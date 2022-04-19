Venice Concert Band presents 'Spring Bouquet'

The Venice Concert Band’s April 25 concert entitled “Spring Bouquet” brings their current season to a beautiful conclusion. With music from "The Mission," as well as music from the composers Marvin Hamlisch and George Gershwin, you should leave this performance with a refreshing spirit in your heart.
Opening the concert will be the "The Hounds of Spring" by composer Dr. Alfred Reed. It is an overture that depicts two very different moods of spring. The opening theme describes the light and playful feeling that we feel as we play outside after a long cold winter, while the second theme deals with the romantic side of spring with a lush melody.
Featured musicians include trumpeter Chris Chiodo who will be performing "Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You." Then Andrew Chalaire will present his variations of "Malaguena" on the guitar. Chalaire, who recently graduated from Berklee College of Music, was awarded tuition scholarships toward his music major by the Venice Concert Band. The third soloist will be John Fullam, former principal clarinetist with the Buffalo Philharmonic, who will be performing "Clarinet on the Town."
Rounding out the concert you will hear a medley of songs made popular by George Gershwin and the "Morning, Noon and Night Overture" by Franz von Suppe. From beginning to end you will be treated to an exciting evening of music.
The band will return to the stage on Nov. 7 with a patriotic tribute concert.
