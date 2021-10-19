Port Charlotte Pumpkin Festival Scare Park
Halloween Notte is a “Jekyll and Hyde” festival celebrating the joys of childhood imagination with the monsters that go bump in the night. Halloween Notte will be three weekends of fun, fear and entertainment for all ages. Through Oct. 31. Tickets are available in advance at www.halloweennotte.com. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.
Learn how to play Texas Holdem Poker
Learn how to play Texas Holdem Poker at 6 p.m. every Monday at Venice Elks Lodge 1854, 1021 Discovery Way, Venice. New and experienced players welcome. Venice Elks Lodge 1854, 1021 Discovery Way. For more information, call 941-486-1854.
'Fox on the Fairway'
Bingham, president of the Quail Valley Country Club, is in a difficult position. Not by finding out that his newly hired hand, Justin, is in love with Louise, the waitress at the club house. Instead, the discovery that the golfer he thought would play for his club has switched sides and has been recruited by his counterpart and opponent, the cocky and arrogant Dickie. The bet he had foolishly wagered is now likely to be lost. Fortunately, he discovers that Justin is quite a good golfer and finagles his nomination. Justin does not disappoint and has a huge lead, when close to its end the tournament is interrupted by bad weather. When Justin learns that Louise has lost the engagement ring he gave her — she accidentally flushed it down the toilet — he comes unglued. The game resumes the next day, but Justin loses the lead and, upset, takes an unfortunate swing breaking his arm. Bingham is desperate, and the appearance of his wife complicates the matter, as she catches him much too close to Pamela, his sex-starved vice-president. Can Bingham find a replacement for Justin to win the game, win the wager, and get his life in order? Oct. 20-Nov. 7 at Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Sweetheart Ball
The North Port Parks & Recreation has planned a father-daughter Sweetheart Ball, set for 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Set sail for an evening of adventure, filled with dancing, dinner and dessert, craft-making, entertainment and a photo booth. Grandfathers, uncles, guardians and father-figures are welcome to attend with their little sweethearts. Semi-formal attire is recommended. Register at http://bit.ly/SweetheartBall. There will also be a special sensory hour from 6-7 p.m. featuring less intense music and lighting sponsored by Clara’s Clubhouse, will be available throughout the evening. The fee is $20 per couple and $10 per each additional attendee. Attendees can also register in person by stopping at the Morgan Family Community Center. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/SweetheartBall.
Comedy at The Library
Headliner: Ron Feingold. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22-23. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $15 Reserved. For reservations, call 305 343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Haunted Trails
The Haunted Trails at Oscar Scherer State Park will be a drive through haunt this year. Featuring multiple stations along the parks dark road filled with props and plenty of scare. If you make it to the end of the road, Nokomis Fire Department will be there to show you the exit. Plenty of treats along the way with Osprey Nokomis Chamber of Commerce businesses to sweeten the drive with candy. 8-10 p.m. Oct. 22-23 at Oscar Scherer State Park, 1843 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Tickets sold at the door are cash only. $10 carload up to 8 people. Additional people $1. No on foot entries allowed. No facilities, No parking.
Haunting on the Harbor
Prepare to be scared at Punta Gorda's Haunting on the Harbor Halloween Festival & Haunted House. Live entertainment each night, food trucks, kid's zone, costume contests for kids and adults, plus over 7,000 square feet of scariness in the Haunted House. Oct. 22-24, 29-31 at City Marketplace, Downtown Punta Gorda. http://puntagordahaunting.com.
Floating pumpkin patch
Families are invited to pick a floating pumpkin at the Pumpkin Plunge, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Select a pumpkin to take home. The fee is $10 per child, which includes the cost for the pumpkin and complimentary admission for up to two supervising adults. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. There will be crafts and games on the pool deck. Pre-registration is required at http://bit.ly/PumpkinPlunge or at the North Port Aquatic Center. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/PumpkinPlunge.
The Shark Sisters
Cabaret starts at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Registration is required. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
Demonstration Gardens Open House
The Charlotte County Master Gardener Demonstration Gardens will hold an open house from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 23. The garden is at 25550 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Take a tour of the beautiful demonstration gardens. Master Gardener Volunteers created this garden over 15 years ago to demonstrate to the public what plants are suited for this area and to see plants in their mature form. Starting with butterfly gardens, palms, native plants, ornamental trees and groundcovers, the garden is centered with a vine covered pergola and brick pathways. There are raised bed vegetables growing and grape vines, along with a tropical fruit garden. Each person attending will receive free vegetable seedlings. Sign-up to attend a yoga in the garden demonstration at 9 a.m. and pruning demonstrations throughout the day. Tickets are available on Eventbrite mgoh.eventbrite.com or call 941-764-4340.
11th Annual Tour de North Port
Registration is now open for this fun, organized, on-road scenic bicycle ride with routes of 15, 35 or 65 miles that travel through some of North Port’s most beautiful, natural settings. The Tour de North Port is not a race. Pre-registration online by Oct. 22 is $50, day-of, $55. Doors open at 7 a.m. Oct. 24 for check-in and breakfast, with group starts beginning at 8 a.m. from Imagine School, 2757 Sycamore St. North Port. For more information, contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com.
Books & Brunch
New York Times bestselling authors Kristy Woodson Harvey, Mary Kay Andrews and Patti Callahan will be in conversation with New York Times bestselling author Kristin Harmel at a brunch at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 25 at F.M. Don’s, 201 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. There will also be fun activities and prizes, and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Friends of the Punta Gorda Library. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/books-brunch-author-extravaganza-tickets-169344254223.
Art exhibit
Gina Battle, a local, emerging abstract artist, is reemerging with a solo exhibition titled, "Transitions." A meet and greet with the artist will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, 2825 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-637-1090.
Halloween Spirits Come Out to Play at the SPARCC Card & Game Party
Halloween fun will play a big role at Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center’sannual Card & Game Party from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Games of chance and skill like Mahjongg, Bridge, Euchre, a 50/50 drawing, duck pluck and additional drawings for gift baskets will keep guests occupied. Hand crafted items will be available for purchase in a boutique setting, plus lunch, dessert, coffee, tea, soda, cash bar and a Harvest Candy Bar. Plantation Golf & Country Club (500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. For more information visit www.sparcc.net/events
Bootz & Bucklez Country Music Festival
Get ready for an incredible evening of country music with John Schneider (Bo Duke). Gates open at 6 p.m. Oct. 29. Mosaic Arena, 2450 Roan St., Arcadia. 305-761-8860.
Chalk Festival
The Chalk Festival is back Oct. 29-31 with a final viewing day Nov. 1 at Venice Airport, 150 Airport Ave. E., Venice. Artists will use chalk as their medium to create oversized masterpieces as spectators are invited to watch. A new layout will provide lounge settings, beverages and plenty to eat. A curated festival with select artists bringing you the best the art form has to offer. A separate area for children of all ages will afford all the opportunity to give chalk art a try, both on the ground and on chalk walls. Live music, vendors, fun and spirits. Artists, volunteers and spectators are encouraged to dress up to help set the weekends playful goblin mood.Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/chalk-festival-tickets-154889076397.
Food Drive
Burnt Store Isles Boat Club is sponsoring food drive from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 29 at St. Vincent de Paul will assist in distribution, at the corner of Tripoli Blvd and Monaco Drive under the tent, Punta Gorda.
Health & Wellness Expo
The Fall Suncoast Living Health & Wellness Expo will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Call 941-204-2222 or email info@onholdprod.com for more information.
Venice Concert Band - 'Our Heroes'
The Venice Concert Band returns to the stage at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 with a concert that will honor military veterans as well as the many heroes who served on the front lines of necessary services during the recent pandemic. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Tickets are available at www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
Charlotte County Computer Group meeting
A meeting of the Charlotte County Computer Group is scheduled for Nov. 2. Nominees for the 2022 Board of Directors will be introduced to the membership. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month with a computer class at 6 p.m. and general meeting at 7 p.m. The meetings feature navigating around computers, laptops and chromebooks. CCCGC offers membership to individuals for an annual fee of $35 for one individual or $45 for two individuals in a household. Membership fee includes computer repair and classes at no charge. Meetings are held at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. More information about club membership, obtaining a computer or computer donation can be obtained by calling 941-585-0356.
Scholarship Clambake
New College of Florida will celebrate the 42nd anniversary of its annual Scholarship Clambake, hosted by the New College Foundation at 6 p.m. Nov. 4. The event will take place on the New College bayfront beside College Hall, 5800 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Featuring cocktails at sunset, New England fare and a live auction, Clambake has been one of Sarasota’s most popular philanthropic events for more than four decades. All ticket proceeds benefit student scholarships. Tickets start at $250, and sponsorships are available. For more information, call 941-487-4800.
Back Pack Angels fashion show
North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children (Back Pack Angels) will have an Appleumpkin fashion show-luncheon fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Ave., North Port. Tickets are $25. Ladies, mens and children fashions are presented by Dillards. Tickets for drawings may be purchased from Dianne at 813-758-2805 or Carol at 860-620-7656. Back Pack Angels is a nonprofit that works with North Port schools and preschools to deliver hygiene products to needy children. The Angels meet at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Am-Vets 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port and are always looking for volunteers. Visit www.backpackangels.org or their Facebook page for list of hygiene products and drop-off sites.
Bee Gees Now
Tribute band Bee Gees Now brings that 1970's dance fever to 2021. Bee Gees Now will take the stage at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S, Venice, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. For ticket information, visit SunEvents.com or call 941-207-1038.
Comedy at The Library
James Camacho Nov. 5-6. Richard Shultis Nov. 19-20. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 305 343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
North Port Newcomer Day
Residents are invited to North Port's annual Newcomer Day, set for 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. This expo is hosted by North Port Parks & Recreation, in partnership with the North Port Chamber of Commerce. Find information from 40 local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses and is designed to connect residents with resources, programs, and services within the community. Attendees will be asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged when appropriate distancing isn’t possible. For more information or to register as a vendor, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/NewcomerDay, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or stop by the Mullen or Morgan community centers.
Sarasota Medieval Fair
Live the majesty and madness of knights, jesters, minstrels, belly dancers, wenches and sword swingers. Watch the full contact joust and human combat chess tournaments. Ride rides and play games. Feast on turkey legs and hearty ales from the English pubs. Enjoy Celtic music and the new artisan marketplace with over 100 shops, food and snack booths. Weekends 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 6-28. New location: Woods of Mallaranny, 29847 FL-70 E., Myakka City. www.SarasotaMedievalFair.com.
All About Soul — 'A Billy Joel Tribute'
All About Soul performs incredible renditions of Billy Joel’s finest and most popular hits. This amazing tribute pays homage to one of the industries most decorated, honored, and talented musicians/singer/songwriters of our time, covered by some of the areas most talented musicians/vocalists, which are fans themselves. 7 p.m. Nov. 6. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
Patriotic Concert and Sing Along
The program includes patriotic anthems and songs and will feature the Praise Team, Chancel Choir, special musicians and the audience, who will be able to participate by joining in song. 3 p.m. Nov. 7. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. 941-639-0001.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents Jim Roberts Saxtet
7 p.m. Nov. 8. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
'An Evening Under the Stars'
The Beyond Ourselves Bash will be from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 9 at at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd, Punta Gorda. “An Evening Under the Stars” will benefit the Homeless Coalition and the Peace River Wildlife Center. The evening will include dinner, music, silent auction, raffle, wine pull and 50/50. Register at www.pgica.org/Beyond_Ourselves.
'Roots of Sustainability'
Registration is open for Sarasota County's 16th Annual Sustainable Communities Workshop, an online event Nov. 10 to showcase strategies for healthy, resilient, thriving communities. Under the “Roots of Sustainability” theme, the virtual conference will draw together residents, students, and community members of all ages, sectors, and walks of life to learn about environmental, economic, and social aspects of sustainability. Featured speakers and panelists will discuss the latest sustainability strategies, resources, and best practices, while focusing on the roots of sustainability. Register at https://ufsarasotaext.eventbrite.com to save your spot for the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. workshop, packed with information on climate change and resiliency, water quality, social equity and more.
Veterans Day Tribute Show
Celebrate Veterans Day with a fantastic multi-headliner tribute to our country, veterans and our United States Military! With special guest tributes to Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley, Kate Smith and more7 p.m. Nov. 11. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
James Taylor & His All-Star Band
7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at AMALIE Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813.301.2500 for more information.
The 40th anniversary of Asbury Shorts USA
Asbury Shorts USA has been the producing partner of The Punta Gorda Short Film Festival since its inception in 2015. Doug LeClaire, founder/director will host this special evening in addition to telling a few stories. He has hand-picked a retrospective line-up from audience favorite films over the past 40 years at 7 p.m. Nov. 12. The show combines award-winning films creating a rare opportunity for audiences to see world-class shorts on a real cinema screen rather than You Tube, computers or smart phones. Academy Award nominated director Jason Reitman (JUNO, Up in the Air, Thank You for Smoking, Young Adult) calls Asbury Shorts: “The best short film show I’ve ever seen.” The fast-paced, highly entertaining showcase features the best in short film comedy, drama and outstanding animation. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Barn sale, Christmas bazaar and bake sale
Find treasures at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. There’s no telling what can be found at the Men’s Club Barn Sale. The Crafty Ladies will show off their handmade wares at the Christmas Bazaar in Oaks Cove. The Ladies are also offering goodies for the tummy at their bake sale. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12-13. Gulf Cove UMC, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-697-1747.
'Lighting of The Village'
Fishermen’s Village will herald in the holiday season with their spectacular “Lighting of the Village” on Nov. 13. This celebration is the official kick off of the annual 'Festival of Lights,' a display of more than one million lights and themed decorations. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. as Santa arrives at the Village front entrance. Santa will be welcomed by the Suncoast Brass Heralding Trumpeters. Beginning at 5:15 pm, an official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place with Santa and local dignitaries. This year’s ribbon cutting will include a special vocal performance by Singer Isabella Stefania. As the ribbon is cut, visitors will witness the reveal of the annual "Lighting of the Village." The Lee County Pipes and Drums Band will then parade through the Village, followed by a performance in Center Court. Other festivities include live music/dancing with the Shane Duncan Band, pictures with Santa and The Grinch, festival glitter/tattoos by Star Valle and balloon creations by Jeff the Juggler. Festivities continue through 9 p.m.. Patrons are being asked to bring toiletries and hygiene items to be donated to Share The Blessings Ministry. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941 639-8721 or www.fishermensvillage.com.
Oddities & Curiosities Expo
The Oddities & Curiosities Expo showcases hand selected vendors, dealers, artists and small businesses from all over the country with all things weird. You'll find items such as: taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/halloween inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, clothing, jewelry, skulls/bones, funeral collectibles and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 13 at Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St., Tampa. For more information, visit odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com.
Fall Into Autumn
Vendors, cake walk, crafts, 4-H booths, animals. Fundraiser benefiting Charlotte County 4-H clubs. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 13. South County Regional Park, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda. 941-833-3837.
The Artful Lobster: An Outdoor Celebration
The 13th Annual Artful Lobster raises valuable funds for the Hermitage’s nationally and internationally renowned artist residency program. The event, which takes place outdoors beneath a large, open-air tent on the Hermitage’s environmentally pristine beachfront campus, is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 13 at 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival - Mindi Abair/Shawn Brown concert
Mindi Abair and full band to perform with opening act Shawn Brown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 941-833-5444 or www.CharlotteHarborECC.com.
'The History of Rock 'n' Roll Starring Johnny Rogers'
The show will start with Rogers' uncanny portrayal of the late Buddy Holly and go on with a tribute to the legendary Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ricky Nelson and Chuck Berry and more. The show will climax with Rogers' portrayal the late Elvis Presley. 7 p.m. Nov. 19. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival - Eric Darius/Selina Albright concert
Eric Darius is internationally known as an elite saxophonist, songwriter, producer and performer. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 941-833-5444 or www.CharlotteHarborECC.com.
CannaFest 2021
A wellness and music experience celebrating cannabis and reggae rock. Cannabis Chefs, live music, food trucks, vendors, exhibits, hemp farmers, axe throwing, medical dannabis dispensarie sand more. Noon-7 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, visit www.potlucksrq.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. Nov. 21. Creston - "Marimba Concerto" and "Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2." Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Holiday Nights at Edison and Ford Winter Estates
Edison and Ford Winter Estates will kick off the 46th annual Holiday Nights celebration with a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 26. Guests can participate in the countdown with Dave Elias from NBC-2 when the historic Mysore Fig on the Ford property will be lit with thousands of animated lights choreographed to holiday music.The American Sirens will perform shortly after the tree lighting. This year's theme is "Holidays Under the Stars" and will incorporate elements of nature and the outdoors. Holiday Nights will be open Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, but closed Christmas Day. Through Jan. 2, guided tours will be offered at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. or visitors can meander at their own pace on a self-guided tour. To purchase tickets or view the nightly schedule, visit the website at www.edisonford.org. 2350 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers.
Venice Holiday Parade
The Venice Holiday Parade will return to downtown Venice on Nov. 27. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and will start at the corner of Park Boulevard and West Venice Avenue. It will continue down West Venice Avenue, on the north side, after crossing over Harbor Drive. Then the parade will take a turn onto Nokomis Avenue and will go down to Turin Street. At Turin Street, the parade will turn right, making its way to the Venice Community Center where it will end. There will be no early set-up of chairs or blankets along the parade route or else will be removed by the city. However, chairs may be set up the afternoon of the parade only. www.visitvenicefl.org.
The Ditchfield Family Singers
The Ditchfield Family Singers, recognized as Southwest Florida’s outstanding singing family will present a Christmas Memories concert at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 29 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Tickets are $25. Seating is limited so purchase tickets early. Credit card processing fee of 3% will be applied. Tickets are available at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church on Sundays between worship services and from 9 a.m.-noon. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or by email office@bspconline.org.
Bob Hope Christmas Show with the Girls of Motown
Celebrate the holiday season with Bill Johnson as Bob Hope and the Motown Girls singing your favorites of the 40's 50's and 60's. This patriotic USO style tribute show will surely warm your hearts for the holidays and gain an appreciation for our troops abroad. 7 p.m. Dec. 3. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Mullet Fest
The event is from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 4, with a mullet smoke-off competition, mullet hair competition, cast net throwing competition, live music, local arts and crafts and more. $5 admission for the event is a donation to the Lemon Bay Conservancy. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, visit https://englewoodmulletfest.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony — Woodwind in the Garden
1 p.m., 4 p.m. Dec. 5. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Rachel Cox and Judy Kaff - 'A Christmas Concert'
3 p.m. Dec. 5. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Free will offerings with a suggested donation of $15. For more information call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
Venice Concert Band - 'Holiday Joy'
Celebrate the holidays as the Venice Concert Band performs many of the traditional sounds of the season. 7 p.m. Dec. 6. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Tickets are available at www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
David Foster
David Foster returns to the Van Wezel, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, at 8 p.m. Dec. 6. A prolific songwriter, Foster played a key role in the career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé and more. A performer in his own right, he hosted “Foster & Friends” – two star-studded events that were filmed for Great Performances on PBS. This performance will feature many of Foster;s top hits, with musicians and vocalists performing along with him. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org or by calling 941-263-6799.
'A Christmas Wish' with Emanne Beasha
Emanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage. Beasha was a top 10 finalist in "America’s Got Talent" season 14. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents Greg Abate
7 p.m. Dec. 13. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
'Jolly Holiday' with J3 Vocal Band
J3 Vocal Band followers look forward to the Christmas Holiday season when J3VB includes some of their Christmas favorites. Every show is different in many ways, but you are sure to see wardrobe changes, choreography, laugh a little, maybe even dance a little and enjoy a spectacular one of a kind light show. 3 p.m., 7 p.m. Dec. 18. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
Festive Holiday Favorites with the Suncoast Brass
Their extensive repertoire includes classical, contemporary, dixieland, jazz, marches and Broadway musicals. 4 p.m. Dec. 19. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony - 'Holiday Pops'
7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Delight in the wonder of the holiday season with a jolly celebration featuring Charlotte High School Symphonic Band and Charisma. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Ron White
White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, he has established himself as a star in his own right. Dec. 19. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or online at seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the stage in the awe-inspiring, eye-popping family holiday spectacular Dec. 30-31.This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. For more information, visit www.bbmannpah.com.
'An Evening of Magic and Madness' starring Selkii & Edge
America first heard about Singer-Songwriter Selkii after being a member of Blake Shelton's team on the hit television show "The Voice." She now tours the U.S. performing her unique show that features looping technology and a repertoire of over 1,500 songs.The second half of our show with only two names is Edge, America's most original, creative, and hilarious physical acts. One part clown, one part juggler, and all parts funny, 7 p.m. Jan. 7. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents Dan Miller & Lew Del Gatto
7 p.m. Jan. 10. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Dvorak - "Violin Concerto." Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Tomkats Jazz Orchestra
For over 30 years the TomKats Jazz Orchestra, an 18 piece jazz orchestra, has been entertaining jazz and swing fans throughout the west coast of Florida. The band plays jazz, blues, and jazz-rock fusion. With a full jazz orchestra horn section of 5 saxes, 4 trombones, and 4 trumpets, the band’s repertoire includes traditional swing arrangements from the great big bands such as Count Basie and Duke Ellington through the more progressive sounds of Maynard Ferguson, Buddy Rich, and Woody Herman and up to Steely Dan jazz- rock and the modern big band fusion styles of Gordon Goodwin’s Phat Band. They will feature male and female vocalists who perform with the band as well as guitar, keyboard, bass and drums. 7 p.m. Jan. 21. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
The Peace River Trio
7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
Venice Concert Band - 'See The USA'
Just as you might expect from the title, this program explores a great variety of music from all over our beautiful country. 7 p.m. Jan. 24. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Tickets are available at www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
Tribute Company
The Tribute Company is a celebration of the music, life and times of four of the most dominant soft rock bands of their day – Seals & Crofts, America, Three Dog Night and The Doobie Brothers. The multi-talented cast flawlessly performs the tight instrumentals and beautiful harmonies required to faithfully reproduce the music of these great bands. 7:15 p.m. Jan. 24. Tickets are available at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or email office@bspconline.org.
'Midsummer Night's Dream'
Get lost in the forest with the National Players in the most epic romantic entanglement of all time. A magical comedy that’s fun for children and adults alike. 7 p.m. Jan. 26. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'Raisin in the Sun'
National Players is honored to portray this award-winning drama with a universal story about an African American family dealing with prejudice, history, and a world where everything changes. 7 p.m. Jan. 27. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'US Stones: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones'
The U.S. Stones are the only Rolling Stones Tribute Band to have a young in his prime Mick Jagger clone with all the moves and signature voice and are configured like the real Stones Touring show. This is like seeing the Stones in the mid-70s - 80s at the height of their career. This is a eight piece band with keys, horns and more, just like the real thing, no tracks and as authentic as it gets. 7 p.m. Jan. 28. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Charlotte County Fair
Jan. 28-Feb. 6. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. https://thecharlottecountyfair.com.
Ann Alton and Friends
A concert of romantic chamber music. 3 p.m. Jan. 30. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Free will offerings with a suggested donation of $15. For more information call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
'Hotter Than July: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder and Lionel Ritchie'
This band believes in spreading positivity and love at their shows. They'll fill the room with high energy music that will have you sweating on the dance floor and leave you in a good mood. 7 p.m. Feb. 4. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. Feb. 6. Copland - "Appalachian Spring." Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents Eddie Metz Jr., Nicki Parrott and Rossano Sportiello
7 p.m. Feb. 7. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
'Blues Brothers Tribute with Tina Turner'
Blues Brothers Soul Band Tribute is a high energy powerhouse performance of a show. None of the success of this show would be possible without the sheer class of the bands musicians. Jake and Elwood themselves are fictional characters (created originally by John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd), but there is no substitute for the genuine top-quality accomplishment of the players. 7 p.m. Feb. 11. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Los Lobos
Living legends Los Lobos, still rocking after five decades together, visit SWFL in support of their 17th studio album, "Native Sons." 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-235-FORK or twistedfork.net.
'Nashville Live'
Starring Grammy-nominated world-class fiddler, multi-instrumentalist, and singer-songwriter Ryan Joseph. 7 p.m. Feb. 11. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
Blue Oyster Cult
Blue Oyster Cult performing their unforgettable hard rock hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. Feb. 12. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
'An Evening with Barbara Eden'
Costarring The Edwards Twins. Anthony and Eddie Edwards,The Edwards Twins, are proud to be producing this unforgettable show with Barbara Eden. 7 p.m. Feb. 14. There may be an unexpected appearance of one of their remarkable impressions. The Edwards Twins will introduce the moments, the music and the memories from one of the most beloved legends to ever grace television and movie screens, and stages around the world. Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or www.theculturalcenter.com.
The Boys of D63
Songs of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, and hits from the 1970s. 7:15 p.m. Feb. 14. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or go to www.bspconline.org.
'The Simon & Garfunkel Story'
The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" will return to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the box office.
'Diva's of Soul: A Tribute to Whitney Houston and Donna Summer'
A two-tribute show in the same night by the same awesome band and the same ultra-talented woman: Latraia Savage is that woman. She portrays both Whitney Houston, the most awarded female artist of all time, and Donna Summer, the world-renowned Queen of Disco. 7 p.m. Feb. 18. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022
America’s favorite dance show is back on tour. This year’s all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers thrilling audiences with all of the breathtaking dance styles. 8 p.m. Feb. 18. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. www.bbmannpah.com or call 239-481-4849.
Punta Gorda Symphony — Strings On The Lawn
4 p.m. Feb. 20. Florida Southwestern State College Charlotte Campus, Building O, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Venice Concert Band - 'Bach To Broadway'
The Venice Concert Band will be opening with a Bach prelude and fugue, then on to Mozart with a surprising twist, and ending with Beethoven for classical music lovers. Then the concert will move to the Broadway stage with a tribute to Broadway. 7 p.m. Feb. 21. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Tickets are available at www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
'A Billy Joel Tribute: Streetlife Serenader'
7 p.m. Feb. 25. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Beatlemaniax-USA
7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
Southwind Bluegrass Band
Music ranging from the '40s and '50s to today's bluegrass styles. 3 p.m. Feb. 27. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Free will offerings with a suggested donation of $15. For more information call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
'A Tribute to Abba: Almost Abba'
This costumed, choreographed sound-a-like show recreates the nostalgia of Abba like no other. 7 p.m. March 4. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Cahal Dunne and Choir Play
7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. March 5. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. March 6. Stravinsky - "The Firebird." Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
The Edwards Twins
Remember all the wonderful variety shows from the ’70s and ’80’s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas’ number one impersonators of all time. Anthony and Eddie Edwards use state of the art make-up to look and sound like the superstars of today and yesterday. 7 p.m. March 7. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
'A Beach Boys Tribute: The Beach Buoys'
The Beach Buoys are seasoned, working musicians who have taken great effort to recreate the look, sound, and feel of a live Beach Boys performance circa 1965! The approach is not to simply “cover” Beach Boys music. The approach is to offer a “True Tribute” to the Beach Boys. 7 p.m. March 11. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'An Evening of Comedy, Music and Magic'
Hosted by "Cruise Director on Loan" Dottie Kulasa, stand-up comedian Tom Drake will bring the funny, Comedy magician John Ferrentino will bring the funny magic and singer Impressionist Paul Edison will bring back memories with dead-on impressions of Sinatra, Bennett, Diamond, Elvis and more. 7 p.m. March 11. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
NY Rockabilly Rockets
The Rockets high-octane music of the ’50s and ’60s will have you clapping and dancing in the aisle all night long and the ballad’s will have you holding your loved one. 7 p.m. March 12. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra's 'American Swing Experience'
7 p.m. March 14. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
Everly Set
A tribute to The Everly Brothers. 7:15 p.m. March 14. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or go to www.bspconline.org.
The Guess Who
The Guess Who performing their classic hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. March 19. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
'A Tribute to Elton John: Greggie and the Jets'
7 p.m. March 18. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Two Pianos
Rozier and Kaff present classical to current musical styles. 3 p.m. March 20. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Free will offerings with a suggested donation of $15. For more information call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
Venice Concert Band - "Twelve Little Notes'
Bach, Rock, Mozart, Beatles, Irish Rhapsodies, Broadway melodies – our world has been enriched with the sounds of so many musical compositions. Every song, opera, symphony, ballet, march or musical is based on twelve little notes. Let’s see what those twelve little notes can do. 7 p.m. March 21. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Tickets are available at www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
'The Peace River Trio: A Tribute to the Great Folk Artists of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s'
7 p.m. March 23. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'A Journey Tribute: Never Stop Believin''
The show starts out like seeing Journey playing the "Evolution" and "Departure" albums in 1978 then jump to the mid-80s look with a costume change mid show and you are seeing the "Escape" and "Frontiers" albums tour. 7 p.m. March 26. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
William Florian - 'The Neil Diamond Story'
7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. March. 26. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony — Harborside Brass
4 p.m. March 27. Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
The Oak Ridge Boys
March 28 at the Charlotte Harbor and Conference Center. 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Tickets go on sale Aug. 2. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett: The Caribbean Chillers'
7 p.m. April 1. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Kenny G
Kenny G performs his contemporary jazz hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. April 3. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
'Wildflowers: A Tribute to Tom Petty'
7 p.m. April 8. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
The Goldtones
7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. April 9. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents Herbicide
7 p.m. April 11. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. April 24. Joan Ellison Sings Judy Garland. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Venice Concert Band - 'Spring Bouquet'
With music from "The Mission," "Aladdin" and the composer Marvin Hamlish, you will leave this program with a refreshed spirit. 7 p.m. Aprll 25. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Tickets are available at www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
