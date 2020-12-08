Upcoming events

'Holiday Pops Outdoors'
Punta Gorda Symhony's "Holiday Pops Outdoors" will showcase Maestro Ponti's unique programming with a mix of both seasonal favorites and fun new orchestrations fit for reduced-size orchestra. FSW State College, Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 11 a.m. Dec. 19. Advanced ticketing required. Limited tickets available. Ticketing will cease at noon Dec 17. www.pgsymphony.org.
Holiday Drive Thru Event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some holiday cheer. The event will include a food pantry, nativity scene and holiday goodie bags. There will also be bicycle helmets and fittings for each child. Even Santa will be on the scene for all the boys and girls to see and wave to on their way by. 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 12 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Reserve your spot by emailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext.7273. For the safety of the community, this will be a drive thru event only. CDC guidelines will be followed.
The Charlotte Chorale presents 'Joy to the World' Christmas concert
Ring in the Christmas Season with The Charlotte Chorale's Christmas choral concert, "Joy to the World" at 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. Enjoy both traditional and lighthearted Christmas music performed by The Chorale under the distinguished and expert direction of Dr. William Dederer.
Due to current health conditions, the size and location of the concert has been modified to comply with current regulations and social distancing. The audience will be limited to 120 people and reservations are required. There is no charge this year for the concert however a goodwill offering will be accepted. Call 941-204-0033 for reservations.
"Joy to the World" will transport you back to a simpler time of Christmas memories of children, family, friends, good food and warm wishes. Once again, The Chorale brings the sounds of the season with quality choral music that will fill your heart with joy and peace.
Social distancing will be observed by both the audience and The Charlotte Chorale. Masks may be worn by the audience but are not required. Exposure to COVID-19 is a risk in any public location; we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit.
For additional information www.charlottechorale.com or emaill thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.
Drive-in Movie Nights
Dec. 17: "The Polar Express" — Bal Harbor Shopping Plaza, 1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Punta Gorda. Registration required. Cal 941-639-3720. Name, number of person in vehicle, make, model and license plate required.
Comedy at The Library Comedy Club
Headliner: R.C. Smith. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. $15 at the door, $10 reserved. For reservations, call 305-343-2930.
Festival of Lights Holiday Showcase
Daily viewing of more than one million lights and holiday themed Christmas decorations throughout Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade Punta Gorda. Entertainment, lighted canal cruises, shopping and dining. Through Dec. 31. www.fishville.com.
New Year's Eve Conch Blow at Gilchrist Park
"Blow the last sun down" at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda on New Year's Eve. According to tradition, by saying farewell to the old year and welcoming in the new year by blowing the sun down, good luck and prosperity will come to our area during the next year. Everyone is invited to bring along noise makers, from drums to horns to clappers to clongers — and don’t forget your mask.
As the sun sets at 5:46 p.m. Dec. 31 the noise begins and lasts until the last rays have disappeared into the harbor. Let's all say goodbye and good riddance to 2020 and make our joyful noise that will bring peace in 2021 to Punta Gorda. For information, call 920-205-1633.
