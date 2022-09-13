The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is excited to share the 2022-23 season filled with exciting Sarasota premieres and returning favorites. The upcoming season features some of the top names in live entertainment and includes something for everyone.

Mary Bensel, executive director of the Van Wezel shares her thoughts on the upcoming season: “After the past few years, we could all really use a laugh, so we’re bringing in an incredible lineup of comedians. The season kicks off with America’s premier comedian Jerry Seinfeld, followed by one of Hollywood’s most prolific creatives and Mad About You star, Paul Reiser, award-winning TV personality, Jay Leno, and comedy legends Rita Rudner and Robert Klein.” Other comedians include the King of Rant, Lewis Black, Floridian and Comedy Central star, Daniel Tosh, and Sarasota locals, The Smothers Brothers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments