat only), and the Twisted Fork at Black Widow Harley-Davidson in El Jobean (car or motorcycle only). There will be a pre-run party on March 26 at Four Points Sheraton. Proceeds will benefit Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, Punta Gorda and Englewood Helping Hand. For more information and registration, visit englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
Women in Wellness helping Women in Crisis
Join Korman Relief & Wellness Center from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27, as women business owners showcase a variety of services, from yoga, to massage, to posture and movement assessments, to hearing tests, to anti-aging therapy, with the ability to even try them out yourself. There will also be drawings and giveaways. Admission is $15. All proceeds benefit the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.). Korman Relief & Wellness Center, 16954 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-6700.
'Letters From Home' Patriotic Show
"Letters From Home" brings back the style of the USO with incredible high energy performances featuring Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann. This one-of-a-kind live show features the music of WWII, Vietnam and beyond. 7 p.m. April 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
The Diva's of Soul: A Tribute to Whitney Houston and Donna Summer
A two-tribute show in the same night by the same awesome band and the same ultra-talented woman: Latraia Savage is that woman! In this unbelievable show, she portrays both Whitney Houston, the most awarded female artist of all time, and Donna Summer, the world-renowned Queen of Disco. 7 p.m. April 17. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
2021 Sarasota Film Festival
This year’s festival will be presented in a hybrid format featuring virtual screenings plus events including the popular live Q&A’s and conversations. April 30-May 9. sarasotafilmfestival.com.
‘Centennial Memories … This is OUR Charlotte!’
Charlotte County Community Services invites community members, organizations and businesses to participate in “Centennial Memories … This is OUR Charlotte!,” 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 15 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. This free program is a hometown gathering celebrating Charlotte County’s Centennial through reminiscing and sharing experiences, photos, artifacts, stories and memorabilia. Performers for the event include Dance with Janis, Studio 8 Dance of Port Charlotte and the Punta Gorda Symphony, with a special visit from The Royal Order of Ponce De Leon Conquistadors of Charlotte County and their ship. Masks are required by all attendees and the center will follow specific protocols to keep participants safe. For information, contact Tracy Herman at 941-613-3176. Registration ends April 23. Space is limited.
'A Christmas Wish' with Emanne Beasha
Emanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage. Beasha was a top 10 finalist in "America’s Got Talent" season 14. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Crafty Ladies of GCUMC
The Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church have hand-crafted items available from 9-11:30 a.m. each Thursday at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). You can also call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Please note that masks and social distancing are mandatory. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com for more information.
‘Telling Your Story’ Centennial exhibit
“Telling Your Story,” a centennial exhibit, features objects from the county’s archival collection. The exhibit is on display through December 2021 at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, Mid-County Regional Library and Englewood Charlotte Public Library. Each location will feature a different set of artifacts. The exhibits at Mid-County Regional Library and the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library are available for viewing 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, and the exhibits at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library are available 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. For information, contact Dr. Jennifer Zoebelein at 941-613-3214 or Jennifer.Zoebelein@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
