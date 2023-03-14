The Venice Concert Band, under the artistic direction of Mr. Bob Miller, presents “Conflicts” on March 20 at the Venice Performing Arts Center.

Throughout our lives we are challenged by a wide variety of conflicts that we have all fought in one-way or another. Some of these challenges may be personal in nature; some may be struggles against outside forces and some may simply be difficult tasks we are trying to accomplish. This concert presents musical selections that illustrate these challenges and conflicts.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments