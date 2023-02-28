EASTER EGG HUNTS
Flashlight Egg Hunt
7:30 p.m. March 31 at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. This free event is geared to children ages 6-11. Children are encouraged to bring a flashlight and a basket to fill. Thousands of eggs will be hidden. Attendees will be able to take photos with the Bunny before and after the egg hunt. 941-240-8120 or https://tinyurl.com/NP2023eggnunt.
Eggnormous Egg Hunt
9 a.m. April 1 at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. For families with children ages 3-9. The Easter Bunny will count down the hunt for each age group for staggered starts beginning at 10 a.m. Don’t forget to bring a basket to gather as many of the eggs that you can. An Adaptive Egg Hunt section will also be available for children age 3-9 with special needs. The Adaptive Egg Hunt will include sensory eggs and other accommodations to ensure eggs are easily found and reachable. 941-240-8120 or https://tinyurl.com/NP2023eggnunt.
CONCERTS
March
Cahal Dunne and ChoirPlay
Noon March 1. Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. 941-861-1765 or https://friendsofsspl.org.
Chicago Symphony Orchestra with Riccardo Muti
7:30 p.m. March 1. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-966-6161 or https://scasarasota.org.
Fleatwood Mac — A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac
6:30 p.m. March 3. Bert's Back Porch at Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941- 235-3675 or https://twistedfork.freshtix.com.
Almost Abba — A Tribute to Abba
4 p.m., 7 p.m. March 3. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Charlotte County Concert Band - 'Music, Music, Music'
7:30 p.m. March 3. Charlotte Performing Arts Center. 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-218-0022 or www.charlottecountyconcertband.com.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Gershwin, Berlin, & Friends'
March 3-4. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
Cahal Dunne and Choir Play
7 p.m. March 4. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or pgica.org.
The Texas Tenors
7 p.m. March 4. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Storytellers
7 p.m. March 4. The music of Elton John, The Rolling Stones, The Eagles, Pink Floyd and more. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Sweet Fleet — A youthful tribute to Fleetwood Mac
8 p.m. March 4. Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-8765 or www.trollmusic.com/calendar.
Showtime Benefit for Venice Theatre Rebuild
2 p.m. March 5. A lively afternoon of song and dance with proceeds going to help rebuild Venice Theatre. Singers from Players Centre and Venice Theatre along with the Showtime Dancers and Silver Foxes Dancers will delight and entertain. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
Choral Artists of Sarasota — 'The Children’s March'
7 p.m. March 5. Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
The Rocket Man Show
3 p.m. March 5. A night of Elton John's greatest hits with Rus Anderson. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony - 'Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2'
7:30 p.m. March 5. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.pgsymphony.org.
The United States Army Field Band
3 p.m. March 5. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Morsani Hall, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827 or www.strazcenter.org.
Daniel Solowey, clarinet, and Milana Strezeva, piano
March 5-6. Fischer/Weisenborne Residence, 459 Cabbage Palm Court, Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Let’s Hang On
7:30 p.m. March 6. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
The Folk Legacy Trio
7:30 p.m. March 6. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
Dwight Icenhower and The Blue Suede Review
7:30 p.m. March 6. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Michelle Cann, piano
7:30 p.m. March 7. Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
The Alter Eagles
7:30 p.m. March 7. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Cheap Trick
8 p.m. March 7. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
The Temptations and The Four Tops
7:30 p.m. March 8. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Absolute Queen
7 p.m. March 10. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-883-5444 or www.sunevents.com.
Luke Andrews
8 p.m. March 10. Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-8765 or www.trollmusic.com/calendar.
Kenny Loggins — Van Wezel Foundation Inspiration Gala
March 10. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
The Beach Buoys — A Tribute to the Beach Boys
7 p.m. March 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Maiden Cane
8 p.m. March 11. TT's Tiki Bar at Four Points by Sheraton Punta Gorda Harborside, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 941-637-6770 or www.ttspg.com.
Richard Smith
8 p.m. March 11. Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-8765 or www.trollmusic.com/calendar.
Violinist Sarah Chang and pianist Julio Elizalde
7:30 p.m. March 12. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-966-6161 or https://scasarasota.org.
Back Home Again — A Tribute to John Denver with Tom Becker
7:30 p.m. March 12. Pine View School, 1 Python Path, Osprey. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
Britain’s Finest — The Beatles Tribute
March 12-13. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
Simply Clapton: A Tribute to Slowhand with Mike Imbasciani
7:30 p.m. March 13. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents The Midiri Brothers
7 p.m. March 13. Military Heritage Museum Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. https://ccjazz.org.
1969
7:15 p.m. March 13. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. 941-639-0001, email office@bspconline.org or www.bspconline.org/winter_concerts.html.
Songs of Ireland with Go Divas
7 p.m. March 14. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Dwight Icenhower and The Blue Suede Review
7:30 p.m. March 14. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Sonny and Perley Trio
5 p.m. March 15. Join vocalist Perley Rousseau and Pianist Sonny Daye perform some of the most melodic and memorable musical pieces from the "Great American Songbook." No tickets or reservation required. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-833-5460.
Venice Musicale's Encore Chorus — 'Spring Memories Old & New'
3 p.m. March 16. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
Jimmy Stowe and the Stowaways — A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett
4 p.m., 7 p.m. March 17. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
'St. Paddy Takes A Trip To America'
7-9 p.m. March 17. Two hours of music, Irish humor and a wee bit of history with Dwight Sullivan. Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-8765.
The Venice Symphony — 'A Celtic Celebration'
March 17-18. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Emperor'
March 17-19. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
The Chris Walters Trio
7 p.m. March 18. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Jazz On The Lawn with Randy Sandke and Friends
4 p.m. March 18. Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.PGSymphony.org.
Dive Bombers
8 p.m. March 18. Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-8765 or www.trollmusic.com/calendar.
Completely Unchained — The Ultimate Van Halen Tribute
6 p.m. March 18. Bert's Back Porch at Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941- 235-3675 or https://twistedfork.freshtix.com.
Charlotte County Jazz Society Jazz Jam
1-4 p.m. March 19. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. https://ccjazz.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'Center Stage'
3 p.m. March 19. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or https://northportconcertband.com.
Hiroya Tsukamoto
2-4 p.m. March 19. Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-8765 or www.trollmusic.com/calendar.
One of These Nights — The Eagles Tribute
March 19-20. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
Venice Concert Band — 'Conflicts'
7 p.m. March 20. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.veniceconcertband.com.
Hermitage Artist Retreat Benefit Concert
7:30 p.m. March 20. Andy Sandberg will be joined on stage by guest stars and accompanied by Hermitage fellow and 2023 Grammy Award nominee Rona Siddiqui. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799, hermitageartistretreat.org or vanwezel.org.
Dwight Icenhower and The Blue Suede Review
7:30 p.m. March 21. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Gordon Lightfoot
8 p.m. March 21. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Alter Eagles — A Tribute to the Eagles
3 p.m., 7 p.m. March 22. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
ABBA Revisited
7 p.m. March 22. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota to celebrate founding of State of Israel
7:30 p.m. March 23. A special concert of music by five Jewish composers. First Presbyterian Church of Sarasota, 2050 Oak St., Sarasota. chamberorchestrasarasota.org or 219-928-8665.
Michael Bolton
8 p.m. March 23. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Samantha Bennett, violin
11 a.m. March 23. Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Memories — Tribute to Barbra Streisand
7 p.m. March 24. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Champ Jaxon
6-10 p.m. March 24. Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-8765 or www.trollmusic.com/calendar.
St. David
8 p.m. March 25. Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-8765 or www.trollmusic.com/calendar.
North Port Symphony — 'The Envelope Please'
3 p.m. March 26. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or www.northportsymphony.com.
Michael Bolton
7 p.m. March 26. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Dominic Cheli
4 p.m. March 26. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Buffalo Philharmonic with Joann Falletta
7:30 p.m. March 27. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-966-6161 or https://scasarasota.org.
Skid Row and Buckcherry
8 p.m. March 28. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
The Silver Foxes
March 28-April 2. Venice Theatre, Raymond Center, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
Bad Moon Rising — A Tribute to Creedance Clearwater
3 p.m., 7 p.m. March 29. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Paul Anka
7:30 p.m. March 29. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Guthrie Brothers tribute to Simon & Garfunkel
7 p.m. March 29. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
The Smothers Brothers
7:30 p.m. March 30. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
US Stones — Tribute to the Rolling Stones
7 p.m. March 31. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
David Reed
8 p.m. March 31. Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-8765 or www.trollmusic.com/calendar.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'A Hero’s Life'
March 31-April 2. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
April
Southland Bluegrass Music Festival
April 1. The entertainment lineup features free performances from Ricky Skaggs & The Kentucky Thunder, The Steeldrivers, Del McCoury Band, Sister Sadie, The Grascals and Justin Mason & Blue Night. Abby The Spoon Lady will be a special musical guest and Big Mama will be the master of ceremonies. Event features seven concerts, RV display, and food trucks. Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 S 1st St., Immokalee. southlandbluegrassfestival.com.
The Edwards Twins
April 2-4. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Punta Gorda Symphony — 'Cinematic Sounds'
7:30 p.m. April 2. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St, Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.pgsymphony.org.
Taste of Opera at Isles Yacht Club
6 p.m. April 4. Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
The US Bee Gees — A Tribute to the Bee Gees
7 p.m. April 5. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
ABBA Revisited
7 p.m. April 5. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
The High Kings and Gaelic Storm
7:30 p.m. April 5. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Living On A Bad Name — Bon Jovi Tribute
6:30 p.m. April 7. Bert's Back Porch at Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941- 235-3675 or https://twistedfork.freshtix.com.
#No Filter
6:30 p.m. April 8. Bert's Back Porch at Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941- 235-3675 or https://twistedfork.freshtix.com.
Feder Duo
4 p.m. April 9. Temple Sinai, 4631 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents Terumasa Hino
7 p.m. April 10. Military Heritage Museum Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. https://ccjazz.org.
The Alter Eagles
7:30 p.m. April 11. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Chicago Rewired — A Tribute to Chicago
7 p.m. April 12. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Michael D'Amore
April 13. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.
Southern Cross — A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young
7 p.m. April 14. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
'Evening Under The Stars'
5:30 p.m. April 15. Enjoy the sounds of the SCF Presidential String Quartet, SCF Jazz Band and the Pops Orchestra. A firework show set to the Pops Orchestra will conclude the night. Cocktail casual attire suggested. State College of Florida Venice campus, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. https://scf-foundation.org/eveningunderthestars.
Jimmy Mazz — Songs Across America
7:30 p.m. April 15. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Charlotte Chorale — 'Reflections'
4 p.m. April 15. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-204-0033 or www.charlottechorale.com.
Choral Artists of Sarasota
7 p.m. April 16. Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
The Brothers Doobie
7:30 p.m. April 17. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'50 Years After: A Tribute to the Woodstock Generation'
7:30 p.m. April 30. Featuring South Dakota Rock and Uncle Zeek. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
JIJI
5:30 p.m. April 20. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Charlotte County Concert Band - 'Passport To The World'
7:30 p.m. April 21. Charlotte Performing Arts Center. 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-218-0022 or www.charlottecountyconcertband.com.
Gulfshore Opera — 'Don Giovanni'
7 p.m. April 21. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Broadway Bound'
April 21-22. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
The Venice Symphony — 'Fairytales and Flutes'
April 21-22. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Venice Musicale's Suncoast Duo Pianists — 'Music For Spring'
3 p.m. April 22. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave., S., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
Charlotte County Jazz Society Jazz Jam
1-4 p.m. April 23. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. https://ccjazz.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'Pop Goes The Band'
3 p.m. April 23. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or https://northportconcertband.com.
Venice Concert Band — 'If Not For The Music'
7 p.m. April 24. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.veniceconcertband.com.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
7:30 p.m. April 24. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Venice Musicale — Scholarship Concert
7 p.m. April 25. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
Cameron Crozman, cello, and Meagan Milatz, piano
11 a.m. April 27. Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Queen Nation — A Tribute to the Music of Queen
7 p.m. April 28. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
New Edition
7 p.m. April 30. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, www.amaliearena.com or www.ticketmaster.com.
May
Collaboration with The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company: Spotlight on Young Artists
7 p.m. May 2. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
RAIN: 'A Tribute to The Beatles'
8 p.m. May 5. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Gulfshore Opera — 'Latin Infusion' concert and dinner
6 p.m. May 7. Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante, 321 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents Jeff Rupert Quartet
2 p.m. May 8. Military Heritage Museum Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. https://ccjazz.org.
Vivaldi and Mendelssohn — Rimma Bergeron-Langlois, Nikki Chooi, Jun Iwasaki, Emerson Millar, violins
7:30 p.m. May 9. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Melissa Etheridge
7:30 p.m. May 10. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA'
7:30 p.m. May 11. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Tom Jones
8 p.m. May 13. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Viola Royale
4 p.m. May 14. First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak St., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
June
Duran Duran
7 p.m. June 17. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Bryan Adams/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
7 p.m. June 21. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
July
Choral Artists of Sarasota: 'American Fanfare'
4:30 p.m. July 4. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
September
Madonna: 'The Celebration Tour'
8:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, ticketmaster.com or www.amaliearena.com.
November
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons
8 p.m. Nov 18. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
THEATER
March
FST Improv — 'Life's A Beach'
March 4, 11, 18, 25. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.
'Silent Sky'
Through March 5. At the turn of the 20th century, years before women had the right to vote, one woman’s breakthrough changed our perception of the stars. "Silent Sky" is the remarkable true story of Henrietta Leavitt, one of the pioneering women astronomers working at Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s. Audiences will be enthralled by the story of this extraordinary woman who took on the astronomy establishment in order to discover the mysteries embedded in the sky. Henrietta transcended the odds while navigating love, family and the universe, going on to make a world-altering advancement to the field of astronomy that forever changed our view of the cosmos. Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or asolorep.org.
'Arabian Nights'
Through March 5. Venice Theatre, Pinkerton Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
'On Golden Pond'
Through March 5. The story of retired couple Norman and Ethel Thayer who return each summer to their serene, New England lake house. As the irascible Norman and kind-hearted Ethel settle in for a peaceful summer, their quiet lives are turned upside down when their estranged daughter unexpectedly leaves behind her fiancee’s teen-aged son. Florida Repertory Theatre, Historic Arcade Theatre, 2267 Bay St., Fort Myers. 877-787-8053 or www.FloridaRep.org.
Neil Berg's '113 Years of Broadway'
7:30 p.m. March 6. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Pilobolus — 'Big Five-OH!'
7 p.m. March 7. For this 50th anniversary celebration, Pilobolus questions its own “givens,” turns its traditions sideways and brings its past into the future. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'The ‘70s: More Than a Decade'
March 8-19. Get ready to get your groove on and celebrating all things ‘70s. With music made famous by The Who, Harry Chapin, The Bee Gees, Marvin Gaye and more, this dynamic new cabaret traces a pivotal decade and some of the greatest music ever recorded. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Dinner at the Flemmings'
March 8-April 2. At three separate dinner parties at the home of Henry Flemming, a fabulous private detective, several of his guests are mysteriously knocked off. In this comedy/mystery sequel to The Flemmings, Henry must try and figure out who is killing his guests before he and his wife have no friends left! Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
'The Mikado'
7:30 p.m. March 9. Join Messrs. Gilbert, Sullivan and D’Oyly Carte on a fantastic voyage to a land where the matchless libretto, beautiful music and all of your favorite characters await. Enjoy the abounding absurdity and astounding wit that are as fresh and full of laughter now as when Gilbert & Sullivan first brought the story to life. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Shen Yun
March 11-12. Shen Yun takes you on an extraordinary journey with classical Chinese dance, enchanting live orchestral music, authentic costumes, and patented interactive backdrops through 5,000 years of divinely inspired culture. Join us for a night filled with courage and wisdom, light and hope. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-0658 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
'Ernani'
March 11-26. The bandit Ernani has lost his land, wealth, and title, and faces competing suitors, including the king, as he pursues his true love, Elvira. One of the greatest of Verdi’s early works encompasses love, honor, and tragedy with passionate choruses, emotional arias, and a stirring score.Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
'An Inspector Calls'
Through March 12. Nothing parallels the excitement of watching this suspenseful mystery drama. Set on the brink of WWI, this thriller has been gripping audiences for decades. The Birling family celebration is cut short by the arrival of the mysterious Inspector Goole. After his scorching investigation, the family struggles to return to normal, as every corner of their souls has been exposed by the blinding light of truth. FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or asolorep.org/conservatory.
'On Your Feet!'
March 14-15. The inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent — and each other — to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help'
March 15–April 22. This boisterous and moving new memory play introduces us to young Linda, as she recalls a week she’ll never forget. When Linda’s mother instructs her to tell her sister about the birds and the bees, things quickly snowball into a potential crisis after the conversation is overheard by the parish priest. Secrets are unintentionally revealed, and a quick-witted group of women realize what really matters as they work to protect their family reputation and each other.Contains mature content and language. FSU Center for the Performing Arts, Mertz Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-361-8388 or asolorep.org.
'Ireland with Michael Live'
7:30 p.m. March 16. A multimedia experience that combines the music, dance and stories of Ireland. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Murder On The Orient Express'
March 16-April 2. Agatha Christie's most popular play, "Murder On The Orient Express," begins just after midnight when a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in it's tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer — in case he or she decides to strike again. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Therese'
March 17-25. A love triangle during the French Revolution is the setting for this rarely heard work. Thérèse is torn between love for her former lover and her affection and duty towards her husband. Moments of lyrical beauty are punctuated by the drama of the “Reign of Terror” in this opera. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
'The Last Match'
Through March 17. It’s the semifinals of the U.S. Open. Sergei Sergeyev, an up-and-coming Russian phenom, and Tim Porter, a great American superstar in the twilight of his career, go head-to-head under the lights of the tennis court. Journey into the minds of these two extraordinary players as they consider the shots they didn’t take, the sacrifices they made for success and the legacy they may leave behind. By match point, much more has been won and lost than a game of tennis. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'What a Night'
3 p.m. March 19. A high-powered performance event sweeping across four decades honoring 40 of the most revered chart-topping hits from Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons and ABBA. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
'Gypsy, A Musical Fable'
Through March 19. Venice Theatre, Raymond Center, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
'Xanadu'
March 24-April 16. Venice Theatre, Pinkerton Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
The Sarasota Ballet — 'La Sylphide'
March 24-25. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-359-0099 or SarasotaBallet.org.
'Madama Butterfly'
Through March 24. A young geisha known affectionately as Madama Butterfly is swept off her feet by an American Naval Officer. Left with a promise that he would return one day, Butterfly waits faithfully for three years, but is met with heartbreak in one of opera’s most enduring tragedies. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
Florida Studio Theatre's Children’s Theatre — 'The Last Acorn & Other Winning Plays'
March 25, April 2, 8, 16, 23. A collection of award-winning plays written by elementary school students from around the world during the 2022-23 school year. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000.or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Don Giovanni'
Through March 25. Mozart’s most famous opera is a comic and tragic masterpiece. Set in 17th century Spain, this tale of obsession, betrayal, crime and retribution centers around the infamous lover Don Juan, who leaves a path of broken hearts wherever he goes. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
'Network'
Through March 26. Anchorman Howard Beale isn’t pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast after announcing he’s been let go, he unravels live on air. But when his ratings soar, the network seizes on its newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. Based on the Academy Award-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky, "Network" examines what happens when we get caught up in the allure and illusion of truth and TV. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'The Three Musketeers'
Through March 26. One of the world’s most enduring comedies, this classic tells the tale of a daring young man who finds himself in the company of the world’s greatest swordsmen, as well as some of the world’s most dangerous men and women. FSU Center for the Performing Arts, Mertz Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-361-8388 or asolorep.org.
'Paralyzed'
March 29-April 21. Leigh and Lee are two strangers who have little in common besides their names—she is a Type A statistician and he is an aggressive former athlete. But the discovery of a mysterious suicide note in a hotel bathroom sets their lives on unexpected paths that go anywhere but according to plan. Paralyzed tells a striking story of guilt, personal responsibility, and the power of forgiveness. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Doublewide Texas'
Through April 9. In this hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. Watch these colorful residents as the deal with everyday trials and work on various ways to save their little community. They’re guaranteed to double your fun and laughter. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Dreamgirls'
Through April 9. An inspirational journey through American pop music, "Dreamgirls" chronicles one fictional Motown group’s rise from obscurity to superstardom. The musical explores themes of ambition, hope and betrayal, all set in the glamorous and competitive world of the music industry. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
'Jersey Boys'
Through April 9. Discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'A Place in the Sun: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder'
Through April 9. From the streets of inner-city Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, experience the songbook of musical pioneer, Stevie Wonder. "A Place in the Sun" celebrates his legendary impact and timeless hits. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Chicken and Biscuits'
Through April 13. The hilarious new play introduces you to the Jenkins family, as they gather to celebrate the life of their beloved and recently deceased father and grandfather, the Revered Bernard Jenkins. When an unexpected guest reveals a secret, they all discover that nothing brings a family together like a big side of drama. This side-splitting new Broadway comedy explores the tenderness of family, the joy of reconciliation and the nourishing power of love. Contains mature content and language. FSU Center for the Performing Arts, Mertz Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-361-8388 or asolorep.org.
'Reel Music'
Through June 25. From silent films and movie musicals to "Casablanca" and "The Greatest Showman," the silver screen transports us to places and times we dream about. "Reel Music" celebrates the movies that helped create the soundtrack to the last century, with classics like “Singing in the Rain,” “Circle of Life,” and “My Heart Will Go On.” This lively music revue reminds us that movies and music have always gone hand in hand. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
April
FST Improv — 'Tournament of Fools'
April 1. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.
'Tootsie The Musical Comedy'
April 4-9. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'Love’s Labour’s Lost'
April 4-23. Shakespeare surely had a way with words, but his characters have difficulty reconciling words with actions. The King of Navarre and his friends swear to avoid women. That’s easier said than done when the gorgeous Princess of France and her ladies arrive at court. This Shakespearian cascade of adventure features a forest chase, lovers lost and found, and an ending full of hope for true love. FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or asolorep.org/conservatory.
'The Thorn'
7 p.m. April 5. “The Thorn” offers audiences a unique theatrical experience in a show that has been hailed as “Cirque meets ‘The Passion’” thanks to its compelling mix of drama, music, dance, martial arts, aerial acrobatics, emotionally evocative performances and timeless spiritual perspectives. The script is based on the "New Testament." Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.
'Visit Joe Whitefeather'
April 5-May 21. It’s the 1970s, and the small town of Beaver Gap, Pennsylvania has a problem. Tourism has declined, and it doesn’t look like there is any hope on the horizon. However, when a passionate resident joins forces with the bewildered city council, they devise a plan to rename the town to honor a dead, Native American war hero who never even visited the town during his lifetime. It’s a plan so wild — so insane — it just might work. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
FST Improv — 'Comedy Roulette'
April 8, 15, 22, 29, May 6, 13, 20, 27. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.
'Mean Girls'
April 11-16. Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Sister Act'
April 14-May 20. Follow Deloris, a disco diva, as she witnesses a crime and the cops hide her in the last place anyone would think to look…a convent. Masquerading as a nun, and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own. She makes new friends and breathes new life into the church, but in the process, blows her cover. This high-spirited musical comedy is a shining tribute to the universal power of friendship. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Always A Bridesmaid'
April 18-May 20. Four high school friends promised to be in each other’s weddings no matter what, not realizing that over 30 years later, these Southern friends-for-life would still be making the walk down the aisle to honor that vow. Hop on this marriage-go-round for a laugh-out-loud journey with these struggling bridesmaids as they navigate the choppy waters of love and matrimony. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Cats'
April 18-20. The story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Big Sexy: The Fats Waller Revue'
April 19-May 28. Thomas Wright “Fats” Waller was an American jazz pianist, composer, singer and comedic entertainer. Nate Jacobs’ original tribute to this irrepressible artist features Waller’s signature songs, including “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Your Feet’s Too Big,” “The Joint is Jumpin’” and many more. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
'Love, Lies and the Doctor's Dilemma'
April 20-30. Joan Scheller lives with the great love of her life, Sandy. In an effort to hide their relationship from her overbearing sister-in-law, the former movie start Olivia St. Clarie, she introduces him as her psychiatrist. One little white lie leads to another. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Graceland' and 'Asleep On the Wind'
April 21-May 7. Venice Theatre, Raymond Center, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
'Three Little Birds'
April 21-May 19. Featuring the music of Bob Marley and based on his daughter’s children’s book of the same name, this jammin’ musical tells of a little birdy Ziggy who is afraid to leave his house. He’s worried about everything, but with the help of Dr. Bird and his feathered friends, Ziggy’s reminded that “every little thing gonna be all right.” Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, Children's Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Postmodern Jukebox'
7 p.m. April 23. A celebration of the greatest 20th century musical genres, fused with the recognizable hits of our own modern era, for the perfect patina of "vintage" and "modern." Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'The Amateur Killer'
April 26-May 14. In this murder mystery thriller, Daniel is letting his personal history with Lucas affect their relationship. Daniel is directing the production of Adieu for the local Amateur Dramatic Society, but it’s his knowledge of Lucas’s affair with Natalie that will lead to murder. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
The Sarasota Ballet — 'Tribute to Balanchine'
April 28-29. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-359-0099 or SarasotaBallet.org.
May
'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)'
May 5-21. Venice Theatre, Pinkerton Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
'Man of La Mancha'
May 10–June 11. Considered by many to be one of the best musicals of all time, "Man of La Mancha" is brilliantly reimagined with a contemporary urgency by celebrated director Peter Rothstein, who immerses us in Miguel de Cervantes’s retelling of Don Quixote and his quest. This epic and poignant journey celebrates the perseverance of one man who refuses to relinquish his ideals and who is determined to see life not as it is, but as it ought to be. FSU Center for the Performing Arts, Mertz Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-361-8388 or asolorep.org.
'Mornings At Seven'
May 12-21. Aaronetta and Ida Gibbs have lived next door to each other most of their lives. Along with Esther, all of the Gibb sisters are an open book to each other, husbands not included. Into the fray comes Myrtle Brown, perpetually engaged to Ida's son Homer. But Homer can't seem to pop the question. Taking matters into her own hands, Myrtle finally gets a proposal by compelling Homer to fly the nest. Sort of. This perennially charming portrait of small town America fifty plus years ago was revived on Broadway in 1980 and in 2002 to critical acclaim. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Assisted Living: The Musical'
May 13-14. These boomers are partying at Pelican Roost, the very active retirement community that is home to the 18-different characters played by the show’s two actors. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 800-514-ETIX or https://goldentertainment.us/theatricals-events.
Teen Improv Troupe — The Teeny Boppers
7:30 p.m. May 14. Venice Theatre, Raymond Center, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
Pinky’s Players — 'Keep a Song in Your Heart'
May 19-21. Venice Theatre, Raymond Center. 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
'Footloose'
May 26-July 1. A lively city boy moves from Chicago to a small farming town where rock ‘n’ roll and dancing have been banned. After the culture shock sets in, he tries to shake things up and overturn the extreme ban. In the process he catches the attention of the lovely preacher’s daughter. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
June
'How I Became A Pirate'
June 2-30. When Jeremy Jacobs gets invited to join Braid Beard’s pirate crew, he thinks the pirate life is for him. Until he realizes that the simple things in life, like a kiss and a warm tucking in at night, are those that are most important. Set sail for a fun-filled journey as Jeremy learns that the most important things in life are worth more than buried treasure. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, Children's Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Annie'
June 6-11. Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production – just as you remember it. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827 or www.strazcenter.org.
'Now and Then'
June 7-25. Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby $2,000 to sit and have a drink with him. As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend, the young couple begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices and the reason he gives them is completely unbelievable. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
July
'The Little Mermaid'
July 7-Aug. 12. This Disney classic comes to life on the Broadway Palm stage! Take a dive into a magical kingdom where the beautiful mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. When Ariel falls in love with the human Prince Eric, she makes a bargain with the evil sea witch, but the bargain isn’t what it seems. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
September
'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'
8 p.m. Sept. 30. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
January 2024
'Kinky Boots'
Jan. 12-Feb. 11. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. https://venicetheatre.org or 941-488-1115.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS/EXPOS
Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
7 p.m. March 1. The show combines award-winning films from past years with new international festival honorees, creating a rare opportunity for audiences to see world-class shorts on a cinema screen. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 9pgsff.bpt.me.
Florida Strawberry Festival
March 2-12. Rides, games, headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits, strawberry shortcake and more. 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City. https://flstrawberryfestival.com.
UMW Strawberry Festival
9 a.m-2 p.m. March 4. Boca Grande Community Center., 325 West 3rd St., Boca Grande. http://bglighthouseumc.com or 941-964-2479.
Venice Sharks Tooth Festival
April 22-23. Food trucks, kids corner, live music, merchandise and fossil vendors, and more. Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave., Venice. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 22 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 23. www.visitvenicefl.org/event/venice-sharks-tooth-festival-2023.
Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival
May 5-7. Friday night music festival, plant sale, vendors, car show, Lil’ Miss Hibiscus Pageant and more. Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. thehibiscusfestival.com.
Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo
June 23-25. Featuring over 200 local, national and international artists, vendors, live music, entertainment, side shows and nightly after parties. Caloosa Sound Convention Center, 1375 Monroe St., Fort Myers. https://tinyurl.com/Tattooexpofortmyers.
COMEDY
Ron Feingold
6:30 p.m. March 3-4. The Library Comedy Club located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 305-343-2930 or degame@att.net.
Vic DiBitetto
March 8-11. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
The Irish Comedy Tour
March 16-18. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Mark Evans
6:30 p.m. March 17-18. The Library Comedy Club located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 305-343-2930 or degame@att.net.
Damon Wayans Jr.
March 23-25. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Jay Leno
7:30 p.m. March 28. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Bret Ernst
March 30-April 1. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
'Laughter at The Players'
5 p.m., 8 p.m. April 1. Steve Burr, Leslie Norris Townsend and Happy Cole. Fundraiser for The Players Centre for Performing Arts. Studio 1130, The Crossings at Siesta Key, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. www.eventbrite.com/e/474288950017.
Greg Morton
April 5-9. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Shaun Jones
April 12-15. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
John Heffron
April 19-22. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Orny Adams
April 27-29. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Margaret Cho
7:30 p.m. May 19. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa. 800-955-1045 or www.strazcenter.org.
Nikki Glaser
7 p.m. June 9. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
FARMERS MARKETS
Punta Gorda’s Downtown Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon May-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays October-April. Located at the corner of Taylor and Olympia in downtown Punta Gorda. https://puntagordachamber.com/punta-gorda-farmers-market.
Punta Gorda History Park Sunday Market
Fresh produce, baked goods, plants, soaps, candles, jewelry, live music and more at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays. www.facebook.com/historyparkmarket.
Happy Hour Marketplace
5-8 p.m. Fridays. Bailey Brothers Park on the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Virginia Avenue in Punta Gorda. The Happy Hour Marketplace will consist of a variety vendors, cultural activities, live music and more. www.facebook.com/HappyHourMarketplace.
Venice Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays April-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. October-March. City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-445-9209 or https://thevenicefarmersmarket.org/site.
Dearborn Street Market
348 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays, October-May. www.facebook.com/DearbornStreetMarket.
Olde Englewood Village Farmers Market
355 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Every Thursday (except Thanksiving) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. October-May to get some of Florida's finest local produce, prepared foods and much more. www.oldeenglewoodvillagefarmersmarket.org or www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076119767404.
MISCELLANEOUS
Rummage Sale
March 1-3. Deep Creek Elks Lodge, 1133 Capricorn Blvd., Deep Creek. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 1-2, 9 a.m.-noon March 3. 941-764-6925.
'Tell and Show: Art and Performance Expressing Identity'
5:30 p.m. March 2. Featuring Hermitage Fellows Tamara Anderson, Lesley Mok and B. Ingrid Olson. Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Flea Market Fundraiser
March 3-4. Faith Lutheran Church, 4005 Palm Drive, Punta Gorda, will hold its annual flea market on from 4-6 p.m. March 3 with a $2 entry fee for early sales. The regular sale is from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. March 4. 941-639-6309.
Book Swap
6-8 p.m. March 3. Calling all bookworms. Do you have old books, DVD movies, board games or puzzles that you aren’t using anymore? Take advantage of the upcoming Book Swap hosted by the North Port Parks & Recreation Department and trade your something old for something new to you. Participants are invited to drop off slightly used books, complete board games and puzzles, audio books and DVD movies in good condition from Feb. 27-March 2 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port. VHS tapes, outdated textbooks and materials with inappropriate content will not be accepted. For every item dropped off, participants will be able to select a book, DVD, board game or other item to take home from the Book Swap on March 3. NorthPortFL.gov/BookSwap or 941-429-7275.
'Bewitched By Orchids' — Orchid Show and Sale
10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 3-4. $5 admission. Tringali Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. www.eaos.org.
The Floridians Annual Games Day Luncheon
March 4. Maple Leaf Golf and Country Club, 2100 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-255-6995, email bsthompson@comcast.net or www.facebook.com/thefloridians.
Taste of Punta Gorda and Beyond
11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 5. Featuring leading restaurants from Punta Gorda and nearby communities serving “tastes” of signature dishes. Over 60 dessert, drink, art and craft, and nonprofit vendors. Kids' zone with bounce houses, rock climbing, laser tag and more. There will be a 50/50 drawing and a Rotary Village featuring the Punta Gorda Rotary Club's humanitarian and charitable projects. Musical entertainment all day featuring the BoogieMen and the Charlotte High School Silver King Jazz Band. VIP seating is available. Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. https://tasteofpuntagorda.org.
'The Fashion Palette'
Noon March 5. The North Port Art Center presents "The Fashion Palette." Fashions provided by the Urban Culture Boutiques of North Port along with local vendors presenting their palettes. Heron Creek Golf and Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. 941-423-6460.
Circus Arts Conservatory presents 'Circus Sarasota Legacy: 25th Anniversary Show'
Through March 5. Under the Ulla Searing Big Top on Nathan Benderson Park's Regatta Island, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. 941-355-9805 or CircusArts.org.
Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo
March 9-12. Bareback bronc riding, barrel racing, bull riding, and more. Mosaic Arena, 2450 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia. 800-749-7633 or www.arcadiarodeo.com.
Sunset Celebration at Peace River Wildlife Center
March 10. Meet and greet the resident animals while enjoying refreshments and watch the sun set over Charlotte Harbor. Admission is free, donations are appreciated. 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda, 941-637-3830 or www.prwildlife.org.
'Comedy and Community'
5:30 p.m. March 10. With Hermitage Major Theater Award Winner Madeleine George. Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
'Cirque des Voix 2023'
March 10-12. Circus Arts Conservatory teams up with Key Chorale to present a unique show that combines the voices of the Key Chorale and the musical mastery of the 40 piece Cirque Orchestra with professional circus artists. Sailor Circus Arena, 2075 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota. 941-355-9805 or https://circusarts.org.
An Evening of Fun at the American Legion
5 p.m. March 11. Dancing, activities, raffles and music by Remember When Entertainment. American Legion, Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-488-1157.
Punta Gorda YMCA Taco Trivia
6 p.m. March 11. Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. proceeds help support THE Children and Families Scholarship Fund. Register at www.ymcaswfl.org or 941-505-0999.
14th Annual Rotary Toast to Venice
2-5 p.m. March 11. Maxine Barritt Park, 1800 Harbor Drive, S. Venice. Rotarians invite you to sample food from Bonefish Grill, Pinchers, British Open Pub, Brew Burgers, Marco’s Pizza and more. Enjoy live music while sampling bourbon, wines and beers throughout the event. There will also be a silent auction. Attendees must be 21 years and older. Tickets can be purchased online at www.venicenokomisrotary.org/toast-to-venice.
St. Patrick’s Biergartenfest
March 11-12. German American Social Club of Cape Coral, 2101 S.W. Pine Island Road, Cape Coral. 239-283-1400 or www.gasc-capecoral.com.
Sofía Rocha — 'Making Musical Waves'
6:30 p.m. March 16. Hear from this inventive next-generation composer as she contextualizes selections of her work being performed by the Pops Orchestra of Bradenton and Sarasota. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Fishermen’s Village
Noon-9 p.m. March 17. Irish/Celtic music and dance to be featured will include: The Black Velvet Band noon-3 p.m. (Dry Beach); The Punta Gorda Bag Pipers 2-4 p.m. in various areas of the property (parade at 2 p.m.); Drake School of Dance students performing traditional Irish dance 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. (Center Court); Emily Ann & Kel Thompson 5-9 p.m. (Dry Beach); Musician Jeff Walton 5-9 p.m. (Center Court). Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-8721 or www.fishermensvillage.com.
FSW Charlotte Campus Observatory viewing
Observation sessions at the James & Barbara Moore Observatory at Florida SouthWestern State College Charlotte campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, are on the third Friday of each month and begin 30-45 minutes after dark, outdoors and weather permitting. March 17, April 21 and May 19. 941-637-3518 or www.fsw.edu/charlotte/observatory.
Punta Gorda YMCA 8th Annual Spin-a-Thon
8 a.m.-noon March 18. Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. An indoor cycling event where participants can choose to ride 1,2,3 or up to 4 hours. Proceeds help support the Children and Families Scholarship Fund. Register at www.ymcaswfl.org or call 941-505-0999.
'High Tea and Hats'
2 p.m. March 18. Chinese and silent suctions, hat parade and contest. Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Hosted by P. E. O.’s Chapter JA. P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards and loans; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. The JA Chapter in Englewood provides their gifts to students from Lemon Bay High School and women in the community who are resuming an interrupted education. Proceeds go toward student scholarships. To purchase tickets, call 941-882-4543 or email Annette.noren@gmail.com.
Community Yard Sale
8 a.m.-noon March 18. In addition to household items, shoppers will also have the chance to support local business at the Crafter’s Corner. The Crafter’s Corner features handmade items from creative local vendors, giving attendees an opportunity to find one-of-a-kind items. City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. NorthPortFL.gov/YardSale or 941-429-7275.
Punta Gorda YMCA Talent Show
2-3:30 p.m. March 19. Punta Gorda Woman's Club, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. The Punta Gorda Y Staff and Members perform for you! All proceeds help support our Children and Families Scholarship Fund. Register at www.ymcaswfl.org or call 941-505-0999.
Punta Gorda YMCA Sunset Drum Circle
March 19, April 16. 90 minutes before sunset at the Gilchrist Park gazebo, 400 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Join percussionist Robert Gelman in a rhythmic celebration using percussion instruments (drums, shakers, spoons, etc.). Bring your chair and instrument and join in the fun. 941-505-0999 or www.ymcaswfl.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony: Composers Luncheon
11 a.m. March 23. Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.pgsymphony.org.
Disney On Ice — 'Road Trip Adventures'
March 23-26. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, ticketmaster.com or www.amaliearena.com.
Movie On The Green
6:45 p.m. March 24. Seating opens one hour before sunset and attendees can participate in a complimentary kid's craft. Concessions will also be available for purchase. Don't forget to bring your lawn chairs or blankets. Each free movie is held outdoors at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. NorthPortFL.gov/MovieOnTheGreen.
'Mums the Word' - An Interactive Mystery Show
4:30-6:30 p.m. March 24. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. https://peacerivergardens.org/events.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Expo
4-7 p.m. March 24. Learn about agency programs, hands-on with specialty unit vehicles, meet deputies, employment opportunities and more. Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. www.facebook.com/CCSOFLSheriff.
Biergartenfest
March 25-26. German American Social Club of Cape Coral, 2101 S.W. Pine Island Road, Cape Coral. 239-283-1400 or www.gasc-capecoral.com.
North Port Nature Walk
9-11 a.m. April 8. Learn more about native Florida flora and fauna at a guided nature walk at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, 6968 Reisterstown Road, North Port. Preregistration is required. Sign up at https://bit.ly/NatureWalkNP. For more information, call 941-429-7275.
Biergartenfest
April 15-16. German American Social Club of Cape Coral, 2101 S.W. Pine Island Road, Cape Coral. 239-283-1400 or www.gasc-capecoral.com.
Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner
6-8:30 p.m. April 16. On the grounds of The Ringling Museum, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. This elegant dinner heralds the jury-selected recipient of this prestigious prize, which will be awarded in the discipline of visual art in 2023. HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Newcomer Day
10 a.m.-noon May 6. Presented in partnership with the North Port Chamber of Commerce, the Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting this free event at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. Newcomer Day is designed to connect residents with resources, programs and services within the community and is set-up in an expo-like format that includes information tables featuring local nonprofits, government entities and businesses. This event is the perfect chance for anyone interested in learning more about North Port, whether they have been here for a short time or for several years. NorthPortFL.gov/Newcomer or 941-429-7275.
'Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens'
May 18. Behind Payne Mansion at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Kid's Night Out
5-8:30 p.m. May 19. Parents and guardians are invited to give themselves a night off and register their children for Kids Night Out, hosted by the North Port Parks & Recreation Department. The fee is $15 per child and includes games, arts and crafts, and a light dinner in a safe and supervised environment. The program is open to those in kindergarten through fifth grade. George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. Space is limited. Preregistration is required at https://bit.ly/KidsNightOutNP or 941-429-7275.
Florida International Air Show
Nov. 4-5, 2023. US Air Force Thunderbirds. Punta Gorda Airport, 28000, Airport Road, Punta Gorda. www.floridaairshow.com/tickets.
EXHIBITS/ART SHOWS
Babcock Ranch Art Show
March 11-12. Guests will experience the inspired work of more than 50 exhibitors. Attendees will have a wide selection of local fare, provided by crowd-favorite food trucks lined up along Lake Babcock Drive, as well as refreshments provided by Babcock Ranch’s Square Scoops, Slater’s Goods and Provisions, and the Lakehouse Kitchen and Bar. The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 12. For more information, visit Woodlea Hall Discovery Center, 42850 Crescent Loop, Babcock Ranch, call 877-709-6620 or visit www.BabcockRanch.com.
Spring Members' Show
March 17-April 6. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
Reclaiming Home: Contemporary Seminole Art
March 18-Sept. 24. This exhibition with over 100 artworks by twelve artists will highlight the range and depth of the fantastic artwork by some of the most outstanding Seminole, Miccosukee, and mixed-heritage artists from Florida, along with notable work by the internationally recognized artists of Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole descent from Oklahoma and beyond.The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Rd, Sarasota. 941-359-5700 or www.ringling.org.
Rotary Fine Arts Festival
10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 25-26. Fine art, music and food. West Dearborn St., Englewood. www.therotaryclubofenglewood.org/art-festival.php.
North Port Art Center Adult Student Show
Through March 30. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
North Port High School exhibit
March 31-April 14. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Retro Exhibit
April 14-26. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
Still Life /Plein Air exhibit
April 17-May 19. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
South Sarasota County School Show
May 3-11. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
'Caribbean Colors' exhibit
Through May 14. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. 941-621-8299 or https://peacerivergardens.org.
Memories Exhibit
May 19-June 22. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
'United We Can' exhibit
May 22-Aug. 4. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Out Of This World' exhibit
Aug. 7-Sept. 1. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Wild Wild West' exhibit
Sept. 4-29. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Tiny Treasures' exhibit
Oct. 2-Nov. 3. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Pets To The Rescue' exhibit
Nov. 6-Dec. 1. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Tiffany: The Pursuit of Beauty in Nature'
Through June 25. Showcasing the creativity and innovation of American artist and designer Louis Comfort Tiffany. The first exhibition of its type to be presented in a botanical garden, the exhibition will highlight the inspiring connection between Tiffany Studios and the natural world through unique horticultural displays in the Tropical Conservatory and the Gardens, accompanied by seminal examples of Tiffany’s work on view in the Museum of Botany & the Arts. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. 941-366-5731 or https://selby.org.
'Seeing The Invisible'
Through September. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point campus, 401 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. More than a dozen acclaimed artists are taking part, with 13 augmented reality works installed throughout the 30 acres. Visitors engage with the art through an app that can be downloaded to a smartphone or tablet. https://selby.org.
Glass in the Gardens
October-May. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. 941-621-8299 or https://peacerivergardens.org.
ZimSculpt
Feb. 2025-May 2025. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. 941-621-8299 or https://peacerivergardens.org.
Origami in the Gardens
Oct. 2025-May 2026. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. 941-621-8299 or https://peacerivergardens.org.
*events subject to change.
