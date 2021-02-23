Centennial online interactive photo mosaic
Charlotte County has launched an interactive photo mosaic to celebrate its Centennial. This online interactive photo mosaic allows individuals to be part of the centennial celebration by submitting photos throughout Charlotte County. Each photo submitted will be placed in the mosaic as a part of a larger picture. This mosaic will be available throughout 2021, once the mosaic is completed the image will be used for both printed and digital display throughout Charlotte County. To be a part of the Centennial photo mosaic, upload photos at https://photomosaic.charlottecountyfl.gov. Submissions become the property of Charlotte County and are subject to review by county staff before being posted. Photos can be uploaded from a desktop, tablet or mobile device. For information, call 941-235-5008 or email Ashley.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte Players Adopts Consumer Survey Fundraiser
The Charlotte Players Inc. is adopting a program called Express Feedback for Good, which allows nonprofit organizations to generate significant funding by asking their supporters to share their opinions on popular brands and companies through March 16. Those who sign up and select Charlotte Players as their nonprofit of choice can earn the Players up to $2 for each opinion they share. This sharing is not done through a standard survey, but a quick hitting emoji-based review that takes only 60 seconds to complete. Those wishing to participate should visit hundredxinc.com/contributewithoutcash.
Co-Ed Youth Basketball League registration
Charlotte County Community Services will begin registration in-person and online for the Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center co-ed youth basketball league. The league is for players ages 4-17 and will run March-May. It is designed to focus on skill development, fundamentals and teamwork. Return to play will include new guidelines and protocols designed for the safety of players, coaches and spectators. Registration can be completed by visiting Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center at 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte or at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/recreation and clicking the online program registration link.
‘Your Songs: A Tribute to Sir Elton John’
Greg Bickley and Tokyo Joe Productions are bringing “Your Songs: A Tribute to Sir Elton John” at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, and 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. For ticket information for the Punta Gorda show, visit www.sunevents.com or call 863-494-9362. For ticket information for the Venice show, visit www.sunevents.com or call 941-833-5444.
Behind the Notes
Maestro Raffaele Ponti will host this virtual program with Punta Gorda Symphony's principal bassist Larry Glazener. A graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and Cleveland Institute of Music, his impressive career includes appearances in the Great Performers series at Lincoln Center, Met Concerts at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Chamber Ensemble series at Weill Recital Hall, as well as numerous music festivals. 4 p.m. Feb. 26 via Zoom. Behind the Notes webinars can be accessed from https://zoom.us/j/99644549067. Pre-registration is not required. The program will last 30 minutes. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the host and guest through a Q&A session at the end.
The Beach Buoys: A Beach Boys Tribute
The Beach Buoys are seasoned, working musicians who have taken great effort to recreate the look, sound and feel of a live Beach Boys performance circa 1965. 7 p.m. Feb 26. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Absolute Queen
The band brings the complete Queen experience to the stage at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. For ticket information, visit www.sunevents.com or call 941-833-5444.
Nik Wallenda’s Daredevil Rally Drive-in Thrill Show
The “King of the High Wire” — Nik Wallenda — is bringing his Daredevil Rally Drive-in Thrill Show back to Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Feb. 26-28 and March 4-7. The viewing option will be like that of a drive-in movie — from the comfort of a vehicle. Tickets may be purchased at www.daredevilrally.com or by calling 941-870-7444.
2021 Farm to Table fundraiser
The Farm to Table dinner fundraiser benefits the Charlotte County Boys & Girls Clubs. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Outdoor event featuring an unique menu highlighting Florida farms and chefs, bubbly bar, entertainment by Southbound, online auction and more. $125 per person. For more details and sponsorship opportunities, email info@bgcofcc.org or call 305-494-2954.
Comedy at The Library
7:30 p.m. Feb. 27: Al Romero. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For reservations, call 305-343-2930.
Community yard sale
North Port Parks & Recreation's big Community Yard Sale is set for 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 27 at the City Center Front Green next to City Hall at 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. Find household items and the Crafter’s Corner, featuring handmade items from creative local vendors. Please note that changes to these events or programs may be necessary due to Covid-19. Participants are reminded to practice good physical distancing, are encouraged to wear a mask when proper distancing cannot be maintained and are asked to stay home if feeling ill. To sell your wares, stop by the Mullen or Morgan Center, or contact Parks & Recreation at 941-429-7275 to reserve a $10 space.
Heartland Bluegrass Bash
The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash features two top Bluegrass bands and the Heartland Jam Band. Scheduled to appear in concert on Feb. 27 are Southwind, Heartland Jam Band and Sandy Back Porch Band. Beginning bluegrass jam at 10 a.m., jam band at 2 p.m. with bluegrass concert starting at 1 p.m. Craig’s RV Resort, 895 N.E. Cubitis Ave., Arcadia. Admission to the Heartland Bluegrass Bash concert is $7. Bring chairs for seating in the outdoor shaded pavilion, social distancing is easily done with the space available. No pets, alcohol or coolers in the audience area under the pavilion. Cash or checks only.
Bone Marrow drive for Kobe Washington
In partnership with Be the Match, Lee Health will be holding a bone marrow drive to support JaKobe “Kobe” Washington, an 8-year-old boy from Florida, who is diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Because Kobe is African American he has a 23% chance of finding a match. The process to see if a person is a match for Kobe is simple. And they don’t have to leave their car — just drive up, swab their cheek and place the sealed kit in the drop off box. 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 27 at Golisano Children’s Hospital, 9981 S. Healthpark Drive, Fort Myers. For more information, visit https://icla.org/marrowregistryforkobe-2.
Charlotte County 'Fit for Life' Senior Games 2021
Charlotte County Community Services will host the “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2021 from March 1-28. This Olympic-style athletic competition is sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serves as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Additional information can be obtained at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park recreation center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood and www.tinyurl.com/CharCoSeniorGames. For information, call 941-681-3760.
Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
This special event, hosted by The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce will take place at 7:30 p.m. March 2, as a Retro Drive-in at City Market Place in Punta Gorda. The entrance on U.S. 41 North will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and are available for purchase at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Information on your vehicles (make/model) will be needed for parking purposes. For information, call 908-618-1776 or 941-639-3720. Deadline to purchase tickets is noon March 1.
The Beatlemaniax-USA: A Tribute to the Beatles
The Beatlemaniax-USA perform the Beatles classic songs from their "touring years," 1962-1966 and recreate songs from the "studio years" 1967-1970 which were never performed in concert by The Beatles themselves. The arrangements have been kept as close to the original recordings as possible and all members are featured during the show. 7 p.m. March 6. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
LoCash will be performing an exclusive acoustic show
An exclusive evening with country superstars-LoCash. Chris and Preston of LoCash will put on an incredible acoustic performance backed by their 3 piece acoustic band at 6 p.m. March 6 at City Marketplace, 115 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. The concert is a small event with table only seating limited to a total of 300 guests — all under a large tent. With special guests Jack Michael and Donny Hough of the Jack Michael Band and rising star Melissa Lee. Tickets are available at bit.ly/37CdvQj.
Harbor Nights fundraiser
Harbor Nights is a charity event filled with dinner, open bar, dancing, live and silent auction at Gilchrist Park, Punta Gorda, at 5 p.m. March. 6. Music by The Kollections. It is a beach casual event so dress accordingly. Proceeds go directly to the Children and Families Scholarship Funds and programs in Charlotte County served by The SKY Family YMCA. Individual tickets are $125 and can be purchased at www.swflymca.org/events/2021/03/06/port-charlotte/harbor-nights-2021.
'Hop'N Into Spring' arts and crafts sale
Punta Gorda Garden Club Arts and Crafts Sale, 'Hop'N Into Spring" will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 6, outdoors at First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave, Punta Gorda. Original works of art, hand crafted items, botanical designs, plants. All price ranges, cash or check only. Proceeds fund scholarship program and community projects. For more information, call 941-676-2833 or www.pggc.org. Masks required.
Gala of The Royal Horses
The Gala of The Royal Horses is created, produced and led by world-renowned riding master Rene Gasser, who with the experiences of seven generations has recreated an event only previously seen at the famous riding schools in Vienna and Spain. 3 p.m. March 6. The Charlotte County Fair, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.thecharlottecountyfair.com.
Annual Charity Golf Outing
The Knights of Columbus' 40th Annual Charity Golf Outing will be March 6. Registration/Check-In is at 7 a.m., Shotgun start at 8 a.m., banquet and raffle at 1:30 p.m. Lake Venice Golf Club, 1801 Harbor Drive S. Venice. $85 per person or $340 per foursome. Register at epiphanyknights.org.
Charlotte County Centennial student art contest
Charlotte County, in partnership with Charlotte County Public Schools, is now accepting entries to the Centennial Student Art Contest. The contest is open to students in three categories, 2-5th grades, 6-8th grades, 9-12th grades. Prizes will be awarded to the top three entries in each category. First-place winners will receive an Apple iPad. Second- and third-place winners will receive $100 and $50 gift cards, respectively. An award presentation ceremony featuring submitted artwork will be held at a time and location to be determined.
Artwork should reflect Charlotte County, including but not be limited to its history, development, resources, wildlife, environment and/or landscape. Designs may not incorporate any copyrighted characters, photographs, magazine or newspaper illustrations and must be the exclusive work of the student. Artwork size must be 18 inches by 24 inches or smaller. Any medium, including 3D work, is acceptable.
Entries must be received at the school district office, 1445 Education Way, Port Charlotte, FL 33948, by 3 p.m. March 3. A completed contest entry form must be attached to back of the artwork. The entry form must include the student’s name, grade, school and art teacher (or parent for home-schooled students). No late entries will be accepted. Entry forms will be available at county schools or may be downloaded at www.CharlotteCounty100.com. For information, contact Ellen Harvey at 941-456-0481 or ellen.harvey@yourcharlotteschools.net.
Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo
March 11-14. Gates open at 11 a.m. Rodeo action begins at 2 p.m. 2450 Roan St., Arcadia.
The Caribbean Chillers: A Jimmy Buffett Tribute
The Caribbean Chillers are a dynamic Florida based Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band that brings you the sights and sounds, and the FUN of a real Jimmy Buffett concert. Close your eyes and you'll be transported to that "Magical Musical place" Jimmy calls. 7 p.m. March 13. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Comedy at The Library Comedy Club
7:30 p.m. March 13: Jeff Gerbino. March 20: Erik Myers. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 in advance/$15 at the door. For reservations, call 305-343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Service Dog presentation
1:30 p.m. March 14. A $5 donation is requested for training costs. This is an outdoor event. Masks are required. American Legion Post 110, 3152 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte 941-629-7442
Concert in the Park
Music by Leslie DeCosta and comedy by Gid Pool. noon-4 p.m. March 14 at Laishely Park, Punta Gorda. www.facebook.com/events/418635496049072.
Strings in the Garden and Harborside Brass
After four successful outdoor concerts in December and February, select Punta Gorda Symphony musicians will perform newly added chamber concerts at two new locations in Punta Gorda: "Strings in the Garden: Baroque + Beatles + Wine" at Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens on March 14 and Harborside Brass at Four Points by Sheraton on April 11. "Strings in the Garden" will feature a trio of violin, cello and piano led by Punta Gorda Symphony’s Concertmaster Ming Gao.Harborside Brass will be a celebration of music performed by Punta Gorda Symphony brass players at Four Points by Sheraton. Music on the program will feature tunes from Broadway to opera. Concerts will be limited to socially distanced audiences of 150 and will follow standard COVID-related health and safety guidelines. All patrons are required to wear a mask upon arrival and throughout the duration of the concert apart from drinking or eating refreshments within a patron’s own seating area. Advanced ticketing is required. For more information and tickets, visit www.PGSymphony.org or call the office at 941-205-5996.
Senior Resources Open House
10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 19 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Masks are required. No registration required, call Amie Conti for additional information at 941-787-0687.
All That Jazz: Celebration of Charlotte County's 100th Birthday
The Military Heritage Museum and the Charlotte County Florida Historical Society are proud to present All That Jazz. This narrated concert performed by the Jazz Phools, will tell the story of the county's founding in 1921 with the original music, photographs and words of that time woven together into an event, that you will remember for years. Meet the people, the places and the music that brought Charlotte County into being. The 1920's will sparkle and roar for the special one-night-only exclusive event on the stage of the Gulf Theater. Joining the band will be guest vocalists, Kirsten Joyer and Isaac James. 7 p.m. March 20. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Peace River National Art Festival
A kaleidoscope of artistic creativity will be presented at the Peace River National Art Festival, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 20-21 in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Nationally recognized juried artists represent various mediums including art glass, fiber arts, jewelry, leather goods, metalwork, oil paintings, photography, pottery, stone sculptures and watercolor. Live music and an array of food and beverages complement the art show and create a full-day cultural experience. Artwork will be offered for sale in a variety of price points. Admission is $5 per person, which benefits community programs at the Visual Arts Center.
The Rocketman: A Tribute to Elton John
Rus Anderson performs as a young Elton John in The Rocket Man Show — driving a night of Elton's greatest hits, with spot on vocals and fierce piano playing. 7 p.m. March 26. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Easter Drive Thru Event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Easter festivities. The event will include a food pantry, Easter goodie bags. We will be giving out bicycle helmets and fitting them for each child. Car seat safety checks will also be done at the event. Even the Easter Bunny will be on the scene for all the boys and girls to see and wave to on their way by. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Reserve your spot by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200 ext.7273. For the safety of the community, this will be a drive thru event only. CDC guidelines will be followed.
Waterfest Poker Run
The Englewood Beach Waterfest "Pack the Pantry" Poker Run on Charlotte Harbor is set for March 27. Travel by car, boat or motorcycle to visit five stops with a chance to win $500. The main stop will be The Village Brew House in Fishermen’s Village, Punta Gorda. Other stops are Four Points Sheraton Docks and Riviera Bar & Grill on Alligator Creek, both in Punta Gorda, Cass Cay Restaurant in Burnt Store Isles, Ice Cream Social Boat (anchored at Peace River light G1 and accessible by boat only), and the Twisted Fork at Black Widow Harley-Davidson in El Jobean (car or motorcycle only). There will be a pre-run party on March 26 at Four Points Sheraton. Proceeds will benefit Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, Punta Gorda and Englewood Helping Hand. For more information and registration, visit englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
'Letters From Home' Patriotic Show
"Letters From Home" brings back the style of the USO with incredible high energy performances featuring Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann. This one-of-a-kind live show features the music of WWII, Vietnam and beyond. 7 p.m. April 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
The Diva's of Soul: A Tribute to Whitney Houston and Donna Summer
A two-tribute show in the same night by the same awesome band and the same ultra-talented woman: Latraia Savage is that woman! In this unbelievable show, she portrays both Whitney Houston, the most awarded female artist of all time, and Donna Summer, the world-renowned Queen of Disco. 7 p.m. April 17. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
2021 Sarasota Film Festival
This year’s festival will be presented in a hybrid format featuring virtual screenings plus events including the popular live Q&A’s and conversations. April 30-May 9. sarasotafilmfestival.com.
'A Christmas Wish' with Emanne Beasha
Emanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage. Beasha was a top 10 finalist in "America’s Got Talent" season 14. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Crafty Ladies of GCUMC
The Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church have hand-crafted items available from 9-11:30 a.m. each Thursday at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). You can also call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Please note that masks and social distancing are mandatory. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com for more information.
‘Telling Your Story’ Centennial exhibit
“Telling Your Story,” a centennial exhibit, features objects from the county’s archival collection. The exhibit is on display through December 2021 at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, Mid-County Regional Library and Englewood Charlotte Public Library. Each location will feature a different set of artifacts. The exhibits at Mid-County Regional Library and the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library are available for viewing 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, and the exhibits at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library are available 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. For information, contact Dr. Jennifer Zoebelein at 941-613-3214 or Jennifer.Zoebelein@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
