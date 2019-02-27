Now that the Venice Main Street Beautification Project is nearing completion, organizers are excited to host this year’s 18th Annual Downtown Venice Art Classic along recently enhanced W. Venice Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2-3 at 219 W. Venice Ave.
Over 200 of the nation’s top artists will be exhibiting their work. Admission is free.
Proceeds will benefit Venice Main Street Locals and visitors who enjoy meeting artists in person at the art classic, will have an opportunity to walk among life-size sculptures and discover original paintings, fine jewelry, fiber and glass art, nature photographs and mixed media as they browse and shop for one-of-a-kind treasures.
Artists have been hand-selected by an independent panel of expert judges from Howard Alan Events, Inc., a Florida-based company that produces top juried art and craft shows. Exhibitors will be present for the duration of the show.
Returning artists Jessica Cloarec & Tangi Dupont will be displaying mixed media masterpieces on canvas that have been created by using palette knives and papers collected from around the world. Metal smith Debbie Marucci and Len will be offering hand-sculpted indoor or outdoor artwork with bright, organic finishes. Local jewelry artisan Julie Salvetti’s creations include exquisite beaded baubles. Connie Sibel, who lives and works in Venice, uses fluid acrylic on canvas to create seemingly motion-filled “Soulshines” that are sealed with resin.
“This is my first show. Abstract art, for me, is entirely about emotional expression. My paintings are tiny pieces of my heart and soul on canvas, and I’m happy to take commissions for themed collections,” she explained.
A number of food vendors will be offering festival favorites in booths set up along Venice Avenue. Attendees will also want to check out the wide range of indoor and outdoor dining options or visit some of Venice’s historically significant buildings, shops and downtown Venice landmarks.
For more information contact info@artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615. View the website at www.ArtFestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.