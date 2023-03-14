EASTER EGG HUNTS
Sensory Bunny
10 a.m.-11 a.m. March 26. Families may visit the Easter Bunny at their own pace before the mall opens to the public with sensory triggers including music, fountains and lights are limited to create a setting that is calm and comforting. Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 941-624-4833 or www.portcharlottetowncenter.com.
Flashlight Egg Hunt
7:30 p.m. March 31 at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. This free event is geared to children ages 6-11. Children are encouraged to bring a flashlight and a basket to fill. Thousands of eggs will be hidden. Attendees will be able to take photos with the Bunny before and after the egg hunt. 941-240-8120 or https://tinyurl.com/NP2023eggnunt.
Eggnormous Egg Hunt
9 a.m. April 1 at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. For families with children ages 3-9. The Easter Bunny will count down the hunt for each age group for staggered starts beginning at 10 a.m. Don’t forget to bring a basket to gather as many of the eggs that you can. An Adaptive Egg Hunt section will also be available for children age 3-9 with special needs. The Adaptive Egg Hunt will include sensory eggs and other accommodations to ensure eggs are easily found and reachable. 941-240-8120 or https://tinyurl.com/NP2023eggnunt.
Easter Event/Safe Kids Day
10 a.m.-noon April 1. Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. Easter Egg Hunt begins at 11:30 a.m. Goodie bags, carnival games, vendors, Easter Bunny and more. http://sonshinebaptist.com. Email Kaci.Brooks-Lynch@flhealth.gov to register.
CONCERTS
March
Sonny and Perley Trio
5 p.m. March 15. Join vocalist Perley Rousseau and Pianist Sonny Daye perform some of the most melodic and memorable musical pieces from the "Great American Songbook." No tickets or reservation required. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-833-5460.
Venice Musicale's Encore Chorus — 'Spring Memories Old & New'
3 p.m. March 16. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
Jimmy Stowe and the Stowaways — A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett
4 p.m., 7 p.m. March 17. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
The Venice Symphony — 'A Celtic Celebration'
March 17-18. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Emperor'
March 17-19. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
The Chris Walters Trio
7 p.m. March 18. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Jazz On The Lawn with Randy Sandke and Friends
4 p.m. March 18. Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.PGSymphony.org.
Peace River Trio
7 p.m. March 18. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655.
Dive Bombers
8 p.m. March 18. Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-8765 or www.trollmusic.com/calendar.
Completely Unchained — The Ultimate Van Halen Tribute
6 p.m. March 18. Bert's Back Porch at Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941- 235-3675 or https://twistedfork.freshtix.com.
Suncoast Statesmen Barbershoppers
4 p.m. March 19. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Good will offering. 941-625-1128.
Charlotte County Jazz Society Jazz Jam
1-4 p.m. March 19. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. https://ccjazz.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'Center Stage'
3 p.m. March 19. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or https://northportconcertband.com.
Hiroya Tsukamoto
2-4 p.m. March 19. Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-8765 or www.trollmusic.com/calendar.
One of These Nights — The Eagles Tribute
March 19-20. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
Venice Concert Band — 'Conflicts'
7 p.m. March 20. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.veniceconcertband.com.
Hermitage Artist Retreat Benefit Concert
7:30 p.m. March 20. Andy Sandberg will be joined on stage by guest stars and accompanied by Hermitage fellow and 2023 Grammy Award nominee Rona Siddiqui. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799, hermitageartistretreat.org or vanwezel.org.
A Tribute to The Doobie Brothers and Tom Petty
7:30 p.m. March 20. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Dwight Icenhower and The Blue Suede Review
7:30 p.m. March 21. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Alter Eagles — A Tribute to the Eagles
3 p.m., 7 p.m. March 22. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
ABBA Revisited
7 p.m. March 22. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota to celebrate founding of State of Israel
7:30 p.m. March 23. A special concert of music by five Jewish composers. First Presbyterian Church of Sarasota, 2050 Oak St., Sarasota. chamberorchestrasarasota.org or 219-928-8665.
Michael Bolton
8 p.m. March 23. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Samantha Bennett, violin
11 a.m. March 23. Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Harper and Midwest Kind
7:30 p.m. March 23. Leroy’s Southern Kitchen & Bar, 201 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.harper.biz/index.html.
Memories — Tribute to Barbra Streisand
7 p.m. March 24. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Champ Jaxon
6-10 p.m. March 24. Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-8765 or www.trollmusic.com/calendar.
St. David
8 p.m. March 25. Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-8765 or www.trollmusic.com/calendar.
North Port Symphony — 'The Envelope Please'
3 p.m. March 26. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or www.northportsymphony.com.
Michael Bolton
7 p.m. March 26. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Dominic Cheli
4 p.m. March 26. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Sarasota Orchestra — 'Songs for Our Times'
4 p.m. March 26. Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
'The Music of Simon & Garfunkel'
7:30 p.m. March 27. Performed by Swearingen & Kelli. Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St. Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
Buffalo Philharmonic with Joann Falletta
7:30 p.m. March 27. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-966-6161 or https://scasarasota.org.
Skid Row and Buckcherry
8 p.m. March 28. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
The Gianni Russo Experience
7:30 p.m. March 28. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
The Silver Foxes
March 28-April 2. Venice Theatre, Raymond Center, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
Bad Moon Rising — A Tribute to Creedance Clearwater
3 p.m., 7 p.m. March 29. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Paul Anka
7:30 p.m. March 29. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Guthrie Brothers tribute to Simon & Garfunkel
7 p.m. March 29. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
The Stearns Point Quartet
7 p.m. March 29. Thomas McGuire Hall at Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-955-4942 or perlmansuncoast.org.
The Smothers Brothers
7:30 p.m. March 30. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Southern Grand Slam Music Festival
March 31-April 1. Granger Smith Featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. headline March 31. Big & Rich headline April 1. A weekend filled with music and fun! Vendors, food trucks and some of Nashville's finest artists. The Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road Port Charlotte. 305-761-8860 or https://tinyurl.com/SouthernGrandSlamPC.
US Stones — Tribute to the Rolling Stones
7 p.m. March 31. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
David Reed
8 p.m. March 31. Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-484-8765 or www.trollmusic.com/calendar.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'A Hero’s Life'
March 31-April 2. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
April
The North Port Chorale —'It's a Grand Night for Singing'
7 p.m. April 1. Tribute to the Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein. North Port Performing Arts Center. 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. www.thenorthportchorale.org.
Southland Bluegrass Music Festival
April 1. The entertainment lineup features free performances from Ricky Skaggs & The Kentucky Thunder, The Steeldrivers, Del McCoury Band, Sister Sadie, The Grascals and Justin Mason & Blue Night. Abby The Spoon Lady will be a special musical guest and Big Mama will be the master of ceremonies. Event features seven concerts, RV display, and food trucks. Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 S 1st St., Immokalee. southlandbluegrassfestival.com.
The Edwards Twins
April 2-4. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Punta Gorda Symphony — 'Cinematic Sounds'
7:30 p.m. April 2. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St, Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.pgsymphony.org.
Gulf Coast Symphony — Music of the Night
7 p.m. April 2. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Taste of Opera at Isles Yacht Club
6 p.m. April 4. Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
The US Bee Gees — A Tribute to the Bee Gees
7 p.m. April 5. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
ABBA Revisited
7 p.m. April 5. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
The High Kings and Gaelic Storm
7:30 p.m. April 5. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Living On A Bad Name — Bon Jovi Tribute
6:30 p.m. April 7. Bert's Back Porch at Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941- 235-3675 or https://twistedfork.freshtix.com.
#No Filter
6:30 p.m. April 8. Bert's Back Porch at Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941- 235-3675 or https://twistedfork.freshtix.com.
Feder Duo
4 p.m. April 9. Temple Sinai, 4631 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents Terumasa Hino
7 p.m. April 10. Military Heritage Museum Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. https://ccjazz.org.
The Alter Eagles
7:30 p.m. April 11. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Chicago Rewired — A Tribute to Chicago
7 p.m. April 12. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Michael D'Amore
April 13. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.
Southern Cross — A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young
7 p.m. April 14. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
'Evening Under The Stars'
5:30 p.m. April 15. Enjoy the sounds of the SCF Presidential String Quartet, SCF Jazz Band and the Pops Orchestra. A firework show set to the Pops Orchestra will conclude the night. Cocktail casual attire suggested. State College of Florida Venice campus, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. https://scf-foundation.org/eveningunderthestars.
Jimmy Mazz — Songs Across America
7:30 p.m. April 15. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Charlotte Chorale — 'Reflections'
4 p.m. April 15. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-204-0033 or www.charlottechorale.com.
Choral Artists of Sarasota
7 p.m. April 16. Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
The Brothers Doobie
7:30 p.m. April 17. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
Majesty of Rock — Journey Tribute
7:30 p.m. April 18. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
'50 Years After: A Tribute to the Woodstock Generation'
7:30 p.m. April 30. Featuring South Dakota Rock and Uncle Zeek. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
JIJI
5:30 p.m. April 20. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Charlotte County Concert Band - 'Passport To The World'
7:30 p.m. April 21. Charlotte Performing Arts Center. 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-218-0022 or www.charlottecountyconcertband.com.
Gulfshore Opera — 'Don Giovanni'
7 p.m. April 21. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Broadway Bound'
April 21-22. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
The Venice Symphony — 'Fairytales and Flutes'
April 21-22. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Venice Musicale's Suncoast Duo Pianists — 'Music For Spring'
3 p.m. April 22. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave., S., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
Charlotte County Jazz Society Jazz Jam
1-4 p.m. April 23. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. https://ccjazz.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'Pop Goes The Band'
3 p.m. April 23. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or https://northportconcertband.com.
Venice Concert Band — 'If Not For The Music'
7 p.m. April 24. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.veniceconcertband.com.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
7:30 p.m. April 24. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Venice Musicale — Scholarship Concert
7 p.m. April 25. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
Cameron Crozman, cello, and Meagan Milatz, piano
11 a.m. April 27. Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Queen Nation — A Tribute to the Music of Queen
7 p.m. April 28. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Noche Unidos
7:30 p.m. April 28. Featuring the fusion the Mariachi Cobre band and The Venice Symphony. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
New Edition
7 p.m. April 30. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, www.amaliearena.com or www.ticketmaster.com.
May
Collaboration with The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company: Spotlight on Young Artists
7 p.m. May 2. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
RAIN: 'A Tribute to The Beatles'
8 p.m. May 5. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Gulfshore Opera — 'Latin Infusion' concert and dinner
6 p.m. May 7. Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante, 321 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents Jeff Rupert Quartet
2 p.m. May 8. Military Heritage Museum Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. https://ccjazz.org.
Vivaldi and Mendelssohn — Rimma Bergeron-Langlois, Nikki Chooi, Jun Iwasaki, Emerson Millar, violins
7:30 p.m. May 9. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Melissa Etheridge
7:30 p.m. May 10. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA'
7:30 p.m. May 11. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Tom Jones
8 p.m. May 13. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Viola Royale
4 p.m. May 14. First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak St., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
June
Duran Duran
7 p.m. June 17. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Bryan Adams/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
7 p.m. June 21. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Lady A: 'Request Line Tour' with Special Guest Dave Barnes
7:30 p.m. June 30. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.
July
Choral Artists of Sarasota: 'American Fanfare'
4:30 p.m. July 4. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
August
Lionel Richie/Earth, Wind & Fire
7:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, www.amaliearena.com or www.ticketmaster.com.
September
Madonna: 'The Celebration Tour'
8:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, ticketmaster.com or www.amaliearena.com.
November
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons
8 p.m. Nov 18. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
THEATER
March
'On Your Feet!'
March 15. The inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent — and each other — to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help'
March 15–April 22. This boisterous and moving new memory play introduces us to young Linda, as she recalls a week she’ll never forget. When Linda’s mother instructs her to tell her sister about the birds and the bees, things quickly snowball into a potential crisis after the conversation is overheard by the parish priest. Secrets are unintentionally revealed, and a quick-witted group of women realize what really matters as they work to protect their family reputation and each other. Contains mature content and language. FSU Center for the Performing Arts, Mertz Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-361-8388 or asolorep.org.
'Ireland with Michael Live'
7:30 p.m. March 16. A multimedia experience that combines the music, dance and stories of Ireland. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Murder On The Orient Express'
March 16-April 2. Agatha Christie's most popular play, "Murder On The Orient Express," begins just after midnight when a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in it's tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer — in case he or she decides to strike again. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Therese'
March 17-25. A love triangle during the French Revolution is the setting for this rarely heard work. Thérèse is torn between love for her former lover and her affection and duty towards her husband. Moments of lyrical beauty are punctuated by the drama of the “Reign of Terror” in this opera. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
FST Improv — 'Life's A Beach'
March 18, 25. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.
'What a Night'
3 p.m. March 19. A high-powered performance event sweeping across four decades honoring 40 of the most revered chart-topping hits from Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons and ABBA. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
'Gypsy, A Musical Fable'
Through March 19. Venice Theatre, Raymond Center, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
'Godspell'
Through March 19. A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life. The Players Centre for Performing Arts, Studio 1130, The Crossings at Siesta Key, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-365-2494 or www.theplayers.org/events-calendar/godspell
'The Last Match'
Through March 19. It’s the semifinals of the U.S. Open. Sergei Sergeyev, an up-and-coming Russian phenom, and Tim Porter, a great American superstar in the twilight of his career, go head-to-head under the lights of the tennis court. Journey into the minds of these two extraordinary players as they consider the shots they didn’t take, the sacrifices they made for success and the legacy they may leave behind. By match point, much more has been won and lost than a game of tennis. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Xanadu'
March 24-April 16. Venice Theatre, Pinkerton Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
The Sarasota Ballet — 'La Sylphide'
March 24-25. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-359-0099 or SarasotaBallet.org.
'Madama Butterfly'
Through March 24. A young geisha known affectionately as Madama Butterfly is swept off her feet by an American Naval Officer. Left with a promise that he would return one day, Butterfly waits faithfully for three years, but is met with heartbreak in one of opera’s most enduring tragedies. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
Florida Studio Theatre's Children’s Theatre — 'The Last Acorn & Other Winning Plays'
March 25, April 2, 8, 16, 23. A collection of award-winning plays written by elementary school students from around the world during the 2022-23 school year. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000.or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Don Giovanni'
Through March 25. Mozart’s most famous opera is a comic and tragic masterpiece. Set in 17th century Spain, this tale of obsession, betrayal, crime and retribution centers around the infamous lover Don Juan, who leaves a path of broken hearts wherever he goes. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
'Ernani'
Through March 26. The bandit Ernani has lost his land, wealth, and title, and faces competing suitors, including the king, as he pursues his true love, Elvira. One of the greatest of Verdi’s early works encompasses love, honor, and tragedy with passionate choruses, emotional arias, and a stirring score.Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
'Network'
Through March 26. Anchorman Howard Beale isn’t pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast after announcing he’s been let go, he unravels live on air. But when his ratings soar, the network seizes on its newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. Based on the Academy Award-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky, "Network" examines what happens when we get caught up in the allure and illusion of truth and TV. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'The Three Musketeers'
Through March 26. One of the world’s most enduring comedies, this classic tells the tale of a daring young man who finds himself in the company of the world’s greatest swordsmen, as well as some of the world’s most dangerous men and women. FSU Center for the Performing Arts, Mertz Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-361-8388 or asolorep.org.
'Paralyzed'
March 29-April 21. Leigh and Lee are two strangers who have little in common besides their names—she is a Type A statistician and he is an aggressive former athlete. But the discovery of a mysterious suicide note in a hotel bathroom sets their lives on unexpected paths that go anywhere but according to plan. Paralyzed tells a striking story of guilt, personal responsibility, and the power of forgiveness. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'The ‘70s: More Than a Decade'
Through April 2. Get ready to get your groove on and celebrating all things ‘70s. With music made famous by The Who, Harry Chapin, The Bee Gees, Marvin Gaye and more, this dynamic new cabaret traces a pivotal decade and some of the greatest music ever recorded. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Dinner at the Flemmings'
Through April 2. In this comedy/mystery sequel to "The Flemmings," Henry must try and figure out who is killing his guests before he and his wife have no friends left. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
'Doublewide Texas'
Through April 9. In this hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. Watch these colorful residents as the deal with everyday trials and work on various ways to save their little community. They’re guaranteed to double your fun and laughter. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Dreamgirls'
Through April 9. An inspirational journey through American pop music, "Dreamgirls" chronicles one fictional Motown group’s rise from obscurity to superstardom. The musical explores themes of ambition, hope and betrayal, all set in the glamorous and competitive world of the music industry. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
'Jersey Boys'
Through April 9. Discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'A Place in the Sun: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder'
Through April 9. From the streets of inner-city Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, experience the songbook of musical pioneer, Stevie Wonder. "A Place in the Sun" celebrates his legendary impact and timeless hits. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Chicken and Biscuits'
Through April 13. The hilarious new play introduces you to the Jenkins family, as they gather to celebrate the life of their beloved and recently deceased father and grandfather, the Revered Bernard Jenkins. When an unexpected guest reveals a secret, they all discover that nothing brings a family together like a big side of drama. This side-splitting new Broadway comedy explores the tenderness of family, the joy of reconciliation and the nourishing power of love. Contains mature content and language. FSU Center for the Performing Arts, Mertz Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-361-8388 or asolorep.org.
'Reel Music'
Through June 25. From silent films and movie musicals to "Casablanca" and "The Greatest Showman," the silver screen transports us to places and times we dream about. "Reel Music" celebrates the movies that helped create the soundtrack to the last century, with classics like “Singing in the Rain,” “Circle of Life,” and “My Heart Will Go On.” This lively music revue reminds us that movies and music have always gone hand in hand. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
April
FST Improv — 'Tournament of Fools'
April 1. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.
'Tootsie The Musical Comedy'
April 4-9. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'Love’s Labour’s Lost'
April 4-23. Shakespeare surely had a way with words, but his characters have difficulty reconciling words with actions. The King of Navarre and his friends swear to avoid women. That’s easier said than done when the gorgeous Princess of France and her ladies arrive at court. This Shakespearian cascade of adventure features a forest chase, lovers lost and found, and an ending full of hope for true love. FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or asolorep.org/conservatory.
'The Thorn'
7 p.m. April 5. “The Thorn” offers audiences a unique theatrical experience in a show that has been hailed as “Cirque meets ‘The Passion’” thanks to its compelling mix of drama, music, dance, martial arts, aerial acrobatics, emotionally evocative performances and timeless spiritual perspectives. The script is based on the "New Testament." Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.
'Visit Joe Whitefeather'
April 5-May 21. It’s the 1970s, and the small town of Beaver Gap, Pennsylvania has a problem. Tourism has declined, and it doesn’t look like there is any hope on the horizon. However, when a passionate resident joins forces with the bewildered city council, they devise a plan to rename the town to honor a dead, Native American war hero who never even visited the town during his lifetime. It’s a plan so wild — so insane — it just might work. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
FST Improv — 'Comedy Roulette'
April 8, 15, 22, 29, May 6, 13, 20, 27. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.
'Mean Girls'
April 11-16. Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Sister Act'
April 14-May 20. Follow Deloris, a disco diva, as she witnesses a crime and the cops hide her in the last place anyone would think to look…a convent. Masquerading as a nun, and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own. She makes new friends and breathes new life into the church, but in the process, blows her cover. This high-spirited musical comedy is a shining tribute to the universal power of friendship. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Always A Bridesmaid'
April 18-May 20. Four high school friends promised to be in each other’s weddings no matter what, not realizing that over 30 years later, these Southern friends-for-life would still be making the walk down the aisle to honor that vow. Hop on this marriage-go-round for a laugh-out-loud journey with these struggling bridesmaids as they navigate the choppy waters of love and matrimony. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Cats'
April 18-20. The story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Big Sexy: The Fats Waller Revue'
April 19-May 28. Thomas Wright “Fats” Waller was an American jazz pianist, composer, singer and comedic entertainer. Nate Jacobs’ original tribute to this irrepressible artist features Waller’s signature songs, including “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Your Feet’s Too Big,” “The Joint is Jumpin’” and many more. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
'Love, Lies and the Doctor's Dilemma'
April 20-30. Joan Scheller lives with the great love of her life, Sandy. In an effort to hide their relationship from her overbearing sister-in-law, the former movie start Olivia St. Clarie, she introduces him as her psychiatrist. One little white lie leads to another. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Graceland' and 'Asleep On the Wind'
April 21-May 7. Venice Theatre, Raymond Center, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
'Three Little Birds'
April 21-May 19. Featuring the music of Bob Marley and based on his daughter’s children’s book of the same name, this jammin’ musical tells of a little birdy Ziggy who is afraid to leave his house. He’s worried about everything, but with the help of Dr. Bird and his feathered friends, Ziggy’s reminded that “every little thing gonna be all right.” Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, Children's Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Postmodern Jukebox'
7 p.m. April 23. A celebration of the greatest 20th century musical genres, fused with the recognizable hits of our own modern era, for the perfect patina of "vintage" and "modern." Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'The Amateur Killer'
April 26-May 14. In this murder mystery thriller, Daniel is letting his personal history with Lucas affect their relationship. Daniel is directing the production of Adieu for the local Amateur Dramatic Society, but it’s his knowledge of Lucas’s affair with Natalie that will lead to murder. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
The Sarasota Ballet — 'Tribute to Balanchine'
April 28-29. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-359-0099 or SarasotaBallet.org.
May
'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)'
May 5-21. Venice Theatre, Pinkerton Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
'Man of La Mancha'
May 10–June 11. Considered by many to be one of the best musicals of all time, "Man of La Mancha" is brilliantly reimagined with a contemporary urgency by celebrated director Peter Rothstein, who immerses us in Miguel de Cervantes’s retelling of Don Quixote and his quest. This epic and poignant journey celebrates the perseverance of one man who refuses to relinquish his ideals and who is determined to see life not as it is, but as it ought to be. FSU Center for the Performing Arts, Mertz Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-361-8388 or asolorep.org.
'Mornings At Seven'
May 12-21. Aaronetta and Ida Gibbs have lived next door to each other most of their lives. Along with Esther, all of the Gibb sisters are an open book to each other, husbands not included. Into the fray comes Myrtle Brown, perpetually engaged to Ida's son Homer. But Homer can't seem to pop the question. Taking matters into her own hands, Myrtle finally gets a proposal by compelling Homer to fly the nest. Sort of. This perennially charming portrait of small town America fifty plus years ago was revived on Broadway in 1980 and in 2002 to critical acclaim. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Assisted Living: The Musical'
May 13-14. These boomers are partying at Pelican Roost, the very active retirement community that is home to the 18-different characters played by the show’s two actors. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 800-514-ETIX or https://goldentertainment.us/theatricals-events.
Teen Improv Troupe — The Teeny Boppers
7:30 p.m. May 14. Venice Theatre, Raymond Center, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
Pinky’s Players — 'Keep a Song in Your Heart'
May 19-21. Venice Theatre, Raymond Center. 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
'Footloose'
May 26-July 1. A lively city boy moves from Chicago to a small farming town where rock ‘n’ roll and dancing have been banned. After the culture shock sets in, he tries to shake things up and overturn the extreme ban. In the process he catches the attention of the lovely preacher’s daughter. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
June
'How I Became A Pirate'
June 2-30. When Jeremy Jacobs gets invited to join Braid Beard’s pirate crew, he thinks the pirate life is for him. Until he realizes that the simple things in life, like a kiss and a warm tucking in at night, are those that are most important. Set sail for a fun-filled journey as Jeremy learns that the most important things in life are worth more than buried treasure. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, Children's Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Annie'
June 6-11. Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production – just as you remember it. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827 or www.strazcenter.org.
'Now and Then'
June 7-25. Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby $2,000 to sit and have a drink with him. As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend, the young couple begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices and the reason he gives them is completely unbelievable. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
July
'The Little Mermaid'
July 7-Aug. 12. This Disney classic comes to life on the Broadway Palm stage! Take a dive into a magical kingdom where the beautiful mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. When Ariel falls in love with the human Prince Eric, she makes a bargain with the evil sea witch, but the bargain isn’t what it seems. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
September
'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'
8 p.m. Sept. 30. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
November
Sarasota Youth Opera presents 'The Little Sweep'
Nov. 4-5. A group of children, with the help of a kind nursery maid, work to free a young chimney sweep apprentice from his cruel master. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or sarasotaopera.org.
Sarasota Opera presents 'The Music of Giacomo Puccini'
Nov. 10, 12. The operas of Giacomo Puccini are some of the most popular in the repertoire. Soloists from Sarasota Opera, partnering with the Sarasota Orchestra, conducted by Victor DeRenzi will present favorite selections from these great works. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or sarasotaopera.org.
January
'Kinky Boots'
Jan. 12-Feb. 11. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. https://venicetheatre.org or 941-488-1115.
February
Sarasota Opera presents 'Carmen'
Feb. 17-March 22. Carmen, the seductive and enigmatic heroine of Bizet’s opera, has enticed Corporal Don José who upends his life to be with her. When her interest turns to the charismatic bullfighter Escamillo, José’s enraged jealousy leads to catastrophe. Opera-lovers and newcomers alike will bask in some of opera’s most recognizable music. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or sarasotaopera.org.
Sarasota Opera presents 'Lucia di Lammermoor'
Feb. 24-March 23. Deceit leads to murder and madness, in Donizetti’s masterpiece, based on Sir Walter Scott’s The Bride of Lammermoor. To save his family’s fortunes, Enrico Ashton has promised his sister Lucia’s hand to a Scottish nobleman, instead of the man she loves, Edgardo, a member of a rival family. The ensuing drama is excitingly captured in Donizetti’s beautifully romantic music, with many well-known operatic highlights including Lucia’s famous mad scene. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or sarasotaopera.org.
March 2024
Sarasota Opera presents 'Luisa Miller'
March 9-24. One of Giuseppe Verdi’s lesser performed but passionately romantic dramas, Luisa Miller returns to Sarasota Opera after 25 years. Luisa, the daughter of an old soldier, is in love with Carlo, who is really, Rodolfo, the son of the ruthless Count Walter. The count’s opposition to the couple’s love leads to tragedy, in an opera filled with memorable arias and thrilling ensembles. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or sarasotaopera.org.
Sarasota Opera presents 'Deceit Outwitted'
March 15-23. In the delightful comedy, Deceit Outwitted (L’infedeltà delusa), the peasant Filippo hopes his daughter Sandrina will marry the rich farmer Nencio. She is in love, however, with a poor peasant, whose sister is in love with Nencio. Through a series of comic complications (including a parade of disguises), all is happily resolved, accompanied by Haydn’s inventive score and brilliant singing. This will be a Sarasota Opera premiere and the first fully-staged professional production in the U.S. in over 50 years. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or sarasotaopera.org.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS/EXPOS
Punta Gorda Shrimp & Music Festival
April 14-16. Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. www.paragonfestivals.com.
Venice Sharks Tooth Festival
April 22-23. Food trucks, kids corner, live music, merchandise and fossil vendors, and more. Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave., Venice. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 22 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 23. www.visitvenicefl.org/event/venice-sharks-tooth-festival-2023.
Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival
May 5-7. Friday night music festival, plant sale, vendors, car show, Lil’ Miss Hibiscus Pageant and more. Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. thehibiscusfestival.com.
Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo
June 23-25. Featuring over 200 local, national and international artists, vendors, live music, entertainment, side shows and nightly after parties. Caloosa Sound Convention Center, 1375 Monroe St., Fort Myers. https://tinyurl.com/Tattooexpofortmyers.
COMEDY
Frank Del Pizzo
7:30 p.m. March 15. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
The Irish Comedy Tour
March 16-18. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Mark Evans
6:30 p.m. March 17-18. The Library Comedy Club located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 305-343-2930 or degame@att.net.
Al Ernst
7:30 p.m. March 22. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Damon Wayans Jr.
March 23-25. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Jay Leno
7:30 p.m. March 28. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Chris Machado
7:30 p.m. March 29. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Bret Ernst
March 30-April 1. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
'Laughter at The Players'
5 p.m., 8 p.m. April 1. Steve Burr, Leslie Norris Townsend and Happy Cole. Fundraiser for The Players Centre for Performing Arts. Studio 1130, The Crossings at Siesta Key, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. www.eventbrite.com/e/474288950017.
Greg Morton
April 5-9. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Shaun Jones
April 12-15. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
John Heffron
April 19-22. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
'Still Standing' with Kevin Nealon
A benefit for the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum
5 p.m. April 24. An evening of laughs to benefit the hurricane recovery of the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum’s exhibits, aquariums, facility, and unique educational experience. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-347-5113 or www.shellmuseum.org/gala.
Orny Adams
April 27-29. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Bryan Callen
May 4-6. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
John Crist: The Emotional Support Tour
7 p.m. May 7. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Jamie Kennedy
May 11-13. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Comedian Hypnotist Rich Guzzi
May 17-20. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Margaret Cho
7:30 p.m. May 19. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa. 800-955-1045 or www.strazcenter.org.
Jeff Dye
May 31-June 3. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Trey Kennedy
7 p.m. June 3. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Nikki Glaser
7 p.m. June 9. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Dale Jones
June 14-17. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Father's Day show with Dale Jones
6 p.m. June 18. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Tammy Pescatelli
Aug. 9-12. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Nurse Blake — 'Shock Advised Comedy Tour'
8 p.m. Dec. 8. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.
FARMERS MARKETS
Punta Gorda’s Downtown Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon May-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays October-April. Located at the corner of Taylor and Olympia in downtown Punta Gorda. https://puntagordachamber.com/punta-gorda-farmers-market.
Punta Gorda History Park Sunday Market
Fresh produce, baked goods, plants, soaps, candles, jewelry, live music and more at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays. www.facebook.com/historyparkmarket.
Happy Hour Marketplace
5-8 p.m. Fridays. Bailey Brothers Park on the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Virginia Avenue in Punta Gorda. The Happy Hour Marketplace will consist of a variety vendors, cultural activities, live music and more. www.facebook.com/HappyHourMarketplace.
Venice Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays April-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. October-March. City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-445-9209 or https://thevenicefarmersmarket.org/site.
Dearborn Street Market
348 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays, October-May. www.facebook.com/DearbornStreetMarket.
Olde Englewood Village Farmers Market
355 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Every Thursday (except Thanksiving) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. October-May to get some of Florida's finest local produce, prepared foods and much more. www.oldeenglewoodvillagefarmersmarket.org or www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076119767404.
MISCELLANEOUS
Sofía Rocha — 'Making Musical Waves'
6:30 p.m. March 16. Hear from this inventive next-generation composer as she contextualizes selections of her work being performed by the Pops Orchestra of Bradenton and Sarasota. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Gala of The Royal Horses
March 17-19, March 24-26. Featuring performances to include the Lipizzaner Stallions, the Spanish Andalusian, Friesian and Arabian breeds. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 361-332-6305 or http://galaoftheroyalhorses.com.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Fishermen’s Village
Noon-9 p.m. March 17. Irish/Celtic music and dance to be featured will include: The Black Velvet Band noon-3 p.m. (Dry Beach); The Punta Gorda Bag Pipers 2-4 p.m. in various areas of the property (parade at 2 p.m.); Drake School of Dance students performing traditional Irish dance 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. (Center Court); Emily Ann & Kel Thompson 5-9 p.m. (Dry Beach); Musician Jeff Walton 5-9 p.m. (Center Court). Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-8721 or www.fishermensvillage.com.
FSW Charlotte Campus Observatory viewing
Observation sessions at the James & Barbara Moore Observatory at Florida SouthWestern State College Charlotte campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, are on the third Friday of each month and begin 30-45 minutes after dark, outdoors and weather permitting. March 17, April 21 and May 19. 941-637-3518 or www.fsw.edu/charlotte/observatory.
Celebrate The Art Of Quilting
10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 18. Venice Area Quilters Guild. Quilting demonstrations, projects, win a quilt and more. Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. www.vaqg.org.
Punta Gorda YMCA 8th Annual Spin-a-Thon
8 a.m.-noon. March 18. Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. An indoor cycling event where participants can choose to ride 1,2,3 or up to 4 hours. Proceeds help support the Children and Families Scholarship Fund. Register at www.ymcaswfl.org or call 941-505-0999.
'High Tea and Hats'
2 p.m. March 18. Chinese and silent auctions, hat parade and contest. Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Hosted by P. E. O.’s Chapter JA. P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards and loans; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. The JA Chapter in Englewood provides their gifts to students from Lemon Bay High School and women in the community who are resuming an interrupted education. Proceeds go toward student scholarships. To purchase tickets, call 941-882-4543 or email Annette.noren@gmail.com.
Vendor & Craft Fair
10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 18. Vendors, crafts, artisans, food trucks and more. Englewood Elks, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. www.llsnevents.com.
Community Yard Sale
8 a.m.-noon. March 18. In addition to household items, shoppers will also have the chance to support local business at the Crafter’s Corner. The Crafter’s Corner features handmade items from creative local vendors, giving attendees an opportunity to find one-of-a-kind items. City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. NorthPortFL.gov/YardSale or 941-429-7275.
'Steppin Out' with Fashions from Dillard's: Luncheon & Fundraiser for D.A.R.
11 a.m. March 18. Hosted by the Charlotte Bay Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Advanced tickets required. Bring cash for the silent auction and raffles. Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 901-218-0541 or https://tinyurl.com/SteppinOutwithFashions.
Punta Gorda YMCA Talent Show
2-3:30 p.m. March 19. Punta Gorda Woman's Club, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. The Punta Gorda Y Staff and Members perform for you! All proceeds help support our Children and Families Scholarship Fund. Register at www.ymcaswfl.org or call 941-505-0999.
The Venice Oldies Dance
March 19. Singer/host Kim Jenkins will feature guest singer Kim Romine, from Memories. Dance to '60s through the '80s. Receive one free beer, wine or well drink with your ticket purchase at www.eventbrite.com/e/556692752007. 6:30-9 p.m. Dinner is optional from the restaurant menu (5:30 p.m. seating) by calling 941-308-7700. Hotel Venezia Venice, 425 U.S. 41 Bypass N., Venice. Must be 21 to enter.
Punta Gorda YMCA Sunset Drum Circle
March 19, April 16. 90 minutes before sunset at the Gilchrist Park gazebo, 400 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Join percussionist Robert Gelman in a rhythmic celebration using percussion instruments (drums, shakers, spoons, etc.). Bring your chair and instrument and join in the fun. 941-505-0999 or www.ymcaswfl.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony: Composers Luncheon
11 a.m. March 23. Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.pgsymphony.org.
Disney On Ice — 'Road Trip Adventures'
March 23-26. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, ticketmaster.com or www.amaliearena.com.
Movie On The Green
6:45 p.m. March 24. Seating opens one hour before sunset and attendees can participate in a complimentary kid's craft. Concessions will also be available for purchase. Don't forget to bring your lawn chairs or blankets. Each free movie is held outdoors at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. NorthPortFL.gov/MovieOnTheGreen.
'Complicated, Beautiful, Messy and Strange: The Words and Music of Kit Yan'
6 p.m. March 24. Asolo Repertory Theatre’s Robert & Beverly Koski Center, 1009 Tallevast Road, Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
'Mums the Word' - An Interactive Mystery Show
4:30-6:30 p.m. March 24. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. https://peacerivergardens.org/events.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Expo
4-7 p.m. March 24. Learn about agency programs, hands-on with specialty unit vehicles, meet deputies, employment opportunities and more. Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. www.facebook.com/CCSOFLSheriff.
PGICA 'Pop-Up' Community Flea Market
8 a.m.-1 p.m. March 25. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. pgica.org or 941-637-1655.
Biergartenfest
March 25-26. German American Social Club of Cape Coral, 2101 S.W. Pine Island Road, Cape Coral. 239-283-1400 or www.gasc-capecoral.com.
'Taste of Sri Lanka'
4-7 p.m. March 26. The Blue Lotus monks and volunteers are preparing to cook and serve Sri Lankan specialties to the public at the Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 N Auburn Road, Venice. There are no ticket sales at the door and no carry out service. Purchase by March 23. 941-323-8033 or www.blbmc.org.
'Creativity for All” featuring Hermitage Fellows Tina LaPadula and Nandita Shenoy'
5 p.m. March 30. Butler Park, 6205 W Price Blvd., North Port. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
North Port Nature Walk
9-11 a.m. April 8. Learn more about native Florida flora and fauna at a guided nature walk at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, 6968 Reisterstown Road, North Port. Preregistration is required. Sign up at https://bit.ly/NatureWalkNP. For more information, call 941-429-7275.
'Aleshea Harris Presents'
5:30 p.m. April 14. With playwright and 2021 Hermitage Greenfield Prize winner Aleshea Harris. Hear a presentation of this incredible theater-maker’s Hermitage Greenfield Prize commission. Cook Theater, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Registration is required. $5 per person. https://hermitageartistretreat.org.
Theresa Caputo
7:30 p.m. April 14. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.
'Rennie Harris: Street Dance Pioneer'
6 p.m. April 15. 2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Winner in dance and choreography, Rennie Harris has dedicated his life and his company, Rennie Harris Puremovement, to preserving and celebrating hip-hop culture through workshops, demonstrations and public performances. Joined in conversation by Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Executive Producer Emeritus and a longtime friend of the Hermitage Joseph V. Melillo as well as fellow juror Charmaine Warren, founder of "Black Dance Stories," Harris shares insights into his remarkable career bringing street dance to stages all around the world, and how being the first ever recipient of the Hermitage Greenfield Prize in dance will shape his new work “Losing my Religion.” Registration is required. $5 per person. Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. https://hermitageartistretreat.org.
'Sandy Rodriguez: Putting Sarasota on the Map'
2 p.m. April 15. Featuring 2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Winner in Visual Art Sandy Rodriguez. In conversation with HGP Jurors Anne Patterson and Christine Kuan. Hermitage Palm House, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Registration is required. $5 per person. https://hermitageartistretreat.org.
Biergartenfest
April 15-16. German American Social Club of Cape Coral, 2101 S.W. Pine Island Road, Cape Coral. 239-283-1400 or www.gasc-capecoral.com.
Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner
6-8:30 p.m. April 16. On the grounds of The Ringling Museum, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. This elegant dinner heralds the jury-selected recipient of this prestigious prize, which will be awarded in the discipline of visual art in 2023. HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
‘Ding’ Darling Day Conservation Carnival
10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22. The J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge and “Ding” Darling Wildlife Society-Friends of the Refuge have planned a full day of Conservation Carnival activities including tours of the Wildlife on Wheels, interactive nature experiences, carnival games, prizes, archery, dunk tank, rock climbing wall, Earth Day crafts, artist-in-residence programs, guided bilingual birding walks, biking tour, guided mindfulness programs, live music, food and educational interactions with other local conservation organizations. Lakes Park, 7330 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers. https://dingdarlingsociety.org.
Newcomer Day
10 a.m.-noon May 6. Presented in partnership with the North Port Chamber of Commerce, the Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting this free event at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. Newcomer Day is designed to connect residents with resources, programs and services within the community and is set-up in an expo-like format that includes information tables featuring local nonprofits, government entities and businesses. This event is the perfect chance for anyone interested in learning more about North Port, whether they have been here for a short time or for several years. NorthPortFL.gov/Newcomer or 941-429-7275.
Reptiday
10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 13. See live animals from around the world, purchase pets and pet products direct from the experts. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. www.facebook.com/RepticonReptileShows.
'Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens'
May 18. Behind Payne Mansion at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Kid's Night Out
5-8:30 p.m. May 19. Parents and guardians are invited to give themselves a night off and register their children for Kids Night Out, hosted by the North Port Parks & Recreation Department. The fee is $15 per child and includes games, arts and crafts, and a light dinner in a safe and supervised environment. The program is open to those in kindergarten through fifth grade. George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. Space is limited. Preregistration is required at https://bit.ly/KidsNightOutNP or 941-429-7275.
Taste of North Port Food & Fall Fest
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 21. Vendors, crafts, artisans, local food trucks, children's costume parade and more. City Hall Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd, North Port. www.llsnevents.com.
Florida International Air Show
Nov. 4-5, 2023. US Air Force Thunderbirds. Punta Gorda Airport, 28000, Airport Road, Punta Gorda. www.floridaairshow.com/tickets.
EXHIBITS/ART SHOWS
Spring Members' Show
March 17-April 6. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
Sea Grape’s Spring Courtyard Sale
10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 17-19. Sea Grape Gallery, 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-1718 or www.seagrapegallery.com.
Peace River National Art Festival
9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 18-19. The Peace River National Art Festival will be holding its 18th annual event at Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. More than sixty nationally recognized artists will display their works including art glass, fiber arts, jewelry, leather goods, metalwork, oil paintings, photography, pottery, sculptures and watercolor. The festival is hosted by the Visual Arts Center of Punta Gorda, Entry fee is $5. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.
Reclaiming Home: Contemporary Seminole Art
March 18-Sept. 24. This exhibition with over 100 artworks by twelve artists will highlight the range and depth of the fantastic artwork by some of the most outstanding Seminole, Miccosukee, and mixed-heritage artists from Florida, along with notable work by the internationally recognized artists of Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole descent from Oklahoma and beyond. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. 941-359-5700 or www.ringling.org.
Battle of the Brushes Finale Reveal Gala Dinner
6 p.m. March 24. Local celebrities are paired with Visual Arts Center professional artists to create a piece of collectible artwork. The celebrity will do all the painting with the coach providing insight and direction. The celebrities will be raising money while they create their works of art. See the leaderboard at www.visualartcenter.org. The event will conclude with a Grand Finale Gala Reveal Dinner where the completed artworks will be up for auction, along with tapas stations, drinks, music, dancing, silent auction and more. Visual Arts Center 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or www.VisualArtCenter.org.
Rotary Fine Arts Festival
10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 25-26. Fine art, music and food. West Dearborn St., Englewood. www.therotaryclubofenglewood.org/art-festival.php.
North Port Art Center Adult Student Show
Through March 30. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
North Port High School exhibit
March 31-April 14. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Retro Exhibit
April 14-26. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
Still Life /Plein Air exhibit
April 17-May 19. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
South Sarasota County School Show
May 3-11. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
'Caribbean Colors' exhibit
Through May 14. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. 941-621-8299 or https://peacerivergardens.org.
Memories Exhibit
May 19-June 22. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
'United We Can' exhibit
May 22-Aug. 4. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Out Of This World' exhibit
Aug. 7-Sept. 1. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Wild Wild West' exhibit
Sept. 4-29. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Tiny Treasures' exhibit
Oct. 2-Nov. 3. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Pets To The Rescue' exhibit
Nov. 6-Dec. 1. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Tiffany: The Pursuit of Beauty in Nature'
Through June 25. Showcasing the creativity and innovation of American artist and designer Louis Comfort Tiffany. The first exhibition of its type to be presented in a botanical garden, the exhibition will highlight the inspiring connection between Tiffany Studios and the natural world through unique horticultural displays in the Tropical Conservatory and the Gardens, accompanied by seminal examples of Tiffany’s work on view in the Museum of Botany & the Arts. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. 941-366-5731 or https://selby.org.
'Seeing The Invisible'
Through September. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point campus, 401 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. More than a dozen acclaimed artists are taking part, with 13 augmented reality works installed throughout the 30 acres. Visitors engage with the art through an app that can be downloaded to a smartphone or tablet. https://selby.org.
Glass in the Gardens
October-May. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. 941-621-8299 or https://peacerivergardens.org.
ZimSculpt
Feb. 2025-May 2025. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. 941-621-8299 or https://peacerivergardens.org.
Origami in the Gardens
Oct. 2025-May 2026. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. 941-621-8299 or https://peacerivergardens.org.
*events subject to change.
