Venice Concert Band brings concert season to a close with 'If Not For Music'

The soloist for the evening is the assistant conductor of the Venice Concert Band, Daniel Bowles.  

 Photo courtesy of the Venice Concert Band

The Venice Concert Band brings their concert season to a close with “If Not For Music” on April 24 at the Venice Performing Arts Center.

The band will kick off their concert with an exciting and challenging piece entitled “Festive Overture” by Dmitri Shostakovich. Next will be a tribute to Leonard Bernstein. Arranger Clare Grundman offers a musical tribute to Bernstein with this colorful and beautiful medley that includes excerpts from “West Side Story," “On the Town" as well as excerpts from the overture to “Candide.”


   
