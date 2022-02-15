Venice Concert Band goes 'Bach to Broadway'

the program for Venice Concert Band's upcoming show sounds like the most genteel tag-team match ever.
On one side, we have five titans of classical music: Mozart, Beethoven, Bach, Strauss and Tchaikovsky. On the other we have four heavyweights of the Great White Way: Leonard Bernstein, Richard and Robert Sherman and Sir Elton John.
But everything is harmonious here, as the band will present an ambitiously eclectic mix of music spanning four centuries in a a single, tight hour.
The Venice Concert Band will present “Bach to Broadway” at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Venice Performing Arts Center. The show is part classical, part popular tunes from classic musicals. It's a little something for everyone, said Venice Concert Band Musical Director Bob Miller.
“I like to provide an audience with a variety of sounds,” Miller said. He's pulled out all the stops for this one. The program is designed to be introductory yet familiar. The first half of the program will feature works by the classical composers on the bill, while the second half brings the audience closer to the present day with tunes from three of the most highly regarded scores in modern history.
“People like to hear things they're familiar with, but it's also fun to be educational,” Miller said. This concert was designed to strike a happy middle. Audience members may not know all the tunes by name or even by composer, but they are all familiar pieces of music. Probably the least well-known will be Bach's “Chorale & Fugue.”
Not to worry, Miller said, the classical portion of the show never stands still, and it offers an interesting variety in its own right.
One of the highlights of the entire concert will be a medley called “Rocky Mozart.” Similar in concept to both Walter Murphy's 1976 recording “A Fifth of Beethoven” and the “Stars on 45” series a few years later, “Rocky Mozart” is a 2014 composition that takes several familiar passages of Mozart music, “and it's all set with a rock beat and some rock rhythms superimposed on top of the classical melody,” Miller said.
The classical segment moves to the Italian countryside for Tchaikovsky's “Italian Capriccio.” Then the orchestra hunkers down for Johann Strauss' “Thunder and Lightning Polka,” “which is kind of fun,” Miller said, “because you have the bass drum and the cymbals bringing the thunder and the lightning throughout the piece.”
The classical portion pf the show wraps up with the finale from Beethoven's acclaimed Fifth Symphony.
The program moves up to the 20th and 21st centuries for the second half. It opens with a medley from “The Lion King,” that includes “Circle of Life,” “Hakuna Matata,” “Be Prepared,” “I Just Can't Wait to Be King” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”
Not to be nitpicky, but “Mary Poppins” wasn't a Broadway hit. But it was a mid-'60s megahit movie that earned two Academy Awards for the brother songwriting team of Robert and Richard Sherman.
Then, for those of you who missed the recent remake of “West Side Story” — and that includes nearly everyone – the songs, which came from the original production, are timeless classics. Two young singers: soprano Katelyn Reinschmidt and tenor Seth Stavarz, will perform with the orchestra on “I Feel Pretty,” “Maria,” “Something's Coming,” “Tonight,” “One Hand One Heart,” “Cool” and “America.”
This is the band's third show of the season. Covid hasn't faded away yet, Miller said, but even with a mask requirement at VPAC shows, turnout has been good this year.
This show moves along at a lively 30 minutes for each half, Miller said. That makes it a good show for all ages, however you want to take that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.