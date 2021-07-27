CDBIA Reverse Job Fair
Are you looking for a high paying career? The CDBIA Reverse Job Fair will be at 3 p.m. July 29 at CDBIA, 17984 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. Bring copies of your resume. If you do not have access to a printer, the CDBIA can make copies for you. Job seekers will be able to take a seat and companies will stand up and share information about their company, benefits, openings and advancement opportunities. Job seekers will be able to ask questions and learn about so many new career paths. If a job seeker is interested in learning more about the company, they can hand their resume to the representative. If you are interested in attending, reserve your seat at www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
Tikifest
Activities, music and dance. Noon-4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, For more information, call 941-639-8721 or www.fishermensvillage.com.
Comedy at The Library
7:30 p.m. Aug. 7: Gid Pool. Aug. 14: Jay Hewlett. Aug. 28: Steve Miller. The Library Comedy Club, inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Visani's Got Talent: A Comedy Competition Round 3
Ten stand up comedians will compete for a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission. This competition is for five minutes of clean stand up comedy. Comic sign ups are available now over the phone. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top 3 at their initial event. Comedians who place in the top 3 may be eligible to host future events or capture additional stage time to develop their 7 minute finals set. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
Charlotte Idol
The Charlotte Idol singing competition will be virtual and live streamed on Facebook and YouTube at 6 p.m. Aug. 13. Singers that qualify will have the opportunity to compete on Finals Night for a chance to win cash prizes.Will you be the next Charlotte Idol? Singers can register for $20 by emailing CharlotteIdolHC@gmail.com. There are only 40 audition spots available.Proceeds will benefit the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition’s programs and services. Finals Night will be Aug. 28 at Kings Gate Golf and Country Club in Deep Creek. Tickets for the finals are $75 each. Doors open at 5 p.m. For information, contact Darcy Woods at Darcy.Woods@CChomelesscoalition.org or by calling 941-627-4313, ext. 134.
Family Movie Night
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church invites your family to a free showing of the movie “Cheaper by the Dozen 2” starring Steve Martin. The movie will start at 7 p.m. Aug. 13. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Free popcorn will be available. Gulf Cove UMC is at 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Circus brings three-ring show
Loomis Bros. Circus presents “Family Fun For 2021!” Aug. 13-15 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds Expo Center, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte and Aug. 16-17 at the Turner Agri-Civic Center, 2250 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia. In their biggest production to date, “America’s Greatest Three-Ring Circus” continues to honor traditional circus with staples such as elephants, tigers, clowns, aerialists and a live orchestra, along with spotlighting some of today’s top performers, like their featured act for 2021, “The Original Flyerz” Acrobat Troupe, whom you may recognize from"America’s Got Talent." Tickets are available at loomiscircus.com or at the box office beginning one hour prior to each show.
Drive-Thru Back-to-School Event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Back-to-School festivities from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 14 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. The drive-thru event will include a food pantry, school supplies and goody bags. There will be vendors on site for the community to visit with. DOH-Charlotte will be giving out bicycle helmets and fitting them for each child. Pre-registration for the September Child Passenger Event will also be taken at this event. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Reserve your spot by emailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200 ext.7273.
'History Comes Alive'
Charlotte County Libraries and History is celebrating Charlotte County’s centennial with a “History Comes Alive” program, showcasing the county’s past through vignettes performed by local community members. The three- to five-minute vignettes will be based on historical Charlotte County events and oral written histories. Performances will be filmed in advance for viewing on the Charlotte County Community Services YouTube Channel, www.youtube.com/CharlotteCountyCommunityServices on Aug. 28. For information, contact Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192 or Bill.MacDonald@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Sandbar Music Festival
Get ready to float your cares away at the end of the Summer blowout Music Festival on the Boca Grande Sandbar, off Dog Island. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 4. Music by American Made, Pure Country and Tobacco Rd Band. For more information, call 305-761-8860 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Big-Boy-Toyz-Expo-239558723194226.
Knights of Columbus Labor Day Pig Roast
Knights of Columbus, Knights Hall 7052, 512 Substation Road, Venice, is hosting a Labor Day Pig Roast on Sept. 6. Doors open at 3 p.m. Dinner buffet starts at 4 p.m. The cost is $20 to attend. Register online at epiphanyknights.org. For more information, call 281-814-9954.
Jon Lovitz
Jon Lovitz is an American actor, comedian, and singer. He is best known as a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" from 1985 to 1990. Sept. 9-11 at Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Rated R show. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
Visani's Got Talent: A Comedy Competition Finals
7:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For tickets or additional information, 941-629-9191 or call www.visani.net.
PAW Patrol Live! 'The Great Pirate Adventure'
In this production, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Sept. 21-22 at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. Tickets are available at the venue box office, online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 and pawpatrollive.com.
Classic Albums Live
Classic Albums Live returns to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall at 8 p.m. Sept. 24. The group will bring "Led Zeppelin II" to life on stage — note for note, cut for cut. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
Eric Clapton
Sept. 25 at AMALIE Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets are on sale at www.Ticketmaster.com.
98ROCKFEST
Joining the headliner Shinedown on the mainstage will be rock legends Seether, Candlebox, Fozzy and Dirty Honey. The free show on the plaza will feature electrifying performances by rock’s fastest rising stars Ayron Jones and Zero 9:36 and hosted by 98ROCK’s Skratch N’Sniff. 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at AMALIE Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, with the pre-show free show plaza stage starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.Ticketmaster.com.
KISS - End Of The Road World Tour
Oct. 9 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.
Vince Neil, Great White
Vince Neil, the legendary voice of Motley Crue, and special guests Great White take the stage Oct. 14 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Florida International Air Show
The Florida International Air Show is set for Oct. 16-17 at the Punta Gorda Airport, Challenger Blvd., Punta Gorda. For details, visit www.floridaairshow.com.
11th Annual Tour de North Port
Registration is now open for this fun, organized, on-road scenic bicycle ride with routes of 15, 35 or 65 miles that travel through some of North Port’s most beautiful, natural settings. The Tour de North Port is not a race. Pre-registration online by Oct. 22 is $50, day-of, $55. Doors open at 7 a.m. Oct. 24 for check-in and breakfast, with group starts beginning at 8 a.m. from Imagine School, 2757 Sycamore St. North Port. For more information, contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com
Chalk Festival
The Chalk Festival is back Oct. 29-31 with a final viewing day Nov. 1 at Venice Airport, 150 Airport Ave. E., Venice. Artists will use chalk as their medium to create oversized masterpieces as spectators are invited to watch. A new layout will provide lounge settings, beverages and plenty to eat. A curated festival with select artists bringing you the best the art form has to offer. A separate area for children of all ages will afford all the opportunity to give chalk art a try, both on the ground and on chalk walls. Live music, vendors, fun and spirits. Artists, volunteers and spectators are encouraged to dress up to help set the weekends playful goblin mood.Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/chalk-festival-tickets-154889076397.
Scholarship Clambake
New College of Florida will celebrate the 42nd anniversary of its annual Scholarship Clambake, hosted by the New College Foundation at 6 p.m. Nov. 4. The event will take place on the New College bayfront beside College Hall, 5800 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Featuring cocktails at sunset, New England fare and a live auction, Clambake has been one of Sarasota’s most popular philanthropic events for more than four decades. All ticket proceeds benefit student scholarships. Tickets start at $250, and sponsorships are available. For more information, call 941-487-4800.
Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival - Mindi Abair/Shawn Brown concert
Mindi Abair and full band to perform with opening act Shawn Brown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 941-833-5444 or www.CharlotteHarborECC.com.
Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival - Eric Darius/Selina Albright concert
Eric Darius is internationally known as an elite saxophonist, songwriter, producer and performer. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 941-833-5444 or www.CharlotteHarborECC.com.
David Foster
David Foster returns to the Van Wezel, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, at 8 p.m. Dec. 6. A prolific songwriter, Foster played a key role in the career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé and more. A performer in his own right, he hosted “Foster & Friends” – two star-studded events that were filmed for Great Performances on PBS. This performance will feature many of Foster;s top hits, with musicians and vocalists performing along with him. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org or by calling 941-263-6799.
'A Christmas Wish' with Emanne Beasha
Emanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage. Beasha was a top 10 finalist in "America’s Got Talent" season 14. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Blue Oyster Cult
Blue Oyster Cult performing their unforgettable hard rock hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. Feb. 12. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
The Guess Who
The Guess Who performing their classic hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. March 19. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
The Oak Ridge Boys
March 28 at the Charlotte Harbor and Conference Center. 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Tickets go on sale Aug. 2. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Kenny G
Kenny G performs his contemporary jazz hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. April 3. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
