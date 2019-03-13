A two-day Venice Book Fair and Writers Festival kicks off on March 15 in the new William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. The festival benefits Venice Heritage Inc. and all speakers, editors, and literary agents along with dozens of volunteers donate their time for this charitable event. Venice Heritage Inc. is the 501(c)(3) fundraising arm of two historic sites in Venice, the Lord-Higel House, currently under restoration, and the Venice Museum and Archives.
At 2 p.m. on March 15 in the Venice Library’s Gulf Coast Community Foundation Community Room authors will discuss “Today’s Youth Market” and participate in a panel discussion about the current children’s literature market that includes middle grade and young adult publishing. Authors Joan Hiatt Harlow, Clarissa Thomasson, Jane Ann McLachlan, Julie Ann James and Illustrator Sheila Renfro will moderate and authors will sell their books following the discussion.
Starting at 3:30 p.m. in the same room a panel discussion led by former Venice Library Manager Nancy Pike will share insights about all aspects of book publishing on the subject: “From Inspiration to Publication.” Panelists include authors Kim Cool, Susan Klaus, literary agent Amanda Leuck and Books-A-Million Store Manager, Myra Turley, who will sell their books at 4:30 p.m.
A Master Class “Building Believable Characters” led by New York Times author David Hagberg will conclude the day’s programs, and a wine and cheese reception will follow. To reserve a seat, visit www.VeniceBookfair.com and click on 2019 Events.
Starting at 9 a.m. on March 16, authors and vendors will greet the public under colorful tents set up on sidewalks in the center of Blalock Park, 401 Pensacola Road. The park is adjacent to Venice Community Center, Venice Art Center, and Venice Museum & Archives. Free parking near Blalock Park is available with access to parking from either Milan or Turin Avenues. Organizers expect over 50 author-vendors to participate including Children’s book authors: Cheryl Batavia, Bob Fuqua, and Holly Moulder.
Fiction authors of every genre include Teresa Michael, Maris Soule, Nancy Blanton, and Eric Martell. Nonfiction topics range from the history of the Seminoles to memoirs of WWII, and from the ecosystems of Florida to self-improvement and spirituality. Authors Peg Beck, Gigi Langer and Bayne Stevenson will be on hand to discuss research, inspirations, and the process of writing nonfiction.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, an open-air workshop on self-editing manuscripts will be presented by former trade fiction and nonfiction editor and director of Friends of the Venice Public Library, Camille Cline. Email VeniceFestival@gmail.com and specify which events you wish to attend. Nonprofits and Writer’s Organizations include Friends of Venice Public Library, Suncoast Writers Guild Inc., Literacy Volunteers of S. Sarasota County, Florida Authors and Publishers Association, and Florida Gulf Coast Sisters in crime. A full list of nonprofit organizations and writing groups may be viewed at www.VenicebookFair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.