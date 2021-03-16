Easter Egg-scursion Scavenger Hunt
Charlotte County Community Services launched the Easter Egg-scursion Scavenger Hunt. This scavenger hunt will utilize Charlotte County parks through April 2. Harpy, the Easter Bunny, has hidden 10 large Easter eggs at various parks throughout Charlotte County. Clues to find these eggs are available at any recreation center or online at www.tinyurl.com/EasterScavengerHunt. Completed clue sheets can be turned in to any Charlotte County recreation center to be entered in a drawing for prizes by 5 p.m. April 2. One entry per egg found. Find all 10 and be entered in the grand prize drawing. Receive additional entries by participating in our Facebook photo contest. Email a picture of you with one of the Easter eggs to Ashley.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov and on April 3 these photos will be uploaded to the Charlotte County Parks & Recreation Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CharlotteFLParksRec for a photo contest. The photo with the most likes and shares will win five additional prize entries. For information, contact Lonne Moore at 941-627-1074 or Lonne.Moore@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
7 Bridges has been touring nationally since 2008 and are bringing their recreation of Eagles hits. The band takes the stage at 7 p.m. March 19 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. For ticket information, visit www.sunevents.com or call 863-494-9362.
Senior Resources Open House
10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 19 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Masks are required. No registration required, call Amie Conti for additional information at 941-787-0687.
Comedy at The Library Comedy Club
7:30 p.m. March 20: Carman Vallone. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 in advance/$15 at the door. For reservations, call 305-343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
All That Jazz: Celebration of Charlotte County's 100th Birthday
The Military Heritage Museum and the Charlotte County Florida Historical Society are proud to present All That Jazz. This narrated concert performed by the Jazz Phools, will tell the story of the county's founding in 1921 with the original music, photographs and words of that time woven together into an event, that you will remember for years. Meet the people, the places and the music that brought Charlotte County into being. The 1920's will sparkle and roar for the special one-night-only exclusive event on the stage of the Gulf Theater. Joining the band will be guest vocalists, Kirsten Joyer and Isaac James. 7 p.m. March 20. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Mangrove Chapter, Florida Native Plant Society plant sale
The Mangrove Chapter will be offering potted, home-grown native plants for donations during the month of March. A plant “sale” will be held at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood, from 9 a.m.-noon March 20. Prior to the event, a limited number of plants will also be available from 9-11 a.m. March 16 at the Demonstration Garden at Cedar Point while volunteers are working there. A sign indicating that these plants are available for donations will be placed at the park entrance on those days. All visitors to the Demonstration Garden are required to wear masks and practice social distancing while selecting and purchasing plants. mangrove.fnpschapters.org.
Designer Purses for Paws Bingo
The Animal Welfare League will host a 10-game Bingo event, with doors opening at 11 a.m. March 20 at the Moose 2121 Lodge, 3462 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. A ticket auction and 50/50 will also be available. The lodge will be selling food and drinks for cash only. Tickets $40 and all proceeds benefit the Animal Welfare League. To purchase tickets, visit www.awlshelter.org.
Peace River National Art Festival
A kaleidoscope of artistic creativity will be presented at the Peace River National Art Festival, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 20-21 in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Nationally recognized juried artists represent various mediums including art glass, fiber arts, jewelry, leather goods, metalwork, oil paintings, photography, pottery, stone sculptures and watercolor. Live music and an array of food and beverages complement the art show and create a full-day cultural experience. Artwork will be offered for sale in a variety of price points. Admission is $5 per person, which benefits community programs at the Visual Arts Center.
Concert pianist Mackenzie Melemed
3 p.m. March 21 at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For tickets, go to www.grandpianoseries.org/buy-tickets.
The Rocketman: A Tribute to Elton John
Rus Anderson performs as a young Elton John in The Rocket Man Show — driving a night of Elton's greatest hits, with spot on vocals and fierce piano playing. 7 p.m. March 26. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Family Funfest
The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library will be conducting a fundraiser featuring a huge book sale, three food trucks, outdoor fun for children, a gift basket raffle and a book talk and song with entertainer/author Cahal Dunne from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 26. Masks are required. Shannon Staub Library, 4765 Career Lane, North Port. Register at www.friendsofsspl.org.
KidX Cute as a Bunny Crafts presents Sky(Light)Art
Children will paint and create colorful kites to be displayed high above our Center Court Fountain for all to see. When completed, children will give their creation to the bunny to be placed high in the sky for all to see. Children's craft experience will be social distanced. This free craft experience for children 12 years and younger are limited to 50 participants. Pre-register at www.facebook.com/PortCharlotteTownCenter. Walk-ups will be welcomed based upon availability. noon-2 p.m. March 27. Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Easter Drive Thru Event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Easter festivities. The event will include a food pantry, Easter goodie bags. We will be giving out bicycle helmets and fitting them for each child. Car seat safety checks will also be done at the event. Even the Easter Bunny will be on the scene for all the boys and girls to see and wave to on their way by. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Reserve your spot by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200 ext.7273. For the safety of the community, this will be a drive thru event only. CDC guidelines will be followed.
Waterfest Poker Run
The Englewood Beach Waterfest "Pack the Pantry" Poker Run on Charlotte Harbor is set for March 27. Travel by car, boat or motorcycle to visit five stops with a chance to win $500. The main stop will be The Village Brew House in Fishermen’s Village, Punta Gorda. Other stops are Four Points Sheraton Docks and Riviera Bar & Grill on Alligator Creek, both in Punta Gorda, Cass Cay Restaurant in Burnt Store Isles, Ice Cream Social Boat (anchored at Peace River light G1 and accessible by boat only), and the Twisted Fork at Black Widow Harley-Davidson in El Jobean (car or motorcycle only). There will be a pre-run party on March 26 at Four Points Sheraton. Proceeds will benefit Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, Punta Gorda and Englewood Helping Hand. For more information and registration, visit englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
Women in Wellness helping Women in Crisis
Join Korman Relief & Wellness Center from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27, as women business owners showcase a variety of services, from yoga, to massage, to posture and movement assessments, to hearing tests, to anti-aging therapy, with the ability to even try them out yourself. There will also be drawings and giveaways. Admission is $15. All proceeds benefit the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.). Korman Relief & Wellness Center, 16954 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-6700.
Hippity, Hoppity ... Easter Egg Hunt
Sponsored by the Punta Gorda Historical Society and Rockin' Punta Gorda. Kids Egg Hunt by age group, a wrapped painted rock for adults, food vendor, tattoos for the kids, music and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Sign up begins at 11 a.m. April 3. Egg Hunt begins at approximately 11:30 a.m. History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. www.facebook.com/events/253008622970722.
Music in the Garden
The FSW student ensembles present Music in the Garden with a variety of musical arrangements in the Garden of Inspiration on the Florida SouthWestern State College Lee Campus, 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers, from 6 p.m. April 8. At 7 p.m., immediately following Music in the Garden, singer/songwriter Kelly Neff performs in the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. Then at 8 p.m., the FSW Salty Dogs rock band, featuring Mike Molloy, Dr. Jeff Allbritten, Dr. Russell Swanson, Dr. Leo Mera, Nathan Ross, and Ted Ross will take the Barbara B. Mann stage. For more information about FSW’s spring concerts, email Kelly O’Neil at koneil1@fsw.edu.
Celebrate Black culture at SWFL Black Expo
The inaugural SWFL Black Expo will highlight minority businesses of all types in the SWFL area April 9-11. A portion of the proceeds will go to fund and expand local Black owned 501(c)(3) nonprofits in the area. The expo includes a designated kid zone with crafts and activities, seminars, workshops and speakers for the new entrepreneur to the seasoned business professional. There will be vendors, food trucks and more. Edison Mall, 4125 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers. For additional information, visit shopedisonmall.com.
'Letters From Home' Patriotic Show
"Letters From Home" brings back the style of the USO with incredible high energy performances featuring Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann. This one-of-a-kind live show features the music of WWII, Vietnam and beyond. 7 p.m. April 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
FSW Jazz Fest
The Florida SouthWestern State College Jazz Ensemble with Dr. Tom Smith, the Stardust Memories Big Band, and featured guest artists Vince DiMartino, Al Hood, Todd Hastings, and Dave Cooper will perform in the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers, at 7:30 p.m. April 13. Tickets are required for this performance and are available at www.bbmannpah.com.
The Diva's of Soul: A Tribute to Whitney Houston and Donna Summer
A two-tribute show in the same night by the same awesome band and the same ultra-talented woman: Latraia Savage is that woman! In this unbelievable show, she portrays both Whitney Houston, the most awarded female artist of all time, and Donna Summer, the world-renowned Queen of Disco. 7 p.m. April 17. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Charlotte County Centennial Gala
Charlotte County will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the county’s creation with a Centennial Gala, 6-11 p.m. April 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. This gala will include a cocktail hour, dinner, cash bar, dancing and live entertainment. Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased at www.charlottecounty100.com/centennial-gala. The Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center is located at 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Cindy DiGiacomo at 941-235-5009 or Cynthia.Digiacomo@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest
The evening will include a virtual event, online auction and exclusive dining experiences in private homes throughout Southwest Florida, featuring exquisite wines from renowned vintners and cuisine from celebrated chefs. April 24. To learn more, visit www.swflwinefest.org.
Tree Fair
The annual Tree Fair, sponsored by People for Trees, will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 24 at the City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. Hundreds of 3-gallon native trees will be for sale for $15 each. Informational “Tree Talks” will be held throughout the morning about all of these wonderful native trees starting at 10 a.m. There will be tree planting and tree climbing demonstrations. Florida Master Gardeners will be in the tree nursery area to answer all questions about the native trees for sale and have information about Florida-friendly gardening. There will also be music and food trucks. For more information, visist peoplefortrees.com or call 941-468-2486.
2021 Sarasota Film Festival
This year’s festival will be presented in a hybrid format featuring virtual screenings plus events including the popular live Q&A’s and conversations. April 30-May 9. sarasotafilmfestival.com.
'Hope for Homeless' Golf Scramble
The “Hope for the Homeless” Golf Scramble will be at the Deep Creek Golf Club, 1260 San Cristobal Ave., Punta Gorda, on May 1. This event is a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed teams. The cost is $85 per person. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the event, and shotgun is at 8:30 a.m. Ccontact Darcy Woods at 941-627-4313, ext. 134 or email Darcy.Woods@cchomelesscoalition.org to reserve a spot.
Nautical Expo
The 2021 Nautical Expo will be at the Lee Civic Center, 11831 Bayshore Road, N. Fort Myers, May 15-16. Attendees can expect to see popular boats and fishing skiffs, kayaks, nautical exhibits, coastal gadgets, jewelry, outdoor sportswear, as well as fly-tying demonstrations, outdoor furniture, exotic nautical wood and metal art as they browse the indoor and outdoor coastal market. For more information, visit nauticalmilemagazine.com.
‘Centennial Memories … This is OUR Charlotte!’
Charlotte County Community Services invites community members, organizations and businesses to participate in “Centennial Memories … This is OUR Charlotte!,” 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 15 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. This free program is a hometown gathering celebrating Charlotte County’s Centennial through reminiscing and sharing experiences, photos, artifacts, stories and memorabilia. Performers for the event include Dance with Janis, Studio 8 Dance of Port Charlotte and the Punta Gorda Symphony, with a special visit from The Royal Order of Ponce De Leon Conquistadors of Charlotte County and their ship. Masks are required by all attendees and the center will follow specific protocols to keep participants safe. For information, contact Tracy Herman at 941-613-3176. Registration ends April 23. Space is limited.
'A Christmas Wish' with Emanne Beasha
Emanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage. Beasha was a top 10 finalist in "America’s Got Talent" season 14. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
