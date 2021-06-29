Big Ship Music Festival
This years lineup to includes Freddie McGregor, Cocoa T, Anthony B, Chino, Etana, Perfect, Mykal Rose and more. Noon July 3. All backed by the award-winning Code Red Band. Music by Earthquake Sound, Felix International Sound and DJ Diamond. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3fXCHE5.
Christmas in July Bazaar
Over 80 vendors will be onsite with an array of great handmade crafts and more. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 9-10 and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 11. Join Santa each day in Centennial Hall from noon-2 p.m. for free pictures as well as complimentary cookies. In addition to vendors and activities, you won’t want to miss all of the delicious food choices including bake sale items, the “world famous strawberry shortcake" and a variety of treats from our concession stand. Live music each day, as well as special deals in the thrift shops and Centennial Hall. For more information, call 941-625-4175. Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
Cabaret by the Bay
The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces July dates for Cabaret by the Bay, a series of intimate performances held in the Grand Foyer. Blues songstress Lauren Mitchell headlines the performances at 7:30 p.m. July 9-10. Doors open at 7 p.m. and limited seating is available with a maximum of four guests per table. Mitchell will be accompanied by “The Professor” – her longtime musical collaborator, Michael Hensley. Drinks and light appetizers by Mattison’s at the Van Wezel will be available for purchase. Tables for up to two guests are $40 and tables for up to four guests are $80. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office at, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Food and beverage are not included in the price of the table reservation.
Sean Chambers CD release party
Acclaimed blues-rock guitarist/singer Sean Chambers has announced a string of tour dates in support of his debut CD, "That’s What I’m Talkin About" (a tribute to legendary former Howlin’ Wolf guitarist Hubert Sumlin). Chambers, who is a former member of Hubert Sumlin's touring band will be playing at The Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte at 8 p.m. July 10. This will be a special CD release party and performance with Johnny Jensen opening. For tickets or additional information, visit www.makenko.com/events.
CDBIA Dart Tournament
The Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association's Dart Tournament will be July 10 at the Icehouse Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. and darts will be in the air at 2:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place dart teams. The 1st place winner gets to choose which of the following CDBIA nonprofit members will receive $500: Boy and Girls Club of Charlotte County, Charlotte County Young Life, Crossroads Hope Academy, Gulf Coast Partnership or The Homeless Coalition. Registration is $80 per team (four players). Register before June 26 and save $20 per team. For any additional information or to register email Alaina@CDBIA.com.
Visani's Got Talent: A Comedy Competition Round 2
Ten stand up comedians will compete for a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission. This competition is for five minutes of clean stand up comedy. Comic sign ups are available now over the phone. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top 3 at their initial event. Comedians who place in the top 3 may be eligible to host future events or capture additional stage time to develop their 7 minute finals set. 7:30 p.m. July 13. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
Drum Corps International marches into cinemas
Drum Corps International marches back into theaters nationwide this summer with “The DCI Celebration Countdown.” This special one-night event features amazing sights and sounds from five of the nation’s top drum corps, including iconic DCI World Championship performances from Fort Mill, SC’s Carolina Crown’s Inferno (2015); Rosemont, IL’s The Cavaliers’ Propaganda (2016), Concord, CA’s Blue Devils’ Metamorph (2017); Santa Clara, CA’s Santa Clara Vanguard’s (2018) Babylon and Canton, OH’s Bluecoats The Bluecoats (2019). Additionally, interspersed between the performances, attendees will see live spots with broadcast hosts from the spring training site of the Bluecoats, in addition to pre-recorded up-to-the-moment rehearsal camp updates from several other groups that will appear at DCI events this August at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.Tickets for “The DCI Celebration Countdown” on July 15 are available at www.FathomEvents.com.
Visani's Got Talent: A Comedy Competition Round 3
Ten stand up comedians will compete for a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission. This competition is for five minutes of clean stand up comedy. Comic sign ups are available now over the phone. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top 3 at their initial event. Comedians who place in the top 3 may be eligible to host future events or capture additional stage time to develop their 7 minute finals set. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
Sandbar Music Festival
Get ready to float your cares away at the end of the Summer blowout Music Festival on the Boca Grande Sandbar, off Dog Island. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 4. Music by American Made, Pure Country and Tobacco Rd Band. For more information, call 305-761-8860 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Big-Boy-Toyz-Expo-239558723194226.
Jon Lovitz
Jon Lovitz is an American actor, comedian, and singer. He is best known as a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" from 1985 to 1990. Sept. 9-11 at Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Rated R show. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
Visani's Got Talent: A Comedy Competition Finals
7:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
Eric Clapton
Sept. 25 at AMALIE Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets are on sale at www.Ticketmaster.com.
98ROCKFEST
Joining the headliner Shinedown on the mainstage will be rock legends Seether, Candlebox, Fozzy and Dirty Honey. The free show on the plaza will feature electrifying performances by rock’s fastest rising stars Ayron Jones and Zero 9:36 and hosted by 98ROCK’s Skratch N’Sniff. 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at AMALIE Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, with the pre-show free show plaza stage starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.Ticketmaster.com.
KISS - End Of The Road World Tour
Oct. 9 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.
Florida International Air Show
The Florida International Air Show is set for Oct. 16-17 at the Punta Gorda Airport, Challenger Blvd., Punta Gorda. For details, visit www.floridaairshow.com.
Chalk Festival
The Chalk Festival is back Oct. 29-31 with a final viewing day Nov. 1 at Venice Airport, 150 Airport Ave. E., Venice. Artists will use chalk as their medium to create oversized masterpieces as spectators are invited to watch. A new layout will provide lounge settings, beverages and plenty to eat. A curated festival with select artists bringing you the best the art form has to offer. A separate area for children of all ages will afford all the opportunity to give chalk art a try, both on the ground and on chalk walls. Live music, vendors, fun and spirits. Artists, volunteers and spectators are encouraged to dress up to help set the weekends playful goblin mood.Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/chalk-festival-tickets-154889076397.
Scholarship Clambake
New College of Florida will celebrate the 42nd anniversary of its annual Scholarship Clambake, hosted by the New College Foundation at 6 p.m. Nov. 4. The event will take place on the New College bayfront beside College Hall, 5800 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Featuring cocktails at sunset, New England fare and a live auction, Clambake has been one of Sarasota’s most popular philanthropic events for more than four decades. All ticket proceeds benefit student scholarships. Tickets start at $250, and sponsorships are available. For more information, call 941-487-4800.
Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival - Mindi Abair/Shawn Brown concert
Mindi Abair and full band to perform with opening act Shawn Brown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 941-833-5444 or www.CharlotteHarborECC.com.
Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival - Eric Darius/Selina Albright concert
Eric Darius is internationally known as an elite saxophonist, songwriter, producer and performer. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 941-833-5444 or www.CharlotteHarborECC.com.
David Foster
David Foster returns to the Van Wezel, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, at 8 p.m. Dec. 6. A prolific songwriter, Foster played a key role in the career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé and more. A performer in his own right, he hosted “Foster & Friends” – two star-studded events that were filmed for Great Performances on PBS. This performance will feature many of Foster;s top hits, with musicians and vocalists performing along with him. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org or by calling 941-263-6799.
'A Christmas Wish' with Emanne Beasha
Emanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage. Beasha was a top 10 finalist in "America’s Got Talent" season 14. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Blue Oyster Cult
Blue Oyster Cult performing their unforgettable hard rock hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. Feb. 12. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
The Guess Who
The Guess Who performing their classic hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. March 19. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
Kenny G
Kenny G performs his contemporary jazz hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. April 3. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
