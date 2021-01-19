USA Boxing presents Rumble on the River
Let’s get ready to rumble at Rumble on the River's youth and amateur Charlotte County boxing championships on Jan. 23 at City Marketplace, 115 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.

Youth and amateur boxers from around the state of Florida will compete in 30 bouts in all age and weight classes. Three Charlotte County title belts will be up for grabs.

This is a USA Boxing sanctioned event with boxers improving their USA Boxing standing with each win. USA Boxing is the official governing body of the U.S. Olympic Boxing program.

Fighters will Weigh-In from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harbor Social Restaurant at 212 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.

Gates will open at 3 p.m. at the fight venue with matches starting at 4 p.m.

All matches will be held under an open air tent with general admission and VIP tables available.

There will be food, beverages and beer available.

For advance tickets and VIP seating, visit www.smugglersevents.com.

All current COVID-19 protocols will be enforced.

