EASTER EGG HUNTS
Flashlight Egg Hunt
7:30 p.m. March 31 at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. This free event is geared to children ages 6-11. Children are encouraged to bring a flashlight and a basket to fill. Thousands of eggs will be hidden. Attendees will be able to take photos with the Bunny before and after the egg hunt. 941-240-8120 or https://tinyurl.com/NP2023eggnunt.
Eggnormous Egg Hunt
9 a.m. April 1 at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. For families with children ages 3-9. The Easter Bunny will count down the hunt for each age group for staggered starts beginning at 10 a.m. Don’t forget to bring a basket to gather as many of the eggs that you can. An Adaptive Egg Hunt section will also be available for children age 3-9 with special needs. The Adaptive Egg Hunt will include sensory eggs and other accommodations to ensure eggs are easily found and reachable. 941-240-8120 or https://tinyurl.com/NP2023eggnunt.
CONCERTS
February
Living by the Stream
5 p.m. Feb. 8. The creative mix of violin, guitar and vocals presents various styles of music, including jazz, folk, bluegrass and pop. Their broad musical background fosters all sorts of great sounds and songs. No tickets or reservation required. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-833-5460.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Great Escapes 4: Date Night'
Feb. 8-12. Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
Hanzhi Wang, accordion
11 a.m. Feb. 9. Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Hardwired - Metallica Tribute with Iron Maiden tribute band Maiden Mania
6 p.m. Feb. 10. Bert's Back Porch at The Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-235-3675 or https://twistedfork.freshtix.com.
Beatles Vs Stones
7 p.m. Feb. 10. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
The Destiny of Rock Show — A Tribute to Styx and Boston
7 p.m. Feb. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
The Russian Duo
5 p.m. Feb. 10. The international collaboration consists of Oleg Kruglyakov and Terry Boyarsky on balalaika and piano with an eclectic repertoire of Russian folk music, romances and classical gypsy melodies. No tickets or reservation required. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-833-5460.
Scotty McCreery
8 p.m. Feb. 10. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Key Chorale — 'A Sea Symphony Masterwork'
Feb. 10-11. Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. 941-552-8768 or keychorale.org.
Vito Ameruoso as Elvis
7:30 p.m. Feb. 11. American Legion, NO-VEL Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-488-1157.
7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
7 p.m. Feb. 11. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Venice Musicale's Suncoast Duo Pianists — 'Love Is in the Air'
3 p.m. Feb. 11. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave., S., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
Chris MacArthur and The Florida Cracker Boys
2 p.m., 7 p.m. Feb. 11. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
'Bowie and Glass: A Symphonic Tribute'
4 p.m. Feb. 12. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. swflso.org or 239-418-1500.
Shake Baby Shake
7:15 p.m. Feb. 13. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. 941-639-0001, email office@bspconline.org or www.bspconline.org/winter_concerts.html.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents Orlando Jazz Orchestra Salute to Henry Mancini
7 p.m. Feb. 13. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. https://ccjazz.org.
The Edwards Twins
Feb. 13-14. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver' starring Jim Curry
7 p.m. Feb. 15. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
Awadagin Pratt
7:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota. 941-966-6161 or https://scasarasota.org.
Almost Abba
7:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-833-5444 or www.charlotteharborecc.com.
Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota presents 'Virtuoso Night'
7:30 p.m. Feb. 15. St. Boniface Episcopal Church, 5615 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key. chamberorchestrasarasota.org or 219-928-8665.
Venice Musicale — 'Heartfelt'
3 p.m. Feb. 16. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave., S., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
Rod Stewart
8 p.m. Feb. 16. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Andrea Bocelli
8 p.m. Feb. 16. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. www.andreabocelli.com/tickets.
Mandy Patinkin
7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Country Jam Fest Harborside 2023
6:30 p.m. Feb. 17. Featuring Alexandra Kay, Kyle Dills Band and County Wide. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center's Great Lawn, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. https://tinyurl.com/jamfestharborside.
Nightrain — Guns N' Roses Experience
6 p.m. Feb. 17. Bert's Back Porch at The Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-235-3675 or https://twistedfork.freshtix.com.
The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute with special guest Simply Shania
3 p.m., 7 p.m. Feb. 17. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
B Street Band — Bruce Springsteen Tribute
Feb. 18. Gates open at 3 p.m. Sound Wavez plays at 4 p.m. The B Street Band takes the stage at 7 p.m. CoolToday Park, 18800 W Villages Parkway, West Villages. www.facebook.com/CoolTodayPark.
'Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver' starring Jim Curry
7 p.m. Feb. 18. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
7 p.m. Feb. 18. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Associationm 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
Stiletto & The Saxman
7 p.m. Feb. 18. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or pgica.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony: Jazz On The Lawn with Lew Del Gatto and Friends
4 p.m. Feb. 18. Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.PGSymphony.org.
The Highwaymen
7 p.m. Feb. 18. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
John Tuff and Friends
7:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Charlotte County Jazz Society Jazz Jam
1-4 p.m. Feb. 19. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. https://ccjazz.org.
The Venice Chorale presents 'Peace & Harmony – What the World Needs Now'
7 p.m. Feb. 19. Featuring Karl Jenkins’ "A Mass for Peace," music from David Brunner and Stephen Paulus, as well as poetry and readings. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-0658 or https://thevenicechorale.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'Music is My Time Machine'
3 p.m. Feb. 19. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or https://northportconcertband.com.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Chamber Soirée 5: Three Sonatas'
4 p.m. Feb. 19. Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
Venice Concert Band — 'Step by Step'
7 p.m. Feb. 20. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.veniceconcertband.com.
Dwight Icenhower and The Blue Suede Review
7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
The Beach Boys
7:30 p.m. Feb. 21. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Gladys Knight
8 p.m. Feb. 21. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Renaissance Quartet
7 p.m. Feb. 22. Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. PMPSuncoast.org.
David Pedraza
5 p.m. Feb. 22. A violist who has performed at the White House and the Kennedy Center presents captivating and sonorous classical pieces with a key board accompanist. No tickets or reservation required. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-833-5460.
Maria Wirries 'On Broadway' with Alan Corey, piano
5:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
The Venice Symphony — 'The Movie Maestro: A Tribute to John Williams'
Feb. 24-25. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'A Guided Tour: Copland and Stravinsky'
7:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
A Tribute to Cher, KC and The Sunshine Band and Huey Lewis and The News
7 p.m. Feb. 24. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
'A Jazzy Afternoon'
Feb. 24. 2 p.m.: Jazz photography lecture with Ken Franckling. 3 p.m. concert with Daniel Bennett Group. North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail, North Port. 941-861-1300.
The Judds
7:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Charlotte Chorale — 'Voices of Spirit'
4 p.m. Feb. 25. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-204-0033 or www.charlottechorale.com.
Paisley Craze
7:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Copland and Stravinsky'
Feb. 25-26. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
North Port Symphony — 'The Greatest Show on Earth'
3 p.m. Feb. 26. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or www.northportsymphony.com.
Rae Radick
1 p.m. Feb. 26. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Historic Spanish Point campus, 401 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. selby.org.
'An Evening with Norm Lewis'
7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'Celebrating Tom Jones' with David Burnham
Feb. 26-27. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Sweet Seasons: A Celebration of the Music & Life of Carole King' starring Michelle Foster
7:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
Majesty of Rock — Journey Tribute
7:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
'Quartet for the End of Time' featuring the Lincoln Trio with Bharat Chandra, clarinet
7:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Featuring the Lincoln Trio with Bharat Chandra, clarinet. Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
The Alter Eagles
7:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Sarah McLachlan
8 p.m. Feb. 28. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
March
Cahal Dunne and ChoirPlay
Noon March 1. Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. 941-861-1765 or https://friendsofsspl.org.
Chicago Symphony Orchestra with Riccardo Muti
7:30 p.m. March 1. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-966-6161 or https://scasarasota.org.
Almost Abba — A Tribute to Abba
4 p.m., 7 p.m. March 3. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Charlotte County Concert Band - 'Music, Music, Music'
7:30 p.m. March 3. Charlotte Performing Arts Center. 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-218-0022 or www.charlottecountyconcertband.com.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Gershwin, Berlin, & Friends'
March 3-4. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
Cahal Dunne and Choir Play
7 p.m. March 4. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or pgica.org.
The Texas Tenors
7 p.m. March 4. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Storytellers
7 p.m. March 4. The music of Elton John, The Rolling Stones, The Eagles, Pink Floyd and more. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Showtime Benefit for Venice Theatre Rebuild
2 p.m. March 5. A lively afternoon of song and dance with proceeds going to help rebuild Venice Theatre. Singers from Players Centre and Venice Theatre along with the Showtime Dancers and Silver Foxes Dancers will delight and entertain. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
Choral Artists of Sarasota — 'The Children’s March'
7 p.m. March 5. Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
The Rocket Man Show
3 p.m. March 5. A night of Elton John's greatest hits with Rus Anderson. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Celtic Woman
3 p.m. March 5. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony - 'Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2'
March 5. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.pgsymphony.org.
Daniel Solowey, clarinet, and Milana Strezeva, piano
March 5-6. Fischer/Weisenborne Residence, 459 Cabbage Palm Court, Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Let’s Hang On
7:30 p.m. March 6. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
The Folk Legacy Trio
7:30 p.m. March 6. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
Dwight Icenhower and The Blue Suede Review
7:30 p.m. March 6. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Michelle Cann, piano
7:30 p.m. March 7. Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
The Alter Eagles
7:30 p.m. March 7. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Cheap Trick
8 p.m. March 7. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
The Temptations and The Four Tops
7:30 p.m. March 8. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Absolute Queen
7 p.m. March 10. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-883-5444 or www.sunevents.com.
Kenny Loggins — Van Wezel Foundation Inspiration Gala
March 10. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
The Beach Buoys — A Tribute to the Beach Boys
7 p.m. March 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
English Chamber Orchestra
7:30 p.m. March 12. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-966-6161 or https://scasarasota.org.
Back Home Again — A Tribute to John Denver with Tom Becker
7:30 p.m. March 12. Pine View School, 1 Python Path, Osprey. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
Britain’s Finest — The Beatles Tribute
March 12-13. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
Simply Clapton: A Tribute to Slowhand with Mike Imbasciani
7:30 p.m. March 13. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents The Midiri Brothers
7 p.m. March 13. Military Heritage Museum Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. https://ccjazz.org.
1969
7:15 p.m. March 13. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. 941-639-0001, email office@bspconline.org or www.bspconline.org/winter_concerts.html.
Songs of Ireland with Go Divas
7 p.m. March 14. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Dwight Icenhower and The Blue Suede Review
7:30 p.m. March 14. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Sonny and Perley Trio
5 p.m. March 15. Join vocalist Perley Rousseau and Pianist Sonny Daye perform some of the most melodic and memorable musical pieces from the "Great American Songbook." No tickets or reservation required. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-833-5460.
Venice Musicale — 'Spring Memories Old & New'
3 p.m. March 16. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
Jimmy Stowe and the Stowaways — A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett
4 p.m., 7 p.m. March 17. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
'St. Paddy Takes A Trip To America'
7-9 p.m. March 17. Two hours of music, Irish humor and a wee bit of history with Dwight Sullivan. Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-8765.
The Venice Symphony — 'A Celtic Celebration'
March 17-18. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Emperor'
March 17-19. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
The Chris Walters Trio
7 p.m. March 18. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Jazz On The Lawn with Randy Sandke and Friends
4 p.m. March 18. Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.PGSymphony.org.
Charlotte County Jazz Society Jazz Jam
1-4 p.m. March 19. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. https://ccjazz.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'Center Stage'
3 p.m. March 19. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or https://northportconcertband.com.
One of These Nights — The Eagles Tribute
March 19-20. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
Venice Concert Band - 'Conflicts'
7 p.m. March 20. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.veniceconcertband.com.
Hermitage Artist Retreat Benefit Concert
7:30 p.m. March 20. Andy Sandberg will be joined on stage by guest stars and accompanied by Hermitage fellow and 2023 Grammy Award nominee Rona Siddiqui. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799, hermitageartistretreat.org or vanwezel.org.
Dwight Icenhower and The Blue Suede Review
7:30 p.m. March 21. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Gordon Lightfoot
8 p.m. March 21. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Alter Eagles — A Tribute to the Eagles
3 p.m., 7 p.m. March 22. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
ABBA Revisited
7 p.m. March 22. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
Michael Bolton
8 p.m. March 23. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Samantha Bennett, violin
11 a.m. March 23. Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Memories — Tribute to Barbra Streisand
7 p.m. March 24. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
North Port Symphony — 'The Envelope Please'
3 p.m. March 26. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or www.northportsymphony.com.
Michael Bolton
7 p.m. March 26. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Dominic Cheli
4 p.m. March 26. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Buffalo Philharmonic with Joann Falletta
7:30 p.m. March 27. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-966-6161 or https://scasarasota.org.
Skid Row and Buckcherry
8 p.m. March 28. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
The Silver Foxes
March 28-April 2. Venice Theatre, Raymond Center, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
Bad Moon Rising — A Tribute to Creedance Clearwater
3 p.m., 7 p.m. March 29. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Paul Anka
7:30 p.m. March 29. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Guthrie Brothers tribute to Simon & Garfunkel
7 p.m. March 29. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
The Smothers Brothers
7:30 p.m. March 30. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
US Stones — Tribute to the Rolling Stones
7 p.m. March 31. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'A Hero’s Life'
March 31-April 2. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
April
Southland Bluegrass Music Festival
April 1. The entertainment lineup features free performances from Ricky Skaggs & The Kentucky Thunder, The Steeldrivers, Del McCoury Band, Sister Sadie, The Grascals and Justin Mason & Blue Night. Abby The Spoon Lady will be a special musical guest and Big Mama will be the master of ceremonies. Event features seven concerts, RV display, and food trucks. Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 S 1st St., Immokalee. southlandbluegrassfestival.com.
The Edwards Twins
April 2-4. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Punta Gorda Symphony — 'Cinematic Sounds'
April 2. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St, Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.pgsymphony.org.
Taste of Opera at Isles Yacht Club
6 p.m. April 4. Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
The US Bee Gees — A Tribute to the Bee Gees
7 p.m. April 5. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
ABBA Revisited
7 p.m. April 5. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
The High Kings and Gaelic Storm
7:30 p.m. April 5. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Feder Duo
4 p.m. April 9. Temple Sinai, 4631 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents Terumasa Hino
7 p.m. April 10. Military Heritage Museum Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. https://ccjazz.org.
The Alter Eagles
7:30 p.m. April 11. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Chicago Rewired — A Tribute to Chicago
7 p.m. April 12. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Michael D'Amore
April 13. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.
Southern Cross — A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young
7 p.m. April 14. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Jimmy Mazz — Songs Across America
7:30 p.m. April 15. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Charlotte Chorale — 'Reflections'
4 p.m. April 15. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-204-0033 or www.charlottechorale.com.
Choral Artists of Sarasota
7 p.m. April 16. Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
The Brothers Doobie
7:30 p.m. April 17. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'50 Years After: A Tribute to the Woodstock Generation'
7:30 p.m. April 30. Featuring South Dakota Rock and Uncle Zeek. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
JIJI
5:30 p.m. April 20. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Charlotte County Concert Band - 'Passport To The World'
7:30 p.m. April 21. Charlotte Performing Arts Center. 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-218-0022 or www.charlottecountyconcertband.com.
Gulfshore Opera — 'Don Giovanni'
7 p.m. April 21. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Broadway Bound'
April 21-22. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
The Venice Symphony — 'Fairytales and Flutes'
April 21-22. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Venice Musicale — 'Music For Spring'
3 p.m. April 22. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave., S., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
Charlotte County Jazz Society Jazz Jam
1-4 p.m. April 23. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. https://ccjazz.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'Pop Goes The Band'
3 p.m. April 23. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or https://northportconcertband.com.
Venice Concert Band — 'If Not For The Music'
7 p.m. April 24. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.veniceconcertband.com.
Venice Musicale — Scholarship Concert
7 p.m. April 25. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
Cameron Crozman, cello, and Meagan Milatz, piano
11 a.m. April 27. Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Queen Nation — A Tribute to the Music of Queen
7 p.m. April 28. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
New Edition
7 p.m. April 30. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, www.amaliearena.com or www.ticketmaster.com.
May
Collaboration with The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company: Spotlight on Young Artists
7 p.m. May 2. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
RAIN: 'A Tribute to The Beatles'
8 p.m. May 5. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Gulfshore Opera — 'Latin Infusion' concert and dinner
6 p.m. May 7. Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante, 321 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents Jeff Rupert Quartet
2 p.m. May 8. Military Heritage Museum Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. https://ccjazz.org.
Vivaldi and Mendelssohn — Rimma Bergeron-Langlois, Nikki Chooi, Jun Iwasaki, Emerson Millar, violins
7:30 p.m. May 9. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Melissa Etheridge
7:30 p.m. May 10. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA'
7:30 p.m. May 11. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Viola Royale
4 p.m. May 14. First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak St., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
June
Bryan Adams/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
7 p.m. June 21. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
July
Choral Artists of Sarasota: 'American Fanfare'
4:30 p.m. July 4. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
September
Madonna: 'The Celebration Tour'
8:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, ticketmaster.com or www.amaliearena.com.
THEATER
February
Momix - 'Alice'
7 p.m. Feb. 8. Journey down the rabbit hole with Momix and the visionary choreography of Artistic Director Moses Pendleton. Filled with visual splendor and startling creative movement, Alice reveals that nothing in Momix's world is as it seems. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.VanWezel.org.
'How The Other Half Loves'
Feb. 9-26. There are three couples in this play, the men all working for the same firm. One of the younger men is having an affair with the wife of the oldest, and when each returns home suspiciously late one night or early one morning they invent a story about having to spend some time smoothing domestic matters in the home of the third couple. Of course, the third couple have to show up to put the fat in the fire, but that complication only adds to the fun of this famous farce. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Babel'
Through Feb. 10. In this version of the future, expectant parents learn within the first few weeks of pregnancy which traits their child will have and what behaviors it is likely to exhibit. This intriguing new play follows the extreme lengths two couples go to in order to have a baby. Babel probes the world of modern eugenics, explores the societal value of a baby, and asks us what we are willing to risk for love. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
FST Improv — 'When X Meets Y' (Valentine’s Day Edition)
8:30 p.m. Feb. 11. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.
'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'
Through Feb. 11. One of the most spectacular and entertaining musicals tells age-old Biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors through a kaleidoscope of song and dance! When Jacob gives Joseph a magnificent coat of many colors, his eleven brothers become jealous and sell him into slavery. Because of Joseph’s gift for interpreting dreams, he rises to become the Pharaoh’s advisor. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'The Outsider'
Through Feb. 12. Ned Newley doesn’t even want to be governor. He’s terrified of public speaking and his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently. Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for…the worst candidate to ever run for office. A timely and hilarious satire that skewers politics and celebrates democracy. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
'The Cemetery Club'
Through Feb. 12. A funny, sweet-tempered, moving romantic comedy about three Jewish widows who meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands’ graves. The Broadway production was so popular that it was made into a film starring Ellen Burstyn, Dianne Ladd and Olympia Dukakis. Venice Theatre, Pinkerton Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. https://venicetheatre.org or 941-488-1115.
'Flyin' West'
Through Feb. 12. In the 1890s, a group of African American women leave the oppressive South and settle in the all-Black town of Nicodemus, Kan. Their determination to survive in a harsh region is tested as they build new lives. With flashes of humor amid serious themes, "Flyin’ West" sheds new light on a seldom-told chapter of American history. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
'The ‘70s: More Than a Decade'
Through Feb. 12, March 8-19. Get ready to get your groove on and celebrating all things ‘70s. With music made famous by The Who, Harry Chapin, The Bee Gees, Marvin Gaye and more, this dynamic new cabaret traces a pivotal decade and some of the greatest music ever recorded. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
Florida Studio Theatre's Children’s Theatre - 'The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe'
Feb. 12, 18, 25. An inventive retelling of C.S. Lewis’ classic story of love, courage and family. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Tootsie'
Feb. 13-15. This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Fiddler On The Roof'
Feb. 14-19. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'Reel Music'
Feb. 15-June 25. From silent films and movie musicals to "Casablanca" and "The Greatest Showman," the silver screen transports us to places and times we dream about. "Reel Music" celebrates the movies that helped create the soundtrack to the last century, with classics like “Singing in the Rain,” “Circle of Life,” and “My Heart Will Go On.” This lively music revue reminds us that movies and music have always gone hand in hand. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Chicken and Biscuits'
Feb. 17-April 13. The hilarious new play introduces you to the Jenkins family, as they gather to celebrate the life of their beloved and recently deceased father and grandfather, the Revered Bernard Jenkins. When an unexpected guest reveals a secret, they all discover that nothing brings a family together like a big side of drama. This side-splitting new Broadway comedy explores the tenderness of family, the joy of reconciliation and the nourishing power of love. Contains mature content and language. FSU Center for the Performing Arts, Mertz Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-361-8388 or asolorep.org.
'Gypsy, A Musical Fable'
Feb. 17-March 19. Venice Theatre, Raymond Center, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
'On Golden Pond'
Feb. 17-March 5. The story of retired couple Norman and Ethel Thayer who return each summer to their serene, New England lake house. As the irascible Norman and kind-hearted Ethel settle in for a peaceful summer, their quiet lives are turned upside down when their estranged daughter unexpectedly leaves behind her fiancee’s teen-aged son. Florida Repertory Theatre, Historic Arcade Theatre, 2267 Bay St., Fort Myers. 877-787-8053 or www.FloridaRep.org.
'Jersey Boys'
Feb. 17-April 9. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, go behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with Jersey Boys! Discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
FST Improv — 'Life's A Beach'
Feb. 18, 25, March 4, 11, 18, 25. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.
'Madama Butterfly'
Feb. 18-March 24. A young geisha known affectionately as Madama Butterfly is swept off her feet by an American Naval Officer. Left with a promise that he would return one day, Butterfly waits faithfully for three years, but is met with heartbreak in one of opera’s most enduring tragedies. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
'Just Desserts'
Through Feb. 18. It’s sweet. It’s savory. It’s five strangers putting their hearts, reputations, and baking skills on the line to become the crème de la crème of bakers at a county fair. There’s a little mystery, a little romance, some potential cheating, and some back-stabbing — exactly what you expect when the competition is fierce — and the results are deliciously satisfying. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Birds of North America'
Through Feb. 19. As birders, John and his daughter Caitlyn adore spending tender autumn days attempting to catch glimpses of elusive birds. But as seasons, climate and global politics change, the two find their connection as rare as a red-headed woodpecker. Urbanite Theatre, 1487 2nd St., Sarasota. 941-321-1397 or www.urbanitetheatre.com.
'Pretty Woman'
Feb. 21-26. Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'An Inspector Calls'
Feb. 21-March 12. Nothing parallels the excitement of watching this suspenseful mystery drama. Set on the brink of WWI, this thriller has been gripping audiences for decades. The Birling family celebration is cut short by the arrival of the mysterious Inspector Goole. After his scorching investigation, the family struggles to return to normal, as every corner of their souls has been exposed by the blinding light of truth. FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or asolorep.org/conservatory.
'Dreamgirls'
Feb. 22-April 9. An inspirational journey through American pop music, "Dreamgirls" chronicles one fictional Motown group’s rise from obscurity to superstardom. The musical explores themes of ambition, hope and betrayal, all set in the glamorous and competitive world of the music industry. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
'The Last Match'
Feb. 22-March 17. It’s the semifinals of the U.S. Open. Sergei Sergeyev, an up-and-coming Russian phenom, and Tim Porter, a great American superstar in the twilight of his career, go head-to-head under the lights of the tennis court. Journey into the minds of these two extraordinary players as they consider the shots they didn’t take, the sacrifices they made for success, and the legacy they may leave behind. By match point, much more has been won and lost than a game of tennis. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
Ailey II
7 p.m. Feb. 23. Ailey II is universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country’s finest dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today’s outstanding and emerging choreographers. Founded by Alvin Ailey, the company embodies his pioneering mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training and community programs for all people. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Gulfshore Opera — 'The Barber of Seville'
7 p.m. Feb. 23. The Count and Rosina are in love but how will she escape the clutches of her guardian, Doctor Bartolo? Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
'Doublewide Texas'
Feb. 23-April 9. In this hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. Watch these colorful residents as the deal with everyday trials and work on various ways to save their little community. They’re guaranteed to double your fun and laughter. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Arabian Nights'
Feb. 24-March 5. Venice Theatre, Pinkerton Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
The Sarasota Ballet — 'Dance Theatre of Harlem'
Feb. 24-27. FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-359-0099 or SarasotaBallet.org.
'Don Giovanni'
Feb. 25-March 25. Mozart’s most famous opera is a comic and tragic masterpiece. Set in 17th century Spain, this tale of obsession, betrayal, crime, and retribution centers around the infamous lover Don Juan, who leaves a path of broken hearts wherever he goes. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
'What the Constitution Means to Me'
Through Feb. 26. Fifteen-year-old Heidi put herself through college by winning Constitutional debates across the country. Now, the Obie Award-winning playwright resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the document’s profound impact on the lives of four generations of women. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Silent Sky'
Through March 5. At the turn of the 20th century, years before women had the right to vote, one woman’s breakthrough changed our perception of the stars. "Silent Sky" is the remarkable true story of Henrietta Leavitt, one of the pioneering women astronomers working at Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s. Audiences will be enthralled by the story of this extraordinary woman who took on the astronomy establishment in order to discover the mysteries embedded in the sky. Henrietta transcended the odds while navigating love, family and the universe, going on to make a world-altering advancement to the field of astronomy that forever changed our view of the cosmos. Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or asolorep.org.
'Network'
Through March 19. Anchorman Howard Beale isn’t pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast after announcing he’s been let go, he unravels live on air. But when his ratings soar, the network seizes on its newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. Based on the Academy Award-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky, "Network" examines what happens when we get caught up in the allure and illusion of truth and TV. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'The Three Musketeers'
Through March 26. One of the world’s most enduring comedies, this classic tells the tale of a daring young man who finds himself in the company of the world’s greatest swordsmen, as well as some of the world’s most dangerous men and women. FSU Center for the Performing Arts, Mertz Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-361-8388 or asolorep.org.
'A Place in the Sun: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder'
Through April 2. From the streets of inner-city Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, experience the songbook of musical pioneer, Stevie Wonder. "A Place in the Sun" celebrates his legendary impact and timeless hits. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
March
Neil Berg's '113 Years of Broadway'
7:30 p.m. March 6. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Pilobolus - Big Five-OH!'
7 p.m. March 7. For this 50th anniversary celebration, Pilobolus questions its own “givens,” turns its traditions sideways and brings its past into the future. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Dinner at the Flemmings'
March 8-April 2. At three separate dinner parties at the home of Henry Flemming, a fabulous private detective, several of his guests are mysteriously knocked off. In this comedy/mystery sequel to The Flemmings, Henry must try and figure out who is killing his guests before he and his wife have no friends left! Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
'The Mikado'
7:30 p.m. March 9. Join Messrs. Gilbert, Sullivan and D’Oyly Carte on a fantastic voyage to a land where the matchless libretto, beautiful music and all of your favorite characters await. Enjoy the abounding absurdity and astounding wit that are as fresh and full of laughter now as when Gilbert & Sullivan first brought the story to life.Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Ernani'
March 11-26. The bandit Ernani has lost his land, wealth, and title, and faces competing suitors, including the king, as he pursues his true love, Elvira. One of the greatest of Verdi’s early works encompasses love, honor, and tragedy with passionate choruses, emotional arias, and a stirring score.Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
'On Your Feet!'
March 14-15. The inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent — and each other — to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help'
March 15–April 22. This boisterous and moving new memory play introduces us to young Linda, as she recalls a week she’ll never forget. When Linda’s mother instructs her to tell her sister about the birds and the bees, things quickly snowball into a potential crisis after the conversation is overheard by the parish priest. Secrets are unintentionally revealed, and a quick-witted group of women realize what really matters as they work to protect their family reputation and each other.Contains mature content and language. FSU Center for the Performing Arts, Mertz Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-361-8388 or asolorep.org.
'Ireland with Michael Live'
7:30 p.m. March 16. A multimedia experience that combines the music, dance and stories of Ireland. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Murder On The Orient Express'
March 16-April 2. Agatha Christie's most popular play, "Murder On The Orient Express," begins just after midnight when a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in it's tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer — in case he or she decides to strike again. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Thérèse'
March 17-25. A love triangle during the French Revolution is the setting for this rarely heard work. Thérèse is torn between love for her former lover and her affection and duty towards her husband. Moments of lyrical beauty are punctuated by the drama of the “Reign of Terror” in this opera. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
'What a Night'
3 p.m. March 19. A high-powered performance event sweeping across four decades honoring 40 of the most revered chart-topping hits from Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons and ABBA. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
'Xanadu'
March 24-April 16. Venice Theatre, Pinkerton Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
The Sarasota Ballet — 'La Sylphide'
March 24-25. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-359-0099 or SarasotaBallet.org.
Florida Studio Theatre's Children’s Theatre - 'The Last Acorn & Other Winning Plays'
March 25, April 2, 8, 16, 23. A collection of award-winning plays written by elementary school students from around the world during the 2022-23 school year. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000.or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Paralyzed'
March 29-April 21. Leigh and Lee are two strangers who have little in common besides their names—she is a Type A statistician and he is an aggressive former athlete. But the discovery of a mysterious suicide note in a hotel bathroom sets their lives on unexpected paths that go anywhere but according to plan. Paralyzed tells a striking story of guilt, personal responsibility, and the power of forgiveness. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
April
FST Improv — 'Tournament of Fools'
April 1. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.
'Tootsie The Musical Comedy'
April 4-9. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'Love’s Labour’s Lost'
April 4-23. Shakespeare surely had a way with words, but his characters have difficulty reconciling words with actions. The King of Navarre and his friends swear to avoid women. That’s easier said than done when the gorgeous Princess of France and her ladies arrive at court. This Shakespearian cascade of adventure features a forest chase, lovers lost and found, and an ending full of hope for true love. FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or asolorep.org/conservatory.
'The Thorn'
7 p.m. April 5. “The Thorn” offers audiences a unique theatrical experience in a show that has been hailed as “Cirque meets ‘The Passion’” thanks to its compelling mix of drama, music, dance, martial arts, aerial acrobatics, emotionally evocative performances and timeless spiritual perspectives. The script is based on the "New Testament." Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.
'Visit Joe Whitefeather'
April 5-May 21. It’s the 1970s, and the small town of Beaver Gap, Pennsylvania has a problem. Tourism has declined, and it doesn’t look like there is any hope on the horizon. However, when a passionate resident joins forces with the bewildered city council, they devise a plan to rename the town to honor a dead, Native American war hero who never even visited the town during his lifetime. It’s a plan so wild — so insane — it just might work. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
FST Improv — 'Comedy Roulette'
April 8, 15, 22, 29, May 6, 13, 20, 27. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.
'Mean Girls'
April 11-16. Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Sister Act'
April 14-May 20. Follow Deloris, a disco diva, as she witnesses a crime and the cops hide her in the last place anyone would think to look…a convent. Masquerading as a nun, and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own. She makes new friends and breathes new life into the church, but in the process, blows her cover. This high-spirited musical comedy is a shining tribute to the universal power of friendship. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Always A Bridesmaid'
April 18-May 20. Four high school friends promised to be in each other’s weddings no matter what, not realizing that over 30 years later, these Southern friends-for-life would still be making the walk down the aisle to honor that vow. Hop on this marriage-go-round for a laugh-out-loud journey with these struggling bridesmaids as they navigate the choppy waters of love and matrimony. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Cats'
April 18-20. The story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Big Sexy: The Fats Waller Revue'
April 19-May 28. Thomas Wright “Fats” Waller was an American jazz pianist, composer, singer and comedic entertainer. Nate Jacobs’ original tribute to this irrepressible artist features Waller’s signature songs, including “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Your Feet’s Too Big,” “The Joint is Jumpin’” and many more. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
'Love, Lies and the Doctor's Dilemma'
April 20-30. Joan Scheller lives with the great love of her life, Sandy. In an effort to hide their relationship from her overbearing sister-in-law, the former movie start Olivia St. Clarie, she introduces him as her psychiatrist. One little white lie leads to another. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Graceland'
April 21-May 7. Venice Theatre, Raymond Center, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
'Three Little Birds'
April 21-May 19. Featuring the music of Bob Marley and based on his daughter’s children’s book of the same name, this jammin’ musical tells of a little birdy Ziggy who is afraid to leave his house. He’s worried about everything, but with the help of Dr. Bird and his feathered friends, Ziggy’s reminded that “every little thing gonna be all right.” Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, Children's Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Postmodern Jukebox'
7 p.m. April 23. A celebration of the greatest 20th century musical genres, fused with the recognizable hits of our own modern era, for the perfect patina of "vintage" and "modern." Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'The Amateur Killer'
April 26-May 14. In this murder mystery thriller, Daniel is letting his personal history with Lucas affect their relationship. Daniel is directing the production of Adieu for the local Amateur Dramatic Society, but it’s his knowledge of Lucas’s affair with Natalie that will lead to murder. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
The Sarasota Ballet — 'Tribute to Balanchine'
April 28-29. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-359-0099 or SarasotaBallet.org.
May
'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)'
May 5-21. Venice Theatre, Pinkerton Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
'Man of La Mancha'
May 10–June 11. Considered by many to be one of the best musicals of all time, "Man of La Mancha" is brilliantly reimagined with a contemporary urgency by celebrated director Peter Rothstein, who immerses us in Miguel de Cervantes’s retelling of Don Quixote and his quest. This epic and poignant journey celebrates the perseverance of one man who refuses to relinquish his ideals and who is determined to see life not as it is, but as it ought to be. FSU Center for the Performing Arts, Mertz Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-361-8388 or asolorep.org.
'Mornings At Seven'
May 12-21. Aaronetta and Ida Gibbs have lived next door to each other most of their lives. Along with Esther, all of the Gibb sisters are an open book to each other, husbands not included. Into the fray comes Myrtle Brown, perpetually engaged to Ida's son Homer. But Homer can't seem to pop the question. Taking matters into her own hands, Myrtle finally gets a proposal by compelling Homer to fly the nest. Sort of. This perennially charming portrait of small town America fifty plus years ago was revived on Broadway in 1980 and in 2002 to critical acclaim. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Assisted Living: The Musical'
May 13-14. These Boomers are partying at Pelican Roost, the very active retirement community that is home to the 18-different characters played by the show’s two actors. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 800-514-ETIX or https://goldentertainment.us/theatricals-events.
Pinky’s Players
May 19-21. Venice Theatre, Raymond Center. 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
'Footloose'
May 26-July 1. A lively city boy moves from Chicago to a small farming town where rock ‘n’ roll and dancing have been banned. After the culture shock sets in, he tries to shake things up and overturn the extreme ban. In the process he catches the attention of the lovely preacher’s daughter. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
June
'How I Became A Pirate'
June 2-30. When Jeremy Jacobs gets invited to join Braid Beard’s pirate crew, he thinks the pirate life is for him. Until he realizes that the simple things in life, like a kiss and a warm tucking in at night, are those that are most important. Set sail for a fun-filled journey as Jeremy learns that the most important things in life are worth more than buried treasure. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, Children's Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Annie'
June 6-11. Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production – just as you remember it. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827 or www.strazcenter.org.
'Now and Then'
June 7-25. Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby $2,000 to sit and have a drink with him. As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend, the young couple begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices and the reason he gives them is completely unbelievable. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
July
'The Little Mermaid'
July 7-Aug. 12. This Disney classic comes to life on the Broadway Palm stage! Take a dive into a magical kingdom where the beautiful mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. When Ariel falls in love with the human Prince Eric, she makes a bargain with the evil sea witch, but the bargain isn’t what it seems. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
January 2024
'Kinky Boots'
Jan. 12-Feb. 11. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. https://venicetheatre.org or 941-488-1115.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS/EXPOS
Cracker Fair
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 11. Live entertainment, cracker whip demonstrations, see and learn about animals brought by the Peace River Wildlife Center, food vendors, authors, artists, crafts and a lemon dessert baking contest sponsored by the Woman’s Club. Pioneer Plaza, 325 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. lemonbayhistory.com.
Jewish Food Festival
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 19. Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 N. Auburn Road, Venice. 941-484-2022 or www.jewishcongregationvenice.com/jewish-food-festival.html.
Venice Italian Feast & Carnival
Feb. 23-26. Live music, carnival rides, games, food, vendors and more. Venice Airport, 150 Airport Ave. E., Venice. http://italianamericanclubofvenice.com/feast.
Charlotte Harbor Book Festival
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 25. Featuring more than 30 local authors, artists and performers. Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-258-4920 or email book-broker@hotmail.com.
Southwest Wedding and Event Expo
Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 26. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-833-5444 or www.charlotteharborecc.com.
Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
7 p.m. March 1. The show combines award-winning films from past years with new international festival honorees, creating a rare opportunity for audiences to see world-class shorts on a cinema screen. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 9pgsff.bpt.me.
Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival
May 5-7. Friday night music festival, plant sale, vendors, car show, Lil’ Miss Hibiscus Pageant and more. Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. thehibiscusfestival.com.
Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo
June 23-25. Featuring over 200 local, national and international artists, vendors, live music, entertainment, side shows and nightly after parties. Caloosa Sound Convention Center, 1375 Monroe St., Fort Myers. https://tinyurl.com/Tattooexpofortmyers.
COMEDY
Philly Plowden
Feb. 8-11. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Kevin James
8 p.m. Feb. 8. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Frank Del Pizzo
Feb. 14. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Dean Napolitano
Feb. 15-18. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Johnny Mac
Feb. 17-18. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 305-343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Rita Rudner and Robert Klein
7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
7 p.m. Feb. 22. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Associationm 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
Jackie and Kevin Flynn — 'Brothers From Another Mother'
7 p.m. Feb. 22. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or pgica.org.
Comedian Bob Marley
Feb. 22-25. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Vic DiBitetto
March 8-11. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
The Irish Comedy Tour
March 16-18. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Jay Leno
7:30 p.m. March 28. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Bret Ernst
March 30-April 1. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
'Laughter at The Players'
5 p.m., 8 p.m. April 1. Steve Burr, Leslie Norris Townsend and Happy Cole. Fundraiser for The Players Centre for Performing Arts. Studio 1130, The Crossings at Siesta Key, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. www.eventbrite.com/e/474288950017.
Greg Morton
April 5-9. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Shaun Jones
April 12-15. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
John Heffron
April 19-22. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Orny Adams
April 27-29. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Margaret Cho
7:30 p.m. May 19. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa. 800-955-1045 or www.strazcenter.org.
Nikki Glaser
7 p.m. June 9. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
FARMERS MARKETS
Punta Gorda’s Downtown Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon May-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays October-April. Located at the corner of Taylor and Olympia in downtown Punta Gorda. https://puntagordachamber.com/punta-gorda-farmers-market.
Punta Gorda History Park Sunday Market
Fresh produce, baked goods, plants, soaps, candles, jewelry, live music and more at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays. www.facebook.com/historyparkmarket.
Happy Hour Marketplace
5-8 p.m. Fridays. Bailey Brothers Park on the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Virginia Avenue in Punta Gorda. The Happy Hour Marketplace will consist of a variety vendors, cultural activities, live music and more. www.facebook.com/HappyHourMarketplace.
Venice Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays April-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. October-March. City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-445-9209 or https://thevenicefarmersmarket.org/site.
Dearborn Street Market
348 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays, October-May. www.facebook.com/DearbornStreetMarket.
Olde Englewood Village Farmers Market
355 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Every Thursday (except Thanksiving) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. October-May to get some of Florida's finest local produce, prepared foods and much more. www.oldeenglewoodvillagefarmersmarket.org or www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076119767404.
MISCELLANEOUS
Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium
Feb. 8-12. A beguiling 90-minute performance for grown-ups featuring a mind-bending variety performance with adult humor in classic vaudeville-style. Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. www.mrswindles.com or 941-445-7309.
Sunset Celebration at Peace River Wildlife Center
Feb. 10, March 10. Meet and greet the resident animals while enjoying refreshments and watch the sun set over Charlotte Harbor. Admission is free, donations are appreciated. 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda, 941-637-3830 or www.prwildlife.org.
Boy Scouts Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser
8 a.m.-noon Feb. 11. Proceeds will be used to help Scout Troop 776 attend summer camp. Gulf Cove Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. 941-697-1747.
Mustang & Ford 'Fun In The Sun' Car Show
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Port Charlotte Moose Lodge, 3462 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County will have pets available for adoption. Visit Mustang Club of Charlotte County on Facebook or email mustangchuck94@gmail.com.
Boating in Charlotte Harbor Seminar
8:30 a.m.-noon. Feb. 11. Boating in Charlotte Harbor covers topics including how to navigate to many restaurants and/or beaches by boat, safety issues, boating emergencies, towing assistance, avoiding going aground, buying a boat and many other topics that will make your boating experience more enjoyable and safer. $10 per person. Punta Gorda Boat Club, 802 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Call 941-639-3828 to register.
Woofstock
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 11. Browse food and merchandise vendor booths, taste test treats, enjoy K9 demonstrations and more. Bring dog food or supplies to donate to a local pet shelter. Dogs in attendance must be vaccinated, display current tags and be on a leash throughout the event. Handlers must be at least 18 years old. Any dog displaying aggressive behavior toward people or other dogs shall immediately be removed from the park by its handler. Handlers are responsible for removing and disposing of dog waste. Canine Club Dog Park, 6700 Appomattox Drive, North Port. NorthPortFL.gov/Woofstock or 941-429-7275.
Walk for the Poor
Feb. 11 at Laishley Park pavilion, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. and proceed along the pathway by the Peace River, then onto Marion Avenue and back to Laishley Park. For more information, call 917-549-0555.
Horses, Kids and Books Carnival
Feb. 11. HorsePower for Healing and Gilstad Literacy Foundation are collaborating to benefit the Charlotte County Imagination Library from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Lizzie the Literacy Bus will be on site so the kids can go home with a free book. Preschool age children living in Charlotte or Lee County can register for the Imagination Library program. Games, horse activities, story telling, face painting, hay rides, food trucks, and more. $5 per person and children 5 and under are free. Everyone will be asked to sign a release form upon arrival. Closed toe shoes are required - the events are in the horse pasture. HorsePower for Healing ranch at 6210 George Road, Punta Gorda. Attendees should look for balloons and/or signs as currently the street sign at Bermont and George Roads has not been replaced since the storm. Email chris@charlottecountyimaginationlibrary.org.
Sweetheart Luncheon and Fashion Show
Feb. 13. The luncheon will begin at noon and a fashion show will begin at 1 p.m. in the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The museum will be sharing preserved, handwritten letters on the “Letters from Home” wall. These letters remind us of those who spent Valentine’s Day overseas while fighting wars in service to our country. Fashions are by Anthony’s Ladies Apparel and are modeled by the Calendar Girls. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-575-9002.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Punta Gorda Symphony musician Rachel Cox
5-7 p.m. Feb. 14. Each couple will have a private table with champagne and roses, and will have the opportunity to decorate their own cupcakes and make Valentine’s cards for each other. Cox and her viola will entertain with romantic classical music throughout the evening. Space is limited. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810.
'Share the Love: Dueling Pianos'
Feb. 14. Features an interactive dueling piano concert with a catered buffet dinner benefiting the Alliance for the Arts and Our Mother’s Home. Tickets include dinner, dessert and live entertainment. There will be a champagne toast as well as a cash bar. Alliance for the Arts,10091 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. Gates open at 5 p.m. Show is from 6-9 p.m. 239-939-2787 or www.ArtInLee.org.
Sarasota Chamber’s Party on the Bay
4-7 p.m. Feb. 15. Live music, networking opportunities, food tastings and more. Powel Crosley Estate, 8374 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Register at sarasotachamber.com or call 941-955-8187.
Rummage sale
8 a.m.-noon Feb. 16-17 at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Men’s and women’s clothing, small appliances, household furnishings, decorative items, tools, bedding, linens, jewelry and more. 941-426-5580.
Movie On The Green — 'Sing 2'
6:45 p.m. Feb. 17. Seating opens one hour before sunset and attendees can participate in a complimentary kid's craft. Concessions will also be available for purchase. Don't forget to bring your lawn chairs or blankets. Each free movie is held outdoors at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. NorthPortFL.gov/MovieOnTheGreen.
Lemon Bay Garden Club Rummage and Plant Sale
Feb. 16-18. Free entry from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 17-18. Preview sale is from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 16. Preview sale admission is $3. 480 Yale St., Englewood. Proceeds go to scholarship fund. 941-474-9068.
The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular
8 p.m. Feb. 17. Presented with the original master recordings of The Pink Floyd. Surrounded by walls of concert-quality sound, "Laser Spectacular" carries listeners away on a mind-expanding journey driven by cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, large-screen video projection and special lighting effects. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
FSW Charlotte Campus Observatory viewing
Observation sessions at the James & Barbara Moore Observatory at Florida SouthWestern State College Charlotte campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, are on the third Friday of each month and begin 30-45 minutes after dark, outdoors and weather permitting. Feb. 17, March 17, April 21 and May 19. 941-637-3518 or www.fsw.edu/charlotte/observatory.
'Mastering the Monologue'
5 p.m. Feb. 17. Featuring Hermitage Fellow Don Nguyen. New College of Florida, Black Box Theater, 5845 General Dougher Place, Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Local Author Day
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 18. Both best-selling and indie authors across fiction genres including suspense, historical fiction, romance, science fiction, westerns, thrillers and contemporary novels. Books will be available for sale and signed by the individual authors attending. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. www.southwestfloridafictionwriters.com or visualartcenter.org.
Mardi Gras Dinner Dance
5 p.m. Feb. 18. Entertainment at 6 p.m. by the Jane Bond Band. Tickets are available for purchase at the bar at the American Legion, 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-488-1157.
Budweiser Clydesdales
2-4 p.m. Feb. 22. The Shell Factory and Nature Park, 16554 N. Cleveland Ave., N. Fort Myers. https://www.shellfactory.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony — Composers Luncheon
11:30 a.m. Feb. 23. Lunch, wine and music program. Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.pgsymphony.org
'Jazz and Theater: Keeping the Beat'
5 p.m. Feb. 23. With Hermitage Fellows Stacey Rose and Fay Victor. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Peace River Quilt Show
Feb. 24-25. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.peaceriverquilters.org,
Mardis Gras on Marion Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County benefit
1:30 p.m. Feb. 25. FM Dons, 201 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This is a shrimp and crawfish boil with proceeds to benefit Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County. For tickets, call 941-457-1638 or 941-625-4343.
A Hurricane Relief Concert/Food Drive
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 25. Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Live music from noon 1 p.m. by Champ Jaxon and Brigid's Cross from 1-3 p.m. Food drive to benefit the Harry Chapin Food Bank. Concert to benefit Kids of Hurricane Ian. Anyone bringing a canned food item will be entered the grand prize drawing. www.puntagordapubcrawl.com.
Mahjongg tournament/fundraiser
1-4 p.m. March 4. Registration fee $30 due by Feb. 25. Doors open 12:30 p.m. Punta Gorda Women’s Club Building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Proceeds go to Punta Gorda Woman’s Club charities. For information and registration email LeslieCRyan@gmail.com.
Caribbean Nights Dance Party
6-10 p.m. Feb. 28. Buffet of elaborate finger foods, desserts and cash bar. Music by The Allegros. Wear brilliant tropical shirts, funky beach hats, etc. American Legion Hall, 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice. For tickets or additional information, call 860-227-8810, 630-880-1283, visit www.venice-nokomiswomansclub.org or mail check payable to VNWC at P.O. Box 416, Venice, FL 34284. Event benefits the Venice Area Beautification’s Urban Forest.
'Tell and Show: Art and Performance Expressing Identity'
5:30 p.m. March 2. Featuring Hermitage Fellows Tamara Anderson, Lesley Mok and B. Ingrid Olson. Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Book Swap
6-8 p.m. March 3. Calling all bookworms! Do you have old books, DVD movies, board games or puzzles that you aren’t using anymore? Take advantage of the upcoming Book Swap hosted by the North Port Parks & Recreation Department and trade your something old for something new to you. Participants are invited to drop off slightly used books, complete board games and puzzles, audio books and DVD movies in good condition from Feb. 27-March 2 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port. VHS tapes, outdated textbooks and materials with inappropriate content will not be accepted. For every item dropped off, participants will be able to select a book, DVD, board game or other item to take home from the Book Swap on March 3. NorthPortFL.gov/BookSwap or 941-429-7275.
The Floridians Annual Games Day Luncheon
March 4. Maple Leaf Golf and Country Club, 2100 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-255-6995, email bsthompson@comcast.net or www.facebook.com/thefloridians.
'The Fashion Palette'
Noon March 5. The North Port Art Center present "The Fashion Palette." Fashions provided by the Urban Culture Boutiques of North Port along with local vendors presenting their palettes. Heron Creek Golf and Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. 941-423-6460.
'Comedy and Community'
5:30 p.m. March 10. With Hermitage Major Theater Award Winner Madeleine George. Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Sofía Rocha — 'Making Musical Waves'
6:30 p.m. March 16. Hear from this inventive next-generation composer as she contextualizes selections of her work being performed by the Pops Orchestra of Bradenton and Sarasota. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
'High Tea and Hats'
2 p.m. March 18. Chinese and silent suctions, hat parade and contest. Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Hosted by P. E. O.’s Chapter JA. P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards and loans; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. The JA Chapter in Englewood provides their gifts to students from Lemon Bay High School and women in the community who are resuming an interrupted education. Proceeds go toward student scholarships. To purchase tickets, call 941-882-4543 or email Annette.noren@gmail.com.
Community Yard Sale
8 a.m.-noon March 18. In addition to household items, shoppers will also have the chance to support local business at the Crafter’s Corner. The Crafter’s Corner features handmade items from creative local vendors, giving attendees an opportunity to find one-of-a-kind items. City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. NorthPortFL.gov/YardSale or 941-429-7275.
Disney On Ice — 'Road Trip Adventures'
March 23-26. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, ticketmaster.com or www.amaliearena.com.
Movie On The Green
6:45 p.m. March 24. Seating opens one hour before sunset and attendees can participate in a complimentary kid's craft. Concessions will also be available for purchase. Don't forget to bring your lawn chairs or blankets. Each free movie is held outdoors at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. NorthPortFL.gov/MovieOnTheGreen.
North Port Nature Walk
9-11 a.m. April 8. Learn more about native Florida flora and fauna at a guided nature walk at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, 6968 Reisterstown Road, North Port. Preregistration is required. Sign up at https://bit.ly/NatureWalkNP. For more information, call 941-429-7275.
Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner
6-8:30 p.m. April 16. On the grounds of The Ringling Museum, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. This elegant dinner heralds the jury-selected recipient of this prestigious prize, which will be awarded in the discipline of visual art in 2023. HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Newcomer Day
10 a.m.-noon May 6. Presented in partnership with the North Port Chamber of Commerce, the Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting this free event at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. Newcomer Day is designed to connect residents with resources, programs and services within the community and is set-up in an expo-like format that includes information tables featuring local nonprofits, government entities and businesses. This event is the perfect chance for anyone interested in learning more about North Port, whether they have been here for a short time or for several years. NorthPortFL.gov/Newcomer or 941-429-7275.
'Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens'
May 18. Behind Payne Mansion at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Kid's Night Out
5-8:30 p.m. May 19. Parents and guardians are invited to give themselves a night off and register their children for Kids Night Out, hosted by the North Port Parks & Recreation Department. The fee is $15 per child and includes games, arts and crafts, and a light dinner in a safe and supervised environment. The program is open to those in kindergarten through fifth grade. George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. Space is limited. Preregistration is required at https://bit.ly/KidsNightOutNP or 941-429-7275.
Florida International Air Show
Nov. 4-5, 2023. US Air Force Thunderbirds. Punta Gorda Airport, 28000, Airport Road, Punta Gorda. www.floridaairshow.com/tickets.
EXHIBITS/ART SHOWS
Papse Exhibit
Feb. 10-12. Weekend show featuring the plein air painters. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
'Tiffany: The Pursuit of Beauty in Nature'
Feb. 12-June 25. Showcasing the creativity and innovation of American artist and designer Louis Comfort Tiffany. The first exhibition of its type to be presented in a botanical garden, the exhibition will highlight the inspiring connection between Tiffany Studios and the natural world through unique horticultural displays in the Tropical Conservatory and the Gardens, accompanied by seminal examples of Tiffany’s work on view in the Museum of Botany & the Arts. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. 941-366-5731 or https://selby.org.
Keynote Lecture: Nadia Watts, great-great granddaughter of Louis Comfort Tiffany
5:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Denver-based interior designer Nadia Watts, Louis Comfort Tiffany’s great-great granddaughter, will celebrate the exhibition, "Tiffany: The Pursuit of Beauty in Nature." Watts will discuss her family’s artistic legacy and its influence on her own design work and her newly launched line of fabrics based on Tiffany’s famous stained glass. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, downtown Sarasota Campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. https://selby.org/events/keynote-lecture-nadia-watts-great-great-granddaughter-of-louis-comfort-tiffany.
Fine Arts Show and Sale
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 18-19. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
'Black & White + One'
Through Feb. 24. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Unearthed' — Camyljah Rose and Khaysie Tiburcio
Through Feb. 25. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-939-2787 or www.ArtInLee.org.
North Port Art Center Adult Student Show
Feb. 27-March 30. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Babcock Ranch Art Show
March 11-12. Guests will experience the inspired work of more than 50 exhibitors. Attendees will have a wide selection of local fare, provided by crowd-favorite food trucks lined up along Lake Babcock Drive, as well as refreshments provided by Babcock Ranch’s Square Scoops, Slater’s Goods and Provisions, and the Lakehouse Kitchen and Bar. The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 12. For more information, visit Woodlea Hall Discovery Center, 42850 Crescent Loop, Babcock Ranch, call 877-709-6620 or visit www.BabcockRanch.com.
Spring Members' Show
March 17-April 6. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
Reclaiming Home: Contemporary Seminole Art
March 18-Sept. 24. This exhibition with over 100 artworks by twelve artists will highlight the range and depth of the fantastic artwork by some of the most outstanding Seminole, Miccosukee, and mixed-heritage artists from Florida, along with notable work by the internationally recognized artists of Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole descent from Oklahoma and beyond.The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Rd, Sarasota. 941-359-5700 or www.ringling.org.
Rotary Fine Arts Festival
10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 25-26. Fine art, music and food. West Dearborn St., Englewood. www.therotaryclubofenglewood.org/art-festival.php.
North Port High School exhibit
March 31-April 14. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Retro Exhibit
April 14-26. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
Still Life /Plein Air exhibit
April 17-May 19. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
South Sarasota County School Show
May 3-11. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
Memories Exhibit
May 19-June 22. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
'United We Can' exhibit
May 22-Aug. 4. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Out Of This World' exhibit
Aug. 7-Sept. 1. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Wild Wild West' exhibit
Sept. 4-29. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Tiny Treasures' exhibit
Oct. 2-Nov. 3. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Pets To The Rescue' exhibit
Nov. 6-Dec. 1. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Seeing The Invisible'
Through September. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point campus, 401 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. More than a dozen acclaimed artists are taking part, with 13 augmented reality works installed throughout the 30 acres. Visitors engage with the art through an app that can be downloaded to a smartphone or tablet. https://selby.org.
*events subject to change.
