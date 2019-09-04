By Natasha Herrera
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Mary Bensel, executive director of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, is thrilled to announce the 2019-2020 Season, marking the 50th Anniversary Season for the hall. Filled with returning favorites and exciting Sarasota premieres, the upcoming season features some of the top names in live entertainment and includes something for everyone.
“Entertainment industry icons Steve Martin and Martin Short return by popular demand and Billboard’s first ever Comedian of the Year Sebastian Maniscalco makes his Sarasota debut this season. Nineteen-time Grammy Award winner Tony Bennett returns for an evening of song, and sixteen-time Grammy Award winner David Foster performs with special guest Katharine McPhee. Global sensation Jackie Evancho returns to the Van Wezel on the heels of the release of her latest album, ‘The Debut’ and Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth adds to the star-studded lineup as she brings her world-class talent to our stage. We are also excited to have Homeland and Broadway star, Mandy Patinkin, return for a fantastic concert,” said Bensel.
The diverse season will also include the top-notch musicianship of artists such as Brian Culbertson and Itzhak Perlman, and superstars Dwight Yoakam and Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons are sure to present unforgettable performances. Tony and Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo brings his critically-acclaimed show “Latin History For Morons” to the Van Wezel for its Sarasota debut. Also making their Sarasota debuts, Reza presents his rock concert-style magic show “Edge of Illusion” and “America’s Got Talent” winner Terry Fator brings his show “It Starts Tonight” to the hall. The Van Wezel will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in January with a special performance by the iconic group, Il Divo.
The Van Wezel’s powerhouse Broadway season features several Sarasota premieres such as “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical” and “Come From Away,” as well as returning favorites, “Les Misérables” and “The Book of Mormon.” Due to overwhelming popular demand, a second performance of “An American in Paris” has been added to the lineup of stunning musicals for this season.
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is at 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
