Port Charlotte Town Center mall update

The Port Charlotte Town Center mall has been significantly damaged due to Hurricane Ian. While select stores with an exterior entrance have re-opened, the interior of the center, which contains smaller shops and the food court, will continue to be closed and undergo repairs. The projected goal is to re-open for the “Official Start of the Holiday Season” at 8 a.m. Nov. 25. Visit www.PortCharlotteTownCenter.com for the latest information and updates.


