Steve Byrne
Steve Byrne has risen through the ranks of the comedy world to become one of the industry’s most innovative and sought-after performers. June 3-5. Rated R show. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
Englewood Spring Carnival
Come out to our family friendly community carnival. Huge water slides, a rock wall to challenge all skill levels, inflatable basketball, an inflatable ax throwing game and a wrecking demolition ball that tests your balance and strength. Food, music and a large silent auction area with items from all over the area. Free admission. $10 wrist bands for unlimited water rides. Tickets available to purchase for food and carnival games. 4-7 p.m. June 5. SKY Academy Englewood, 871 S. River Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-475-1234.
St Vincent de Paul Rummage Sale
The Sacred Heart Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul rummage sale is back. Come to the familiar site at 25200 Airport Road Taylor Road (at the corner of Corner of Airport Road and Taylor Road) on June 5. The sale starts at 8 a.m. The entrance will be on Airport Road, so please follow the instructions of the traffic directors. There will be housewares, furniture, clothing, books, jewelry, tools and other popular items for men, women and children. Proceeds are used to help those in need with food, clothing and limited financial assistance. No pets. For more information, visit www.svdp-dov.org/sacred-heart or call 941-575-0767.
Comedy at The Library Comedy Club
June 5: Ron Feingold. June 26: R.C. Smith. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $10 in advance/ $15 at the door. For reservations, call 305-343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program
Get ready for summer as Charlotte County Libraries and History kicks off their Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program for children and teens on June 5. Stop by your local library branch to pick up a summer reading log and a bag filled with goodies designed to encourage continued reading and prevent learning loss throughout the summer months. Librarians have prepared a six-week virtual extravaganza of fun and educational activities to spark curiosity and discovery in young minds and help even the most reluctant readers avoid the "summer slump." Visit the Summer Reading Program page at https://bit.ly/SRPCCFL to participate. When you pick up a reading log, you will get to choose a unique brag tag and necklace chain. Then, you can earn special animal beads for every 20 minutes you read. Register with ReadingRewards.com or pick up a paper reading log to track your minutes. Read 800 minutes by July 24 to attend the July 31 End-of-Summer-Reading Beach Bash or choose a raffle ticket to be entered into our prize basket raffle. For information, contact a Charlotte County Libraries & History, youth librarian Ashley Guerzo at 941-613-3167 or Ashley.Guerzo@CharlotteCountyFL.gov, Elizabeth Lee at 941-833-5462 or Elizabeth.Lee@ChatlotteCountyFL.gov or Hana Brown at 941-613-3172 or Hana.Brown@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Family Outdoor Movie Night
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church invites your family to a free showing of the movie “Cheaper by the Dozen” starring Steve Martin. It will be held outside on June 11, but will move inside if necessary. The lawn opens at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m. Bring your own snacks, chairs, blankets and bug spray. Gulf Cove UMC is at 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-697-1747, or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Soul Sensations & Friends
The Soul Sensations & Friends return to Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe to perform on the popular outdoor concert stage, in support of WBTT. “Put Your Hands Together” is a revue of rhythm and blues songs and timeless pop hits. The proceeds from "Put Your Hands Together" will support WBTT’s mission. Shows take place at 8 p.m. June 11-13. For tickets or additional information, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or call 941-366-1505.
Bluegrass Music Fest
Noon-4 p.m. June 12. Featuring Southwind Bluegrass Band, Harvest Moon and Kindred Spirit. Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-8721 or www.fishville.com.
Senior Source Conference
Learn everything you need to know about senior care. If you are caring for your aging mom, dad or spouse then you need to attend this free conference. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 12. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St, Punta Gorda, Register at www.CharlotteHarborECC.com or call 941-833-5444.
Visani's Got Talent: A Comedy Competition Round 1
Ten stand up comedians will compete for a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission. This competition is for five minutes of clean stand up comedy. Comic sign ups are available now over the phone. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top 3 at their initial event. Comedians who place in the top 3 may be eligible to host future events or capture additional stage time to develop their 7 minute finals set. 7:30 p.m. June 15. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
'Grandma's Murder Club'
Lemon Bay Playhouse presents staged readings of a new play by a local author at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 19. In this action comedy, life-long friends Mimi and Coralee save buddy Bobbi from homelessness. In the process, they accidentally kill a conman, then his partners show up. The "Grandmas" dodge bad guys and a detective, rescue each other and solve a murder while one falls head-over-heels in love. "Grandma's Murder Club" is the first live event for the Englewood theater since it closed in March of 2020. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Tickets are available at lemonbayplayhouse.com or call the box office at 941-475-6756, from June 14-18.
Cirque Italia — Alcatraz
Cirque Alcatraz will be taking its audience on a riveting, sensational journey of the true story of one man’s real-life nightmare of wrongful conviction and subsequent confinement after being sentenced to life in Alcatraz prison. June 24-27 in the parking lot of JetBlue Park, 11500 Fenway S. Drive, Fort Myers. Tickets are available at www.cirqueitalia.com, by phone 941-704-8572 or at the ticket office the week of show. This production is rated R due to the raw content of the story. Although there is no nudity, there is adult language, acts of simulated violence and suggestive dialogue and situations. Children 13 years old and older must be accompanied by an adult of 21 years or older. Anyone below the age of 13 will not be granted access.
Celebrate America Concert
Featuring Country music star Josh Gracin, The Flying Buffaloes and The Jack-Michael Band. Music starts at 5 p.m. July 3 at Laishley Park, 150 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3yWQsf4.
Big Ship Music Festival
This years lineup to includes Freddie McGregor, Cocoa T, Anthony B, Chino, Etana, Perfect, Mykal Rose and more. Noon July 3. All backed by the award-winning Code Red Band. Music by Earthquake Sound, Felix International Sound and DJ Diamond. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3fXCHE5.
'An American Holiday - Stars, Stripes & Fireworks'
Fishermen’s Village presents their inaugural two-day Independence Weekend Celebration – “An American Holiday - Stars, Stripes & Fireworks” July 3-4. Village organizers are cognizant to the fact that Punta Gorda was unable to truly celebrate July 4 last year due to the pandemic. With the approval/support of Village owner Jon Larmore (Arciterra), Fishermen’s Village has decided to make up for it by hosting a fireworks display at 9 p.m. July 3. As a result, Punta Gorda gets two shows this year. Laishley Park will host their annual fireworks display on July 4. Visitors will enjoy a dynamic weekend of fun, engaging, family friendly activities, live music, specialty foods, shopping, water recreation and fireworks. July 3: Festivities kick off at noon with food trucks, food trucks, mermaid meet and greet, bounce house/playland, Jungle Run, military vehicles on display, glitter/tattoo artist, balloon headband artists, juggling acts/magic shows and live music. Fireworks at 9 p.m. Noon July 4: Freedom Swim. Festivities continue at Fishermen's Village at noon July 4 with food trucks, mermaid meet and greet, bounce house/playland, Jungle Run, military vehicles on display, glitter/tattoo artist, balloon headband artists, juggling acts/magic shows and live music. Fireworks display at 9 p.m. from Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Call 941-639-8721 for more information or visit www.fishville.com. 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
Fourth-Fest & Fireworks in Laishley Park
This year’s event features Water-Mania, a group of 12 giant waterslides which will be located in Laishley Park. There will be slides of all types and sizes for all ages.There will also be a large Kid’s Fun Zone with plenty to keep the young ones excited throughout the day and evening. Vendors, displays and unique shopping opportunities await as the park will be filled with booths just waiting for attendees to visit. There will also be plenty of fun festival food, cold beer and beverages.To keep with the festive atmosphere, the event will feature live music throughout the day. This year’s live music will start at 3 p.m. At 7 p.m. the Charlotte High School NJROTC will present the colors with the national anthem. This year’s featured musical performances include: 5:30 p.m.:The Champ Jaxon Band, 7:30 p.m.:The Boogiemen.The Smuggler’s Community Foundation will present the annual Riley Community Service Award onstage at 7:15 p.m.. This year’s fireworks display is sure not to disappoint with what organizers are calling the most spectacular fireworks display in the event’s history scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. lighting up the sky over the Peace River. Gates open at 2 p.m. July 4. Admission is $5 per person with proceeds helping to offset the expense of the fireworks, which are entirely funded by donations and sponsorships. Wristbands for unlimited use of the waterslides during the event will be available for purchase for $10. July 4 at Laishley Park, 150 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fXBFYJ.
'Freedom Sings'
Choral music returns to Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda on July 4 when members of the church choir, joined by members of Bion Cantorum and other community volunteers, will present an Independence Day concert beginning at 3 p.m. No tickets are required. A free will offering (suggested $15 donation) will be taken at the one-hour event. Choral conductor for this special celebration will be Dennis Ausman, accompanied by Jane Schroeder. On the program will be tributes to the armed forces who defend our freedom. All veterans in attendance, whether singing or not, will be recognized for their service. Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda, For more information, call 941-626-1070.
4th of July celebration
William A. Garvey VFW Post 8203 will host a 4th of July celebration at 3 p.m. July 4. Free hotdogs and hamburgers fresh from the grill, drink specials and raffles. Featuring live patriotic and country music by Nashville recording artist, Johnny Lee Howard. William A. Garvey VFW Post 8203, 4860 Trott Circle, North Port. For more information, call 941-426-6865.
Freedom Fest Fireworks
The city of North Port’s Freedom Fireworks show will launch at 9 p.m. July 4. The launch site will be at North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Attendees will be invited to park in the lots at North Port High School, Heron Creek Middle School and at Butler Park, all off Price Boulevard. Parking will open at 6 p.m. and mobile food vendors will be available on site. View the show from their vehicles or parking spaces. People may also bring their chairs or blankets to claim physically distanced spaces designated on the grass at the Butler Park fields. Seating and parking are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who prefer to enjoy the show from home will be able to stream it on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/NorthPortParksAndRec.Attendees can tune in to local nonprofit radio station WKDW 97.5 FM for music to accompany the show. The display is expected to end around 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/FreedomFestival.
Venice Fireworks
Fourth of July fireworks will be from 9-9:30 p.m. July 4 from Humphris Park (South Jetty) at 2000 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice. The fireworks can be viewed from area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis and around Venice. Social distancing is encouraged. Officials want boats to be at anchor by 8:30 p.m. July 4; the Venice Inlet will be closed to boat traffic at 8:45 p.m. until about 45 minutes after the display’s grand finale. In the case of inclement weather, fireworks may be delayed. Visit the Venice Facebook page (Venice, Florida Municipal Government), Twitter @CityofVeniceFL) or the city's website’s for updates at www.venicegov.com.
CDBIA Dart Tournament
The Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association's Dart Tournament will be July 10 at the Icehouse Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. and darts will be in the air at 2:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place dart teams. The 1st place winner gets to choose which of the following CDBIA nonprofit members will receive $500: Boy and Girls Club of Charlotte County, Charlotte County Young Life, Crossroads Hope Academy, Gulf Coast Partnership or The Homeless Coalition. Registration is $80 per team (four players). Register before June 26 and save $20 per team. For any additional information or to register email Alaina@CDBIA.com.
Visani's Got Talent: A Comedy Competition Round 2
Ten stand up comedians will compete for a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission. This competition is for five minutes of clean stand up comedy. Comic sign ups are available now over the phone. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top 3 at their initial event. Comedians who place in the top 3 may be eligible to host future events or capture additional stage time to develop their 7 minute finals set. 7:30 p.m. July 13. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
Visani's Got Talent: A Comedy Competition Round 3
Ten stand up comedians will compete for a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission. This competition is for five minutes of clean stand up comedy. Comic sign ups are available now over the phone. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top 3 at their initial event. Comedians who place in the top 3 may be eligible to host future events or capture additional stage time to develop their 7 minute finals set. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
Visani's Got Talent: A Comedy Competition Finals
7:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
98ROCKFEST
Joining the headliner Shinedown on the mainstage will be rock legends Seether, Candlebox, Fozzy and Dirty Honey. The free show on the plaza will feature electrifying performances by rock’s fastest rising stars Ayron Jones and Zero 9:36 and hosted by 98ROCK’s Skratch N’Sniff. 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at AMALIE Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, with the pre-show free show plaza stage starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
Florida International Air Show
The Florida International Air Show is set for Oct. 16-17 at the Punta Gorda Airport, Challenger Blvd., Punta Gorda. For details, visit www.floridaairshow.com.
Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival - Mindi Abair/Shawn Brown concert
Mindi Abair and full band to perform with opening act Shawn Brown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 941-833-5444 or www.CharlotteHarborECC.com.
Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival - Eric Darius/Selina Albright concert
Eric Darius is internationally known as an elite saxophonist, songwriter, producer and performer. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 941-833-5444 or www.CharlotteHarborECC.com.
David Foster
David Foster returns to the Van Wezel, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, at 8 p.m. Dec. 6. A prolific songwriter, Foster played a key role in the career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé and more. A performer in his own right, he hosted “Foster & Friends” – two star-studded events that were filmed for Great Performances on PBS. This performance will feature many of Foster;s top hits, with musicians and vocalists performing along with him. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org or by calling 941-263-6799.
'A Christmas Wish' with Emanne Beasha
Emanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage. Beasha was a top 10 finalist in "America’s Got Talent" season 14. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Blue Oyster Cult
Blue Oyster Cult performing their unforgettable hard rock hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. Feb. 12. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
The Guess Who
The Guess Who performing their classic hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. March 19. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
Kenny G
Kenny G performs his contemporary jazz hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. April 3. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
