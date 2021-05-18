Charlotte County Italian Festival
Indulge in Italian classics from local vendors. May 22-23. Get your dancing shoes and lawn chairs and get ready to move to Italian and freestyle music. Take part in the meatball battle as local chefs and restaurants go head-to-head it for the Meatball Champ of Southwest Florida. Stick around for the Meatball Eating Battle to earn the title, "King of the Meatballs!" Expect a day of great Italian food, music and fun. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. $5 general admission. https://baptickets.com.
'Divorce Diaries'
A stand-up and improv show written and performed by Michelle Traina. 7 p.m. May 21 at The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $15 in advance, $20 at the door. For reservations, call 305 343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Bluegrass Bash
The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash features two top Bluegrass bands, Fiddlin’ Steve & Friends and Skeeter Kreek on May 22 at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 N.E. Cubitis Ave., Arcadia. A $7 per person donation is requested. Bring chairs for seating in the outdoor shaded pavilion. “Beginning Bluegrass Jam at 10 a.m. For more information, call 941-467-2051 or www.heartlandbluegrass.org.
Party at the Plaza
The merchants of Palm Square Plaza throwing a party to celebrate a great mid-year from 1-3 p.m. May 23. From snow cones to pizza, to rock and face painting, to raffles, to giveaways, to boxing and more. Food and drinks will be available. Even your four-legged friends can come along. Professional boxer Willie “El Mongoose” Monroe Jr. and Bang Energy will also be joining the party. 221 S. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. For more information, call 941-270-9970.
The Apocalypse Blues Revival with Shaw Davis & The Black Ties
8 p.m. May 28 at The Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Tickets can be purchased a www.makenko.com/events.
Healing Field of Honor
Punta Gorda's first Healing Field of Honor is being hosted by the Punta Gorda Rotary Club & Foundation at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court. May 28-31. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals currently serving in our military, veterans, first responders, child abuse prevention, heroes in our lives, victims of human trafficking and hometown heroes. Donate and dedicate a flag (or more) or become a sponsor at www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21. For more information contact Alyson Burch, by calling or texting 941-875-3829.
Punta Gorda Seafood & Music Festival
The Punta Gorda Seafood & Music Festival returns to City Marketplace, 115 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, May 28-30. Enjoy foods cooked fresh onsite (seafood, meat and vegetarian options) with a variety of side dishes and desserts. The seafood is sourced from Florida’s coastal waters, a sustainable and renewable resource. Peruse and shop at a marketplace of arts and crafts, gourmet food items and specialty products. For more information, a full schedule, visit www.paragonevents.com.
'Art by the disABLEd'
Artwork by participants in Lee Health’s Arts in Healthcare program — “Art by the disABLEd” — will be on display through May 30 in the Big Arts Dunham Family Gallery, 900 Dunlop Road, Sanibel. Art by the disABLEd is a program for individuals with disabilities who are looking for showcase and exhibition opportunities for their creative works. You can also experience the show from the comfort of your own home by visiting bigarts.org, where you can take a virtual stroll through a high-definition 3D rendering of the gallery. For more information, call 239-395-0900. Arts in Healthcare is a nationwide movement that links the expressive arts with the healing arts and brings these into the mainstream of the traditional health care to promote the well-being of those who are ill and their caregivers. It integrates the expressive arts in all forms into the health care setting to provide creative outlets for patients, families and staff.
Comedy at The Library Comedy Club
June 5: Ron Feingold. June 26: R.C. Smith. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel / 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $10 in advance/ $15 at the door. For reservations, call 305-343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
'Grandma's Murder Club'
Lemon Bay Playhouse presents staged readings of a new play by a local author at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 19. In this action comedy, life-long friends Mimi and Coralee save buddy Bobbi from homelessness. In the process, they accidentally kill a conman, then his partners show up. The "Grandmas" dodge bad guys and a detective, rescue each other and solve a murder while one falls head-over-heels in love. "Grandma's Murder Club" is the first live event for the Englewood theater since it closed in March of 2020. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Tickets are available at lemonbayplayhouse.com or call the box office at 941-475-6756, from June 14-18.
'Freedom Sings'
Choral music returns to Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda on July 4 when members of the church choir, joined by members of Bion Cantorum and other community volunteers, will present an Independence Day concert beginning at 3 p.m. No tickets are required. A free will offering (suggested $15 donation) will be taken at the one-hour event. Choral conductor for this special celebration will be Dennis Ausman, accompanied by Jane Schroeder. On the program will be tributes to the armed forces who defend our freedom. All veterans in attendance, whether singing or not, will be recognized for their service. Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda, For more information, call 941-626-1070.
CDBIA Dart Tournament
The Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association's Dart Tournament will be July 10 at the Icehouse Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. and darts will be in the air at 2:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place dart teams. The 1st place winner gets to choose which of the following CDBIA nonprofit members will receive $500: Boy and Girls Club of Charlotte County, Charlotte County Young Life, Crossroads Hope Academy, Gulf Coast Partnership or The Homeless Coalition. Registration is $80 per team (four players). Register before June 26 and save $20 per team. For any additional information or to register email Alaina@CDBIA.com.
Florida International Air Show
The Florida International Air Show is set for Oct. 16-17 at the Punta Gorda Airport, Challenger Blvd., Punta Gorda. For details, visit www.floridaairshow.com.
'A Christmas Wish' with Emanne Beasha
Emanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage. Beasha was a top 10 finalist in "America’s Got Talent" season 14. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Blue Oyster Cult
Blue Oyster Cult performing their unforgettable hard rock hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. Feb. 12. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
The Guess Who
The Guess Who performing their classic hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. March 19. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
