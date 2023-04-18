Venice Concert Band brings concert season to a close with 'If Not For Music'

The Venice Concert Band brings their concert season to a close with “If Not For Music” on April 24 at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
The band will kick off their concert with an exciting and challenging piece entitled “Festive Overture” by Dmitri Shostakovich. Next will be a tribute to Leonard Bernstein. Arranger Clare Grundman offers a musical tribute to Bernstein with this colorful and beautiful medley that includes excerpts from “West Side Story," “On the Town" as well as excerpts from the overture to “Candide.”
You will hear a unique American style of music called Dixieland that spread throughout the world in the early part of the 20th century. “Tuba Tiger Rag” is one of those classical, timeless Dixieland titles that is at the core of New Orleans jazz and features the tuba section of the band.
While staying with the sounds of truly American music, the band will play a spirited arrangement of the folk song “Turkey in the Straw.” This first gained popularity in the early 19th century and was a popular tune for fiddle players as early as 1820.
The band will play ”Gershwin by George” as well as symphonic works such as “An American in Paris,” “Rhapsody in Blue,” “Summertime” from the opera “Porgy and Bess” and the seldom-heard “Piano Prelude No. 2.”
The featured soloist for the evening will be Assistant Conductor, Daniel Bowles, who will be playing “Napoli” on the euphonium. This piece is better known as “Funiculli, Funiculla.”
As the concert comes to a close you will hear selections arranged by Ira Hearshen including selections from “Symphonic Dances from Fiddler on the Roof.”
The closing selection is a great standard in the band repertoire, “Poet and Peasant Overture” by von Suppe.
