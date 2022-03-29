Some creative ideas never get off the ground. Like the one Denise Kowal had, although to be fair, it was never meant to. It did, however, have to be moved to a much larger patch of ground.
Back in 2007, Kowal organized the “Avenida de Colores” chalk festival in Sarasota's Burns Park district.
By 2010 and ever since, the event, which came to be known as the Venice Chalk Festival, has laid claim to being the largest annual gathering of 3D chalk artists from around the world. The festival took on gargantuan proportions when it moved to Venice Airport, drawing tens of thousands of visitors who come to be amazed at the painstaking artistry and optical illusions caused by oversize images that seem to rise above and and sink below the pavement on which they're created.
After falling dormant the last two years, the Venice Chalk Festival is back, April 1-3, at Venice Airport.
Kowal has no doubt, audiences will be as dazzled as ever as they view to 80-100 oversize works of art.
For those who've never attended, to call the festival is a big art show has a double meaning. Besides being arguably the largest gathering of world-class chalk artists, it is also one of the most influential.
Most major chalk festivals are created “to promote something else,” Kowal said. Many are done as fundraisers for myriad causes. This is the first and largest chalk festival where the cause is the art form itself, to highlight the participating artists. The publicity they receive has helped to popularize chalk art, especially the relatively young 3-D techniques that create mind-blowing effects.
In turn, the Venice Chalk Festival has benefited by the increasingly amazing images that appear there every year.
For those who've never attended, several of the artists create what are considered traditional chalk art. These pieces fill 12-foot by 12-foot spaces, Kowal said. The artists use liquid tempera chalk that gives them a range of colors and effects comparable to fine-art painters.
The 3D illusion art images average 15-by-30 feet, Kowal said, although artists are given whatever space they need. The 3D illusions are based on the perspective of the viewer. Spots are marked on the pavement to show where to stand for optimal effect.
Viewers are free to stand within the images for photos, Kowal said. “This year, we're adding three-corner illusion rooms,” she added. Images that start on the pavement will continue up pairs of adjoined walls,
The festival is designed not just to highlight the visual art, but the process of creating it.
“It's a style of performing,” Kowal said, referring to a tradition dating back to 16th century Italy, where artists called “Madonnari” would publicly create street art.
The Venice Chalk Festival is billed as a “moving museum.” Over the first two days, spectators can watch as the artists create their images from scratch. By the last day, the images should be complete for viewing.
Guests can buy individual tickets for each day to see one phase of the process. Or they can get a three-day pass observe the process from start to finish.
“We always have a public interactive area,” Kowal said. “We give them the same high-pigment chalk the artists use,” along with pavement space and wall panels where they can try their hands at chalk art.
The festival also includes a variety of food vendors, desserts, beverages and spirits onsite.
