The Blue Man Group premieres in Sarasota for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. Jan. 31-Feb. 1. It’s everything you know and love about Blue Man Group — signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy—the men are still blue, but the rest is all new. Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.
Photo provided by the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Presenting the music of Pink Floyd as you’ve never seen before at 8 p.m. Feb. 17. Surrounded by walls of concert-quality sound, "The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular" carries listeners away on a mind-expanding journey driven by cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, large-screen video projection and special lighting effects. Your senses are confronted with an array of visual displays during this one-of-a-kind presentation.
Photo provided by the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Neil Berg returns with a thrilling new cast and an all-new show consisting of stars from Broadway's greatest rock musicals and incredible rock and roll singers backed by an all-star rock band. "Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock n Roll: Part V" will have you singing, dancing and cheering into the night at 8 p.m. Nov. 12.
Photo provided by the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. "Mean Girls" makes it's Sarasota Premiere April 11-16.
Photo provided by the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
The classic sounds of the past only appreciate with age. "Post Modern Jukebox – Life in The Past Lane Tour" is a celebration of the greatest 20th century musical genres, fused with the recognizable hits of our own modern era, for the perfect patina of vintage and modern. The show will bring to life with a cast full of today's most exciting vocalists, instrumentalists and tap dancers, to bring you the top-shelf entertainment experience at 7 p.m. April 23.
Photo provided by the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Musician, composer and producer David Foster and singer, television, and Broadway star, Katharine McPhee are bringing their viral Instagram show on the road. The Kat and Dave Show stops at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2.
Photo provided by the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
"Tootsie" is a laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Feb. 13-15.
Photo provided by the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Join America’s favorite brothers, Tom and Dick Smothers, in person for an evening of memories and laughter featuring classic "Comedy Hour" clips and interactive audience Q&A at 7:30 p.m. March 30.
Photo provided by the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
"The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA" takes place at 7:30 p.m. May 11.
Photo provided by the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is excited to share the 2022-23 season filled with exciting Sarasota premieres and returning favorites. The upcoming season features some of the top names in live entertainment and includes something for everyone.
Mary Bensel, executive director of the Van Wezel shares her thoughts on the upcoming season: “After the past few years, we could all really use a laugh, so we’re bringing in an incredible lineup of comedians. The season kicks off with America’s premier comedian Jerry Seinfeld, followed by one of Hollywood’s most prolific creatives and Mad About You star, Paul Reiser, award-winning TV personality, Jay Leno, and comedy legends Rita Rudner and Robert Klein.” Other comedians include the King of Rant, Lewis Black, Floridian and Comedy Central star, Daniel Tosh, and Sarasota locals, The Smothers Brothers.
Bensel adds, “We are also excited about our musical line up. The talented Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter and guitarist Bonnie Raitt will bring her 'Just Like That… Tour' to our Hall in a Sarasota premiere. The original Jersey boy, Frankie Valli, returns to the Van Wezel stage for a fantastic concert and world-renowned groups The Temptations and The Four Tops will usher in an evening of soulful Motown music."
The diverse musical season will include top-notch performances by perennial classic-rock favorite America, the Sarasota premiere of chart-topping country music star Scotty McCreery, one of the most successful singer-songwriters in music Paul Anka, and Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Mandy Patinkin. Legendary singer, pianist and performer Michael Feinstein will celebrate the Judy Garland centennial, as he takes us on a spectacular musical journey of Garland’s illustrious career. Sixteen-time Grammy Award winner David Foster and acclaimed singer, TV and Broadway star Katharine McPhee bring their viral Instagram show, "The Kat and Dave Show" from their living room to the Van Wezel stage. Emmy Award-nominated singer and voice of "Riverdance" on Broadway, Michael Londra, will combine music, dance and stories of Ireland in a multimedia experience with "Ireland with Michael – Live" in a Sarasota premiere. Patrons will also enjoy an evening with Michael Bolton, the Grammy Award winner and Emmy-nominated singer, songwriter and humanitarian.
There will also be an encore presentation of "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story," which tells the true story of Holly’s meteoric rise to fame until his tragic death less than two years later on “The Day the Music Died.” Audiences will be on their feet dancing and singing along to Post Modern Jukebox: Life in the Past Lane Tour. This Sarasota premiere is a celebration of the greatest 20th century musical genres, fused with the recognizable hits of our own modern era, for the perfect patina of "vintage" and "modern." Coming to the Van Wezel stage will be the outstanding tribute shows Rain – "A Tribute to The Beatles, "The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA" and "The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular."
The Van Wezel’s powerhouse Broadway season features several Sarasota premieres, such as crowd-favorite and Broadway sensation Disney’s "Aladdin," Tina Fey’s iconic "Mean Girls" and in a limited engagement, Blue Man Group. For those who enjoy seeing the classics, the lineup features returning favorites such as "Chicago,' "My Fair Lady" and "Cats."
The Dance Series includes the widely acclaimed Momix: Alice, which will take you on a journey filled with visual opulence and astonishing choreography, the universally renowned dance company Ailey II and the fresh Pilobolus Big Five-OH!, which promises to put a spin on tradition in their 50th anniversary show. Other shows include the inspiring true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan in "On Your Feet!" and the critically acclaimed production of "The Mikado," filled with abounding absurdity and astounding wit.
“We are ready for the return of a full-blown, star-studded season,” adds Bensel. “Every year, the Van Wezel strives to provide bigger and better performances that keep our patrons entertained. Get ready for another incredible season of spectacular live entertainment.”
