Caribbean American Heritage Month Celebration
Centennial Park comes alive with the sights and sounds of the Caribbean from 1-6 p.m. June 20. There will be art, music, dance, food, games and much more during this Cultural and Father's Day celebration. Bring your blankets, chairs and dancing shoes. 1185 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, visit visit https://bit.ly/3gppYLD.
Food Drive
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will hold its monthly food drive from 10 a.m.-noon June 21. Donations are delivered to the North Port Salvation Army and benefit local residents. Drop off your staples at the front entrance and they will be unloaded by church members. For more information, visit 941-426-5580.
Bluegrass Bash
The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash features three top Bluegrass bands, Flat Land, Heartland Jam Band and If & When on June 26 at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 NE Cubitis Ave., Arcadia. A $7 per person donation is requested of non-members. Bring chairs for seating in the outdoor shaded pavilion. Beginning Bluegrass Jam at 10 a.m., with Flat Land at 1 p.m. then Heartland Jam Band followed by If & When. For more information, call 941-467-2051 or visit www.heartlandbluegrass.org.
Comedy at The Library Comedy Club
R.C. Smith. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 7:30 p.m. June 26. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $10 in advance/ $15 at the door. For reservations, call 305-343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Celebrate America Concert
Featuring country music star Josh Gracin, The Flying Buffaloes and The Jack-Michael Band. Music starts at 5 p.m. July 3 at Laishley Park, 150 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3yWQsf4.
Big Ship Music Festival
This years lineup to includes Freddie McGregor, Cocoa T, Anthony B, Chino, Etana, Perfect, Mykal Rose and more. Noon July 3. All backed by the award-winning Code Red Band. Music by Earthquake Sound, Felix International Sound and DJ Diamond. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3fXCHE5.
'An American Holiday - Stars, Stripes & Fireworks'
Fishermen’s Village presents their inaugural two-day Independence Weekend Celebration – “An American Holiday - Stars, Stripes & Fireworks” July 3-4. Village organizers are cognizant to the fact that Punta Gorda was unable to truly celebrate July 4 last year due to the pandemic. With the approval/support of Village owner Jon Larmore (Arciterra), Fishermen’s Village has decided to make up for it by hosting a fireworks display at 9 p.m. July 3. As a result, Punta Gorda gets two shows this year. Laishley Park will host their annual fireworks display on July 4. Visitors will enjoy a dynamic weekend of fun, engaging, family friendly activities, live music, specialty foods, shopping, water recreation and fireworks. July 3: Festivities kick off at noon with food trucks, food trucks, mermaid meet and greet, bounce house/playland, Jungle Run, military vehicles on display, glitter/tattoo artist, balloon headband artists, juggling acts/magic shows and live music. Fireworks at 9 p.m. Noon July 4: Freedom Swim. Festivities continue at Fishermen's Village at noon July 4 with food trucks, mermaid meet and greet, bounce house/playland, Jungle Run, military vehicles on display, glitter/tattoo artist, balloon headband artists, juggling acts/magic shows and live music. Fireworks display at 9 p.m. from Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Call 941-639-8721 for more information or visit www.fishville.com. 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
Fourth of July barbecue
Join the Knights of Columbus #7052 for a barbecue celebration on July 3. Snacks and drinks at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. The menu includes burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, corn on the cob and an ice cream bar. Includes ice tea, lemonade and water. Cold beer and wine are also available. Cost is $15 per person. Register online at epiphsnyknights.org. For cash/check payments, register with Nancy Kraszewski at 284-814-9954. Knights of Columbus is at 512 Substation Road, Venice.
Fourth-Fest & Fireworks in Laishley Park
This year’s event features Water-Mania, a group of 12 giant waterslides which will be located in Laishley Park. There will be slides of all types and sizes for all ages.There will also be a large Kid’s Fun Zone with plenty to keep the young ones excited throughout the day and evening. Vendors, displays and unique shopping opportunities await as the park will be filled with booths just waiting for attendees to visit. There will also be plenty of fun festival food, cold beer and beverages.To keep with the festive atmosphere, the event will feature live music throughout the day. This year’s live music will start at 3 p.m. At 7 p.m. the Charlotte High School NJROTC will present the colors with the national anthem. This year’s featured musical performances include: 5:30 p.m.:The Champ Jaxon Band, 7:30 p.m.:The Boogiemen.The Smuggler’s Community Foundation will present the annual Riley Community Service Award onstage at 7:15 p.m.. This year’s fireworks display is sure not to disappoint with what organizers are calling the most spectacular fireworks display in the event’s history scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. lighting up the sky over the Peace River. Gates open at 2 p.m. July 4. Admission is $5 per person with proceeds helping to offset the expense of the fireworks, which are entirely funded by donations and sponsorships. Wristbands for unlimited use of the waterslides during the event will be available for purchase for $10. July 4 at Laishley Park, 150 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fXBFYJ.
'Freedom Sings'
Choral music returns to Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda on July 4 when members of the church choir, joined by members of Bion Cantorum and other community volunteers, will present an Independence Day concert beginning at 3 p.m. No tickets are required. A free will offering (suggested $15 donation) will be taken at the one-hour event. Choral conductor for this special celebration will be Dennis Ausman, accompanied by Jane Schroeder. On the program will be tributes to the armed forces who defend our freedom. All veterans in attendance, whether singing or not, will be recognized for their service. Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda, For more information, call 941-626-1070.
4th of July celebration
William A. Garvey VFW Post 8203 will host a 4th of July celebration at 3 p.m. July 4. Free hotdogs and hamburgers fresh from the grill, drink specials and raffles. Featuring live patriotic and country music by Nashville recording artist, Johnny Lee Howard. William A. Garvey VFW Post 8203, 4860 Trott Circle, North Port. For more information, call 941-426-6865.
Lighting up July 4 in Englewood
Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club will present the 2021 Light Up Lemon Bay fireworks show in Englewood at 9:05 p.m. July 4. The launch site is Blind Pass Beach Park, 7770 Manasota Key Road. The show will be visible from Blind Pass Beach, Manasota Beach, Englewood Beach, Indian Mound Park, Lemon Bay Park, the west end of West Dearborn Street, Tom Adams Bridge, and by boat in the Gulf of Mexico and Lemon Bay. Visit www.facebook.com/LemonBaySunriseRotary/ for updated information.
North Port Freedom Fest
The city of North Port has planned its annual Freedom Fest Fireworks show, presented by American Irrigation, for 9 p.m. July 4 at the North Port High School football field, 6400 W Price Blvd. Before the fireworks, enjoy live music featuring Stereo FM, games, vendors and activities on the Butler Park fields, vendors and a community sing-along. Parking lots will open at 6 p.m. at Butler Park, Heron Creek Middle School and North Port High School. Watch from your vehicle or your parking space, or from the grass at the Butler Park multi-purpose fields, or online via a Facebook Live stream. Bring their own chairs and/or blankets to claim a space for viewing on a first-come, first-served basis. Tune into WKDW 97.5FM for accompanying music and pre-fireworksentertainment.Check www.CityofNorthPort.com/FreedomFestival for updates or call 941-429-PARK(7275) for information.
Venice Fireworks
Fourth of July fireworks will be from 9-9:30 p.m. July 4 from Humphris Park (South Jetty) at 2000 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice. The fireworks can be viewed from area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis and around Venice. Social distancing is encouraged. Officials want boats to be at anchor by 8:30 p.m. July 4; the Venice Inlet will be closed to boat traffic at 8:45 p.m. until about 45 minutes after the display’s grand finale. In the case of inclement weather, fireworks may be delayed. Visit the Venice Facebook page (Venice, Florida Municipal Government), Twitter @CityofVeniceFL) or the city's website’s for updates at www.venicegov.com.
Christmas in July Bazaar
Over 80 vendors will be onsite with an array of great handmade crafts and more. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 9-10 and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 11. Join Santa each day in Centennial Hall from noon-2 p.m. for free pictures as well as complimentary cookies. In addition to vendors and activities, you won’t want to miss all of the delicious food choices including bake sale items, the “world famous strawberry shortcake" and a variety of treats from our concession stand. Live music each day, as well as special deals in the thrift shops and Centennial Hall. For more information, call 941-625-4175. Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
Cabaret by the Bay
The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces July dates for Cabaret by the Bay, a series of intimate performances held in the Grand Foyer. Blues songstress Lauren Mitchell headlines the performances at 7:30 p.m. July 9-10. Doors open at 7 p.m. and limited seating is available with a maximum of four guests per table. Mitchell will be accompanied by “The Professor” – her longtime musical collaborator, Michael Hensley. Drinks and light appetizers by Mattison’s at the Van Wezel will be available for purchase. Tables for up to two guests are $40 and tables for up to four guests are $80. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office at, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Food and beverage are not included in the price of the table reservation.
CDBIA Dart Tournament
The Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association's Dart Tournament will be July 10 at the Icehouse Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. and darts will be in the air at 2:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place dart teams. The 1st place winner gets to choose which of the following CDBIA nonprofit members will receive $500: Boy and Girls Club of Charlotte County, Charlotte County Young Life, Crossroads Hope Academy, Gulf Coast Partnership or The Homeless Coalition. Registration is $80 per team (four players). Register before June 26 and save $20 per team. For any additional information or to register email Alaina@CDBIA.com.
Visani's Got Talent: A Comedy Competition Round 2
Ten stand up comedians will compete for a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission. This competition is for five minutes of clean stand up comedy. Comic sign ups are available now over the phone. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top 3 at their initial event. Comedians who place in the top 3 may be eligible to host future events or capture additional stage time to develop their 7 minute finals set. 7:30 p.m. July 13. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
Drum Corps International marches into cinemas
Drum Corps International marches back into theaters nationwide this summer with “The DCI Celebration Countdown.” This special one-night event features amazing sights and sounds from five of the nation’s top drum corps, including iconic DCI World Championship performances from Fort Mill, SC’s Carolina Crown’s Inferno (2015); Rosemont, IL’s The Cavaliers’ Propaganda (2016), Concord, CA’s Blue Devils’ Metamorph (2017); Santa Clara, CA’s Santa Clara Vanguard’s (2018) Babylon and Canton, OH’s Bluecoats The Bluecoats (2019). Additionally, interspersed between the performances, attendees will see live spots with broadcast hosts from the spring training site of the Bluecoats, in addition to pre-recorded up-to-the-moment rehearsal camp updates from several other groups that will appear at DCI events this August at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.Tickets for “The DCI Celebration Countdown” on July 15 are available at www.FathomEvents.com.
Visani's Got Talent: A Comedy Competition Round 3
Ten stand up comedians will compete for a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission. This competition is for five minutes of clean stand up comedy. Comic sign ups are available now over the phone. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top 3 at their initial event. Comedians who place in the top 3 may be eligible to host future events or capture additional stage time to develop their 7 minute finals set. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
Sandbar Music Festival
Get ready to float your cares away at the end of the Summer blowout Music Festival on the Boca Grande Sandbar, off Dog Island. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 4. Music by American Made, Pure Country and Tobacco Rd Band. For more information, call 305-761-8860 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Big-Boy-Toyz-Expo-239558723194226.
Visani's Got Talent: A Comedy Competition Finals
7:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
98ROCKFEST
Joining the headliner Shinedown on the mainstage will be rock legends Seether, Candlebox, Fozzy and Dirty Honey. The free show on the plaza will feature electrifying performances by rock’s fastest rising stars Ayron Jones and Zero 9:36 and hosted by 98ROCK’s Skratch N’Sniff. 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at AMALIE Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, with the pre-show free show plaza stage starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
Florida International Air Show
The Florida International Air Show is set for Oct. 16-17 at the Punta Gorda Airport, Challenger Blvd., Punta Gorda. For details, visit www.floridaairshow.com.
Chalk Festival
The Chalk Festival is back Oct. 29-31 with a final viewing day Nov. 1 at Venice Airport, 150 Airport Ave. E., Venice. Artists will use chalk as their medium to create oversized masterpieces as spectators are invited to watch. A new layout will provide lounge settings, beverages and plenty to eat. A curated festival with select artists bringing you the best the art form has to offer. A separate area for children of all ages will afford all the opportunity to give chalk art a try, both on the ground and on chalk walls. Live music, vendors, fun and spirits. Artists, volunteers and spectators are encouraged to dress up to help set the weekends playful goblin mood.Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/chalk-festival-tickets-154889076397.
Scholarship Clambake
New College of Florida will celebrate the 42nd anniversary of its annual Scholarship Clambake, hosted by the New College Foundation at 6 p.m. Nov. 4. The event will take place on the New College bayfront beside College Hall, 5800 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Featuring cocktails at sunset, New England fare and a live auction, Clambake has been one of Sarasota’s most popular philanthropic events for more than four decades. All ticket proceeds benefit student scholarships. Tickets start at $250, and sponsorships are available. For more information, call 941-487-4800.
Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival - Mindi Abair/Shawn Brown concert
Mindi Abair and full band to perform with opening act Shawn Brown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 941-833-5444 or www.CharlotteHarborECC.com.
Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival - Eric Darius/Selina Albright concert
Eric Darius is internationally known as an elite saxophonist, songwriter, producer and performer. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 941-833-5444 or www.CharlotteHarborECC.com.
David Foster
David Foster returns to the Van Wezel, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, at 8 p.m. Dec. 6. A prolific songwriter, Foster played a key role in the career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé and more. A performer in his own right, he hosted “Foster & Friends” – two star-studded events that were filmed for Great Performances on PBS. This performance will feature many of Foster;s top hits, with musicians and vocalists performing along with him. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org or by calling 941-263-6799.
'A Christmas Wish' with Emanne Beasha
Emanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage. Beasha was a top 10 finalist in "America’s Got Talent" season 14. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Blue Oyster Cult
Blue Oyster Cult performing their unforgettable hard rock hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. Feb. 12. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
The Guess Who
The Guess Who performing their classic hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. March 19. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
Kenny G
Kenny G performs his contemporary jazz hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. April 3. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
