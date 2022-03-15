CONCERTS
March
Shelea
8 p.m. March 16. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Sarasota Orchestra 'Journey on the Orient Express'
March 16-20. Join an unfolding murder mystery as the orchestra, conducted by Steven Jarvi, travels the fabled route of Europe's most famous train, enjoying the music along the way. Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
Chris Botti
8 p.m. March 17. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Venice Musicale's Encore Chorus presents 'Spring Into Song'
3 p.m. March 17. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice. Selections will range from Broadway to a spiritual to international songs and inspirational music. A free-will offering will go toward scholarships to benefit budding musicians in the area. www.venicemusicale.org.
'A Tribute to Elton John: Greggie and the Jets'
7 p.m. March 18. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony String Trio
4:30 p.m. March 18. Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-613-3192.
Doobie Brothers Tribute
7 p.m. March 18. The Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. www.thephoenixradio.com/upcoming-events.
John Denver Tribute Show
5:30 p.m. March 18. Sunset Terrace at The Lighthouse Grill, 260 Maryland Ave., Englewood. Eventbrite.com.
Venice Symphony - 'Game of Romes'
March 18-19. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. For more information, call 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Key Chorale presents 'Cirque des Voix'
March 18-20. Experience this unique fusion of the circus and musical arts in a performance unlike any other. See world-class circus artists combined with the voices of Key Chorale and the musical mastery of the 40-piece Cirque Orchestra. Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota 941-552-8768 or https://keychorale.org.
The Guess Who
8 p.m. March 19. Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 S. 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. March 19. 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
Lemon Drops Chorus present 'The Roaring 20s'
7:30 p.m. March 19. Edgewater Clubhouse, 2849 Waxwing Way, Englewood. Doors open at 7 p.m. Purchase your ticket at the door for $5 or call ahead to reserve at 302-530-1526.
Two Pianos
3 p.m. March 20. First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 941-639-1959 or fpcpunta.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'The Promise of Spring'
3 p.m. March 20. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or nppaa.net.
'Nightbird: Stevie Nicks Tribute'
7 p.m. March 20. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
'Voices of Sarasota Opera'
7:30 p.m. March 20. This festive concert will feature principal artists, studio and apprentice artists, the Sarasota Youth Opera and the Sarasota Opera Orchestra, performing arias, ensembles and orchestral passages, conducted by Jesse Martins. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-8450 or SarasotaOpera.org.
'The Anthems: The Music of Whitney Houston'
March 20-21. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or www.venicetheatre.org.
Majesty of Rock - Journey Tribute
7:30 p.m. March 21. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Venice Concert Band - "Twelve Little Notes'
7 p.m. March 21. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
'Proud Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner'
8 p.m. March 22. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Dwight Icenhower and The Blue Suede Review
7:30 p.m. March 22. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
'The Peace River Trio: A Tribute to the Great Folk Artists of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s'
7 p.m. March 23. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'Your Songs - A Tribute to Sir Elton John'
7 p.m. March 25. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Still Friends
4:30 p.m. March 25. Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-613-3192.
Victory Dolls Show benefiting SWFL Honor Flight
7 p.m. March 25. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'Mega Stars of Country'
7 p.m. March 25. Rattlers Old West Saloon, 111 West Oak St., Arcadia. 877-712-OPRY or https://sccopry.com.
'A Journey Tribute: Never Stop Believin''
7 p.m. March 26. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
William Florian - 'The Neil Diamond Story'
7 p.m. March. 26. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
The Foresters
4 p.m. March 26. Gospel concert featuring the Foresters along with Tammy Renee and the Ridge. A love offering will be taken. Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood. 941-475-5363.
'Megastars of Country Music Tribute Show'
5 p.m. March 26. Englewood Elks, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. 877-712-OPRY or https://sccopry.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony — 'Brass on the Lawn'
4 p.m. March 27. FSW State College Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.pgsymphony.org.
The Edward Twins
March 27-29. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
'ABBA The Concert'
7 p.m. March 27. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
The Oak Ridge Boys
7:30 p.m. March 28. Charlotte Harbor and Conference Center. 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'Memories: A Tribute to Barbra Streisand'
7 p.m. March 30. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Chi-Town Transit Authority — A tribute to the music of Chicago
7 p.m. March 31. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
April
'A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett: The Caribbean Chillers'
7 p.m. April 1. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Charlotte County Concert Band - 'The Magic Of Music'
7:30 p.m. April 1. Charlotte Performing Arts Center on the campus of Charlotte High School, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.charlottecountyconcertband.com.
Venice Musicale’s Suncoast duo-pianists — Expect the Unexpected'
2 p.m. April 1-2. This program of four-hand piano music will feature popular and classical selection. To mark April Fools’ Day, some fun surprises are also in store. The performances will be in the Community Room of the William H. Jersey, Jr., Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave., S., Venice. venicemusicale.org.
Sarasota Orchestra 'Breaking Boundaries'
April 1-3. Sarasota Orchestra Music Director Designate Bramwell Tovey returns to the Van Wezel with a program of works by composers who fearlessly charted their own paths. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
Paisley Craze
7 p.m. April 2. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
'Simply Tina: The Ultimate Tina Turner Tribute Band'
7 p.m. April 2. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Gulfshore Opera - 'Night in Italy'
April 3. An all Italian evening with a dinner and concert program of great arias, duets and songs performed by Gulfshore Opera Professional Artists in Residence in the Courtyard of Carmelo's Italian Ristorante, 321 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Chi-Town Transit Authority - A tribute to the music of Chicago
7 p.m. April 3. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Kenny G
8 p.m. April 3. Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 S. 1st St., Immokalee. 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
La Musica - Derek Han Memorial Concert
3 p.m. April 3. Celebrate the legacy of La Musica’s co-founder and associate artistic director Derek Han with music he loved, featuring special guest Wu Han. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.lamusicafestival.org.
The Alter Eagles - Tribute to The Eagles
7:30 p.m. April 4. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Warsaw Philharmonic with pianist Bruce Liu
7:30 p.m. April 4. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-966-6161 or www.SCAsarasota.org.
Kenny G
8 p.m. April 5. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
John Mayer - Sob Rock Tour 2022
7 p.m. April 5. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
La Musica - 'Innocence and Illicit Passion'
7:30 p.m. April 6. The 15-year-old Mozart celebrated completion of his second set of string quartets by composing his sunny first viola quintet. One hundred years later, Franck created his piano quintet, secretly dedicated to his young lover. Is passion audible? Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.lamusicafestival.org.
Carillon Concert
4 p.m. April 7. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
'Wildflowers: A Tribute to Tom Petty'
7 p.m. April 8. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
'Crimson-Bama Revival: A Tribute to Alabama'
7 p.m. April 8. Rattlers Old West Saloon, 111 West Oak St., Arcadia. 877-712-OPRY or https://sccopry.com.
Sarasota Orchestra 'Unforgettable: Great American Songbook'
April 8-9. Hear the tunes Nat King Cole was talking about when he crooned, "Unforgettable." Celebrated Pops conductor Sean O'Loughlin leads a program of romantic anthems featuring exciting vocalists. Music will include Frank Sinatra's "Come Fly with Me," Etta James' "At Las," and Cole's "Nature Boy." Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
Key Chorale presents 'American Roots: Bluegrass'
April 8-10. A genre-bending fusion of Bluegrass and folk meets choral music featuring the tight vocal harmonies and virtuosic playing of The Lubben Brothers. First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak St., Sarasota. 941-552-8768 or https://keychorale.org.
Outlaw Country Music Review
5 p.m. April 9. Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. 877-712-OPRY or https://sccopry.com.
The Goldtones
7 p.m. April 9. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or www.pgica.org.
'Queen Nation: A Tribute to the Music of Queen'
8 p.m. April 9. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Justin Bieber - Justice Tour
7:30 p.m. April 9. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Around Town featuring the Ariel Quartet
7 p.m. April 9. Temple Sinai, 4631 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. PerlmanSuncoast.org.
'Jazz Divine, Sacred Rhythm '
7 p.m. April 10. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
La Musica - 'Strut and Fret'
3 p.m. April 10. Grammy Award-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux returns to perform in contemporary and Classical quintets, contrasted with the lush Dvořák quintet for piano and strings. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.lamusicafestival.org.
Sarasota Orchestra 'Quintessential Clarinet'
4 p.m. April 10. Sarasota Orchestra Principal Clarinetist Bharat Chandra in a program of music highlighting this most versatile of instruments. Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
Chris Tomlin + UNITED - Featuring Pat Barrett
7 p..m. April 12. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Simply Clapton: A Tribute to Slowhand with Mike Imbasciani
7:30 p.m. April 12. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Elton John
8 p.m. April 12. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Johnny Mathis
8 p.m. April 12. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
La Musica - 'From Darkness Into Light'
7:30 p.m. April 13. Mozart’s dark and stormy piano quartet may have deterred its publisher, but it showed the way from the Classical to the Romantic – so Tchaikovsky owes Mozart (and Florence) for his inspiration. This souvenir is beyond festive – think 1812 without the cannons. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.lamusicafestival.org.
Bon Jovi
8 p.m. April 15. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
'Ticket To The Moon: ELO Tribute'
7 p.m. April 15. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
James Hawkins
7:30 p.m. April 16. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Charlotte County Jazz Society celebrates 32 years
April 16. Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St, Port Charlotte. Dinner at 6:15 p.m. Cocktails at 5:15 p.m. Call 941-629-5338 by April 12 to make your reservations. https://ccjazz.org.
'New York Bee Gees Tribute'
7 p.m. April 16. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
CCR & Rolling Stones Tribute
7:30 p.m. April 19. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Sarasota Orchestra 'Saddles of the Silver Screen'
April 20-23. Grab your cowboy boots and hat for a ride through the soundtracks of beloved TV and movie Westerns. Enrico Lopez-Yañez leads the musical caravan of selections. Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
Il Divo
8 p.m. April 22. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Southern Grand Slam Music Festival
April 22-23. Headliner April 22: Justin Moore. Headliner April 23: TBA. Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. https://bit.ly/3q8g6ez.
Venice Symphony - 'Fantasy, Firebird, and Fabiola'
April 22-23. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-207-8822 or www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Southwest Florida Symphony: Masterworks 4
7:30 p.m. April 23. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
The Charlotte Chorale - 'Viva Italia!'
4 p.m. April 23. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. 941-204-0033 or www.charlottechorale.com.
North Port Concert Band - 'Somewhere in Time'
3 p.m. April 24. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or nppaa.net.
The Terry Myers Orchestra
3 p.m. April 24. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Gulf Coast Symphony: 'My Favorite Things - A Salute to Richard Rogers'
7 p.m. April 24. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony – Joan Ellison Sings Judy Garland
7:30 p.m. April 24. Joan Ellison Sings Judy Garland. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Alter Eagles
April 24-25. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or www.venicetheatre.org.
Venice Concert Band - 'Spring Bouquet'
7 p.m. April 25. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
Gulfshore Opera performs Puccini's 'Tosca'
7 p.m. April 26. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
The Who
7:30 p.m. April 27. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
'Breathe: Pink Floyd Tribute'
7 p.m. April 30. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Southwest Florida Symphony - 'Remember When Rock Was Young, The Elton John Tribute'
7:30 p.m. April 30. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
May
'Simply Streisand '
May 1-2. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or www.venicetheatre.org.
Adam Lambert
8 p.m. May 3. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Boz Scaggs
8 p.m. May 4. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Key Chorale presents 'Choral Splendor in 40 Parts'
May 6-7. Featuring 40 voices of the Chamber Singers and special guest Les Canards Chantants, a solo-voice ensemble specializing in music of the Renaissance. First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak St., Sarasota. 941-552-8768 or https://keychorale.org.
Gulf Coast Symphony: Verdi's'Rigoletto'
7:30 p.m. May 7. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
'One Night of Queen' starring Gary Mullen and the Works
8 p.m. May 7. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'The Rocket Man Show' starring Rus Anderson as Elton John
7 p.m. May 14. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Brave New Chamber Music with Andrew Lipke
7 p.m. May 14. Gulf Theater. 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 239-418-0996 or www.swflso.org.
Sarasota Orchestra 'Genius of Youth'
7:30 p.m. May 14. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
September
Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick
7:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
October
Shawn Mendes
7 p.m. Oct. 11. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Greta Van Fleet
7 p.m. Oct. 26. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
THEATER
March
'Anastasia'
March 18-20. This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Chameleon'
5 p.m. March 24. Peter Suarez performs five captivating characters including an Irish guitar player, a suave Spanish flamenco dancer, an old theatrical stagehand and an effeminate costumer named Brother Soiree. Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. 941-613-3192.
Victory Dolls Valentine Show Benefiting SWFL Honor Flight
7 p.m. March 25. The Victory Dolls is a company of enormously talented and award-winning singer/actresses whose nostalgic style is reminiscent of the sophisticated vocals and precise harmonies of the Andrews Sisters. Their vintage look, tight choreography and lively original musical arrangements combine to create a dazzling All-American show that appeals to audiences of all ages. This performance is a benefit for SWFL Honor Flight. 7 p.m.at Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or gulftheater.org.
Sarasota Ballet: 'A Comedy of Errors'
March 25-26. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
The Silver Foxes — 'Broadway for the Chillz of It'
March 25-28. A light-hearted, humorous look at the "dark side" of Broadway. With high-energy song and dance, The Foxes pay tribute to a variety of (not-so-scary) characters of Broadway legend: a man in a mask, a green girl on a broom, a guy with a split personality and more. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or Venicetheatre.org.
'The Daughter of the Regiment'
Through March 18. Love for Marie, a girl raised by a French regiment, will lead the young Tonio to unexpected lengths in this colorful comedy set in the Tyrol during the Napoleonic Wars. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
'Tosca'
Through March 19. Set in Rome, a diva’s jealousy plays into the hands of the lecherous chief of police, Baron Scarpia. An escaped political prisoner seeks the help of his friend, the painter Mario Cavaradossi, the lover of the famous diva Floria Tosca. In an attempt to recapture the fugitive, Scarpia plants a seed of suspicion in Tosca and sets a dreadful trap. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
'The Pearl Fishers'
Through March 19. Set in legendary Ceylon, longtime friends Nadir and Zurga are reunited. Their friendship faltered when they shared the same forbidden love for the priestess Leila — a love they swore to renounce. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
'Attila'
Through March 22. Attila the Hun has conquered most of Western Europe and is about to take Rome itself, but is brought to his knees by his love for a female warrior, Odabella. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
'Curtain Up'
Through March 27. Based on the author’s earlier Respecting You Piers, "Curtain Up!" is the hilarious story of five women who inherit equal shares in a dilapidated theatre and plan bring it back to life again. They try various fundraising schemes but their most ambitious is to hold a concert featuring local talent and a world-famous star who agrees to appear for no fee! However, their plans go awry and it’s a race to keep their audience from guessing the truth of the matter. A fast paced and very funny comedy with five great roles for women. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Disney’s 'Beauty and the Beast'
Through March 27. Travel to a French provincial town where you’ll meet smart and beautiful Belle, arrogant Gaston, a castle full of talking inanimate objects, and a Prince under a beastly spell. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
Jimmy Buffett’s 'Escape To Margaritaville'
Through April 2. Rachel takes best friend Tammy on a bachelorette getaway to Marley’s less than stellar Margaritaville resort, their arrival unexpectedly upending the world of bar headliner Tully and best friend Brick who are used to wining and dining the revolving door of single women arriving on the island each week. It’s a classic case of boy meets girl, girl is unimpressed, and boy does everything he can to win her over, while their two best friends fall for each other. And it’s all told through the music of Jimmy Buffett. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'The Last Five Years'
Through April 3. With just two cast members this beloved modern musical ingeniously chronicles the five-year life of a New York marriage. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'The Prisoner of Second Avenue'
Through April 3. Mel Edison is a well-paid executive of a high-end Manhattan firm, which has suddenly hit the skids, and he gets the ax. His wife Edna takes a job to tide them over, then she too is sacked. Compounded by the air-pollution killing his plants, and with the walls of the apartment being paper-thin, allowing him a constant earful of his neighbors’ private lives, things can’t seem to get any worse. Then he’s robbed, and his psychiatrist dies with $23,000 of his money. Mel does the only thing left for him to do ‒ he has a nervous breakdown and it’s the best thing that ever happened to him. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
‘Broadway in Black’
Through April 24. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will salute Broadway musicals with songs that span decades and a wide variety of musical styles that will appeal to audiences of all ages. WBTT Donelly Theatre, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
'Greater Tuna'
Through April 30. This hilarious comic satire launches into side-splitting amusement when the residents of the fictional south Texas town of Tuna come hysterically to life. Just two actors portray 20 men and women (and a dog) in a tour de farce of quick-change artistry and the audience is taken through all the quirks, foibles and downright insanities of the citizens of Tuna. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
April
'An Officer And A Gentleman'
April 6-7. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'In The Heights'
April 8-May 14. The Tony-award winning story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights community where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. When a winning lottery ticket, a power outage and romantic tension all hit the neighborhood, the long-time friends and neighbors make discoveries about. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'There's A Burglar In My Bed'
April 13-24. After 13 years of marriage, William W. Worthingon III (Billy) and his wife Ashley, wealthy New England socialites, are contemplating divorce. Their Massachusetts’ estate consists of a 200-acre compound with a sixteen-bedroom mansion and a smaller beach cottage. Thanks to a pre-nuptial agreement, both know precisely what to expect from a divorce settlement. There is one item, however, that both parties want….and that is the famous Worthington necklace. Since both want to keep the necklace for themselves, both Billy and Ashley devise separate plans to steal the necklace. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'South Pacific'
April 14-15. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'No Dogs Allowed'
April 15-May 13. The story of Iris, a bright 8-year-old and her dog El Exigente. The family decides to take a trip to the park and Iris is determined to bring her beloved El Exigente, even though at the park there are "no dogs allowed’." Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'Blackbird'
April 15-May. 1. Una and Ray had a relationship 15 years ago and haven’t set eyes on each other since. She’s found him again and is seeking answers about the past. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'To Kill a Mockingbird'
April 15-May 1. The facade of a seemingly peaceful Alabama town begins to crack when a young black man is accused of a terrible crime. Lawyer Atticus Finch defends him in a trial that rocks the community. As told through the eyes of Atticus’ daughter, this hard-hitting work explores prejudice, compassion and courage. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'Fiddler on the Roof'
April 19-21. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Motown with a Twist'
8 p.m. April 26. It's a sparkling, electrifying night of the Motor City's most famous hit songs, featuring celebrity pros from "Dancing with the Stars" performing with finalists from "So You Think You Can Dance," as well as vocals by finalists from "American Idol," "The Voice" and "America's Got Talent." Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'The Psychic'
April 27-May 15. A down and out mystery writer, unable to pay his rent, hangs up a sign offering Psychic readings in his window. To his surprise, he blurts out to his first customer, an attractive young woman, that her husband is planning to kill her. Much to his alarm and confusion he soon finds himself embroiled in a string of bizarre and hilarious murders. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
May
'Hamlet'
May 13-29. Danish prince Hamlet discovers that his uncle Claudius murdered his father and took the throne; Hamlet’s mother has married the usurper. This action-packed interpretation of Shakespeare’s tragedy will keep you on the edge of your seat. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave., Venice. 941-488-1115 or https://venicetheatre.org.
'Wedding Belles'
May 13-22. Four garden-club ladies meet a young girl who has come to their little Texas town to marry an infantry man before he ships off for World War II. The women impulsively decide to throw the girl an elaborate wedding. Their lives and friendships are thrown into turmoil as they race to accomplish the nuptials in one frenzied afternoon. Charlotte Players, The Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
'Rock Of Ages'
May 20-June 25. The five-time Tony Award-nominated smash musical tells the rags-to-riches story of a small-town girl, a city boy and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. When the ultimate rock bar is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their friends to save the day. The electric score features all of your favorite '80s rock anthems. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'The Emperor’s New Clothes'
May 27- June 24. This hilarious musical adaptation of the classic tale is about an Emperor who cares more about his clothes than anything else. That all changes when Mr. Stitch and Mr. Sew wreak havoc at the palace when they present the Emperor with a special gift; an exquisite “magic” suit that is invisible to all but the wisest of men. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
June
'The Savannah Sipping Society'
June 8-26. In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate—and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
July
'The Wizard Of Oz'
July 1-Aug. 13. This family musical follows Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto, too! Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into The Merry Old Land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there’s no place like home. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
November
Disney Princess Party
7 p.m. Nov. 2. Broadway’s Belle, Jasmine, Anna and Anastasia celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation and stories. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
December
'Hamilton'
Dec. 13-24.'Hamilton' is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, 'Hamilton' has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
January
'Waitress'
Jan. 10-15. Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life. When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
February
'Six The Musical'
Feb. 1-5. From Tudor Queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'Fiddler On The Roof'
Feb. 14-19. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'Pretty Woman'
Feb. 21-26. Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
April 2023
'Tootsie'
April 4-9. This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS/EXPOS
Sarasota Jazz Festival
Through March 19. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. https://jazzclubsarasota.org/sarasota-jazz-festival.
Bierfest
March 19-20. Featuring live German and Irish music, food, dancing and of course beer. Admission is $5, free for children 12 and under. Noon. German-American Social Club of Cape Coral, 2101 SW Pine Island Road, Cape Coral. 239-283-1400 or www.gasc-capecoral.com.
Venice Chalk Festival
April 1-3. Along with watching the artists create either 2-D or 3-D chalk art, the festival will also have various vendors including beverages and food. Venice Municipal Airport festival grounds, 50 Airport Ave. E., Venice. Tickets for the festival can be found at bit.ly/34k1TSQ.
Sarasota Film Festival
April 1-10. The best in cinema alongside exciting programs and events, with more than 200 films screened each year including features, documentaries, shorts and kid-friendly picks. www.sarasotafilmfestival.com.
Tree Fair 2022
April 30. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. North Port City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. North Port. Hosted by People for Trees. Hundreds of native trees for sale, tree walk/talks, “Ask an Arborist," vendors, food trucks and music. 941-468-2486 www.peoplefortrees.com.
Beer, Brats and The BoogieMen
6-10 p.m. May 7. The Kiwanis Club of Port Charlotte Sunrise Foundation will host Beer, Brats and The BoogieMen event to support its charitable endeavors including Shoes for Kids, Just1Book, literacy programs, scholarships, food drives, school supply collections, diaper drives and leadership/service organizations in our schools. Charlotte County Fairgrounds Expo Hall, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. www.pcsunrisekiwanis.org.
Punta Gorda Crab & Music Festival
May 13-15. Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. https://bit.ly/361C0bn.
Sarasota Rocktoberfest
Oct. 14-16. An authentic 3-day Oktoberfest experience coupled with fantastic live musical performances to downtown Sarasota in JD Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota. https://bit.ly/3uHIC98.
DANCE
'Giselle'
2 p.m. April 3. A romantic ballet in two acts and is considered a masterwork in classical ballet. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. 941-218-3779 or veniceperformingartscenter.com.
COMEDY
Tammy Pescatelli
March 16. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Comedian Bob Marley
March 17-19. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Steve Solomon
8 p.m. March 21. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
John Heffron
March 23-26. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Jeff Dye
March 25-27. McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. 941-925-3869 or www.mccurdyscomedy.com.
Richy Leis
7:30 p.m. March 25. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. To reserve tickets, call 305-343-2930 or email egame@att.net.
Shaun Jones
March 30-April 2. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Jim Breuer
April 5. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Frank Del Pizzo
April 6-9. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Gid Pool Comedy Show
April 9. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Greg Hahn
April 13-16. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Bryan Callen
April 21-23. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Maryellen Hooper
April 27-30. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Steve White
May 4-7. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Troy Thirdgill
May 11-14. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Bret Ernst
May 18-21. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
FARMER'S MARKETS
Punta Gorda’s Downtown Farmer’s Market
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays October-April and 8 a.m.-noon May-September. Located at the corner of Taylor and Olympia in downtown Punta Gorda. https://puntagordachamber.com/punta-gorda-farmers-market.
Harbour Heights Park Outdoor Market
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays. Harbour Heights Park, 27420 Voyageur Drive, Harbour Heights.
Olde Englewood Village Farmer's Market
Located on Historic Downtown Dearborn Street, Englewood. Come down every Thursday (except Thanksiving) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. October-May to get some of Florida's finest local produce, prepared foods and much more. www.oldeenglewoodvillagefarmersmarket.org.
North Port Farmer's Market
Through April 30. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port. https://bit.ly/3fy2DX7.
Venice Farmer's Market
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays October-March and 8 a.m.-noon April-September. City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-445-9209 or https://thevenicefarmersmarket.org/site.
MISCELLANEOUS
Music in the Park
Enjoy the live music and food trucks from 4-6 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month, January-May at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. In lieu of admission fees, the Punta Gorda Historical Society requests donations for the ongoing maintenance of the four History Park buildings. Bring your own chair and beverage. 262-442-0709 or www.puntagordahistory.com.
'Downtown Punta Gorda Experience'
Third Thursday of each month. 5:30 p.m. Experience all that downtown Punta Gorda has to offer. The information area will be set up from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Hector Park, across from the Historic Courthouse on Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. 941-639-3720 or https://puntagordachamber.com.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Fishermen’s Village
Noon-8 p.m. March 17. The Black Velvet Band from noon-3 pm in Center Court; The Punta Gorda Bag Pipers from 2-4 p.m., Irish musician Jeff Walton from 4-8 pm in Center Court; Emily Ann Thompson and Kel perform from noon-3 p.m. in the third section of the Village; Drake School of Dance students performing traditional Irish dance in center court at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; Kat Orlando Duo performing Irish Tunes and variety music at the Sunset Beach Club Tiki Bar from 3-7 p.m. plus St. Patty’s hat balloons and festival glitter creations. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-8721 or www.fishermensvillage.com.
Rummage Sale
8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 18. Clothing for all ages, shoes, household linens, curtains, bath towels, purses, etc. jewelry and more. North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. 941-426-5580 with any questions.
The Floridians Annual Games Day Fundraising Event
March 19. The Floridians will hold its annual Games Day fundraising event at noon. March 19th at St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte. Proceeds to C.A.R.E. and The Military Heritage Museum's Youth Camp. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling 941-255-6995 or email bsthompson@comcast.net.
A Vette Together
March 20. Over 200 Corvettes will be converging on Centennial Park, 200 W Venice Ave, Venice. The show starts with check-in at 8 a.m. and at 10 a.m. the Venice High School Jr. ROTC will perform the flag raising opening ceremony. The Venice High School Band Boosters will provide the concession food. Music will be provided by Tommy’s Traveling Tunes. Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. Venice Florida Corvettes meets monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the Venice Community Center. www.venicefloridacorvettes.com.
Standard Flower Show
1-3 p.m. March 22 at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave, Punta Gorda. The show titled “Those Were The Days” will take inspiration from popular culture of past decades. www.pggc.org.
Disney On Ice
March 24-27. Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana. The wintry wonderland of Disney’s "Frozen" also comes to life with Anna, Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Ticketmaster.com.
'Musical Storytelling: A Conversation with Jeanine Tesori'
6 p.m. March 25. Tony Award-winning stage and film composer Jeanine Tesori will present a free Hermitage community program. The Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. HermitageArtistRetreat.org
Peppa Pig's Adventure
6:30 p.m. March 25. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises. Little piggies everywhere will love this 60-minute live musical experience. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. www.peppapigliveus.com.
Pedal and Play in Paradise
TEAM Punta Gorda will hold its annual bicycling event, Pedal and Play in Paradise, on March 26 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. The event features rides for cyclists of all skill levels and includes breakfast, lunch, music and more. To register, visit www.pedalandplayinparadise.com or call 941-637-8326.
Ghost hunt at the Arcadia Opera House
March 26. A four hour ghost hunt of the Arcadia Opera House, 106 W. Oak St., Arcadia. Countless weird things have been known to occur at this infamous opera house. It is rumored that an incident occurred in the opera house in which the noise of a crowd could be heard in the auditorium area, but no one was in the room at all. Other eerie noises have been heard at the location as well. Such sounds include the laughter and footsteps of children. Tickets are $55 per person and includes full paranormal investigation with equipment to use. 7:30 p.m. Text 813-833-4171 for tickets. www.facebook.com/DiscoverDesoto.
Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home
March 29. Vintage car show, motorcycle show, music, dancers, speakers and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-9002 or www.militaryheritagemuseum.org.
The Price Is Right Live
8 p.m. March 29. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Harboritaville, Toes In the Sand'
April 2 on the Great Lawn at the T.T. Tiki Bar at Four Points By Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 12:30-6 p.m. Musical guests include Michael Hayman’s Hibiscus Band, Tropical Avenue and John Patti Group. The party on the lawn will benefit 10 local nonprofits that will be promoting their causes, serving their own unique margaritas and competing in a hula skirt dance-off competition. The winning drink of the day will be based on voting by attendees purchasing the Margarita Row tickets/wristbands. The hotel/tiki will serve the winning margarita for one year and give the nonprofit $1 for every time the drink is purchased. www.puntagordachamber.com.
Community garage sale
April 2. Huge community garage sale at The Rock Calvary Chapel, 4827 Fairway Drive N., Punta Gorda, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Email pblashill@hotmail.com.
North Port Art Center Fashion Luncheon
April 3. The North Port Art Center will hold a fashion luncheon” at the Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. Fashions and accessories will be furnished by FIFI's Apparel and North Port Artisan Gift Shop. A silent auction, 50/50 and floral demo will be held along with a best hat contest. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. www.northportartcenter.org or 941-423-6460.
'A Theater Maker’s Year' with Aleshea Harris
April 8. Hermitage Palm House Studio, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. 6 p.m. Register at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Terry Fator 'Who's The Dummy Now?'
7 p.m. April 10. is the most gifted and accomplished ventriloquist/singer on the planet, whose repertoire includes more than 200 celebrity voices, many of whom we see on stage. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Illusionist Rick Thomas
7 p.m. April 11. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
2022 Stars on Ice
April 14. The 2022 Stars on Ice tour will put fans front and center to experience the best of the U.S. Figure Skating team. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. www.starsonice.com.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour
July 10. Join Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly and all finalists from the upcoming 14th season on a journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of finding a way back to 2022. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
EXHIBITS/ART SHOWS
Art Center Sarasota exhibits
March 17-April 30. Osa Atoe: “The Sea is Alive in Me” features a collection of wheel-thrown functional and decorative ceramic vessels inspired by the Gulf of Mexico and historical water storage pots. Philomena Marano: “Signs & Wonders” features works created from a cut paper process that straddles painting and graphic design. These vibrant compositions evoke the visual poetry and exhilaration of Coney Island rides and the thrill of the circus. In “A Place In The Sun,” portrait photographer Susan Sidebottom tells people’s stories through the spaces they inhabit. Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-365-2032 or www.artsarasota.org.
'Ocean Body'
March 19. Commissioned work from 2019 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Winner and composer, vocalist and performance artist Helga Davis, along with her collaborators Shara Nova and Mark DeChiazza. 6 p.m. This will also be available virtually to allow greater accessibility to a wider audience. Hermitage Palm House Studio, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Register at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Peace River National Art Festival
March 19- 20. The festival will present a kaleidoscope of creativity when it convenes on the banks of the Peace River in historic Punta Gorda. More than sixty nationally recognized artists will display their works including art glass, fiber arts, jewelry, leather goods, metalwork, oil paintings, photography, pottery, sculptures and watercolor. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Event admission is $5 per person to benefit the Visual Arts Center at the gate or in advance at www.VisualArtCenter.org.
Spring Fine Arts Festival
March 26-27. Olde Village Barber Shop, 460 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. https://bit.ly/3Gz6ezW.
'I'm Like A Bird'
Through March 30. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Ukrainian Embroidery Exhibit
Through March 31. "Ukrainian Embroidery: An Ancient and Traditional Art Form" will be featured at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Sponsored by the Ukrainian-American Club of Southwest Florida, the display includes vyshyvka (embroidery), ceramics, wooden eggs and more. An informational pamphlet and display cards highlight the historical and regional significance of the patterns and pieces. 941-613-3188.
Spring Members Show
Through March 31. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
'Creative Creatures: A Collection Of Found Objects'
Through March 31. Sculpture. Englewood Art Center, Ringling College of Art + Design, 350 S. McCall Road, Englewood. 941-474-5548 or www.ringling.edu/eac.
Joyce Ely Walker: 'Tangled'
Through March 31. Paintings. Englewood Art Center, Ringling College of Art + Design, 350 S. McCall Road, Englewood. 941-474-5548 or www.ringling.edu/eac.
Vicki Glynn and Robert Rioux exhibits
Through April 7. Vicki Glynn, watercolor painter, and Robert Rioux, stained glass kaleidoscope artist. Sea Grape Gallery, 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-1718.
National Art Exhibition
Through April 16. The National Art Exhibition is one of the nation's most prestigious displays of traditional 2D media. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.
'ZimSculpt'
Through April 18. A world-renowned exhibition of modern Zimbabwean stone sculptures that travels from Africa to North America once a year. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. www.peacerivergardens.org/zimsculpt.
'The Art of War'
Through June 30. The traveling exhibition, "The Art of War," is 18 pastel paintings by Sgt. Phillip Scott Moore on display in the Military Heritage Museum’s Hall of Heroes gallery. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-9002 or www.militaryheritagemuseum.org.
North Port High School Exhibit
April 1-13. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'A Theater Maker’s Year' with Aleshea Harris
April 8. Hermitage Palm House Studio, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. 6 p.m. Register at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Amateur Artist Exhibit
April 19-May 13. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Charlotte County Schools Display
April 23-May 24. Art students from all Charlotte County Public Schools. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.
'Beyond Van Gogh'
Through April 24. "Beyond Van Gogh" is an immersive experience incorporating both still and moving art. Starry Night Pavilion at University Town Center, 195 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota. vangoghsarasota.com.
'Florida's Best'
May 4-June 6. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.
'Garden Party'
May 16-June 24. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Cheeseburger in Paradise'
June 27-July 29. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Creative Abled'
Aug. 6-27. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'SHARKS: On Assignment with Brian Skerry’ Exhibition'
Through Aug. 7. You have the opportunity to come face-to-face or, rather, face-to-nose with one of the world’s most awe-inspiring predators in the new photography exhibition. Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota. 941-388-4441 or Sarasotamote.org.
'True Colors'
Sept. 5-Oct. 7. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Black & White'
Oct. 10-Nov. 4. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Me and My Shadow'
Nov. 7-Dec. 9. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Holiday Show
Dec. 12-Jan. 6. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
*events subject to change.
