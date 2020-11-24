Upcoming events

Bluegrass is back
The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash features three top Bluegrass bands. Scheduled to appear on Nov. 28 are Low Ground, Cadence Hollow and Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tym’n. Beginning Bluegrass jam at 10 a.m., Bluegrass concert at 1 p.m. Admission is $7 per person donation is requested of non-members. Bring chairs for seating in the outdoor shaded pavilion. Craig’s RV Resort, 895 N.E. Cubitis Ave, Arcadia. For more information: 941-467-2051 or www.heartlandbluegrass.org.
Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair
Come meet and visit with some of the nation’s best crafters while enjoying the charming streets of Punta Gorda. The Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 28-Nov. 29, along the length of Sullivan Street in downtown Punta Gorda.Safety measures in place for the socially-distanced, outdoor craft festival include: All attendees are asked to wear a mask with the exception of children aged 2 and under; entrances and exits will be monitored for one-way traffic; social distancing is required between crafters and patrons and patron groups; and guests are also asked to utilize hand-washing and sanitizing stations on a regular basis and avoid casual touching. www.artfestival.com/festivals/2nd-annual-punta-gorda-thanksgiving-weekend-sullivan-street-craft-festival.
Tree Lighting Ceremony
Kick off the holiday season at the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Seating opens at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1 with the ceremony starting at 6 p.m. After the tree is lit, festive and family-friendly activities will be provided, along with a live performance of holiday music by the North Port Chorale. Attendees who wear their ugliest sweaters can check in at the welcome tent for a chance to win a prize. Admission and parking are free. Attendees are invited to bring their own chairs or blankets to spread out on the City Center Front Green. Grass seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis with plenty of space for physical distancing.
People who prefer to watch the ceremony from home will be able to enjoy the concert via a livestream on the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page starting at 6 p.m.
Food and non-alcoholic drink vendors will have items available for purchase. No outside alcohol is permitted. The use of face masks, when physical distancing isn’t possible, is strongly encouraged.
For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
13th Annual Mistletoe Ball
The 13th Annual Mistletoe Ball — “Home for the Holidays” — promises to keep you safe and comfortable on Dec. 1. Trade in your tuxedo and heels for sweats and slippers. In order to keep our friends, family and community members safe, the annual event will be hosted virtually. For live updates, RSVP on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/2719692781580241.
A Heritage Happy Holiday
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda announces a special holiday event titled A Heritage Happy Holiday from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3 for a family-friendly evening with good food, drinks, music and fun for all.
Included in the festivities:
• Music on the outdoor Veranda with “Carol-oke” sing-a-long
• Featured holiday concert in the Gulf Theater with the Suncoast Big Band
• Performance by the Calendar Girls
• Silent auction and raffle table
• Special ornament stars for honoring veterans and supporting the museum
• Spectacular holiday decorations and unique “Hero Tree”
• Great holiday gifts at the Museum Gift Shop
• Catered heavy hors d’oeuvres
Event capacity is limited to first 100 guests registered. Proceeds benefit the Museum’s Youth Scholarship Fund ensuring the museum experience is available to all youth regardless of economic circumstances.
The Military Heritage Museum requires the wearing of masks from all museum patrons during their entire visit, except when eating or drinking. Hand sanitizer will be available at all entrances and temperature checks will be performed at the door. The Gulf Theater will be fog sanitizing the theater directly before the event. 900 W. Marion Ave.,Punta Gorda. 941-575-9002 or www.militaryheritagemuseum.org.
Drive-in Movie Nights
Dec. 3: "The Sound of Music" / Dec. 17: "The Polar Express" - Bal Harbor Shopping Plaza, 1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Punta Gorda. Registration required. Cal 941-639-3720. Name, number of person in vehicle, make, model and license plate required.
19th Annual Women’s Film Festival
LUNAFEST, the fundraising film festival dedicated to championing women filmmakers and bringing women together in their communities, will be hosted by Girls on the Run of Southwest Florida in the comfort of your home Dec. 4-5. This unique film festival highlights women as leaders in society, illustrated through seven short films by women filmmakers. The films range from animation to fictional drama, and cover topics such as women’s health, body image, relationships, cultural diversity and breaking barriers.
All proceeds from LUNAFEST will benefit Girls on the Run of Southwest Florida and Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers whose artful and innovative storytelling catalyzes social change. Tickets are $25 at www.gotrswfl.org/lunafest.
Poinsettia Parade
There's snow place like North Port. The City of North Port will host it's annual Poinsettia Parade at 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Gather your friends or family and join us via a virtual livestream on the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page as we kick off the holiday season with a whole lot of holly jolly fun. The Poinsettia Parade has been temporarily relocated this year to travel north on North Port Blvd. from the intersection of Greenwood Ave., ending at Appomattox and will last approximately 60-90 minutes depending on the number of entries received. In support of current health and safety guidelines, limited in-person spectator viewing will be available and no parade participants will be able to walk the route, distribute candy and/or other giveaways.
Judging will take place online with each unit featured on the social livestream while in the "judging" zone. Our judges will select the recipients of the coveted Snowflake, Poinsettia, Elfin and Kris Kringle awards. Spectators joining virtually will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite frosty float, with the winner receiving the People’s Choice award.
In the past, the parade has featured more than 50 units, including local businesses and organizations. Those interested in participating can download an Parade Unit Application on the City’s website at www.CityofNorthPort.com/Poinsettia and return it via email to Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com or in person at either the Morgan Family Community Center or the George Mullen Activity Center.
For more information, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or visit www.CityofNorthPort.com/Poinsettia.
Barn & Crafts Sales
Find your Treasures at the Holiday Sales at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. There’s no telling what can be found at the Men’s Club Barn Sale. The Crafty Ladies will show off their handmade wares at the Crafts Sale in Oaks Cove. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 5. Masks and social distancing are required. Gulf Cove UMC, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveChurch.com.
Comedy at The Library Comedy Club
Headliner: Michael Panzeca 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Headliner: R.C. Smith 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. $15 at the door, $10 reserved. For reservations, call 305 343-2930.
Holiday Drive Thru Event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some holiday cheer. The event will include a food pantry, nativity scene and holiday goodie bags. There will also be bicycle helmets and fittings for each child. Even Santa will be on the scene for all the boys and girls to see and wave to on their way by. 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 12 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Reserve your spot by emailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext.7273. For the safety of the community, this will be a drive thru event only. CDC guidelines will be followed.
Festival of Lights Holiday Showcase
Daily viewing of more than one million lights and holiday themed Christmas decorations throughout Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade Punta Gorda. Entertainment, lighted canal cruises, shopping and dining. Through Dec. 31. www.fishville.com.
