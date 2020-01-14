Venice will recognize Arbor Day at West Blalock Park by conducting walking tours of the Monty Andrews Arboretum, discussions with City Arborist Jim Yelverton, composting and rain barrel demonstrations, a butterfly garden discussion, and a leaf manipulation workshop (using local plant material for in home decor) on Jan. 17.
The public is invited to visit the park and find out about the advantages of trees and their impact on the environment. Visit the various sites and ask questions. The program closes at 2 p.m. There is no charge.
