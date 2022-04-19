CONCERTS
April
Sarasota Orchestra 'Saddles of the Silver Screen'
April 20-23. Grab your cowboy boots and hat for a ride through the soundtracks of beloved TV and movie Westerns. Enrico Lopez-Yañez leads the musical caravan of selections. Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
'Music Around the World' with Hermitage fellow Kavita Shah
6 p.m. April 21. Under the banyan trees at The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org ($5/person registration fee).
Il Divo
8 p.m. April 22. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Southern Grand Slam Music Festival
April 22-23. Two days of music, vendors, food and fun at the Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Dylan Scott headlines April 22 and Justin Moore headlines April 23. Gates open at 1 p.m. each day. Music begins at 5 p.m. April 22 with Texas Hill followed by Tobacco Rd Band at 6:30 p.m., Jon Langston at 8 p.m. and Dylan Scott at 9:45 p.m. On April 23 the music begins at 3:15 p.m. with Jason Brownie, Jack Michael Music at 5 p.m., Tom Jackson Band at 6:30 p.m., Jim Brown at 8 p.m. and Justin Moore at 9:45 p.m. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation. Get tickets at https://tinyurl.com/f3pcyj9d.
Venice Symphony - 'Fantasy, Firebird, and Fabiola'
April 22-23. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Southwest Florida Symphony: Masterworks 4
7:30 p.m. April 23. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-418-1500 or www.swflso.org.
The Charlotte Chorale - 'Viva Italia!'
4 p.m. April 23. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. 941-204-0033 or www.charlottechorale.com.
North Port Concert Band - 'Somewhere in Time'
3 p.m. April 24. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or nppaa.net.
The Terry Myers Orchestra
3 p.m. April 24. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Gulf Coast Symphony: 'My Favorite Things - A Salute to Richard Rogers'
7 p.m. April 24. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony – Joan Ellison Sings Judy Garland
7:30 p.m. April 24. Joan Ellison Sings Judy Garland. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Choral Artists of Sarasota present 'Carried Away'
5 p.m. April 24. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave, Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
Alter Eagles
April 24-25. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or www.venicetheatre.org.
Venice Concert Band - 'Spring Bouquet'
7 p.m. April 25. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
The Who
7:30 p.m. April 27. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
The Piano Guys
7:30 p.m. April 28. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
'Breathe: Pink Floyd Tribute'
7 p.m. April 30. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Southwest Florida Symphony - The music of Earth, Wind & Fire
7:30 p.m. April 30. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-418-1500 or www.swflso.org.
Antonio Chen Guang
7 p.m. April 30. State College of Florida Studio for Performing Arts Recital Hall, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
May
'Simply Streisand '
May 1-2. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or www.venicetheatre.org.
Adam Lambert
8 p.m. May 3. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Boz Scaggs
8 p.m. May 4. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Ying Li
4 p.m. May 5. Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Key Chorale presents 'Choral Splendor in 40 Parts'
May 6-7. Featuring 40 voices of the Chamber Singers and special guest Les Canards Chantants, a solo-voice ensemble specializing in music of the Renaissance. First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak St., Sarasota. 941-552-8768 or https://keychorale.org.
Gulf Coast Symphony: Verdi's'Rigoletto'
7:30 p.m. May 7. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
'One Night of Queen' starring Gary Mullen and the Works
8 p.m. May 7. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Blood Brothers with special guest Frank Bang
6 p.m. May 12. Kings Gate Ballroom, 24400 Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. www.thephoenixradio.com/tickets-events
'The Rocket Man Show' starring Rus Anderson as Elton John
7 p.m. May 14. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Southwest Florida Symphony 'Rock & Roll and the String Quartet' with Andrew Lipke
7 p.m. May 14. Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 239-418-0996 or www.swflso.org.
Sarasota Orchestra 'Genius of Youth'
7:30 p.m. May 14. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
'A Day of Celtic Music'
Noon-8 p.m. May 14. Experience authentic Celtic musicians from all over the country. The headliner is the Seven Nations Band featuring Kirk McLeod, with three performances in center court between 6-9 p.m. Additional performances include the Naples School of Irish Dance at noon, 1 p.m. and 2:30 pm center court; The Bryne Brothers at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. in center court; The Band Trinity at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in first section of village; the McIntyre Band from noon-3 p.m. at Sunset Beach Club Tiki Bar; Emily and Kel Thompson perform from noon-3 p.m. in the third section of village, and West of Galway perform from 4-8 p.m. in the third section of village. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. www.fishermensvillage.com or 941-639-8721.
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
8 p.m. May 15. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
GO Divas Spring Celebration concert
7 p.m. May 19. Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave. , Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Mariachi Cobre and the Venice Symphony
7:30 p.m. May 20. This unique, first of its kind concert for the region will feature the internationally acclaimed Mariachi Cobre band and the Venice Symphony, combining the dynamic exuberance of traditional mariachi with the emotional power of a 72-piece classical symphony. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. www.unidosnow.org/nocheunidos.
Sting
8 p.m. May 21. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Mariachi Cobre and the Venice Symphony
2:30 p.m. May 21. This unique, first of its kind concert for the region will feature the internationally acclaimed Mariachi Cobre band and the Venice Symphony, combining the dynamic exuberance of traditional mariachi with the emotional power of a 72-piece classical symphony. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. www.unidosnow.org/nocheunidos.
Venice Symphony - 'Patriotic Pops Concert and Fireworks'
7:30 p.m. May 28. CoolToday Park, 18800 West Villages Parkway, West Villages. 941-207–8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
July
Chorale Artists of Sarasota present 'American Fanfare'
4 p.m. July 4. Celebrate America with rousing marches and patriotic fervor. Featuring the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble and Choral Artists of Sarasota. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
September
Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick
7:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
October
Shawn Mendes
7 p.m. Oct. 11. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Greta Van Fleet
7 p.m. Oct. 26. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
THEATER
April
'Fiddler on the Roof'
April 20-21. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Gulfshore Opera performs Puccini's 'Tosca'
7 p.m. April 23. Gulfshore Opera. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
'There's A Burglar In My Bed'
Through April 24. After 13 years of marriage, William W. Worthingon III (Billy) and his wife Ashley, wealthy New England socialites, are contemplating divorce. Their Massachusetts’ estate consists of a 200-acre compound with a sixteen-bedroom mansion and a smaller beach cottage. Thanks to a pre-nuptial agreement, both know precisely what to expect from a divorce settlement. There is one item, however, that both parties want….and that is the famous Worthington necklace. Since both want to keep the necklace for themselves, both Billy and Ashley devise separate plans to steal the necklace. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'Motown with a Twist'
8 p.m. April 26. It's a sparkling, electrifying night of the Motor City's most famous hit songs, featuring celebrity pros from "Dancing with the Stars" performing with finalists from "So You Think You Can Dance," as well as vocals by finalists from "American Idol," "The Voice" and "America's Got Talent." Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Tosca'
7 p.m. April 26. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
'The Psychic'
April 27-May 15. A down and out mystery writer, unable to pay his rent, hangs up a sign offering Psychic readings in his window. To his surprise, he blurts out to his first customer, an attractive young woman, that her husband is planning to kill her. Much to his alarm and confusion he soon finds himself embroiled in a string of bizarre and hilarious murders. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
‘Broadway in Black’
Through April 24. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will salute Broadway musicals with songs that span decades and a wide variety of musical styles that will appeal to audiences of all ages. WBTT Donelly Theatre, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
'Greater Tuna'
Through April 30. This hilarious comic satire launches into side-splitting amusement when the residents of the fictional south Texas town of Tuna come hysterically to life. Just two actors portray 20 men and women (and a dog) in a tour de farce of quick-change artistry and the audience is taken through all the quirks, foibles and downright insanities of the citizens of Tuna. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'Blackbird'
Through May 1. Una and Ray had a relationship 15 years ago and haven’t set eyes on each other since. She’s found him again and is seeking answers about the past. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'To Kill A Mockingbird'
Through May 1. The facade of a seemingly peaceful Alabama town begins to crack when a young black man is accused of a terrible crime. Lawyer Atticus Finch defends him in a trial that rocks the community. As told through the eyes of Atticus’ daughter, this hard-hitting work explores prejudice, compassion and courage. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'A Skeptic and A Bruja'
Through May 1. Priscilla buys a home in the middle of nowhere with the hopes of turning it into a lucrative bed and breakfast. When she starts having paranormal experiences, she calls Sam and Jess from the hit ghost-hunting show "A Skeptic and a Bruja" to help her. None of the women are prepared for the haunting they encounter next. Urbanite Theatre, 1487 2nd St., Sarasota, 941-321-1397 or www.urbanitetheatre.com.
'Knoxville'
Through May 11. Based on James Agee’s autobiographical, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "A Death in the Family," the story begins as Agee struggles to write his greatest work — about the event that touched his young life and the effect it had on his mother, his town, and his own future. A powerful illumination of the forces that shape who we are, Knoxville is a universal coming-of-age story about family, faith and love — and about the boy who will grow up to write it. Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or www.asolorep.org.
'No Dogs Allowed'
Through May 13. The story of Iris, a bright 8-year-old and her dog El Exigente. The family decides to take a trip to the park and Iris is determined to bring her beloved El Exigente, even though at the park there are "no dogs allowed’." Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'In The Heights'
Through May 14. The Tony-award winning story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights community where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. When a winning lottery ticket, a power outage and romantic tension all hit the neighborhood, the long-time friends and neighbors make discoveries about. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'The Legend of Georgia McBride'
Through May 22. The story of Casey, a young Elvis impersonator is struggling to make ends meet — he can’t pay his rent, and he just found out that his wife, Jo, is pregnant. Casey’s situation becomes more desperate when he is fired from his job performing at a small-town Florida dive bar. Eddie, the bar owner, brings in Miss Tracy Mills and her B-level drag show to replace Casey’s Elvis act in hopes that it will revive his struggling business. When Miss Mills’ co-star, Rexy, is unable to perform at the last minute, Casey steps in, and realizes he has a lot to learn about show business — and himself. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.
May
'Eureka Day'
May 11-June 4. An illness is spreading through the progressive and painstakingly accepting Eureka Day School–and it’s more than the mumps. When the outbreak threatens to become an epidemic, it’s a race to see what will destroy this community first: the disease or each other. Despite the safe-space mentality, gluten-free scones from the local bakery, and open marriages that have moved beyond monogamy, secrets and lies still run rampant and childhood vaccinations ignite fury. An explosive comedy that skewers sanctimony and the nature of our politics, Eureka Day asks: when does “us” become “them”? Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or www.asolorep.org.
'Hamlet'
May 13-29. Danish prince Hamlet discovers that his uncle Claudius murdered his father and took the throne; Hamlet’s mother has married the usurper. This action-packed interpretation of Shakespeare’s tragedy will keep you on the edge of your seat. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'Wedding Belles'
May 13-22. Four garden-club ladies meet a young girl who has come to their little Texas town to marry an infantry man before he ships off for World War II. The women impulsively decide to throw the girl an elaborate wedding. Their lives and friendships are thrown into turmoil as they race to accomplish the nuptials in one frenzied afternoon. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'Rock Of Ages'
May 20-June 25. The five-time Tony Award-nominated smash musical tells the rags-to-riches story of a small-town girl, a city boy and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. When the ultimate rock bar is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their friends to save the day. The electric score features all of your favorite '80s rock anthems. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'The Emperor’s New Clothes'
May 27- June 24. This hilarious musical adaptation of the classic tale is about an Emperor who cares more about his clothes than anything else. That all changes when Mr. Stitch and Mr. Sew wreak havoc at the palace when they present the Emperor with a special gift; an exquisite “magic” suit that is invisible to all but the wisest of men. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
June
'Hood'
June 3-26. The world’s sexiest thief. A pair of history’s greatest lovers. The Merry Band that made redistributing wealth cool. Here, finally, is the real story of the disgraced nobleman, forced into the wilderness, who seeks revenge not only for himself but against an unjust system. He rescues the damsel, or perhaps along the way, discovers she doesn’t need any rescuing. Five-time Tony-nominated playwright Douglas Carter Beane – who re-invented Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella so deliciously–reunites with Lewis Flinn, his Give it Up/Lysistrata Jones collaborator, to bring to life this hilarious and stirring new musical adventure. Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or www.asolorep.org.
'The Savannah Sipping Society'
June 8-26. In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate—and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
July
'The Wizard Of Oz'
July 1-Aug. 13. This family musical follows Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto, too! Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into The Merry Old Land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there’s no place like home. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
November
Disney Princess Party
7 p.m. Nov. 2. Broadway’s Belle, Jasmine, Anna and Anastasia celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation and stories. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
December
'Hamilton'
Dec. 13-24.'Hamilton' is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, 'Hamilton' has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
January
'Waitress'
Jan. 10-15. Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life. When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
February
'Six The Musical'
Feb. 1-5. From Tudor Queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'Fiddler On The Roof'
Feb. 14-19. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'Pretty Woman'
Feb. 21-26. Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
April 2023
'Tootsie'
April 4-9. This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS/EXPOS
Fort Fest 2022
4-9 p.m. April 23. Fort Myers biggest country music festival with Carter Smith, Alex Key, Hayden Coffman and Jacob Bryant. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. https://tinyurl.com/bnnuv7x7.
Hibiscus Festival
April 29-May 1. The festival begins with the Kickoff in The Park from 6-10 p.m. April 29 for music under the stars. Enjoy food and ice cold beverages while listening to live music and dancing. On April 30, the event opens at 9 a.m. Shop for hibiscus, exotics, trees, organics and more, as well as crafts and other types of goods. The Lil’ Miss Hibiscus Pageant kicks off at 9 a.m. There will be music on two stages from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. On May 1, the festival opens at 10 a.m. with a May Pole Dance followed by music, food and plants galore until 3 p.m. This year's signature hibiscus is the Punta Gorda Moonwalk. The festival benefits the Charlotte County Historical Society. Bring non-perishable food items to help fill our food pantries. Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. thehibiscusfestival.com.
Tree Fair 2022
10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 30. North Port City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. North Port. Hosted by People for Trees. Hundreds of native trees for sale, tree walk/talks, “Ask an Arborist," vendors, food trucks and music. 941-468-2486 www.peoplefortrees.com.
Beer, Brats and The BoogieMen
6-10 p.m. May 7. The Kiwanis Club of Port Charlotte Sunrise Foundation will host Beer, Brats and The BoogieMen event to support its charitable endeavors including Shoes for Kids, Just1Book, literacy programs, scholarships, food drives, school supply collections, diaper drives and leadership/service organizations in our schools. Charlotte County Fairgrounds Expo Hall, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. www.pcsunrisekiwanis.org.
Punta Gorda Crab & Music Festival
May 13-15. Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. https://bit.ly/361C0bn.
Light Consciousness Expo
10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 14-15 at the Sarasota Event Center 600 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota. Psychics, teachers, authors, artists, healers, medical intuitive people, massage therapists and energy workers plus a wide range of vendors will be showcasing their products and doing demonstrations. www.SherryLord.com.
Sarasota Rocktoberfest
Oct. 14-16. An authentic 3-day Oktoberfest experience coupled with fantastic live musical performances to downtown Sarasota in JD Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota. https://bit.ly/3uHIC98.
DANCE
'National Water Dance: Dancing Out of Time'
3:30 p.m. April 23. The Hermitage Artist Retreat and Sarasota Contemporary Dance will partner to participate in the biennial National Water Dance event, with new work inspired by gratitude for water and the urgent need to preserve local water resources as part of this year’s NWD theme, “Dancing Out of Time.” ($5/person registration fee). The Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
'Little Mermaid'
5 p.m. May 28. This timeless story follows the mermaid on her journey to finding out how to truly feel alive and love selflessly. The performance features international guest artists from National Ballet of Ukraine, Atlanta Ballet, Orlando Ballet and Cincinnati Ballet. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-0627 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
COMEDY
Bryan Callen
April 21-23. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Michele Traina - 'Divorce Diaries'
7 p.m. April 21. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 305-343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Mark Evans
7:30 p.m. April 22-23. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 305-343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Nate Bargatze
April 22. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Maryellen Hooper
April 27-30. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Steven Wright
7 p.m. May 1. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Steve White
May 4-7. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Troy Thirdgill
May 11-14. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Bret Ernst
May 18-21. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Amy Schumer
Sept. 8. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
FARMERS MARKETS
Punta Gorda’s Downtown Farmers Market
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays October-April and 8 a.m.-noon May-September. Located at the corner of Taylor and Olympia in downtown Punta Gorda. https://puntagordachamber.com/punta-gorda-farmers-market.
Punta Gorda History Park Sunday Market
Fresh produce, baked goods, plants, soaps, candles, jewelry, live music and more at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. www.facebook.com/historyparkmarket.
Olde Englewood Village Farmers Market
Located on Historic Downtown Dearborn Street, Englewood. Every Thursday (except Thanksiving) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. October-May to get some of Florida's finest local produce, prepared foods and much more. www.oldeenglewoodvillagefarmersmarket.org.
North Port Farmers Market
Through April 30. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port. https://bit.ly/3fy2DX7.
Venice Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays April-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. October-March. City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-445-9209 or https://thevenicefarmersmarket.org/site.
MISCELLANEOUS
Monarch Direct's 40th Anniversary Party
4-7 p.m. April 20. Music, food trucks, live music, games and prizes. Best dressed '80s costume contest. 1264 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-627-0014.
Conservation Carnival
10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 24. The J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge celebrates its 33rd annual “Ding” Darling Day jointly with Earth Day at Lakes Park, 7330 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers. Conservation nonprofits will be participating to engage visitors with information and carnival games. Other activities include wildlife Olympics, birding for beginners, bird walk, mindfulness walk, dunk tank with “celebrity dunkees," Rachel Pierce will lead a nature journal walk and painting demonstrations., face painting, Earth Day crafts and more. For a schedule of events, visit dingdarlingday.com.
Cornhole tournament
April 30. The Lemon Bay High girls basketball team will have a benefit cornhole tournament from noon- 4 p.m. at The New Faull Inn, 2670 Placida Road. Cash prizes. It's $40 per team. Raffles include a custom cornhole board for $5 a ticket before the tournament. For more information or to sign up, contact Kayla Reid at 718-354-0377 or Kayla@venuetoyouswfl.com.
Havana Nights
6 p.m. April 30. Enjoy and evening of Cuban food, music, mojitos, casino games and more at the Rotary Club of North Port's Havana Nights, at AmVets Post 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. Tickets are $60 and include starter chips for the casino games. Cash bar is available. All proceeds will go to support Rotary Club of North Port's service projects. rotaryclubofnorthportcentral.com or call 941-787-7703.
“Sounding the Deep: Words and Music Inspired by Nature'
6:30 p.m. May 6. Award-winning playwright Jessica Huang, whose theatrical work explores the prospect of a future impacted by the world’s changing climate shares selections of her latest work surrounded by the fragile beauty of Florida’s coastline. Contemporary classical composer Scott Lee grew up exploring that coastline near Weedon Island — a magical and mysterious place that has helped to inspire his latest album, "Through the Mangrove Tunnels." Listen to selections of Lee’s music as he shares stories about the environment that inspired it. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org ($5/person registration fee). Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood.
'Cats Talk Back'
6:30 p.m. May 13. Award-winning playwright Bess Wohl has had work performed on some of the most prominent stages around the country but, like so many artists, can trace her career back to the fringe and avant-garde. Hear selections from one of this Tony-nominated playwright’s earliest public works, "Cats Talk Back," an irreverent and insightful send-up of a fictional talkback with cast members from the Webber classic. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org ($5/person registration fee). Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood.
Newcomer Day
10 a.m.-noon May 14. Find information tables featuring local nonprofits, government entities and businesses. George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. www.CityOfNorthPort.com/NewcomerDay or call 941-429-PARK (7275).
Hermitage Poet’s Corner: 'The Contemporary Word'
5 p.m. May 20. DaMaris B. Hill shares selections from her critically acclaimed "Breath Better Spent: Living Black Girlhood." Playwright, performer and award-winning poet Kirya Traber shares selections from her previous works and teases her forthcoming novel. Join these two writers for a discussion following their readings. This event is presented in partnership with Bookstore1. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org ($5/person registration fee). Bookstore1, 117 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.
'Worlds: A Part'
6 p.m. May 26. Internationally renowned composer and performer Pauchi Sasaki and acclaimed poet Monica Youn, seem worlds apart. Sasaki is an interdisciplinary artist working on an original opera inspired by NASA’s mission to transport the first woman to the surface of the moon that utilizes a self-designed dress made of speakers. Winner of the Poetry Society of America’s William Carlos Williams Award, Youn’s poems are sharply crafted and weave together historical allusions and cultural references. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org ($5/person registration fee). Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, 400 Palmetto Ave., Osprey.
Music in the Park
Enjoy the live music and food trucks from 4-6 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month, January-May at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. In lieu of admission fees, the Punta Gorda Historical Society requests donations for the ongoing maintenance of the four History Park buildings. Bring your own chair and beverage. 262-442-0709 or www.puntagordahistory.com.
'Downtown Punta Gorda Experience'
Third Thursday of each month. 5:30 p.m. Experience all that downtown Punta Gorda has to offer. The information area will be set up from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Hector Park, across from the Historic Courthouse on Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. 941-639-3720 or https://puntagordachamber.com.
Writers on the Air
WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, "Writers on the Air" each Tuesday evening. The group wants funny or family-friendly content. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. 941-223-1262.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour
July 10. Join Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly and all finalists from the upcoming 14th season on a journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of finding a way back to 2022. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
EXHIBITS/ART SHOWS
Charlotte County Schools Display
April 23-May 24. Art students from all Charlotte County Public Schools. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.
'Beyond Van Gogh'
Through April 24. "Beyond Van Gogh" is an immersive experience incorporating both still and moving art. Starry Night Pavilion at University Town Center, 195 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota. vangoghsarasota.com.
Ukrainian artwork exhibit
Through May 14. The North Port Art Center will hold an exhibit of Ukrainian artwork, with a reception at 6:30 p.m. April 29, at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. Artists have dedicated their time and support painting places of interest, museums and historic places that represent Ukraine. All artwork may be purchased and proceeds will go to the local Ukrainian community. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Sea Grape Artists of the Month exhibits
Through May 5. Joanne Stramara, watercolor artist, and Bonnie Benande, stoneware potter works on display. Sea Grape Gallery, 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-1718.
Amateur Artist Exhibit
Through May 13. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Florida's Best'
May 4-June 6. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.
'Garden Party'
May 16-June 24. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Cheeseburger in Paradise'
June 27-July 29. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'The Art of War'
Through June 30. The traveling exhibition, "The Art of War," is 18 pastel paintings by Sgt. Phillip Scott Moore on display in the Military Heritage Museum’s Hall of Heroes gallery. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-9002 or www.militaryheritagemuseum.org.
'SHARKS: On Assignment with Brian Skerry’ Exhibition'
Through Aug. 7. You have the opportunity to come face-to-face or, rather, face-to-nose with one of the world’s most awe-inspiring predators in the new photography exhibition. Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota. 941-388-4441 or sarasotamote.org.
'Creative Abled'
Aug. 6-27. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'True Colors'
Sept. 5-Oct. 7. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Black & White'
Oct. 10-Nov. 4. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Me and My Shadow'
Nov. 7-Dec. 9. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Holiday Show
Dec. 12-Jan. 6. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
*events subject to change.
