The Venice Concert Band, under the artistic direction of Bob Miller, presents “Step By Step” on Feb. 20 at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
The concert will open with “Choreography," drawing inspiration from dance movements found in contemporary stage, ballet and theatrical productions.
If Latin music is what you prefer, you will enjoy hearing “Fuego del Alma” by Carl Strommen and “Blue Tango” by Leroy Anderson. Roughly translated as "Fire of the Soul,” “Fuego del Alma” embraces both the exciting "pasodoble" and "flamenco" styles, or you may wish to just sit back and relax while you listen to the calm strains of the “Blue Tango.”
Featured soloists are flutist Mary Deur performing “Andalouse” by Emile Pessard, and tenor Seth Stone singing “Some Enchanted Evening “ from “South Pacific” and “This is the Moment” from “Jekyll and Hyde.”
It would not be a concert of dance music without a medley of big band swing tunes. The band will be performing an original number by Robert Buckley entitled “Jitterbug,” which captures the essence of the jazz age.
Dotted throughout the concert will be famous selections from the classical repertoire including Bizet’s “Gypsy Dance“ from “Carmen,” Gounod’s “Festive Dance” from “Faust,” Johann Strauss, Jr.’s “Emperor Waltz” and Offenbach’s “Orpheus Overture” which concludes with the famous can-can music.
