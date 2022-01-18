The Venice Concert Band performs 'See the USA' at the Venice Performing Arts Center on Jan. 24 with music from Duke Ellington to Antonin Dvorak. The concert will celebrate the United States with songs that "paint a breathtaking vision of places around our land," according to a news release.
Opening the program is a contemporary piece by Rossano Galante entitled “Beyond the Horizon” depicting earth’s breathtakingly beautiful horizon. Looking beyond the horizon is what Duke Ellington considered his music as the band will perform a medley of “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,” “Sophisticated Lady,” and “It Don’t Mean A thing.” Anytime we think about American music, we must think about Broadway. And what better way to experience Broadway than to hear the music of Lerner and Lowe’s “My Fair Lady” including: "With A Little Bit of Luck," "On the Street Where You Live," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face" and "I Could Have Danced All Night," according to a news release.
Guest soloist will be saxophonist Tom Ellison who will perform “Harlem Nocturne” and the theme from “Schindler’s List.” Ellison has performed with John Denver, Henry Mancini, Tony Bennett, Johnny Mathis, Bobby Vinton, The Glenn Miller Orchestra, the Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra and the Philadelphia Orchestra.
The finale is from the “New World Symphony” by Antonin Dvorak, transcribed by Erik Leidzen.
Face masks are required at all times inside the concert venue.
