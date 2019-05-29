Venice Concert Band completed its concert season at the Venice Performing Arts Center April 22 with a special presentation of $2,500 to Venice High School Band Director Jonathan Case. The funds are earmarked for band member scholarships to attend summer band camps.
Earlier this season, the band presented $981 to Pine View Middle School Band Director Vic Mongillo for a flute; $1,337 to Laurel Nokomis Middle School Band Director Angela McKenzie for a trombone; and $1,640 to Venice Middle School Band Director Ian Ackroyd for a xylophone.
Supporting area music programs is a special interest of the Venice Concert Band. The members are most grateful for the donations of their patrons that help support these projects.
Venice Concert Band is looking forward to its 2019-20 season with performances Nov. 4: “America the Beautiful”; Dec. 2: “Holiday Treasures”; Jan. 20: “Carousel of Music”; Feb. 24: “Are We There Yet?”; March 23: “Yesterday and Today”; and April 27: “Spring Bouquet.”
All performances are at 7 p.m. at the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice.
Tickets cost $12 and are available two weeks prior to each concert date at the door on the night of the performance or online at VeniceConcertBand.org.
