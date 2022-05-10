CONCERTS
May
Blood Brothers with special guest Frank Bang
6 p.m. May 12. Kings Gate Ballroom, 24400 Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. www.thephoenixradio.com/tickets-events
'The Rocket Man Show' starring Rus Anderson as Elton John
7 p.m. May 14. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Southwest Florida Symphony 'Rock & Roll and the String Quartet' with Andrew Lipke
7 p.m. May 14. Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 239-418-0996 or www.swflso.org.
Sarasota Orchestra 'Genius of Youth'
7:30 p.m. May 14. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
'A Day of Celtic Music'
Noon-8 p.m. May 14. Experience authentic Celtic musicians from all over the country. The headliner is the Seven Nations Band featuring Kirk McLeod, with three performances in center court between 6-9 p.m. Additional performances include the Naples School of Irish Dance at noon, 1 p.m. and 2:30 pm center court; The Bryne Brothers at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. in center court; The Band Trinity at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in first section of village; the McIntyre Band from noon-3 p.m. at Sunset Beach Club Tiki Bar; Emily and Kel Thompson perform from noon-3 p.m. in the third section of village, and West of Galway perform from 4-8 p.m. in the third section of village. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. www.fishermensvillage.com or 941-639-8721.
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
8 p.m. May 15. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
GO Divas Spring Celebration concert
7 p.m. May 19. Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Mariachi Cobre and the Venice Symphony
7:30 p.m. May 20. This unique, first of its kind concert for the region will feature the internationally acclaimed Mariachi Cobre band and the Venice Symphony, combining the dynamic exuberance of traditional mariachi with the emotional power of a 72-piece classical symphony. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. www.unidosnow.org/nocheunidos.
Sting
8 p.m. May 21. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Mariachi Cobre and the Venice Symphony
2:30 p.m. May 21. This unique, first of its kind concert for the region will feature the internationally acclaimed Mariachi Cobre band and the Venice Symphony, combining the dynamic exuberance of traditional mariachi with the emotional power of a 72-piece classical symphony. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. www.unidosnow.org/nocheunidos.
Dave Matthews Band
7:30 p.m. May 25. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
Venice Symphony - 'Patriotic Pops Concert and Fireworks'
7:30 p.m. May 28. CoolToday Park, 18800 West Villages Parkway, West Villages. 941-207–8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
June
The Doobie Brothers
7:30 p.m. June 3. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
'Soulful Strings: An Evening of Harp Music'
8 p.m. June 7. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. hermitageartistretreat.org.
Tears for Fears
7:30 p.m. June 10. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
Kid Rock with special guest Grand Funk Railroad
7 p.m. June 11. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
Keith Urban
7 p.m. June 17. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy
6:45 p.m. June 18. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
Backstreet Boys
7:30 p.m. June 21. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin
7 p.m. June 28. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
July
Chorale Artists of Sarasota present 'American Fanfare'
4 p.m. July 4. Celebrate America with rousing marches and patriotic fervor. Featuring the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble and Choral Artists of Sarasota. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
August
Michael Buble
8 p.m. Aug. 13. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Dierks Bentley
7 p.m. Aug. 20. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
Santana/Earth, Wind & Fire
7 p.m. Aug. 27. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
September
OneRepublic
7 p.m. Sept. 2. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick
7:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Alice In Chains/Breaking Benjamin/Bush
5:30 p.m. Sept. 20. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.\
Lizzo
8 p.m. Sept. 24. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
October
Luke Bryan
7 p.m. Oct. 1. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
Zac Brown Band
7 p.m. Oct. 8. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
Shawn Mendes
7 p.m. Oct. 11. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Greta Van Fleet
7 p.m. Oct. 26. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
THEATER
May
'No Dogs Allowed'
Through May 13. The story of Iris, a bright 8-year-old and her dog El Exigente. The family decides to take a trip to the park and Iris is determined to bring her beloved El Exigente, even though at the park there are "no dogs allowed’." Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'In The Heights'
Through May 14. The Tony-award winning story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights community where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. When a winning lottery ticket, a power outage and romantic tension all hit the neighborhood, the long-time friends and neighbors make discoveries about. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'The Psychic'
Through May 15. A down and out mystery writer, unable to pay his rent, hangs up a sign offering Psychic readings in his window. To his surprise, he blurts out to his first customer, an attractive young woman, that her husband is planning to kill her. Much to his alarm and confusion he soon finds himself embroiled in a string of bizarre and hilarious murders. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
'The Legend of Georgia McBride'
Through May 22. The story of Casey, a young Elvis impersonator is struggling to make ends meet — he can’t pay his rent, and he just found out that his wife, Jo, is pregnant. Casey’s situation becomes more desperate when he is fired from his job performing at a small-town Florida dive bar. Eddie, the bar owner, brings in Miss Tracy Mills and her B-level drag show to replace Casey’s Elvis act in hopes that it will revive his struggling business. When Miss Mills’ co-star, Rexy, is unable to perform at the last minute, Casey steps in, and realizes he has a lot to learn about show business — and himself. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.
'Maytag Virgin'
Through May 29. This heartwarming new comedy is an old-fashioned romance about two people who thought they’d never find love again. Maytag Virgin follows Lizzy Nash, an Alabama teacher, and her new neighbor, Jack Key, as they cope with personal tragedy and embrace the healing power of connection, forgiveness and renewal. Florida Repertory Theatre, 2268 Bay St., Fort Myers. 239-332-4488 or www.floridarep.org.
'Eureka Day'
May 11-June 4. An illness is spreading through the progressive and painstakingly accepting Eureka Day School–and it’s more than the mumps. When the outbreak threatens to become an epidemic, it’s a race to see what will destroy this community first: the disease or each other. Despite the safe-space mentality, gluten-free scones from the local bakery, and open marriages that have moved beyond monogamy, secrets and lies still run rampant and childhood vaccinations ignite fury. An explosive comedy that skewers sanctimony and the nature of our politics, Eureka Day asks: when does “us” become “them”? Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or www.asolorep.org.
'Hamlet'
May 13-29. Danish prince Hamlet discovers that his uncle Claudius murdered his father and took the throne; Hamlet’s mother has married the usurper. This action-packed interpretation of Shakespeare’s tragedy will keep you on the edge of your seat. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'Wedding Belles'
May 13-22. Four garden-club ladies meet a young girl who has come to their little Texas town to marry an infantry man before he ships off for World War II. The women impulsively decide to throw the girl an elaborate wedding. Their lives and friendships are thrown into turmoil as they race to accomplish the nuptials in one frenzied afternoon. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'The SpongeBob Musical'
May 19-22, May 25-28. The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world. Historic Arcade Theatre, 2267 First St., Fort Myers. 239-332-4488 or https://floridarepeducation.org.
'Rock Of Ages'
May 20-June 25. The five-time Tony Award-nominated smash musical tells the rags-to-riches story of a small-town girl, a city boy and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. When the ultimate rock bar is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their friends to save the day. The electric score features all of your favorite '80s rock anthems. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'The Wind in the Willows'
May 20-29. This musical tells the story of the friendship of the good-hearted Water Rat, the shy and curious Mole, and the sensible Badger. What tests that friendship are the antics of Mr. Toad, a wily and impulsive animal given to sudden crazes such as stealing motor cars and driving them recklessly around the countryside. Their task is to save Toad from himself and then rescue the magnificent Toad Hall from the devious weasels, ferrets and stoats. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'The Emperor’s New Clothes'
May 27- June 24. This hilarious musical adaptation of the classic tale is about an Emperor who cares more about his clothes than anything else. That all changes when Mr. Stitch and Mr. Sew wreak havoc at the palace when they present the Emperor with a special gift; an exquisite “magic” suit that is invisible to all but the wisest of men. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'From Birmingham to Broadway'/'Float Like a Butterfly'
Through May 29. The Donelly Theatre, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Campus,1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
June
'Hood'
June 3-26. The world’s sexiest thief. A pair of history’s greatest lovers. The Merry Band that made redistributing wealth cool. Here, finally, is the real story of the disgraced nobleman, forced into the wilderness, who seeks revenge not only for himself but against an unjust system. He rescues the damsel, or perhaps along the way, discovers she doesn’t need any rescuing. Five-time Tony-nominated playwright Douglas Carter Beane – who re-invented Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella so deliciously–reunites with Lewis Flinn, his Give it Up/Lysistrata Jones collaborator, to bring to life this hilarious and stirring new musical adventure. Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or www.asolorep.org.
'The Savannah Sipping Society'
June 8-26. In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate—and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
July
'The Wizard Of Oz'
July 1-Aug. 13. This family musical follows Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto, too! Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into The Merry Old Land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there’s no place like home. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
November
Disney Princess Party
7 p.m. Nov. 2. Broadway’s Belle, Jasmine, Anna and Anastasia celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation and stories. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Chicago'
Nov. 29-30. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
December
'Hamilton'
Dec. 13-24.'Hamilton' is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, 'Hamilton' has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'My Fair Lady'
Dec. 13-15. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
February
'Six The Musical'
Feb. 1-5. From Tudor Queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'Fiddler On The Roof'
Feb. 14-19. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'Pretty Woman'
Feb. 21-26. Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
April
'Tootsie'
April 4-9. This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS/EXPOS
Punta Gorda Seafood & Music Festival
May 13-15. Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. https://bit.ly/361C0bn.
Light Consciousness Expo
10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 14-15 at the Sarasota Event Center 600 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota. Psychics, teachers, authors, artists, healers, medical intuitive people, massage therapists and energy workers plus a wide range of vendors will be showcasing their products and doing demonstrations. www.SherryLord.com.
Business & Hurricane Expo
11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 21 at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. The event focuses attention on hurricane preparedness, survival and recovery with informational sessions presented by the NBC-2 Weather Team, local emergency management officials and more.
Venice Beach Party 2022
3-8 p.m. May 21 at the Venice Public Beach, 101 The Esplanade S., Venice. Enjoy food trucks from BrewBurgers, British Open Pub, Kona Ice and Sharky’s Snack Shack. Beer and wine will be available. Dance in the sand to live music by Sarasota Steel Pan Band at 3 p.m. and Karate in the Garage at 6 p.m. Park downtown and ride the free trolley from Centennial Park. Chairs and blankets welcome. No coolers and no pets. Rain or shine. www.visitvenicefl.org.
Bolts Brew Fest
8 p.m. Aug. 5. The Tampa Bay Lightning will be hosting the 5th annual Bolts Brew Fest. The event will offer craft beers from a variety of different local craft breweries, oversized games, ThunderBug and more. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Ticketmaster.com.
Sarasota Rocktoberfest
Oct. 14-16. An authentic 3-day Oktoberfest experience coupled with fantastic live musical performances to downtown Sarasota in JD Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota. https://bit.ly/3uHIC98.
Chalk Festival 'A Spirited Museum in Motion' & Pavement Music Festival
Oct. 28-31.Join us in costume for 'A Spirited Museum in Motion' as sculptors, 3-D illusion artists and pavement artists created an event unlike any other Chalk Festival in the past The Pavement Music Festival returns with a lineup from opening to close with a large tented seating area, food trucks, vendors and beverage spirits. Many interactive areas for guests such as the zombie field installation, pumpkin carving and arts and crafts tables, chalk areas and face painting for the young and young at heart. Venice Airport Festival Grounds, 610 Airport Ave. E., Venice. https://tinyurl.com/mtwcck4y.
Sarasota Medieval Fair
Nov. 5-27. Woods of Mallaranny, 29847 FL-70 E., Myakka City. www.SarasotaMedievalFair.com
DANCE
'Little Mermaid'
5 p.m. May 28. This timeless story follows the mermaid on her journey to finding out how to truly feel alive and love selflessly. The performance features international guest artists from National Ballet of Ukraine, Atlanta Ballet, Orlando Ballet and Cincinnati Ballet. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-0627 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
COMEDY
Troy Thirdgill
May 11-14. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Bret Ernst
May 18-21. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Gid Pool
7:30 p.m. May 20-21. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 305 343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Mike Armstrong
May 25-28. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Marc Price
7:30 p.m. May 27. Known for his role as “Skippy” on the “Family Ties." The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 305 343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
John Carfi
June 8-11. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Bill Engvall
June 9. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Dale Jones
June 15-18. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Anthony Rodia
June 23-25. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Rondell Sheridan
June 29-July 2. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Damon Wayans
July 21-24. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Tammy Pescatelli
July 27-30. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Amy Schumer
Sept. 8. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
David Spade
8 p.m. Sept. 24. Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. 813-274-8286 or https://tampatheatre.org.
Andrew Dice Clay
Oct. 25-26. McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. 941-925-3869 or www.mccurdyscomedy.com.
Paul Reiser
7 p.m. Nov. 20 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Daniel Tosh
7:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Lewis Black
7 p.m. Dec. 11. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
FARMERS MARKETS
Punta Gorda’s Downtown Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon May-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays October-April. Located at the corner of Taylor and Olympia in downtown Punta Gorda. https://puntagordachamber.com/punta-gorda-farmers-market.
Punta Gorda History Park Sunday Market
Fresh produce, baked goods, plants, soaps, candles, jewelry, live music and more at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. www.facebook.com/historyparkmarket.
Olde Englewood Village Farmers Market
Located on Historic Downtown Dearborn Street, Englewood. Every Thursday (except Thanksiving) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. October-May to get some of Florida's finest local produce, prepared foods and much more. www.oldeenglewoodvillagefarmersmarket.org.
Venice Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays April-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. October-March. City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-445-9209 or https://thevenicefarmersmarket.org/site.
MISCELLANEOUS
'Cats Talk Back'
6:30 p.m. May 13. Award-winning playwright Bess Wohl has had work performed on some of the most prominent stages around the country but, like so many artists, can trace her career back to the fringe and avant-garde. Hear selections from one of this Tony-nominated playwright’s earliest public works, "Cats Talk Back," an irreverent and insightful send-up of a fictional talkback with cast members from the Webber classic. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org ($5/person registration fee). Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood.
EngleWOODSTOCK
4-9 p.m. May 14. Paisley Craze and Coastal Jamz Band. Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. www.englewoodchamber.com.
Newcomer Day
10 a.m.-noon May 14. Find information tables featuring local nonprofits, government entities and businesses. George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. www.CityOfNorthPort.com/NewcomerDay or call 941-429-PARK (7275).
Hermitage Poet’s Corner: 'The Contemporary Word'
5 p.m. May 20. DaMaris B. Hill shares selections from her critically acclaimed "Breath Better Spent: Living Black Girlhood." Playwright, performer and award-winning poet Kirya Traber shares selections from her previous works and teases her forthcoming novel. Join these two writers for a discussion following their readings. This event is presented in partnership with Bookstore1. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org ($5/person registration fee). Bookstore1, 117 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.
'Worlds: A Part'
6 p.m. May 26. Internationally renowned composer and performer Pauchi Sasaki and acclaimed poet Monica Youn, seem worlds apart. Sasaki is an interdisciplinary artist working on an original opera inspired by NASA’s mission to transport the first woman to the surface of the moon that utilizes a self-designed dress made of speakers. Winner of the Poetry Society of America’s William Carlos Williams Award, Youn’s poems are sharply crafted and weave together historical allusions and cultural references. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org ($5/person registration fee). Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, 400 Palmetto Ave., Osprey.
Healing Field of Honor
May 27-30. Picture 1,000 American flags flying in ceremonial formation at the Healing Field of Honor at Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Honor those who gave their lives to uphold our nation’s values as well as veterans, active duty military, first responders, doctors, nurses, teachers or your own personal hero. Purchase and dedicate flags or become a sponsor at www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl22 or call 941-875-3829.
Glow Gala
7-11 p.m. June 4. Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022 presents the '80s Glow Gala at the Lions Den at Kings Gate, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Benefiting Mental Health Matters, Guardian Ad Litem Foundation, Family Services Center, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care and the Animal Welfare League. Wear your best '80s attire and enjoy dinner, dancing, drinks, auctions and music. Purchase tickets at leadershipcharlotte.square.site.
Guns-n-Hoses
The Axe Haus in North Port will present Guns-n-Hoses, an axe-throwing tournament pitting North Port Police officers against North Port firefighters. The North Port Police Officers Association and the North Port Firefighter Benevolent Association are both participating, and all proceeds benefit the two organizations. Everyone's invited. There will be raffles, food by Uncle Frank's Hot Dogs and fun for the whole family. It's set for noon to 3 p.m. June 11 at 7040 Sumter Crossing Blvd. For more information, visit www.theaxehaus.com.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour
July 10. Join Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly and all finalists from the upcoming 14th season on a journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of finding a way back to 2022. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Englewood Beach Waterfest
Nov. 18-20. The 2022 Englewood Beach Waterfest at various locations throughout Englewood. https://englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
Music in the Park
Enjoy the live music and food trucks from 4-6 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month, January-May at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. In lieu of admission fees, the Punta Gorda Historical Society requests donations for the ongoing maintenance of the four History Park buildings. Bring your own chair and beverage. 262-442-0709 or www.puntagordahistory.com.
'Downtown Punta Gorda Experience'
Third Thursday of each month. 5:30 p.m. Experience all that downtown Punta Gorda has to offer. The information area will be set up from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Hector Park, across from the Historic Courthouse on Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. 941-639-3720 or https://puntagordachamber.com.
Writers on the Air
WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, "Writers on the Air" each Tuesday evening. The group wants funny or family-friendly content. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. 941-223-1262.
EXHIBITS/ART SHOWS
'Artistry of Dance'
May 11-June 8. Walk through a hall of fine art dance images captured by five skilled Florida-based photographers. It’s a visual treat of shapes and colors showing the grace and beauty of dance, captured in brief moments of time. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810.
Meet The Artists Reception
The North Port Art Center and Wellen Park will host a reception for awarding winning artists Kathy Wilke, Sharon Eng and Cara Guagilardo at 6 p.m. May 12. Wilke is accomplished artist in watercolor and teaches at the art center. Eng works in a variety of multi-medias and has won several awards and Guagilardo designs beautiful jewelry. All items on display may be purchased or you can visit the art center's website at www.northportartcenter.org to view available art. The exhibit will run through the month of June. Wellen Park Welcome Center, 12275 Mercado Drive, Venice. 941-423-6460.
'Garden Party'
May 16-June 24. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Amateur Artist Exhibit
Through May 13. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Ukrainian artwork exhibit
Through May 14. The North Port Art Center will hold an exhibit of Ukrainian artwork at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. Artists have dedicated their time and support painting places of interest, museums and historic places that represent Ukraine. All artwork may be purchased and proceeds will go to the local Ukrainian community. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Charlotte County Schools Display
Through May 24. Art students from all Charlotte County Public Schools. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.
'Florida's Best'
Through June 6. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.
Sea Grape Artists of the Month exhibits
Through July 7. James Beech, watercolorist and acrylic artist, and Nancy VanTassell, jeweler. Sea Grape Gallery, 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-1718.
'Cheeseburger in Paradise'
June 27-July 29. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'The Art of War'
Through June 30. The traveling exhibition, "The Art of War," is 18 pastel paintings by Sgt. Phillip Scott Moore on display in the Military Heritage Museum’s Hall of Heroes gallery. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-9002 or www.militaryheritagemuseum.org.
'SHARKS: On Assignment with Brian Skerry’ Exhibition'
Through Aug. 7. You have the opportunity to come face-to-face or, rather, face-to-nose with one of the world’s most awe-inspiring predators in the new photography exhibition. Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota. 941-388-4441 or sarasotamote.org.
'Creative Abled'
Aug. 6-27. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'True Colors'
Sept. 5-Oct. 7. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Black & White'
Oct. 10-Nov. 4. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Me and My Shadow'
Nov. 7-Dec. 9. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Holiday Show
Dec. 12-Jan. 6. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
*events subject to change.
